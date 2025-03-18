Hierarchy vs Sovereignty, a Dualistic Dialectic

These two words have an implied contradiction when etymology is taken into account. A short description of each can be found near the bottom of the article.

In previous postings, the exploration of Sovereignty has led towards viewing it in light of how existing systems of control respond to our individual directives; that is, can an existing system be corrected to serve those who created it? Or, are all people who participate in it, inherently possessed by it and therefore subject to it?

As I have dug deeper, there seems to be an onerousness to systems of Hierarchy; almost as though these systems of control have a mind of their own, including a desire to perpetuate the entire mechanism of control, like it can exist separately from it’s participants, or even it’s creators. In this sense, a more thorough view of Sovereignty, requires an equally thorough view of what Hierarchy really is and how it operates, particularly through the lens of history. To study this in context to America and the occupying US Corporation, it is necessary to take a look at Rome and it’s hand in creating a centralizing Religion, later called Christianity. Religion was essentially the Private side of Government.

Public / Private Pacts as a concept of Dual Rulership

Roman methods and ideas inspired the evolution of Western style Government and was complimented by an entanglement with Religion. Key elements to the Hierarchy of both; in action today, are reflected in how Religion is structured, but not in a literal sense. The base concepts of this dialectic, appear to have originally come from Plato. Rome tended to follow many Greek ideas, to the point there was an adaptive appreciation and similarity between their cultures; however, most of their political philosophy likely came from Aristotle rather than Plato.

Agreements made backstage, have almost direct effect on public policy.

Controlling information available to public knowledge, manufactures consent.

Systems with scripted adversarialism, can create controlled opposition.

Public / Private relationships: Roman God of two faces

Origin for Public / Private Governance — Plato’s ideas may hold some clues

Gnostic Informant had a rather interesting conversation with Jason Reza Jorani; the discussion covers a concept of the entire western culture as a religion, or Universal Church: https://www.youtube.com/@GnosticInformantTV I’ll place the video of the interview, from YouTube at the bottom of the page.

From the Video Description:

Plato’s Unwritten Doctrines Modern advocates of the possibility of reconstructing the unwritten doctrines are often called in a short and casual way 'esotericists' and their skeptical opponents are thus 'anti-esotericists.' The Tübingen School is sometimes called the Tübingen School of Plato studies to distinguish it from an earlier 'Tübingen School' of theologians based at the same university. Some also refer to it as: 'Tübingen paradigm.' Since Plato's unwritten doctrines were also vigorously defended by the Italian scholar Giovanni Reale, who taught in Milan, some also refer to the 'Tübingen and Milanese School' of Plato interpretation. Reale introduced the term 'protology,' i.e., 'doctrine of the One,' for the unwritten doctrines, since the highest of the principles ascribed to Plato is known as the 'One.' The case for the unwritten doctrines involves two steps: The first step consists in the presentation of the direct and circumstantial evidence for the existence of special philosophical doctrines taught orally by Plato. This, it is claimed, shows that Plato's dialogues, which have all survived, [citation needed] do not contain all of his teaching, but only those doctrines suitable for dissemination by written texts. In the second step, the range of sources for the supposed content of the unwritten doctrines is evaluated and the attempt made to reconstruct a coherent philosophical system.

Plato's Philosophical Method

In a general sense; Plato's philosophical approach uses a dualistic dialectic method, like a catalyst that in essence created an intellectual pathway for the student to see logical approaches to some issues. Logical approaches to solutions, can help form proper tactics for social and political paradigms. Observing opposites, allows an equal view in comparison and appreciation for the extremes in terms. Having intellectual adversarial confrontations between two seemingly opposite concepts, gives the mind a pathway to process a sense of direction. As an example to this, it always seems easier to write responses to issues when presented, rather than create entirely new approaches. The mind is not the only thing gaining an advantage out of the play of opposites; whole systems can also gain, as they develop a pathway to process refinement. This may also be a good reason for the consistency in patterns of behavior, we observe in Hierarchical structures found with both Government and Religion and is precisely why there never seems to be any improvement in how the systems function. Systems only continue to make improvement on how to protect and fortify their ‘dysfunctions;’ as subjectively expressed, from a Free Individual’s perspective, these dysfunctions only benefit those who hold control of the system and that is by design.

