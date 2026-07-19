Pre Yahwehism to Y’hudaísm, a view of cultural and administrative evolution through religion

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Yahweh comes with Nuances so do the Canaanites that gave rise to him

Monotheism and ancient games of Empire created an Ideological foundation for what we call the modern West

One of the biggest challenges about addressing the topic of the origin for Yahwehism is the amount of informational fog that surrounds it the further back we look. What seems most clear, is ancient cults from which Yahweh arose have nearly nothing in common with the Judaism of today with few exceptions. This ‘One God’ became the common thread running through all three ‘Abrahamic Religions,’ which formed mostly within the same areas of the Levant at different times. A primary featured difference between Pre-Yahwehism and Y’hudaísm is the monolatrous Yahweh, the puzzling part is to sort out his origins.

An overview of early Mesopotamian cultures and their interactions with seafaring Mediterranean ones, provides a better picture of the religious crucible from which Yahweh’s monotheistic worship emerged. In some respect, this God is not just the centralizing figure that comprises these religions, he was actually composed from many Canaanite religious cults in order to centralize them. This uniformity secured an economic benefit for those who controlled religious economies and resources of temple jurisdictions. This is Section 4 of the series, which has focused mainly on the Anthropology of Cooperative Authoritarianism.

Why is Centrality and Uniformity so important for a Spiritual Life? — It isn’t. — It is only important for those who seek to fasten various forms of Social Control to it.

Being Conscious of our own Subjectivity

Our Modern perception about ‘Ancient Identities’ is not accurate

In previous articles, there has been an emphasis in avoiding broad descriptions or placing everyone into a single ‘unified’ cultural bloc, with only one sense of identity and one point of view because it is not realistic. Nuance is always important. Ancient communities were very diverse, even when Empires arose, localized regions tended to remain consistent with their own traditions. Interactions among communities through trade and other exchanges left much evidence, archaeology and linguistic study shows how rich and vibrant the Bronze Age clearly was; and yet for the materials we have to study, there are still huge gaps in our knowledge. Often how things actually occurred in history and how they were relayed to the next generation through stories, left distortions for us to sort out. In seeking awareness about how things fit together, there must be a willingness to notice patterns; at the very beginning of everything we study related to culture, we must confront our own psychology.

Perhaps a natural tendency we have always shared, was to seek out a relationship with the world of the Gods, to harmonize our view of life and death with a perception of the Divine. The ancient mind was conscious that it was emergent from a non physical world where physical agency was born from spiritual essence. This placed a primary importance on the mystic qualities of life; what connected man with nature and the world of the Gods was a cultural characteristic that gave rise to great visionary achievements, spiritual works and literature.

When the focus is on Big Religion, Big Politics and Globalist Economics, we can quickly lose sight of the Individual who participates within localized communities; without whom the whole civilized process dies.

Individualism is important; Flavius Julianus recently posted an excellent analysis titled: After Individualism. His insight into the way Individualism has been embraced by the West, is quite thought provoking.

As a Proviso:

I am not trying to be brutal towards anyone’s Religion or Spirituality

Any critique of ‘Religious Institutions’ is not meant to be a critique of people’s Individual Spirituality, even if that emanates or is inspired from a Religion. In applying a critical eye to Religious Cults like Yahwehism and it’s later developments, we can see how institutions became shaped by an agenda for exclusive mastery and were used to capitalize on the mystic beliefs of people; this formed a scaffold for the social manipulations, such as suggested by Theological Capitalism and Theological Politics.

Religion was not about God, it was about Obedience

The word ‘Religion’ itself points to it’s purpose, it comes from the Latin noun; religio to describe obligation, bond, or reverence. Perhaps the term Religion is also based on the Latin verb, ‘religare’ meaning ‘to bind.’

The Anthropology of ‘Cooperative Authoritarianism,’ is an examination of the type of culture and psychology attributed to the evolution of administrative systems; particularly ones that existed in abject secrecy, rather than a simple overview of ancient politics or study of historic events. Open civilization became manifested through cooperative tension, such as with competition and opportunism with trade, while mystic and social consciousness led to agreements and hidden covenants. What began on smaller scales between clans, had developed into a multistory stratum with many specialties, even within early city states.

Alongside the formation of cooperative civilization, a peculiar form of organized manipulation for it also developed. As administration became ever more complex, successive patterns of management evolved to benefit those who held sway over Religious, Political and Economic influence. This resulted in the control of resources people sought to exchange in trade and made the economic benefits of religious membership exclusive, often stratified by social caste. Ideological Logistics and Cooperative Authoritarianism formed distortions that led to the corruption of Righteous Kingship into the Divine Right of Kings.

Factors that formed an oligarchic control grid:

Religious Hierarchy: Temple Economies and the evolution of Banking Infrastructure

Political Hierarchy: Public, Private Governance; Ownership with Stakeholder Trusts

Economic Heterarchy: Corporate Nodes and networked Coordinated Cooperatives

Religious Economies were Relational; it wasn’t about Free Trade, nor Ownership, it was about exclusive Control enshrined by a God of Power

The above are related categories of focus and they are major threads to an interwoven system, even if they don’t appear to be. Commerce and languages used for it, bear an important connection to ancient Pantheons within the many cultures. How they traded, formed alliances, or even fought with each other, had a significant effect on how their ideologies developed or became consolidated. Development of Big Centralized Religion helped to create Economic Exclusivity Zones and acted as an early form of National Identity for membership based Covenants. Benefits of Trade became funneled by this centralization. As Empires grew from small Kingdoms, and as more polities internalized their respective individualized social identities; political allegiance and religious credos became functional together through the economic process. These three legs formed a stool that supported a public private platform. This manifested differently in different places; yet similar structures were employed as convergent adaptations, the Phoenician system of Dual Executive Kings or Suffetes offers a classic example.

The vision of seemingly singular hierarchical control almost always needed a cooperative benefit gained from sacred mediation; not just between politics and religion, but also between Kings and their source of Power. Temple Economies played an important part in Palatial Administrations, these were mutual benefits to the Cooperative. Those who held a deciding public seat; often held a private one that supported religious commercial counsel or held an interest in both. This is also a pattern we can see today. How many Senators can operate their public seat for private money to satisfy private control? The answer: — All of them, corruption is integrated.

To preface this entire study:

One always governed in front, while another ruled behind. - Public — Private — Period.

Where was the God in all this?

The study of any God is really a study of the Psychology among those who deified it; at a deeper level, this connected the individual mentation with the physical five senses and governed how to relate them. This was always at the core of how there could be a relationship between Logistics and Ideology. Aside from social, this was also political. Kingship was the political authority to the public eye; Priesthood was the ritual authority within the public temple. While officiating ceremonies, master priests controlled both the ritual and the resource. Their rule within the temple served as a proxy for the Belief in a God of Power, which re-conveyed that back as the power of ‘Legitimacy:’ Belief and Faith stood as proxy for a God and in turn; the rule of God became a proxy for both Political and Religious authority, as a psychological enforcement for both modalities of human interaction. Ideology lived in the realm of the Cognitive, while the psychology was the substance of it’s human action. Whereas the psychology of service to a God of the temple, fed a psychopathology that demanded sacrifice. The silver tongued officiators and wizard princes who flourished off the sacrificial fruits, stayed hidden as they ruled from behind within their secret lairs.

When viewing Yahweh as the centerpiece for Monotheistic Consolidation; his role within political culture and temple economics becomes clear, especially near the late Iron Age. Even after the second temple era; the pattern of Cooperative Authoritarianism evolved and adapted through Roman and later successive empires. The story about God is really a story about the People who deified him and also obeyed the tyrants who had created him in their own authoritarian image; but is that really where he originated? Was the original mystic inspiration reflected in the way the Bible presented him?

— The short answer is No; and the next answer is probably not. The reasoning for this is that it involves the politics of several millennia, yet perhaps his origin wasn’t entirely political.

Section 4 seeks to address the following primary points:

Where did Yahweh originate? What is the difference between a Patriarchal and Matrilineal system? God’s Name: A look at Mystic Principles — Yahweh’s Political Dio-Genesis When did this God become worshiped to the exclusion of other Gods? Who were deifying Yahweh? — ‘Ḫabirū’ are equal to the term ‘Hebrew’

The above points of interest are interwoven, there are also additional areas covered. Index of Links and Foot Notes are at the bottom of this post.

This question for some, may seem like asking: Where did God come from? Perhaps a better question would be: Was Yahweh always a God? The link in the above subheading leads to a very authoritative paper written by Christian Frevel Ruhr at Universität Bochum, Germany.

