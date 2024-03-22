The following Etymological break down of the potential source of the word “Nazi” is a subject that came from a different post I was compiling, but because it crosses over into Linguistic Study, I felt that it really should have a discussion entirely of it’s own.

This post and the next one on Hitler having Ashke-Nazi Jewish ancestry are interwoven in the discussion between Firestarter and an other historian called ‘Not Martha.’

This and most other words in a linguistic context have relationships that often stay close to the original word root meanings across languages. In the case of the word “Nazi,” the known word root is “Nasi” from Hebrew. “Nisi-bja3t” and “Iry-pa3t:” — from ancient Egyptian. There are various linguistic authorities that may differ in how these ancient words were used. In ancient times, these languages may have come together and competed within cultural environs. Much later, this word root can be found in other languages and similar sounding words. For example: “Fasci” and “Nazi” are found in the Italian word for “fascination.” Also, Fasci is connected to “Fasces” a bundle of sticks that form a handle to the Axe of Discipline, of ancient Rome.

More on the Fasces further down; it is quite important.

Most etymological study tends to stay within the contemporary language, from which those words are used; but this is not enough, the nature of the study MUST be done across multiple languages especially if those languages had a previous relationship or, are offspring to older languages the word roots came from. This Trans - Linguistic analysis is quite revealing, showing how previously contemporary languages mixed and evolved together.

In this post I will cover more than just the term Nazi; there are many terms that should be revealed for what they are. You can find additional terms further down; first Firstarter begins with the word “Nazi.”

Firestarter:

Even the term “Nazi”, instead of being short for NAtional soZIalistisch, appears to be derived from “Nasi”, which means Prince in ancient Hebrew. The noun nasi (including variations), appears 132 times in the Tenach (Old Testament). The first use is for the 12 "princes" who will descend from Ishmael, in Genesis 17. The second use, in Genesis 23, is the Hethites recognising Abraham as "a godly prince" (nesi). [ May have been the War Lord known as Abdi Shirta who terrorized the place known as Canaan.]

In the book of Numbers, the leader of each tribe is called – a nasi.

Later in the history of Israel, according to the Tenach (e.g. Lev 4:22; Ezek 44:2-18; Ezra 1:8), the title nasi refers to the political ruler of Judea. Nasi was also in use in the 8th-century Frankish kingdom of the Carolingian dynasty.

King Pepin rewarded the Jews with land and privileges. The heirs of the King and nasi remained close at least until the tenth century.



More recently the title nasi was given to “Jews” who held high offices in the (either Jewish or non-Jewish) community.

Including the German Nazis?!? — [Now there’s something to look at]



The term Nasi also refers to the spiritual leaders of the Zionist Chabad movement.

In Modern Hebrew, nasi means "president", for the Head of State and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The word for prince is now nasich: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasi_(Hebrew_title)



And before WW II, Adolf (or variants of it) was actually a common name for Jews: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolf

“Not Martha” states:

In reference to what Firestarter wrote: ↑Sat May 05, 2018 4:54 pm

Another difficulty is in THE definition of the Jewish race.

When I call Adolf Hitler part “Jewish”, I don’t even mean that he was a (real) Jew, but an Ashke-nazi.

The Ashkenazis were (are) a Turkish tribe from Scythia (or Khazaria) that started to call themselves “Jews” in the 8th century.

The Elite of the Scythians (Royal Scyths) called themselves Aryans:

“Not Martha” provides these links for additional reference:

"Jews" are defined HERE.

"Ashkenazi" are defined HERE.

"Aryans" are defined HERE.

In reference to what Firestarter wrote: ↑Sat May 05, 2018 4:54 pm To finish this post...

Even the term “Nazi”, instead of being short for NAtional soZIalistisch, appears to be derived from “Nasi”, which means Prince in ancient Hebrew.

The noun nasi (including variations), appears 132 times in the Tenach (Old Testament). The first use is for the 12 "princes" who will descend from Ishmael, in Genesis 17. The second use, in Genesis 23, is the Hethites recognising Abraham as "a godly prince" (nesi).

In the book of Numbers, the leader of each tribe is called – a nasi.

Later in the history of Israel, according to the Tenach (e.g. Lev 4:22; Ezek 44:2-18; Ezra 1:8), the title nasi refers to the political ruler of Judea. Nāśîʾ, Hebrew Strong's #5387, pronounced “naw-see”, is a noun meaning raised or exalted one. It is used in the OT 132 times, and is translated in the KJV as prince (96), captain (12), chief (10), ruler (6), vapours (3), governor (1), chief + 05387 (1), clouds (1), part (1), prince + 05387 (1). It is a derivative of Hebrew Strong’s #5375, nāśāʾ, a verb which is translated in the KJV as lift up, arise, exalt, extol, raise, high, etc.