Although, Plato presents contrasting views to stimulate critical thinking, he doesn't always offer clear-cut logical "solutions." Plato’s dialogues often lead to deeper questioning (aporia), that typically encourages the student to refine their perspective through their own reasoned discourse. His ‘Theory of Forms’ also embodies a form of dualism, which distinguishes the imperfect material world from a perfect realm of abstract Forms. His 'Protology,' or 'Doctrine of the One,' seems to point to the idea that the truth is found in an equal minded observation of both sides to an issue, which appears to be his primary teaching goal. Once we stand with One, we can see truth because that holds all aspects at once. The best way to win in a dualistic game of opposites, is not to play but just observe; this doesn’t imply taking no action, it means take no passion, take no sides except the truth. Sometimes, neutrality is impossible especially when we observe Institutionalized Unlawful behavior, such as Genocide.

Dialectic Formats form a Catalyst, specifically for Anticipated Behavior

The constructs of both Religion and Government hold abstract forms, they also operate with a contrast of many dualistic principals. As examples:

For Religion: God vs Man; Heaven vs Hell; Good vs Evil; Saved vs Damned; Obedient vs Disobedient, etc…

For Government: Sovereign vs Subject; Law vs Outlaw; Order vs Disorder; Hierarchy vs Anarchy; to Own or to be Property; to Control or to Obey, etc…

Both of the above have Public facing discourse and Private facing discourse. The resulting overall patterns are often predictable from the perspective of cultural or political roots, respectively.

Paraphrase of some parts of the interview:

“The single most disturbing question that we could grapple with about the history of Western civilization and by extension the entire world that's been conquered and dominated by the west: — Did Plato construct what became the Myth of the West, the Religion of western civilization as we know it; you know, as The Universal Church…. […?]” “When Plato talks about how, what you want for a society is that you want them to think their laws are not only divinely [coming] from God but they're the most ancient and they go back to the beginning of time … [..]” “When you weigh this up with what is being said in; for example, the Old Testament and there are some people who are now theorizing the Septuagint came first, then the Hebrews came later ... [..]” “The origin of the Old Testament [was] under the influence of Mithraists who were the patrons of Jewish Pharisees, that set up the second temple state after Cyrus and Darius rebuilt the Temple of Salah …[..]” “…….it's about the relationship between the Persians and the Jews and how Judaism was created and why; and you also have so many commonalities between the Mithraic orders in early Christianity …[..]” “A case can be made that people who understood very well, were part of Plato's esoteric project and these were the people who knew how to deploy, or nobelize in the most sophisticated way on the highest level; or at the deepest level if you want to put it that way.” “They engineered the Abrahamic Revelation, the Biblical Religion as a Catalyst for the transformation of society. This Catalyst was not intended to get people to become good Jews or later good Christians, or even later good Muslims. The Catalyst was intended to get people to go to the devil; the purpose of the catalyst was to confront people, with an image of divinity, that ought to be rejected and resisted by the conscience of the human individual.” “It was a pharma-con; it's poison, if you don't take to it the right way, it will kill you because it's like a snake bite and like the snake in the Garden of Eden, why would you tell a story like that, if your point is to get people to believe in Yahweh…? […]”

So in Essence…..

Plato’s unwritten doctrine as described by Jorjani, is to create an entire view of something like Divinity; within Religion, that you should notice as wrongful to your own conscience, so that when you push back against it, you find Truth. Your own intellectual effort to notice what is antithetical to life and freedom becomes the basis for a transformation of your own perception; and by extension, that of society. Religion itself is a catalyst for that; and also by extension, it seems that Government as defined in the West is a similar catalyst.

What gets people to become great revolutionaries is to create a circumstance where they must fiercely push back against the worst codifications.

To Resist Anything requires Fullness of Vision

Resistance to something can come from either direction. People can resist Tyrannical Government. Conversely; Government can resist being changed or replaced. This would apply to both Religion and Government, since both are institutions and not Individuals. Institutions are inherently dysfunctional, they are only as efficient as the Individuals who ardently support and operate them. The dysfunction they enshrine, provides an advantage to those who profit from it and are incentivized to keep it. For example, just look at USAID, it’s definitely a product of incentivized dysfunction and necrotic entropy, but it’s really a system allowing the Parasitic Federal Corporation to feed off everyone, even at the individual level.

For Government: The secret to crushing any resistance is knowing how to get ahead of it, to become the Resistance Leader themselves …… Governments create their own resistance and they know it; they plan for it, they take advantage of it.

And then there’s the converse….