Essentially this could be framed in a manner that mystic insight first inspired mythic vision; every religion first began from some form of an inner psychic knowledge or mystic perception that only later became ensnared by politics and social expedience. There are several movements of discourse that can express the integral nature for inspiration and also, the manner in which it could become disfigured into a God of Tyranny. As already stated, the God actually came from the people who deified him; but there’s more, this particular one is a product of a fatalistic belief system. Culture was at least partially influenced by the environment it survived in, the same can said of any God.

Culture is a reflection of shared human psychology, personalized identity and experience; it should be no surprise this affects Belief or Faith, it can extend to the group and become integral to any Religious Economy. What reinforced Canaanite nomads’ sense of interactive cooperative behavior while living in a harsh and nearly unforgiving environment was clearly Obedience. Because to worship is to align one’s self to sets of values and moralities that could only exist largely outside of your own conscience, or willingness. As a God, Yahweh emerged from places where ‘might’ was considered right; where survival depended on force. He became venerated, wherever he broke the will of those who refused follow him. For unsettled Canaanites, harsh living as desert nomads built a psychology able to serve unforgiving, tyrannical Gods; this is how the cultus of Yahweh became adapted and then later calcified. The Covenant always mentioned in the Bible, grew to become an Administrative codex; enforced by a system of cooperative authority that existed among the officiators of temple ceremony and sacrifice. This type of governance was directed at the common people such as temple dependents, corvée labor and mid-level merchants. Priests clearly had the highest level of liberty within this system, their direct service to their God was their plausibility.

In order to properly address the question in the above subheading; Where did Yahweh come from and was he always a God — The following primary areas of discourse will be examined:

Cultural Development:

From Nomadic Pastoralism, to a First and Second Temple

From Habiru, to a political Biblical identity of Hebrew

From initiated Mystics and Ascetics, to Psychopathological leadership

Many Gods; one Canaan

A view of the people and historic conditions they lived in, can help with Yahweh’s context

In Section 3, the topic of the nomadic Habiru or Apiru was already addressed; but the bigger picture must necessarily include the settled people of villages, townships, coastal trade ports and larger cities. The Canaanite cultural base was diverse with many polytheistic beliefs. Both nomadic and settled people were approximately equal participants engaged in trade and various Religious Economies; however, there were limits for their roles, who participated at temple trade hubs based on caste or status, these conditions varied by location. The skirmishes and wars that took place during and after the Bronze Age; including certain Iron Age invasions all played developmental roles in the eventual monotheistic consolidation.

This is a long and complex story, at the core of political choices were religious ones; as stated in Section 1:

Religion was never Yahweh’s fault; a ‘God’ is really nothing more than an Ideal, in which a community enshrines it’s own finest possible inspirations. An Ideal does not act; but people can conveniently point to it as the purpose for their actions. People created Gods; Religions enshrined them. These have had a symbiotic relationship with Political and Economic agendas ever since, as directed by an exclusive few.

I must reiterate the importance of Psychology as central for the study of any God, and how it correlates to the culture from whence it came. Yet even at the core of Psychology was always the deeper Mystic insight and perception; how to point to and express the very nature of reality itself, has a fundamental impact on it’s socialization. So, it proceeds with the following movements:

The Seer communicates a mystic experience among his peers; from there, it’s expression reaches the public mind. Through language, some of the deeper truth can pass into social exchange as mantra, myth, symbolism and art. The un-initiated and unqualified who think in binary, miss the core of the expression. Original mystic inspiration becomes distorted linguistically; then intellectually, then socially, metaphoric insight sublets into Ideology. The deeper truth gets lost within the sum of it’s parts, Religion further distills that into dogma; while Politics applies it as law, Commerce spreads these ideas through relational association. Therefore; mystic principles are the first calculus to be addressed:

The difference between Patriarchal and Matrilineal systems

Pantheons — a philosophical approach, personalizations of the Divine Idea

Gods and Goddesses — One Divine

Yahweh as a Cognate Expression — a hypothesis on the name origin itself

An important item to address with regard to the ‘name’ Yahweh, would be a philosophical question of whether it was an actual name at all; or did it begin as a cognate phrase, this is at the core of what should be explored.

What was the difference between a Patriarchal and Matrilineal system?

Pantheons — a philosophical approach: Many Gods, One People

Multiple Gods never meant ‘Many’ separate Gods; they were really Personalizations of the Divine Idea, they formed the basis for an interactive Mystic Democracy and made the Divine more humanly approachable. The important participants were always the people.

Of all Gods, the Goddesses were of first level importance, because in most ancient societies, there was an awareness for the importance of Motherhood; an ever present acknowledgement for the absolute power of the Feminine as a creator of life. The earliest forms of Deity most likely began with an adoration for the power of birth, since it was always on daily display. The Gods were expressions for various modes of nature through divine personalities. Goddesses were likely elevated before any Gods of male likeness and while there is no hard rule, many prehistoric artifacts seem to indicate this.

Men cannot create life, though they obviously contribute to it. Having physical strength afforded men much recognition and social power. From hunting grounds to gaining territory, or ownership; in their quest for resources, those who sought control, mostly wielded the power to kill. Those who sought power over life through death, were both terrified and respectful towards those who personified a power that could counter it. Pantheons of Gods and Goddesses affirmed this life perspective and provided the mystic grounding for what was personally and mutually conferred within culture. This didn’t make things more perfect, but it kept things more natural. The bond between the Masculine and Feminine was viewed as emergent from a mystic and esoteric source.

The personalization of the divine was a way people could participate with each other and their pantheons to bring a mystic life into their own experience. Having many Gods, democratized and decentralized deity, it made the divine more accessible. Society could uphold and tether itself to infinity; rather than make life all about a quest for power, it helped to keep a social respect for where it came from. Pantheons grew and adapted along with people, they were a natural way to relate to the mystic world and connect that to the physical one.

The question above: What was the difference between a Patriarchal and Matrilineal system?

I ask this question in reference to a certain known religo-social political group, that I won’t mention here; who today think of themselves as Matrilineal and yet their God, Yahweh is perhaps the most vehemently Patriarchal the world has ever seen.

To start with, neither of these systems ever existed as pure; aside from the obvious blend that archaeology seems to show, a good short answer points to where the emphasis for authority came from.

Patriarchy: Tended to be more aligned with hierarchical strata; whereas authority descended through male lineage, kingship and fatherhood were closely linked. Male deities frequently dominated the state religion in patriarchal systems.

Matrilinealism: Many societies often define Matriarchy as Matrilineal; inheritance through the mother’s line. There is nearly no historic evidence for women monopolizing political power at a large scale. Goddesses often held prominent roles alongside male deities in state religions, though not necessarily exclusively.

Many Bronze Age societies emphasized complementary divine pairs rather than exclusively male or female deities. In the Levant, this appears to be more the rule rather than the exception.

The distinction between patriarchal and matrilineal societies is not simply a question of whether men or women exercised authority; but of how legitimacy, inheritance, and social organization were structured. In many patriarchal societies, political authority and inheritance were concentrated in male lineages, and religious symbolism increasingly emphasized father kings and male divine sovereignty. By contrast, societies with stronger matrilineal traditions often placed greater emphasis on maternal descent, kinship networks, such as clans and the prominence of goddesses or complementary male-female divine pairs. Although these categories should not be treated as rigid opposites, they do offer a useful framework to examine how changing social structures influenced the evolution of religious ideas during the Bronze and Iron Ages. One interesting possibility:

Clans and Kinship Networks may have been more amenable to organized Heterarchy and coordinated, cooperative authority and may have also been adaptable to certain types cultural changes, this may connect to the evolution of Democracy and ideas about responsible autonomy in later eras.

For more on Heterarchy, please see: Section 2.

The Y’hudí priesthood, within the first and second temples may very well have been the focal point for a matrilineal successive system. Their social footing could have remained this way, even after the establishment of the second temple, wherein their God was publicly and exclusively patriarchal. The Shekhinah may have been a psychological conduit in which to carry a matrilineal identity alongside a patriarchal deity. The Shekhinah is an important part of the calculus which will be covered later. Y’hudí was most likely a title and rank for the Priesthood itself and not the average common people in the local Canaanite population.