While "NAZI" may in fact be derived from "nāśî", I believe it no small coincidence that the roots “fasci” and “nazi” are found in the Italian word for “fascination.”

There are multiple layers within the study of language, as I have been studying Ancient Egyptian; I noticed I had to figure out how to filter out the Ancient Hebrew from some Middle Egyptian to get to Archaic Egyptian word roots, to approximate the original word meanings. I have been trying to reconstruct the Archaic version of the language, to get to appreciate the Indigenous Ancient Egyptian Mind.

In ancient Egyptian the word for Lord is “Nisit Bja(3t)” or Nisi beyat attested from some sources, not sure if the pronunciation was severely altered since the Old Kingdom, but it probably was. The word for Prince is “Iry-pa3t:” the usual way it is displayed: Iry pat. Note that “Ire” shows up as associated with a word root with Hierarchy.

Ronda who writes as Wildrhody had some excellent input for the term, “Nazi” in her comments on Tereza’s post: Fiddler on the Truth

Ronda:

“I'll have to look deeper into the words "Nazi" and "Nasi." Nazi to me, is similar to Zian/Zion, seeing as I found vowels to be changed between different translations of the Bible. I did find, quite some time back, the two pillars mentioned in 1 Kings 7, called "Jachin and Boaz = H+ Jacob and Nazi." That H, along with the letter symbols, I, S, T (the cross), are shown on the Jesuit symbol, who are of the Tribe of Asher, (Num. 26:44). Anyway, I may have shown this before, but the letter "H" represents two people standing face to face “H"and shaking or making a deal, like perhaps the representatives of Jacob and the Nazis, as I believe. But I also think it could represent 2 pillars, such as the ones just mentioned, along with the 9/11 twin towers/pillars - perhaps representing Samson pillars that he knocked down, killing almost 3K ppl, like with 9/11, as well.”

Putting together Fasci- strong bundle of sticks with Nation, goes right back to the Roman Axe of Discipline, which I have described further down.

Definition from Webster’s, 1828:

FASCINA'TION, noun The act of bewitching or enchanting; enchantment; witchcraft; a powerful or irresistible influence on the affections or passions; unseen inexplicable influence. The ancients speak of two kinds of fascination; one by the look or eye; the other by words.

Definition from Century Dictionary, 1895:

Hitler’s rise (nāśā) to power was due in large part to his ability to “fascinate” the people of Germany. Where did this ability come from? From his own fascination (and obsession) with Madame Helena Petrovna Blavatsky and her book “The Secret Doctrine.”

[Hitler’s rise to power was nearly a direct result of the financiers with IG Farben and Max Warberg; he was Installed, just like certain US Presidents were.] Please see:

Adolph Hitler the British Agent Part 1 This post is the first of several that I put out with Firestarter’s work on the finer points of the World Wars.

Not Martha Continues:

https://www.theosociety.org/pasadena/sd/sd-hp.htm

http://www.blavatskyarchives.com/theoso ... uthors.htm



Some background:

Blavatsky (1831-1891) grew up in an occult family and worshiped Lucifer all her life. She founded the religion known as Theosophy in 1875, which brought about the so-called “New Age” movement. However, there was nothing new about her ideas of people exalting themselves to god-like status, which was the very first lie told in the garden when the serpent told Eve “ye shall be as gods.” Throughout her works she praises Lucifer as God:



"One of the most hidden secrets involves the so-called fall of Angels. Satan and his rebellious host will thus prove to have become the direct Saviours and Creators of divine man. Thus Satan, once he ceases to be viewed in the “superstitious spirit of the church,” grows into the grandiose image. It is Satan who is the God of our planet and the only God. Satan (or Lucifer) represents the Centrifugal Energy of the Universe, this ever-living symbol of self-sacrifice for the intellectual independence of humanity. "

[“Superstitious spirit of the church,” could also be a superstitious view of ANYTHING that opposes the Roman Empire]

"The Celestial Virgin which thus becomes the Mother of Gods and Devils at one and the same time; for she is the ever-loving beneficent Deity...but in antiquity and reality Lucifer or Luciferius is the name. Lucifer is divine and terrestrial Light, 'the Holy Ghost' and 'Satan' at one and the same time."