Individuals: Leading their own resistance, requires full awareness of just how to replace codified unrighteousness, with what truly fits. Individuals can pay close attention; avoid following controlled opposition, planted into their cause.

In the conflict between Individuals and Government, both parties are aware they create predictable patterns of engagement. The whole Hegelian Dialectic is already well known, but the intergranular extent of it is not well known.

Human nature itself needs a certain amount of Oppression to push against, in order to fully realize and appreciate the Freedom manifested by It’s absence. This is an essential duality experienced by the mental process, but it’s not the entire nature of reality. A binary, logical comparison between Oppression and Freedom awakens the sincerity of spirit; but it is only a beginning, not the wholeness of truth. To have been subjected to some of the most egregious levels of abuse, by endless parades of Hierarchies, could be the best lesson for us, to learn to cherish our own Self Sovereignty.

Calculus vs Conscientiousness

Oppressors can at times carefully engineer Resistance into their calculus as a tool; reactions can be anticipated to manufacture whole public approval for what comes next. Resistors must have very sincere, clear sight to avoid doing what the Oppressor wants them to; especially to avoid becoming an unwitting form of Controlled Opposition.

The purpose of Government is to limit your Mind; so it must be Opposed, Resist allowing others to control your Mind: Control belongs to Individuals, not Groups.

The purpose of Religion is to limit your Spirit; so it must be Questioned; and yet, the etymology of the word “Religion,” is: To Follow without Question.

Your questions are yours to keep, they can guide you away from false Allegiances and Tyranny alike. Resist allowing Others to define what questions you have.

The purpose of Law is to limit your Behavior by embodying Agreements; so it must be Disagreed with, unless it can be made Agreeable.

Lawfulness is a process that is inherently Anarchistic; therefore, in order for Agreements to become Lawful, they must be perfected by an Opposition.

Some History of Roman Government and Religion

In Rome, Government was the publicly accepted holder of political power, personified by the Emperor; yet it seems political decisions were influenced, at least in part from private secretive cults, like that of Mithras. Of course the official state sponsored religions of Jupiter, Vesta, and the later Imperial Cult, held a significant importance. Roman politics can be a complex study, but it centers on how large populations can be convinced to unify around a system of power concentration.

The system was influenced in part by syncretic connections between the Gods of the pantheon; this social harmonic became manifested in the politics of man, by extension. The early Roman political landscape was shaped by it’s original localized populations and their cults which inspired conformity through mysticism. In some cases, cultural integration were a natural aspect of Rome’s growing territories, new foreign cults and temples were able to gain a political footing at times.

Temples held a public face, priest controlled festivals and public ceremonies. Temple politics had a reflective effect on politics. Just like the Senate was an exclusive club of Elders or Elites, the Priests of temples were just as exclusive. There were many aspects of mystic symbolism the regular public was not read into. Some ideas about the spiritual and esoteric reality were not shared to public knowledge, but were instead given in a context of literalism and fundamentalism, this aided in shaping social cohesion. Their need to conform, in their minds, became mystically justified by the Gods; along with argumentative methods, like Plato’s dualistic dialectic method of managing populism and the perception of what to support or oppose.

In earlier times, Roman Plebeians were restricted from inner sanctums of temples, they were not allowed public office, they had no access to the Senate and were not allowed to marry Patricians. Later on, the marriage restriction was removed; their access to some positions such as Consul, improved their social and political standings, this in turn added to their access of some information but not the important stuff. Even though the upward mobility of Plebeians improved, it wasn’t perfect.

The Senate held a public face, they also controlled information by filtering it to the public. Elites would tell the regular public only what they wanted publicly known, half truths could be a useful tool to get people to conform. Controlling official records (acta senatus); by being selective in what the public could know about, why various decisions were made, helped shape public discourse in favor narratives beneficial to the Elites. In essence, the true nature of control operated out of view of the public.

The public legitimacy of Laws came from the projection of scrupulosity and mysticism of having been passed down from the Gods. Social cohesion was in large part, the result of cooperative willingness; which could, in many ways be shaped by limiting information. Social roles, just like Laws, were given this type of legitimacy as well.

Social Cohesion, can it be Compelled? No, but it can get Coaxed

The important parts to Social and Political control comes from cooperative willingness, which can be genuine at times, yet often is the result of psychological coaxing. In large format civilizations like Rome, there really is not enough manpower to directly compel whole populations into cooperating in a subservient manner. Power concentration mostly depends on the conformity that the majority seems willing to offer. How does a majority develop such warm feelings for their leaders?