Gods and Goddesses; the masculine, the feminine — and One Divine

The esoteric view:

The feminine is the outward facing creative force, while the masculine is the inward facing observer that allows it’s action; one is the dynamic creatrix, while the other is a passive patriarch, each are coequal to a sacred energetic process of manifestation. Existence is not a creation because the Infinite does not create; it only manifests what is already within itself. The nature of Reality unfolds from One, and never really exceeds it and nothing can ever exist outside it. The wholeness of Being is absolutely All; even though ordinary human individual experience is innocently ignorant of it. Through birth, life and the mental process, we each experience a separateness of self as an individual modulation, this serves the purpose for the inner Self’s will to view novelty; to observe itself as it’s own reflection from new angles. When an individual can view another’s life, and form a human bond, what is happening? The Self is seeing it’s own reflection through that other individual, energetically they are not separate. This applies as well in the context for viewing the world of the Gods; the personalization of divine essence is what makes them seem like separate individual Gods, but they are really reflections of One. — Many names; One Light.

The Self sits within an individual experience to view It’s outer-world in It’s myriad forms and senses as It’s reflection.

What if a Mystic realization of One became culturally captured and distorted into a numerically singular and limited ‘Personalization of the Divine?’

This question has a fairly simple explanation and Yahweh serves up a cautionary tale, whereas the Mystic thread of knowledge became rarely but selectively shared among a chosen few.

There is a possibility the social strata for various early Canaanite tribes may have been quite similar to ancient Indian traditions; there existed a differential between those who were considered ‘qualified’ for sacred knowledge, and those who were not. Those who were chosen to be qualified as ‘initiates,’ were predominately men who had either been groomed for leadership roles or sought sacred knowledge. In governance, it makes sense leaders of tribes could apply ‘their idea’ about their God’s commandments; this may have been fairly effective for cultivating in a sense of allegiance from among a majority of the people. To have a God whose image was a very powerful and unforgiving figure that dominated everything possible in life, could certainly command conformity, no matter what abomination was being sold as sacred.

Though mystic circles of the learned were most likely exclusive, their ideals, prophesies and how they expressed it, was certainly effective in shackling the public mind to obedience. This is where meanings of terms and expressions became inverted among Canaanite culture. The very few who kept the sacred knowledge; inverted it, in order to project a God to the people whose worship demanded ritual sacrifice and obedience without question. When a God was worshiped in the way Yahweh was; personal judgement became the first sacrifice, while his covenant became an agreement to let his values shape one’s own actions. This God became defined by authority and also a tool to project it, while those who held the deeper light of inspiration and symbolic sight to the nature of reality, also would appear to enjoy the mastery over the public it granted them. There may be some nuance here as well; the ascetics of their society might not have had much interest in politics or temple management, but it does make sense certain leaders took advantage of the sacred knowledge.

The Psychology of belonging gave power to the enforcement of Conformity, whereas Obedience was rewarded by blessings and rebellion was rejected and often punished or made outcast. Worship was not a choice, it was survival.

This is the social and political process through which the Mystic realization of One could be culturally entrapped by the temple and it’s merchant priests; whereas Oneness known to very few and only accessible for them, could become socially embraced as a reductive ‘One’ taught to the many. In a religious context, this is likely the origin for the well known religious distortion of ‘The Chosen People.’ As stipulated earlier, the term Y’hudí likely began as a rank within their own temple complex, rather than just any or all of the common people, later with a more defined covenant, the term became more widespread and more socially constraining.

God’s Name:

A closer look at the Mystic Principle that likely gave rise to Yahweh

A name may have emerged from a cognate expression

What was likely learned among early initiates was essentially an expression for the transcendent: ‘I am’ in the form of, Yéh-hōh-wah-hé, or I am that I am. This may have been first expressed in Northwest Semitic. Many scholars think YHWH derives from a verb root in that language related to ‘being’ or ‘becoming.’ The Biblical language, which came later, ‘Ancient Hebrew’ was written without vowel signs. With the logic of phonetic structures from older languages, a singular word could form from a phrase like YHWH, meant to be spoken more like: Yéh-hōh-wah-hé, and could become known through transliteration as the approximated name ‘Yahweh,’ it’s interpretation may have varied with other languages, especially ones outside the semitic branches.

Though Hurrian and Urartian are classified as non-semitic and non-Indo-European; they occupied an overlaping area of influence; especially due to trade, there can be no question that syntactic and ergative-structure could persist in newer or unrelated languages. Terms could be preserved into Hebrew and Aramaic and then of course, altered much later going into Greek. The issue appears to be linguistic, but it’s compounded by a transliterated phrase becoming used as a singular name in other languages. The exact mechanics in this process would require a deeper dive into the structural differences between languages.

Egyptian hieroglyphics spell out ‘Yhw’ ( 𓇌𓉔𓍯𓄿 ), which aligns with the Hebrew Tetragrammaton, Yahweh.

Yahweh name progression from Phoenician script for ancient Hebrew, to Ktav Ashuri ; an ‘Assyrian Aramaic’ adapted script or Jewish square script. Though this functioned well for Ancient Hebrew; the adaptation had only become formalized by 135 AD. The phrase: Yéh-hōh-wah-hé likely became a fixed ‘name’ pronunciation in new languages.

Among the initiates, Yahweh was never meant to be an exclusionary expression for one numerically limited deity; it was meant as a phrase to express the illimitable. Perhaps for awhile, this sacred knowledge was kept sequestered and preserved among those ‘specially chosen’ to learn it. Geo-political upheavals such as the Sea Peoples invasions, the attacks by the Babylonians in later centuries and Alexander the Great’s conquest in the 300’s BC; among a few others, contributed to pressures and a theological crisis among the unstable confederations of Y’hudí. With many changes in common languages, through trade and skirmishes, there was an increasing reliance on temple institutions to ‘keep’ most sacred knowledge; whether written or recited, the successive generations began to lose their thread of meaning. One factor to keep in mind about the preservation of knowledge, is the ascetics of any society are often a rare minority. Depending on the culture, some might not have heirs, having renounced certain worldly ways such as marriage, though this not a fixed rule.

Yahwehist Habiru shamanic traditions gave way to highly structured Y’hudí led priesthoods. There can be no doubt there were significant differences between very early Habiru shamanic mysticism; nascent Yahwehism of the first temple; then Monotheistic Yahwehism of the second temple; and finally, that of the common era, so called Diaspora. The Yahweh of the temple became emblematic for an austere mythos, ritual practices and a divine enshrinement for sacrifice to authority, enforced by covenant.

To assume the title: ‘God of the Patriarchs’ would indicate there was an absence of the feminine, and presents a cultural image of a God in the purely masculine sense; yet at first he was deified along with Asherah as his Goddess.

According to Professor Ze’ev Herzog of Tel Aviv University: “The ‘Jewish God’ Yahweh had a female consort; The Goddess Asherah. [This is proven by] Inscriptions, written in Ancient Hebrew by official ‘Jewish’ scribes in the 8th Century found at numerous sites.”

These are known discoveries at sites like: Kuntillet Ajrud and Khirbet el-Qom. From the late Bronze Age to approximately the 800’s BC, there were inscriptions that mentioned: “Yahweh and his Asherah.”

Within the world of people: Political momentum drove progressive rivalries and oppositional conflicts among supporters of ‘other’ Gods among Canaanite priests; this created conditions that became politically and culturally stratified for the gradually increasing support for the formation of monotheism.

J. Trotter wrote an abstract titled: The transition from Polytheism to Monotheism, ancient Israel and Judah, cited later in this post. Asherah was eventually eliminated as an outright goddess; or at least she seemed to have been, though Habiru-Canaanite priestly culture remained fairly matrilineal as a preserved artifact for how important Goddesses were in the past. An aspect to this might also extend to the name ‘Israel.’

The mystic knowledge expressed by the phrase: Yéh-hōh-wah-hé, became the institutionally guarded monolatrous ‘God’ called Yahweh known to the temple. The nature of the phrase that gave rise to a God of Patriarchs, was certainly not exclusive……

‘I am that I am,’ in the mystic sense, was meant to express absolute Being; it transcended both Masculine and Feminine aspects of the Gods as well as humanity. The phrase was meant to express a recognition for the entire nature of reality, anyone may utter it. Many ancient cultures developed expressions pointing toward an ultimate or transcendent principle; it makes sense that would become their ultimate designation for their God, to legitimize temple authority over other Gods. This could also be the reason there was a later tradition to keep the pronunciation more of a religious secret and an ‘exclusive’ phrase. In terms of Masculine and Feminine aspects of Gods; Asherah became folded into Yahweh and was referred to as the Shekhinah.