“In this case it is but natural... to view Satan, the Serpent of Genesis, as the real creator and benefactor, the Father of Spiritual mankind. For it is he who was the "Harbinger of Light," bright radiant Lucifer, who opened the eyes of the automaton created by Jehovah, as alleged; and he who was the first to whisper: "in the day ye eat thereof ye shall be as Elohim, knowing good and evil"— can only be regarded in the light of a Saviour...”

[The Elohim may be an invasionary force from somewhere else…. ]

“Once the key to Genesis is in our hands it is the scientific and symbolic Kabbala which unveils the secret. The Great Serpent of the Garden of Eden and the "Lord God" are identical ... When the Church, therefore, curses Satan, it curses the cosmic reflection of God ... “

[Now there’s a true statement….. because all is really ONE.]

"Lucifer represents.. Life.. Thought.. Progress.. Civilization.. Liberty.. Independence.. Lucifer is the Logos.. the Serpent, the Savior."



Theosophy is a revamp of Mystery Babylon, and encompasses three main objectives:

1. The formation of one world religion

2. The declaration of a universal brotherhood and the need for a one world government.

3. To encourage people to tap into powers that help them transcend to godhood on Earth.



The fulfillment of these objectives is known as “The Great Plan.”



The official insignia of the Theosophical Society is an ankh in the middle of a hexagram, surrounded by a serpent, and a swastika at the top. Wherever you see these symbols, think “The Great Plan.”

http://theosophy-india.org/emblem/

In this above thread, Firestarter disagrees with Not Martha, stating that a “One World Religion” is not happening precisely because the Parasites who are pulling the strings, want us to be at odds with each other; divide and conquer. One World Religion would mean everyone would be able to unify against the “World Leaders.”

The Great Plan mentioned above is Obviously originating from a very Corrupt Agenda involving Control, such as seen manifesting today, it would never result in a One World Religion. Maybe a One World Corporation.

सत्य नास्ति परो धर्म (Satya nasti paro dharma) There is no religion higher than truth

Etymological breakdown of words causes secret hijacking of meaning to be revealed

Just like so many words in English, there are some words that have had their original meanings twisted inside out and upside down. This has happened within English, it has also happened in Ancient languages; in most cases, the misrepresentation originating in a different language, kept being misused later on in English.

Quote blocks below are from Google definitions:

Religion — Etymology: Middle English (originally in the sense ‘life under monastic vows’): from Old French, or from Latin religio(n- ) ‘obligation, bond, reverence’, perhaps based on Latin religare ‘to bind’.

My Etymology for “Religion” : “Re - Legion” to reconnect to, or form a Legion obligated to follow without question. Roman Military force was referred to as a Legion. Like Science is now a Religion so are Government and Banks. Similar to Religate or Legalite. My definition and I’m sticking to it.

What does Religate mean? to bind together : constrain. religation. What is the meaning of Legalite? attachment to or observance of law. 2. : the quality or state of being legal : “lawfulness.” 3. legalities plural : obligations imposed by law.

(Note: the Lawfulness part I vehemently disagree with. Lawfulness follows sacred Law; while Legal or imposition of Law is NOT Lawful, the two are going in different directions.)

Where does the word Legion originate from? Roman Military force was referred to as a Legion. Etymology: Attested (in Middle English, as legioun) around 1200, from Old French legion, from Latin legiō, legionem, from legō (“to gather, collect”); akin to legend, lecture. Also: Middle English: via Old French from Latin legio(n- ), from legere ‘choose, levy’. The adjective dates from the late 17th century, in early use often in the phrase my, their, etc. name is legion, i.e. ‘we, they, etc. are many’ (Mark 5:9).

In English, there are many words that we do take for granted as having meanings that the original definition does not express, sometimes the true definitions are not applied in how we use these words.

Here are some more examples:

Where does the term “Understand” come from? Today, we think of it as a term referring to “Cognition,” or “Comprehension,” but it’s not. This word is authoritarian in nature, it is a way of saying that you “Stand Under” what authority is telling you. To stand under the authority of the King.

Where does the term “Currency” come from? This is related to Banks, it’s better to ask: “What flows between the banks of a river?” Answer: “The Current—cy.”

From Etymology online:

https://www.etymonline.com

1650s, "condition of flowing," a sense now rare or obsolete, from Latin currens, present participle of currere "to run" (from PIE root *kers- "to run"). The notion of "state or fact of flowing from person to person" led to the senses "continuity in public knowledge" (1722) and "that which is current as a medium of exchange, money" (1729).

What is referred to in the word Hierarchy? “Hier” = Upper or Higher and “Archy” = “Ruler.”