Social behavior can become shaped by reward and privilege, averting the majority’s attention from the onerous obligations and discomforts found to be incumbent at the lower end of hierarchies. Social Cohesion can be broken down into categories of willingness and the origin of that willingness.

As stated in the subtitle: A larger part of Tyranny is the Willingness of the Conformist mentality, not just naked Compulsion from Government. Class and Caste systems became established in this way, with firm connections between Culture and Religion, with psychological coaxing based on reward, privilege or punishment.

To get a good view of how Voluntary Cooperation can get ensnared by some forms of Compulsion, it’s useful to look at how the social mind works and how it values social roles. The Scrupulous Conformist will almost always passionately defend Conformity and try to enforce it on others.

In summation; social cohesion is a product of both voluntary cooperation and subtle coercion. The most efficient tyranny does not rely on force alone but on the internalization of hierarchy by the governed. The Scrupulous Conformist, shaped by these systems, becomes an enforcer of that conformity, ensuring social order perpetuates itself with the least resistance.

Sometimes, conformity can happen through absent mindedness such as observed in the Asch Experiments. People are motivated by a belief in Laws; Political or Civic duties and the Myth of Social Contracts. Most of the time, when there is a nudge to do something that should be questioned, people fail to notice it, especially if they willingly accept justifications for it. A good example is the Covid Plandemic. Many people who willingly followed mandates, pushed it on family and strangers alike; who intern, often caved to typical false justifications, such as Public Health. Society actually stays a lot healthier, if Individuals scrutinize public fiction like that. Cooperation can and does get coaxed; those who follow principles of self reliance, can see it and resist it conscientiously.

Compulsion vs Cooperation

Any Social Order can exercise maximum outright authoritarian principles that only serve the purposes of the Ruling Few.

Some appear to show restraint; pretending to respect Individual Autonomy, by fooling people with linguistic and psychological illusions of choice.

The most decentralized Social Order actually exercises restraint, while naturally respecting Individual life and Autonomy.

A good illustration of this is shown in one of my articles, where I discussed the Roman Axe of Discipline; this is from my article: “Origin of the term ‘Nazi’ an Etymological Exploration.” (This section is towards the bottom of the page on that article.)

What is the Roman Axe of Discipline, if it is not the Political version of Force Majeure?

The Fasces — a Roman Symbol

"Axe of Authority and Discipline" Symbolism for the fasces comes from Etruscan Culture.

Fasces 19th Century the Badge Of Roman Authority And Carried By Lictors Since The Time Of Tarquin Line

The Fasces are displayed on the Congressional floor, behind the podium in the United States House of Representatives. It is also found on the backside of the Mercury Dime.

For the record; Social and Cultural dynamics throughout history can vary widely and American cultural ideas are not that of Ancient Rome, we should question using it’s symbols.

Roman Symbolism "The fasces had its origin in the Etruscan civilization and was passed on to ancient Rome, where it symbolized a Roman king's power to punish his subjects. The fasces, as a bundle of rods with an axe, was a grouping of all the equipment needed to inflict corporal punishment (scourge with rods) or capital punishment (decapitate with axes)."

My take on this symbolism:

The Axe represents the projection of "Discipline." It also represents the power to punish; but notice the Sticks that are "together" that form the handle of the axe. There are "Many" in the handle; just as in any Society; there many individuals, the individual stick represents the Individual in any given Society.

When many Individuals come together, they are stronger and form what looks like a Collective; an Aggregation, or Cooperative strength to enforce whatever rules there may be. Strength can be used in a positive or a negative way.

There are "Two Ways" the sticks of the handle are together; either Willingly or by Compulsion. This is a symbol of what Collectivism is; Conformity always needs to be Enforced in order to continue to exist. A Collective can also naturally “seem to form” from Cooperation if people Conscientiously agree to Cooperate, but that requires Consent. Cooperation can be Voluntary, or it can be Coaxed. Even someone’s resistance against a Collective can be calculated and factored into a paradigm.

Ask what type of sinew is lashing those sticks together; is it Voluntary Cooperation, or is it Compulsory Collectivism?

Voluntary Cooperation inspires true Unity, where everyone is valued in a genuine way. Everyone has Equality and all can hold Equity. This creates a System of Reciprocity and Balance. Note: by Equity, I’m not referring to DEI.