Pantheons expressed a Balance that Abrahamia sought to Banish

The Western Religions are a cultural product of a lopsided deification of patriarchy

In nearly every ancient village or community whether large or small, there was a patron deity, often it was accompanied by a Goddess. In some cases, each clan might have their own ‘Kul’ Devata, while people could individually have an ‘Ishta Devata’ or family God.

What is an Ishta Devata?

Radhika Gopinatha dasa mentioned this term briefly in his summary on pre-Yahwehism, located below, but didn’t explain it completely. It is the personalization of the Divine, it makes the Infinite humanly approachable. To offer an Asian perspective; this mystic cultural view to which I refer is well preserved in India. Devatas are sorely misconceived by many western Christian authors, like the ones who wrote about Hindu pantheons during the British occupation. These Christian Euro-centrists tried to discredit ancient traditions preserved throughout India. Hindu approaches for the personalization of the divine through multiple Gods make sense, because it is natural to seek both mystic and social bonds as combined, it is also what should be anticipated in the study of most ancient social traditions. Yahwehist Canaanite culture would be no exception; the difference is that India never really lost touch their original mystic grounding.

Having a Goddess, runs contrary to today’s western religious ideas that seek to deify a distant and aloof Father. Even though Yahweh did have the Goddess Asherah, she may have originated as a consort to El. Canaanite Pantheons varied from place to place and are said to have had up to 70 Gods and Goddesses, so it seems clear this ‘One God’ idea originated from a political consolidation of pantheons.

When the mystic phrase: ‘I am that I am’ became used as a direct name reference for a numerically singular identity for a God, this created a complete distortion for communicating the wholeness of One. Perhaps there are some ways to view this ‘phrase’ as parallel to Mithra as judge of souls; perhaps at least in principle, he is existence, from the physical he progresses ever beyond and transcends all. In a way, this illustrates that manifestation is in and of itself, infinite. As Flavius of New Platonic Academy writes:

“Mithras is the fiery logos that allows man to overcome the physicality of life to seek the soul’s true purpose and break free from worldly desire and return to the astral home of the Gods or what the Neoplatonist philosopher Plotinus called Henosis with the One.”

The Social aspect: The history of Yahwehism’s evolution was far less about a transition from matrilinealism into patriarchy; because it actually kept the essence of both. The transition was a politically directed shift from plural and complementary pantheons towards more centralized religious systems. In places like Samaria and Jerusalem, that process included an increased elevation for Yahweh and a proportional public decline of roles for other deities, including female ones. Temple authority was directly connected to territorial politics; this also included relational economic impediments and caste based exclusions, these political features survived the atavistic formalities of Yahwehism. Mario Liverani offers much input on temple economies and how those ideas became adapted.

Archaeology vs the Bible: If anything can be said about Yahweh, it seems best to first offer deference to the archaeological evidence available, linguistic etymological clues and exonymic descriptions. Any Biblical analysis may only help if grounded in metaphoric and symbolic allegory, attention should be focused on the indicated archaeology. Literal interpretations are banished except where theological explanations offer social plausibility or political purpose. The social and political life of a God was purposed as a proxy for the benefit of monarchies and Cooperative Authoritarianism.

Yahweh’s political Dio-Genesis

First some generalities

When we think of this ‘One God,’ what comes to mind is the very centralized deity for the Judaeo Christian complex of religions, or at least what their more modern versions seem to imply. This is not the origin of Yahweh. Whenever a God became religiously consequential, it also became important politically, the larger the territory controlled by a temple, the more influence it held. In the early centuries, multiple Gods and their temples originally existed along with more local, decentralized sets of authorities who in turn held limited control over scant resources. The essential nature of ancient Pantheons was local; for both personal and civic purpose, there were limitations on territory and resources.

It’s cogent to note the ever present incentive to consolidate; the motive was both political and economic, not divine. Theological Capitalism and Theological Politics, along with a Religion that craved expanded influence and sought power, employed various aspects of psychological manipulation. The hypothesis for the origin of the name; Yahweh, and it’s potential esoteric and mystic nature held no direct correlation with the religious or political distortions.

The Religio Cultural origin of Yahweh was generally Canaanite

According to one author; Radhika Gopinatha dasa, who provides a very concise summation of Yahwehism on his Linkedin page:

“The earliest known Israelite place of worship, is dated to the 12th century BCE, it was an open-air altar in Samaria that featured a bronze Canaanite El-bull. Early Israelite worship was not so different from that of surrounding Canaanite cultures.”

He also states that early potential sources for Yahweh, were likely Southern Palestinian mountain (Pelešet) tribes, Kenites, or Midianites.

Radhika wrote the following:

Yahwism and Pre-Yahwism: The Evolution of Ancient Israelite Religion

The Emergence of Yahwism Yahwism began to take shape as a distinct religious tradition during the Iron Age. The exact origins of Yahweh worship are debated among scholars, but several theories exist: Southern Origins: Some evidence suggests that Yahweh was originally a Southern Palestinian [Canaanite] mountain god before becoming the God of liberation for the [so called] ‘Moses’ group. [ El Šaddaí — God of the Mountain ]

Kenite Hypothesis: This theory proposes that Yahweh worship originated among the Kenites, a group associated with metalworking, and was later adopted by the ‘Israelites.’

Midianite Connection: Some scholars argue for a link between early Yahweh worship and the Midianites, based on biblical references and archaeological findings. As Yahwism developed, it underwent several key transformations: Syncretism with El: Over time, it became accepted among ‘Israelites’ to consider the Canaanite god El as the same deity as Yahweh. This syncretism is reflected [written much later] in Exodus 6:2-3, which equates Yahweh with the God of the patriarchs. Elevation of Yahweh: Gradually, Yahweh was elevated [from Jr godhood] to the position of national god for both the ‘Northern Kingdom of Israel’ and the ‘Southern Kingdom of Judah.’

The shift towards Monotheism: While early Yahwehism was essentially polytheistic, it began to evolve towards monotheism, particularly during and after the Babylonian captivity in the 6th century BC.

Features: Early Yahwism was characterized by the centrality of Yahweh, but also included elements like; local sanctuaries, and ‘high places’ alongside the Temple in Jerusalem. Festivals and rituals, including possible child sacrifice.

Radhika astutely mentions there was a ‘North Kingdom’ (likely Samaria) and a ‘South Kingdom,’ but neither of them were ever called ‘Israel,’ though there may have been a ‘Judah.’ There were many small cities and population hubs that had their own names and patron deities within the Canaanite world. As an expanded discussion; archaeological and linguistic disciplines provide a wide set of possibilities for the origin of the culture Yahweh came from and perhaps Radhika’s mention of El provides decent a clue:

Locations from about 3500 BC:

The following regions likely played some role in the evolution of Yahweh, though not directly and perhaps not known by that specific name, ideas were spread with trade.

Mid coastal Levant settlements included: Arad, Bab-edh-Drah, Yarmuth, Y’ericho, Ai, Megiddo, Beth-Yerah, Pella, Tell-es-Saidiyeh and Hazor. These areas were more likely independent Canaanite polities.

Northern coastal Levant, near present day Lebanon; settlements included: Ebla, Amarru, Ugarit and Qatna. With Byblos as an early Egyptian timber port for cedar; mentioned in Old Kingdom inscriptions.

These places had their own stories from the early Bronze Age; Trade, Language and Religion are essential categories of consideration for the following reasons: Trade offered the opportunity for distribution of ideas as well as goods; Language distributed the intimation and cognition of ideas; while Religion created the local social scaffold for both material and ideological culture to function. For a list of Canaanite Gods, follow the link [Here]

Trade: likely most inland routes were pass-throughs where resources were limited, there was dependence on importation of goods from coastal areas. This resulted in much competitive tension between temples which doubled as trade hubs.

Language: Eblaite was a Semitic Language precursor, it was very influential in northern Syria. Early Canaanite (NW Semitic). Hurrian was different and not a semitic language. Hurrian became common in Syria Levant through the late Bronze Age with the rise of the Mitanni; perhaps having an overlapping area of linguistic influence with NW Semitic.

Religion: Early Canaanite Gods varied widely; Radhika in his summary mentions: Baal, Shamash, Yarikh, Mot, and Astarte. These were second-tier gods and goddesses who had their own priests, prophets, and royal devotees, but they were thought to be ruled by El.

Ugarit, an important temple trade hub for Northern Levant

The culture of Ugarit in an area known today as Ras Shamrah, was connected to later Canaanite traditions and may be an origin for El and Asherah:

Figurine of Canaanite God, El

In the cuneiform tablets of Ras Shamrah (Circa 1400 BC) the head of the Pantheon was El; his wife was Asherat-of-the-sea (Asherah).