From Etymology online:

Late 14c., jerarchie, ierarchie, "rank in the sacred order; one of the three divisions of the nine orders of angels;" loosely, "rule, dominion," from Old French ierarchie (14c., Modern French hiérarchie), from Medieval Latin hierarchia "ranked division of angels" (in the system of Dionysius the Areopagite), from Greek hierarkhia "rule of a high priest," from hierarkhes "high priest, leader of sacred rites," from ta hiera "the sacred rites" (neuter plural of hieros "sacred;" see ire) + arkhein "to lead, rule" (see archon). Sense of "ranked organization of persons or things" first recorded 1610s, initially of clergy, sense probably influenced by higher. [ “Ire” also seems to go with Ancient Egyptian, “Iry Pat” Prince or Higher one (Pat is prounced Pet or P3ht:) glutteral; most words ending with a transliterated “T” are actually “3ht:” Another example: “Ma’at” Egyptologist get this one wrong, there’s no proof the language had an “a’a” in any of the words. Instead, per Loprieno; it’s “Mua3ht:” ] Etymology online only stays within the European Language families where Ire = anger, which is also true.

Anarchy Etymology — Mid 16th century: via medieval Latin from Greek anarkhia, from anarkhos, from an = ‘without’ + arkhos = ‘chief, ruler’. “Without Ruler.”

Sovereign is one who has no ruler and also has no subjects.

For the record: “Anarchy” is NOT “Chaos;” it is only chaos for those who want to hold you as a slave, it repudiates any “claim” the State attempts to make against your Sovereignty. Arbitrary Hierarchy is a tool to keep you under the boot of the State. So that you “Understand” or Stand Under your ruler.

My Etymology for “Government” : “Govern” = Control or steer, to direct; “Ment” is an affix comes from mentis, genitive of mens = "Mind." So, Government is Mind Control.

mental (adj.) early 15c., "in, of, or pertaining to the mind; characteristic of the intellect," from Late Latin mentalis "of the mind," from Latin mens (genitive mentis) "mind," from PIE root *men- (1) "to think."

The Fasces; the "Axe of Authority and Discipline" Symbolism for the fasces comes from Etruscan Culture.

Fasces 19th Century the Badge Of Roman Authority And Carried By Lictors Since The Time Of Tarquin Line

We have the fasces displayed on the Congressional floor, behind the podium in the United States House of Representatives. It is also found on the backside of the Mercury Dime.

"The fasces had its origin in the Etruscan civilization and was passed on to ancient Rome, where it symbolized a Roman king's power to punish his subjects. The fasces, as a bundle of rods with an axe, was a grouping of all the equipment needed to inflict corporal punishment (scourge with rods) or capital punishment (decapitate with axes)."

Here's my take on this symbolism: The Axe represents the projection of "Discipline." It does represent the power to punish; but notice that the Sticks that are "together" that form the handle of the axe. There are "Many" in a society; the individual stick represents the Individual in a Society.

When many Individuals come together, they are stronger and form a Collective strength to enforce what rules there may be.

There are "Two Ways" they are together; either Willingly or by Compulsion. This is a symbol of what Collectivism is; it always needs to be Enforced in order to continue to exist. A collective can also exist if people Conscientiously agree to Cooperate, but that requires Consent.

Ask what type of sinew is lashing those sticks together, is it Voluntary Cooperation or is it Compulsory Collectivism? These symbols can be read many different ways, this is just my take on it.

Ultimately, we are going to need to change some deep structural parts to how society functions. Trust will need to exist at an Individual scale. It will require what we recognize from Language, what see from Symbolism and what we get from Meaning.

James Roguski recently posted this on Fascism, he made an excellent reference to the Fasces:

Fascism, with a 21st Century Upgrade in reference to the abomination known as the WHO and IHR.

To Summarize about the word Nazi:

There are many valid points, at least from my perspective.

Nazi is most likely related to Nasi meaning “Prince” in Ancient Hebrew. There are contemporary Languages that may have Nasi reflected, such as Nisit—Bja3t from Ancient Egyptian.

Nazi is found to be interwoven with Nazi / Fazi / Fasci; in linguistics, these can have a near direct relationship. The word Fascination; Fasci—Nation incidently, Fasci is of course related to the Roman Fasces. Also, Nation gets associated.

Nazi is part of the affix to Ashkenazi; Ashke—Nazi, however what seems a bit odd is the word Ashkenazim appears to have lost an “M.”

The least likely source for the word Nazi would be the most orthodox; NAtional soZIalistisch [Party].