Compulsory Collectivism inspires Apartheid, where very few can hold Equity. The rest of the many hold Debt. This creates a System of Enslavement, by managed Imbalance, Obligation and Servitude, which is Citizenship.

Symbols for Compulsion and Cooperation can appear to be similar, though they can be read either way; and yet the concepts in practice, are mutually exclusive.

Natural Freedom can exist in Parallel and without Conflicts

For a Society of people who See this truth; there is no need for Laws to be written, for those who follow the path of Righteousness and inner Self perception, cannot take an action contrary to that Self Law, or Sva-Dharma. In practice, this might only work for those who hold an inner discipline.

This is covered in an up coming article: Living Parallel to the "System" and forming a Breakaway Community.

Written Law in contrast, relies upon the static, stale definitions of what a living human being is; yet it completely ignores what the origin that life is an expression of. Socially or in a Civil sense, Written Laws are inherently subordinate to the perception of the Self Conscience; since it is that which makes agreements possible. Laws are revocable leases on social control, they are not possible without mutual agreements.

Systems of power concentration are susceptible to the corruptible nature of Agendas held by Authority, as can be noticed these days. Legal systems and their aspiring Enforcers, will always fish for reasons to commit plunder, up to and including punishment for seeking to live in True Freedom, especially when they have perverse incentives to do so. Even if you are completely minding your own business and want to be left alone, they think they have an authority over you; somehow, to act as a Master, is their whole point.

Three Delphic Maxims, — Ancient Keys to Self Sovereignty

Delphic Maxims show the Greeks were aware of both the importance and consequence of Individual Involvement in the Social and Political sphere. The Maxims seem to be grounded in a Spiritual sensibility that was engaged within their culture, at least to some extent.

The Delphic Epsilon was placed at the top of the pediment of the Temple of Apollo, right at its center. At the lower-left corner, there was the inscription:

“Γνώθι Σαυτόν,"

English Transliteration: Gnothi sauton (or se auton).

Meaning: “know thyself” in Greek. Know who you are, your Identity and Name. Do not identify with titles, do not take sides, defining yourself with your actions.

“Μηδέν Άγαν”,

English Transliteration: meden agan.

Meaning: “nothing in excess.” Bhagavad Gita says: "Do your work but renounce its fruit — be detached and work — have no desire for reward and work."

Ἐγγύα πάρα δ' Ἄτα

English Transliteration: eggua/egguê para d'atê

Meaning: “Give a pledge and trouble is at hand.” This last one says it all, the ancient system of Pledging is a form of Conscription.

—> Know Thyself, then you know Truth, you will act in a Truthful manner.

—> Nothing in Excess, Do what is right, say what is right, expect nothing.

—> NEVER give a pledge, never offer Allegiance to a Lies.

So; for Cooperative willingness:

If you truly know yourself; you will Honor Yourself and Others. This is possibly the most powerful way to see the world and yourself in it.

When we sever our political ties, we invalidate our prior obligations and replace them with the Truth.

Political Power is an Illusion, the true source of power is waiting for you in the Mirror. If you Inquire Within, you will find the answers.

So, on a Social Scale — what can guide us to fully realize Freedom? The answer was available in ancient Greece, our Spiritual sense is the master of what our best social cohesion looks like.

Video referenced above:

How Judaism and Christianity were Invented Jason Reza Jorjani.

This video ties into a very large part of my most recent research, which connects the formation of Western Religion to Western Government; it’s claim of supremacy over every living human being, and it’s superstition of Law and Authority over Individual Autonomy.

Excerpt below is from ‘Etymologies of Common Words’ section located in the post: Spiritual Identity and Linguistics of Being, linked above

Sovereign — One who has no Ruler and has no Subjects

Roots: Sover — Regnum

If Sover means to be ‘above’ and Regnum , means Rule or the ‘Rulership,’ this proves the concept of an Individual who is Autonomous, CANNOT be Ruled by any higher authority, because there is none. This condition is also found with Equality.

Hierarchy — Moral, or Inherited ‘right’ to Rule (Sacred Rulers)

Roots: Hierós — Arkhóis

What is referred to in the word Hierarchy? “ Hier” = Upper or Higher and “Archy” = “Ruler.” Also, Hier is etymologically connected to it’s inverse sound —> Heir = to inherit; implies Moral Right. Also, since Arkhóis means “sacred ruler,” this reflects back to the prefix. Moral Right to Rule; Holder of … inheritance. This justifies Bloodlines…….