After El, the greatest god was Baal, son of El and Asherah. Curiously, Baal’s consort is his mother, Asherah. In the original Lebanon tradition, Baal is equated with Jupiter.

Ba’al of Ugarit may have spread by Trade; he could be a protégé for Zeus, just as Habiru tribes connected him to Seth; which resulted in the Cult of Seth-Baal

At Ugarit, on the north Syrian coast; there was a unique stelle for the God Ba’al found called the Ba’al au Foudre. The reason this holds importance is the connection between the Hurrian culture, the Canaanite culture, and the Midianites. In addition, the specific style used in this stelle matches ones found in association with the Seth - Baal Cult. [It’s created in an Egyptian artistic style]

Seafaring trade networks connected through Ugarit; a major trade confederation, known to the Hittites as the Aḫḫiyawa had routes all over the Mediterranean. Baal, along with El as established deities of Ugarit became syncretized with Seth in places like Sinai.

The distribution of Mystic Ideas from Persian culture were also crucial for later Religious developments

Connections between Babylonian and Persian cults: Babylonian priests assimilated Persian deities into their own pantheon, identifying Ahura-Mazda with Ba’al, Anahita with Ishtar, and Mithra with Šamaš, their god of justice, victory, and protection. This assimilation led to a refinement of Mithraic theology. [The origin of Mithra was from early Vedic traditions connected to Persia]

It’s not surprising that Gods like Ba’al became known in places further towards the east in Babylonian areas, this of course was likely due to trade.

Up to the end of the Bronze Age, and the destruction of Ugarit, Yahweh was still absent at least according to some available records. A likely ground zero and early origin for Yahweh, could be Midian, Edom, and Sinai southern desert regions. Egyptian texts from the 14th century BC mention the Šasū of Yhwh as nomads worshiping a deity named Yhwh in the southern Levant; these match some Biblical traditions of Yahweh marching from Seir Edom. It seems that Yahweh was very exclusive, perhaps for just one tribe. Radhika Gopinatha also states at the end of his article: “Ultimately, Pre-Yahwistic religions came from the Vedic tradition.”

When did Yahweh become worshiped to the exclusion of other Gods?

From the Collapse to the “Once and Future” God of Monotheism — The Y’hudí establishment and a Canaanite God as ‘The Father’

The short answer is true monotheism was not established until the second temple was fully established in the late 6th century, though it’s movement had begun in the 7th century, perhaps earlier. Monotheism was likely augmented or mediated among Y’hudí by Persian benefactors. By estimation, the process towards monotheism took about four centuries with some political setbacks along the way.

1170 BC: Political circumstances could have led to Yahweh’s elevation and the formation of covenant based consolidations; for a quick timeline reference:

1170 to approx 1000 BC: Seems to be an era of the least amount of direct information for the development and distribution of ideas about Yahweh.

957 BC: Construction of Yahweh Temple complex in Jerusalem.

800 BC: Archaeological discoveries at sites like Kuntillet Ajrud indicate Yahweh worshiped alongside Asherah and other Gods.

722 BC: Jerusalem begins to hold a central status perhaps due to the fall of Samaria the same year

587 BC: First temple destroyed by the Babylonians

515 BC: Second Temple of Salah was completed and it reestablished a temple state; the returning leaders and priest of the ‘captivity,’ were helped by their Persian patrons.

There is a more detailed Timeline Reference shown at the bottom of this post and also, in Section 6.

Bronze Age Collapse may have created a catalyst of Theological pressure

Invasions: During the time of the ‘Sea People’ raids and Bronze Age Collapse, coastal areas of the Levant and Nile Delta had come under attack, locations like the city of Ugarit were destroyed. Canaanites and their associated inland city states seem to have risen to defend themselves against these incursions. Perhaps most of the changes took place in coastal zones, having possible delayed economic impacts on inland territories and associated temples. Cultural centers would tend to turn inward towards their Gods.

Map of the greater Levant area with assumed archaeologically correct locations

Benefits to forming bigger groups: Those later referred to as ‘Israelites’ apparently began as a rag-tag group of Habiru that fought the Philistines on a number of occasions, according to some accounts. Philistines were likely a post historic designation of identity for the Pelešet and other Sea Peoples who fought some of the local tribes. It probably didn’t take too much time for certain tribes of Habiru to figure out there was safety in numbers.

For Y’hudí Priests, their God’s anger became a tool for propaganda

In later centuries; Yahweh’s anger was written into the Y’hudí Biblical plot around certain geo political events, such as the fall of Samaria in 722 BC. This became a convenient theological rational to reinforce a push toward a Yahweh only movement among select Canaanite priestly circles; and also, may have contributed to a favorable political standing of Y’hudí temple pecking orders. By the time of completion of the second temple in 515 BC, these political conditions had further cemented the monotheistic consolidation, perhaps among tribes affiliated with Asherah and El.

J. Trotter, offers an interesting perspective on the Temple Politics:

The transition from Polytheism to Monotheism, ancient Israel and Judah

Abstract: It is widely accepted that ancient Israelites were predominantly polytheistic during most or all of the monarchic period. Yahwistic monotheism appears to develop only in the neo-Babylonian period and does not become the dominant religious expression until the Persian period. While there is substantial agreement among scholars about the dominance of polytheism in the earlier periods and monotheism in the later periods, there is little agreement about the processes that led to this radical religious transformation. [This paper] proposes to explain the transition from polytheism to monotheism as a multifaceted process that occurred from the 9th to the 6th centuries BC. The first impetus in the process was the struggle for supremacy over the Israelite pantheon between the supporters of Baal and that of Yahweh in ‘Omride Israel.’ The significance of this struggle is transformed at the end of the 8th century, when Yahweh’s anger over the issue becomes the theological explanation for the fall of Samaria. This theological interpretation of the fall of Samaria then becomes the source of a Yahweh-only movement in Judah during the following century. The cult reforms of Hezekiah and Josiah are expressions of this new Yahweh only perspective, but the failure of these reforms is also indicative of the resilience of the traditional polytheistic beliefs. Only with the fall of Jerusalem and the explanation of the event in terms of Yahweh’s anger over the worship of other deities does the monolatrous ‘Yahweh only’ theology develop into Yahwistic monotheism. — J. Trotter (2006) — Conference: International Society of Biblical Literature Annual Conference 2006 Edinburgh, Scotland

J. Trotter shows the Theological Politics among the temple authorities but does not include many of the commercial and economic reasons behind the expediency for a gradual transition from henotheism, towards Yahwehistic monolatry as the religious consolidation progressed. In times before the 9th century, coastal Levant was still in the final stages of recovery from changes that had taken place from the 1170’s BC. That the geo-political and economic consequences of the Bronze Age Collapse would have an impact on temple politics should be of no surprise, in times when power vacuums were being filled by new Empires.

Radhika Gopinatha dasa: Biblical sections connect Yahweh metaphorically to other deities

Scholarly Perspectives on the Polytheistic origins of Yahwism “Textual Analysis: Close examination of biblical texts, particularly poetic sections, has provided insights into the early conceptions of Yahweh and his relationship to other deities.” — Please see: When the Personal became Political: An Onomastic Perspective on The Rise of Yahwehism

Possible Metaphoric connections can be seen in Biblical Myth

Was Yahweh vs Leviathan a metaphor for Canaanites vs Sea Peoples?

Or was it connected to an inter-religious conflict?

A Hypothesis:

The Šasū already mentioned, were a nomadic tribe that was recalled as having marched from Seir Edom. The Hebrew Bible mentions in a few verses, an event involving Yahweh’s march to the sea to defeat a great sea serpent called Leviathan. Yahweh was not alone when this story was first written. According to relevant sources; the earliest layers of Israelite religion appear to reflect a divine council:

Book of Deuteronomy 32; especially in the Dead Sea Scrolls reading

Book of Psalm 82

Book of 1 Kings 22

Many scholars have argued that Yahweh was originally accepted as one deity among a heavenly assembly; before later theological developments emphasized exclusive monotheism.

Other Gods of Yahweh’s pantheon appear to have been intentionally omitted in later edits that increasingly emphasized Yahweh's unique sovereignty; thereby reducing or reinterpreting earlier references to a broader divine council. Yet in these later versions of the writings, contextual connections remained that supported a polytheistic coalition was there to fight Leviathan. Pantheons varied depending on the city or village, this could be similar to the Devatas found in Hindu culture; men who went to go and fight, brought their Gods with them.

