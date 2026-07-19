Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

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Tirion
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What a great post - thank you. Haven't finished reading yet though - will come back!

Clif High was researching and discussing Yahweh a few years ago. IIRC, he claimed that "yahweh" was not a name but a rank in the Elohim hierarchy - "Angel" being another. Hence Yahweh-El, The Most High God and his son, Yahweh-Jehovah, The LORD God, God of Israel, the jealous God:

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/god-wins

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