Policy-making ‘front’ and ‘back’ stage: Assessing the implications for effectiveness and democracy

ABSTRACT: The aim of this article is to examine the complex interrelationship between ‘front’ and ‘back’ stage policy making. ‘Front stage’ describes the activities of visible and accountable office holders in elected bodies, constrained by established bureaucratic rules. ‘Back stage’ describes the world of unseen decision making where public officials are less constrained by formal rules and public scrutiny. Drawing on a recent case study of English devolution in the United Kingdom, this article examines how front and back stage policy making shape one another and the impact this can have on policy effectiveness and democratic accountability. Findings reveal that policy makers need to think more explicitly about the interplay between front and back stage activities. In the context of English devolution, the transition from back to front stage has been flawed. Central government’s purposeful strategy of informal negotiations with very few formal objectives has resulted in low stakeholder buy-in, which has mitigated against the potential effectiveness of back stage decision making.

The above link is to a very large publication that discusses the fiction known as Social Contracts; this may have been one of the earliest psyops of both Government and Religion. To convince people they are inherently predisposed to servitude for the benefit of their respective Political Communities. Contracts require Agreement from all parties involved. As you peruse the links on Social Contract Theory, please keep in mind:

Compelling any Cooperation is Oxymoronic

Social Contracts are pure nonsense; Expectations placed on Individuals, are an exalted form of Legal Deceit. Citizenship is Servitude sold as Liberty; made to look like Freedom, how much one chooses to Identify with it, is how Servile they view their own Life. Any form of conformity done out of fear or intimidation by authority is not Cooperation it is only veiled Compulsion.

This article is written from the point of view that people who want to excuse themselves from the jurisdiction of concentrated power hierarchies are a threat, to Police Officers and Government in general. The issue this focuses on, is traffic stops and how to engage people who hold themselves as excluded from the law. The justification is all about whether or not someone has a drivers license. The whole article misses the point of what Individual Sovereignty and Autonomy actually is; which is not to intentionally break laws as they state, but to live in parallel to the system as much as can done. The author of this article never addresses the perspective of those people who desire to be left alone and in peace, at least not properly. Instead, this article first doubles down on the false label, calling them: "Sovereign Citizens."

Perhaps I will do a complete posting dedicated to addressing some of the many fallacies written into this, but it could be useful as a reference on what the pro authoritarian position is. Sovereign Citizen is an Oxymoron, you are either Sovereign or a Citizen but never both.

Perhaps I will do a complete posting dedicated to addressing some of the many fallacies written into this, but it could be useful as a reference on what the pro authoritarian position is. Sovereign Citizen is an Oxymoron, you are either Sovereign or a Citizen but never both.

SEDM, article on American State Nationals as an Oxymoron: Rebuttal

https://sedm.org/rebuttal-state-national-is-an-oxymoron-states-of-the-union-are-not-nations/

A “state national” is merely someone born within the exclusive jurisdiction of a constitutional state and whose allegiance as a “national” is owed to the “United States of America” under the Articles of Confederation. It doesn’t mean that states of the Union are “nations” under the law of nations.

There are many clarifications of terms in this article; as always, I would never say something like: “I am” ‘a’ citizen, or ‘an’ American State National.

“I am” should always be followed by your name or a verb. This rule I use, includes references to sovereign standing, though I don’t advise bringing it up in a court room. Essentially, nobody is ‘a’ ANYTHING.

This site was created by Ken Bartle, who recently had an interesting interview with Mike Adams, of Brighteon.com to talk about Spiritual Values and Their Role in Consciousness. Ken Bartle discusses the concept that the legal system and government in general must adapt to the new awareness in consciousness, to recognize the primacy of individual autonomy. He makes many strong points in the interview.

He asks the question: “Do you want Freedom or Authoritarian Rule?”

Ken writes: Conscious vitality is a value-charged process that leads from perception through awareness to emotional and spiritual joy. Its natural governing laws are not just for our benefit but for sustaining a world where free societies thrive, a world that our current reality yearns for. He provides the following diagrams of systems for comparison:

Or

There’s a lot more to peruse on his site, I highly recommend checking it out.

Can we create Systems that actually respect our Individual Autonomy?

In order for any system to function properly, it absolutely MUST show respect and dignity towards Individuals, PERIOD. If not, that alone is a seed for it’s future entropy and collapse.

While a quest for decentralized life would lead ultimately down a path of greater unknowns, it would also hold the greatest potential for the expression of harmonious Freedom.