The Hebrew Bible preserved metaphors that stemmed from both historic and pantheistic references but were subjected to revisionism later on. Yahweh became an ‘accretion’ of other gods’ characteristics from various pantheons. Scholars such as Mark S. Smith argue that Yahweh gradually assumed attributes previously associated with Baal, El and local deities, like Seth-Baal. According to Smith:

“As the biblical prophets and redactors worked to establish the sole worship of Yahweh (monolatry), they rejected the worship of rival gods like Baal, but instead of discarding their attributes, they redirected those divine powers entirely into Yahweh.”

While focused on metaphoric interpretation, it becomes clear the stories about Yahweh vs enemies like Leviathan, or conflicts with other pantheons were really all about clashes between different factions of people. There is broad scholarly agreement that biblical accounts of Yahweh's victory over Leviathan belong to an ancient Near Eastern recollection of a Chaoskampf or a struggle against chaos. The relevant passages for this include the following:

Book of Psalm 74:13–14

Book of Isaiah 27:1

Book of Job 41

Biblical scribes inherited and adapted Chaoskampf as a literary tradition because comparable myths also occurred in previous cultural stories such as the following:

Baal versus Yam and Lotan (Ugaritic) Baal Cycle

Marduk versus Tiamat Chaoskampf

Teshub versus Illuyanka

A proviso for the Metaphoric defeat of Leviathan by Yahweh:

One possible historical reading is that ancient combat myths against sea monsters could have acquired new political meanings during periods of maritime conflict, including the upheavals associated with the Sea Peoples. While no direct evidence identifies Leviathan with the Sea Peoples, mythic imagery often became associated with contemporary political realities. There is a very well established study that points to myths as a way to preserve Political Memory.

Yahweh’s metaphoric defeat of Leviathan may have also served as a theological populist explanation for the dominance of the Išr and El combined factions, a ‘people group’ that came to be called ‘The Israel’ with their success in taking over various non Yahwehist territories.

Traditional Biblical Map showing proposed locations where events maybe took place; Sea Peoples Invasions affected the coastal areas more than inland territories

In addition, this was proof of their God’s warrior hood, this could be at least one social basis for an elevated and exclusive ‘Patriarchal’ deity. To merge the essence of other Gods into Yahweh could be thought of as a form of theological unification as suggested by Mark Smith; or perhaps also in the same vane, this could be tied to cultural behaviors that were more sinister, especially where it involved ancient politics of conquest or annexation. Political events often had religious consequence. If political strength among certain Canaanite polities came about from some form of unification, the strength of their God could be symbolic for the merger of groups and defeat of the other Gods. In ancient context, all Gods were personalizations, those that belonged to the controlling Elite, had stories of great power and conquest.

For the people of Išr El, social standing became defined by following their God without question, often this involved sacrifice. For a God that ruled through obedience; commandments of Yahweh had to be followed, there was a belief those who didn’t, would be cursed. To live under this covenant was to live under constant instruction; morality became defined by measurement and verification, where personal conscience was subverted, devotion had to be feigned.

The imagery of Yahweh seems to fit descriptions of Yaldabaoth in later centuries

Mentioned in: From Mithras to Mašíaḥ: The Sacrament that became Sacrifice -- part 3 About half way down; explored are the various interpretations that may connect ideas about Yaldabaoth the Demiurge, from the monolatrous God of the Y’hudí:

“God as an isolated King Log, aloof and magically separated from it’s own manifestation; a fiction whose only agency is the worshiper’s fear, was created from a substance repugnant to Conscience.”

Image from Greek Magical Papyri, shows Yahweh as Yaldabaoth, the Donkey Headed God

J. Trotter’s perspective seems to resonate quite well for Yahweh’s political elevation, and it illustrates conditions apparent within temple economies; especially where it relates to the interest of administration.

In various stages along the way towards an establishment for a singular deity; Omride Israel was marked by internal conflicts. Those who upheld more traditional polytheistic ideas with many deities, were opposed to those who sought to elevate only ‘One’ to make it exclusive. As J. Trotter suggests: Cult reforms of Hezekiah and Josiah in the 7th century had failed and this indicates the resilience of traditional polytheistic beliefs. Even the ‘One’ and only God was a community deity for those who had gained control of temple resources.

Any centrality formed the basis for a caste structure that restricted access within the temple and produced a reductive trade environment; this only benefited the higher ranking members. Regardless of how the overall process progressed; the underlying issue was always the manipulations that were slowly becoming more codified. Priestly merchant class aristocrats, took advantage of the average commoner, who may have been far less privy to temple economic tactics. Devotees were far less aware of just how the first taxation had begun with devouring the substance of their conscience and any of their inner morality before that of any other goods they had brought for sacrifice. To worship Yahweh was to give up a local or personal God one might be originally connected with.

Who deified Yahweh?

A quick answer might be the Šasū of YHWH; ( tꜢ šꜢśw y-h-w-Ꜣ ) a certain tribe of Ḫabirū

From earlier times, Yahweh had progressed from a very limited Kul Devata (community God) of perhaps one clan of warrior nomads into a wider audience of worshipers in later centuries. In order to study the worshipers themselves within this cult, it’s worth considering how much they had to change over time. When the people changed, so did the God. As covered earlier, populations and their politics went through drastic changes between the Mid Bronze Age to the late Iron Age, with most movements towards pantheistic consolidation only occurring in the later centuries.

Typical name transliteration for Yéh-Hōh-Wah-Hé

Today, anyone who gives Yahweh a slight passing thought, could assume this God centered within Judaism is a static fixture; essentially that’s correct, except this Monotheistic iteration is a highly refined administrative tool, a religious proxy of a self identified people. Whomever the tribes of Hebrews or Habiru were, what can be certain is they went from loosely organized nomads to a highly structured social stratum, complete with temple centered caste structures. The analysis will include the following context:

Habiru Nomads of the Armarna Letters vs Hebrews of the Bible; similarities, differences and descriptions

Languages: Habiru of the Armarna period vs languages of Y’hudí in the Iron Age

Nomadic life vs structured, settled temple economics

Hebrews were of course the known Biblical followers or worshipers of Yahweh; with many stories to connect them, but who were they really? And exactly from where did the Y’hudí arise?

This analysis has a lot of material; yet it boils down to a dialectic between Armarna period nomads called Habiru or ‘Ápirū and a Biblical post-historic classifier population referred as Hebrew. Also, there are other interpretations for the origin of the term, Hebrew.

I offer professional deference to those who have done this research long before I was ever curious; my goal has always been to find the central historic pillar to the whole Judaic Zionist ‘terrorist mess’ that everyone seems to be observing on the world stage.

Some brief descriptions for assumed Hebrew nomadic populations in the Hebrew Bible

Typical list of the Hebrew tribes Hebrews are considered descendants of the patriarch Jacob, later called ‘Israel,’ which included the following subsets: Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Issachar, Zebulun, Joseph, and Benjamin. When first described, they were thought of as a Southern Kingdom that combined Judah and Benjamin; while the remaining ten tribes existed in a Northern Kingdom.

Hebrews in the Biblical sense, were thought to have been comprised of 12 tribes; yet common sense would indicate there would have been a lot more. Laurent Guyénot, in his book, ‘From Yahweh to Zion,’ has many citations that reference some possible originating connections to Hebrews:

“Orientalist David Samuel Margoliouth states that these tribes and some of their members bore recognizably Arab names rather than Jewish ones. Many Hebrew names, including Yahweh itself, come from Arabic, according to Margoliouth, who also claims that the book of Job, among others as well, come from Arabia.” [12] (pp. 47).

Others have offered additional possibilities as to Hebrew name origins, see below.

Some traditional names for the Hebrew tribes as interpreted by Diego Rodriguez, who writes:

“In 588BC, when Nebuchadnezzar besieged Jerusalem, some Y’hudí went to Egypt and made colonies on the Elephantine Island where they had built a temple. Possibly these Y’hudí (Jews) are represented in Joseph and his sons Efraim and Manases.”…..[….] “When Ezra and others gathered the texts to do the Torah, they mixed these with the other tribes.”….[….] “The names of certain tribes might align in the following ways: The Ruben tribe would come from the Rub Al Jali desert, the Dan tribe would be Danaos (Greek tribe), the Levi tribe would be Luvitas (Luvio-Aramaeans and Syrian-Hittites), the tribe of Benjamin [Ben-Yamin] (son of my RIGHT) They would come from Yemin (it means RIGHT) and that of Zabulon would come from Zabalam.” ... [….]

As already covered in previous sections; contemporary written accounts of Habiru were mostly done by others who despised them as bandits. Accurate details for who these tribes were, are mostly lost to time and forgotten oral histories. Later, when the Essene were said to have written the scrolls found near the Dead Sea, nearly a thousand years had passed since the Armarna age. It’s important to note there is no agreement as to who wrote the scrolls; there were multiple sects of Yahwehist, Y’hudí organizations that were part of the daily orbit of the second temple.

On the writers of the scrolls: Scholarly consensus is not solidified The Dead Sea Scrolls were produced, copied, and collected by numerous scribes during the Second Temple period. Many scholars continue to associate the core sectarian texts with an Essene-like community living at Qumran, but there is no universal agreement that all scrolls originated there, or that all were written by Essenes. The collection likely preserves the literary output of multiple strands of Y’hudi religious life during the final centuries before the destruction of the Second Temple.

Oral Distortion can become part of the story

Aside from Political Memory; oral history can develop many distortions even if the mythos could be preserved metaphorically. A test for this is to simply place enough people in a circle; perhaps 20 individuals. Person number one holds a piece of paper with a sentence written on it; he then whispers it into the ear of person number two, who in turn does the same to person number three. By the time this sentence is recited back around to person number one, it has undergone a major transformation and is nearly unrecognizable.

‘Ḫabirū’ are equal to the term ‘Hebrew’

The Šasū were a specific Habiru tribal identity among quite a few others; they are the first to be associated with Yahweh by archaeological evidence, these people were probably a group of ambush fighters that lived in rough areas in a pastoral manner. Some of these archaeological perspectives were also covered in Section 3.

Hebrew and Ḫabirū, were the same people

In his article titled; ‘Who are the Habiru of the Amarna Letters?’ Douglas Waterhouse writes: “A major obstacle, prevents an automatic equating of the two terms as equivalent. For while the name “Hebrew” in Scripture serves the purpose of a gentilic designation for ethnic Israelites, the purpose of the appellation “Habiru” in ancient Near Eastern cuneiform literature (of which the Amarna Letters are a part) is primarily used in a sociological sense…..” […]

Sociological Habiru vs ethnic Hebrew identities

The main reason for a perceptual separation between these two terms is for modern political consumption, it supports a preferred Biblical narrative while it offers plausible cover for geo-economic grift and civil-religious identity for today’s false nationalism. The designation ‘Hebrew’ could in theory, serve for both sociological and ethnic descriptive purposes, though both could ultimately be a discursive development. The distinction is that Habiru are attested archaeologically and linguistically not just from one source but from many in a contemporaneous manner; while Hebrews are the romanticized doppelgängers for them, both groups could share sociological and ethnic attributes, subjectively.

Waterhouse continues and states: “On the question of resemblance, it is now agreed upon that indeed there is a valid etymological relationship between the term “Habiru” and the biblical name “Hebrew” (‘ibri)…” [2] [In some interpretations, the term Hebrew or ‘Ívrī, from a linguistic consonant based approach, means to describe ‘one who crosses over,’ though this doesn’t entirely fit.]

Hebrew is a transliterated term that comes from ‘Ápirū or Ḫabirū, meant to describe historic ‘nomadic peoples’ likely from many origins, brought together out of the common need for resources. They are considered to have originated mostly from the Canaanite cultural base; these people were written about in the Armarna Letters, from the era of 1450’s BC.

With Ancient Descriptions; even the ancient world had an ancient world

In terms of accuracy; Kings and their scribes were just as prone to generalization as we are today. At various times through antiquity; there may have been varying informational sources, but access to that became less available in later eras of composition. There were ideological adjustments that occurred out of expediency for temple politics and religious convenience rather than accuracy. Scholarly consensus supports an assertion there was no singular isolated group called Habiru, this was a common pejorative exonym applied to all nomadic traders and raiders. In essence, they amounted to a generalized sociological group, though they varied, the common denominator was a pastoral life style. As Professor Herzog’s colleague, Israel Finkelstein put it: “Hebrews were Nomadic Canaanites who bartered with city dwellers.”

In later centuries, what happened to Bronze Age records of communication, like the Armarna Letters?

The Armarna Letters were buried in the Tel-Armarna desert at the end of Ankhenaten’s rein. They were definitely not available for reference during the late Iron Age and it is not likely anyone alive by that time could read Akkadian.

As the Bronze Age came to an end and languages went through innovation and development, there may have been attempts to keep some ancient stories and records, yet much of it was lost. With the transition between late Bronze Age into the mid to late Iron Age, there appears to be a general break in continuity for information; this formed a gap in historic knowledge. But why?

There are several basic reasons that stand out:

Iron Age writing habits saw the reliance on clay tablets give way to parchments and papyrus; these materials were far more perishable, and therefore compostable.

Scholarly consensus was nearly impossible to maintain during the early portion of the Iron Age. Communication networks of Bronze Age Kingdoms had dissolved.

Since the end of the Armarna age, the next records to approximate stories about Habiru, were written towards the late Iron Age, nearly a thousand years later.

Isolated groups of scribes and chroniclers, who likely did not know nor speak to each other, mostly relied on local oral sources for allegorical stories or songs.

Lack of scholarly consensus was made worse by the fact that Royalty and the Priestly class, kept records or information away from public consumption.

Cultural perspectives differed across centuries, as well as between various tribes

The memory of ‘Hebrews’ or Ibrí (or perhaps Ivrí) written into the Bible, were products of a transliterated discursive construction of identity. Hebrews were a literary instrument, meant to describe the Habiru but not as the bandits they were. Biblical stories about Hebrews were metaphorically based off the relational history of Habiru in the Armarna Letters, yet substantively they were different. In the Iron Age, oral and partially readable written history were likely scant, yet still somewhat available; but who the Y’hudí scribes had effectively described was a romanticism colored by religious or cultural bias. They became eulogized as great ancestors to point back to, as part of their nationalist story. Habriu nomadic life had become a typological story inversion, such as with the story of Exodus, and other Biblical theaters. Perhaps a major ideological conduit was through their stories of Moses or Abraham; this could be thought of as a genitive mythos and Political Memory the Y’hudí applied as a basis for their Civil Religion.

About Civil or Civic Religion:

The concept of ‘civil religion’ was the work of sociologist Robert Bellah. He identified an elaborate system of practices and beliefs that can arise from unique historic experiences and religiosity. Narratives about unique historic experiences can and do become distorted. In his 1967 essay: Civil Religion in America, Bellah wrote that civil religion in its priestly sense is ‘an institutionalized collection of sacred beliefs about the [history of] the American nation.’

In George Washington time, American Civil Religious ideations were reflected as “Divine Providence.” In the time of Westward Expansion this became “Manifest Destiny,” and perhaps similarly in a more ancient context, this could be a consideration for ideas of a “Promised Land.”

Though Bellah also acknowledged that a Civil Religion can go through progressions such as how he describes the US as originally Protestant but later added Catholicism, then was also followed by Judaism. A likely origin for the oxymoron called the ‘American Judaeo-Christian ethic.’ Bellah had written in the context of the American national development and it’s ideological inspiration; but the same concept can also be found expressed in far more ancient City States and Empires. The primary aspect he addressed was how ideology bonded both the political and religious reference for a whole people’s identity as a Nation. The very same thing was at work in ancient Jerusalem and Samaria. Regardless of the age, central to all this was a psychological sense identity upheld personally by an ideation of divine blessings.

According to Jason Reza Jorani: “When Plato talks about how, what you want for a society is that you want them to think their laws are not only divinely [coming] from God but they're the most ancient and they go back to the beginning of time … [..]”

Y’hudí priests of Yahweh upheld their own written fictions and exalted ideological attributes in common with their assumed ancestors as great servants to Yahweh, rather than any truly historic people since overall, the Habiru were polytheistic and Yahweh was only a Jr God for one or two tribes from the 14th century. Who were they attempting to describe? The Šasū? The ‘Išr? Or the Toœla’? Or perhaps a major Issacharite clan? Each major clan focused on their own primary Gods.

Even in the Bible, the scribes were not attempting to identify with all the varieties of Hebrew; just specific ones. Actual Bronze Age populations of these tribes had quite a few differences amongst each other. Especially when considering their Gods: The Šasū of Yahweh were the earliest known Habiru tribal reference that points closest to the Biblical God. There were certainly other tribes; but in the later written Biblical context, they were condemned for the worship of Gods other than Yahweh. The Habiru were nothing like how they were described a thousand years later.

What became reflected in the religious views in the late Iron Age was certainly a product and perspective emergent from dominant ideologies only shared among Y’hudí; while most Habiru themselves, would have never been able to recognize it. Whatever their actual relationship was to the Iron Age Y’hudí establishment; whether descendant or not, the later descriptions were merely a romanticism. Even if genealogy could be proved, their connection was barely cultural and it was definitely not linguistic.

Y’hudí scribes had transformed road bandits and mercenaries through literature; into a people of one faith, wandering the desert, while fleeing Egyptian enslavement, and seeking a promised land, with the added benefit of being thought of as God’s preferred. The Biblical mythology about Hebrews was not about a whole mono-polar, singular people either; it was about the dominance of two or three specific tribes over the rest, by the formation of political coalitions that became codified by a civil religious ideology that came later.

Even in the Iron Age, the Y’hudí posing as Habiru descendants were composed of different factions; they were not unified. There were northern and southern Kingdoms, they had inter-relational rivalries, and were clearly not in agreement. In terms of Y’hudí groups; there were Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes and revolutionary groups like the Zealots, with various priestly and apocalyptic movements woven between them. There were probably a lot more during Roman times, this includes many of the Y’hudí Gnostic movements as exemplified by the Ophites, Cainites, and Sethians.

Y’hudí factions could almost compare with today’s political movements between the Left and Right; except there were more of them than just two. Each God could be viewed like a mascot for a modern political party; like the Donkey or the Elephant, these are essentially our modern Gods of the Market Place. In ancient times, each was an ideological proxy for a covenant to direct their sacrificial market place.

Old Testament Biblical stories were more about those recited to have led the Hebrews; rather than the common people. Ancient people were often identified in the majority after the names of their rulers, while commoners had very little to do with those who ruled. The conflicts between these tribes and others, was not just about territory or loot, it was about the dominance of their Gods over that of others and even over other Habiru. Then as now, there was no honor lost among thieves and bandits. Yahweh, as a God had begun with the psychology of brutal survival and conquest; then became a proxy to justify uncompromising tyrannical rule.

Armarna Letters vs the Hebrew Bible:

The Armarna Letters were about communications between Kingdoms in the Bronze Age, from the view point of trade. Wherever it concerned the Habiru; average trade activity was adversely affected by them on a routine basis, as they were road bandits and mercenaries. They had some success in taking over certain territories, their exploits were likely remembered; perhaps later, they were thought of as having held divine sanction by their own descendants.

The Bible was mostly about propaganda; even before it was fully composed, supporters of a popular God sought reference for theological rational or explanation for certain events, temple policies, covenants and sacrifices. Biblical materials may have accumulated over time but had always been written in certain nationalistic styles. There were entries done by different scribes at various times, this divergent perspective seems evident in the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Linguistic references offer a few additional perspectives:

Some Habiru may have spoken various dialects of Hurrian or Akkadian, a dominant majority may have spoken Northwestern Semitic. Any modern concept of there having been linguistic consistency among the various nomads is not realistic. These languages went through a lot of changes from the 1400’s BC to the 200’s BC. Hurrian gave way to Urartian and then ‘Hebrew’ and Aramaic. The morphology of the Hebrew writing system appears to have a codependency with Phoenician, a related language. These changes varied by location and the linguistic structures were also quite different, this affected the pronunciation of terms, syntax and other formalities. Generally, most Y’hudí in the mid to late Iron Age were more familiar with Aramaic and Hebrew, with Greek displacing both by the end of the second temple and late Roman eras; Hurrian and Northwestern Semitic were likely distant memories by the time some Biblical compositions were written.

Early Habiru common nomads did not have major institutional establishments for themselves like temples during the Bronze Age; actually, they may have been original rebels against temple authorities and especially corvée labor. This appears to be referenced by Israel Finkelstein and supported by evidence presented by Mario Liverani.

Conversely, Iron Age Y’hudí were a cultural result of structured temple development with the first and second temple eras, having formalized covenants with Yahweh that propelled legalistic limitations and politically applied economic embargos that even restricted the types of coins used within temples.

In their temples: Exclusivity of worship and restriction for what sacrifices were allowed and what social caste could perform them, was front and center. A major feature that was highlighted in the New Testament, was the purpose for money changers; Y’hudí priest did not allow coins within the temple that were stamped with the images of other Gods or the Roman Emperor. Perhaps this was a point of contention that eventually led to the final collapse of their last temple.

Within the second temple, there were many divisions and caste levels, this is described quite well in an essay written by my student, Devi Jayavani who titled it: Jesus’ Challenge to the Centralized Banking System of the Second Temple. Her work provides an excellent example for how well the Bible describes Temple Economies and also shows the true extent of how far Y’hudí religious culture had drifted away from whomever certain tribes of Habiru once were. It’s ironic how mostly unstructured rebels may have given rise to a ridged, ordered temple establishment they once may have stood against.

On Temple Caste Structure and Temple Economies

Devi writes: “The Second Temple in Jerusalem, constructed around 516 BCE which lasted until 70 CE, was the ‘home of the Jewish cultus.’ As the place of the presence of God on earth, men went to pray there because, their prayers went directly to the ear of God.” “Individuals that frequented the temple fit into several categories, as each had their own access points within the temple. There were the clergy, which consisted of the reigning high priest and the chief priests, who were in charge of being the leaders of the twenty-four weekly courses, temple overseers, or treasurers.” [Y’hudí or Ioudaiós were designations for the high ranking priestly class, this includes the the role of merchant priest] “Beneath them were the Levites, who served as singers, musicians, temple servants, and guards, which totaled around 9,600 individuals. Beyond the clergy, the temple was populated by individuals whose lives depended on the temple economy. There were the merchants, who often worked with the high priests’ families to manage the trade of sacrificial victims like oxen and sheep.” “These individuals, along with the κολλυβιστῶν (kollybistōn) or bankers; money-changers, created a marketplace where foreign currency was converted into the Tyrian shekel. Following them was the middle class, a ‘town economy’ of independent craftsmen, retailers, and innkeepers. They thrived by the acquisition of the wealth of pilgrims, and went around rent rules by the collection of the valuable animal skins from sacrifices as payment for housing.” “Finally, there were the poor, which included proselytes, subsidized scribes who were forbidden from having salaries and relied on communal hospitality, and pilgrims who traveled across the various regions to fulfill their religious obligations.”

The ‘Chosen’ were a reference for a preferred Caste:

The Biblical fixation for Y’hudí as the ‘chosen people’ may have been the contextual basis for the temple priestly caste strata. These priests themselves were those considered ‘The Chosen.’ This; however, may refer back to initiates who learned the mystic cognate phrase, Yéh-hōh-wah-hé to approach it’s original meaning. In successive centuries after the 2nd temple, it seems attributes of this caste based system became adapted to the portable covenant held by the Y’hudí diaspora.

Devi concludes her essay on the Temple with the following:

“The Second Temple operated as a centralized financial monopoly that used the authority of God to extract wealth from the poor. Jerusalem’s survival as a Temple-City depended on the extraction of the δίδραχμον, (didrachmon) the mandatory Second Tithe, the currency conversions that taxed every act of worship before it could begin. The priestly aristocracy were at the top of the system in which merchants, money-changers, and high-priestly families all had their cut, while the destitute bore the full weight of the system that exacerbated their poverty.” “The Gospel accounts do not describe a spiritual reformer offended by commerce in a holy place. They describe the challenge to the system in which ritual obligation had been engineered into a tool of debt. Mark exposes the geography of exclusion while Matthew records its reversal. A widow’s two coins, the overturned tables, the fish with a coin in its mouth are examples of the same indictment. The Corban loophole suggests that the Temple was not only extracting money from the poor, but that it was also providing legal protection for the wealth of the rich behind a guise of consecration.” “Jesus focused solely on his religious mission as he rendered it void by moving the presence of God out of a taxable building and into a community that charged nothing for entry. The destruction of the veil was symbolic of the end of their monopoly and the ledger the Temple had kept on the destitute such as doves purchased, shekels exchanged, and every debt that came in between a person and their God was eliminated. In its place, he left the possibility that grace was not a transaction, and that even the most forgotten people of his age were still, without condition, the heirs of God.” — Devi Jayavani (Rhodes College, 2026)

Temple Economy was about Sacrifice and Ritual Extraction:

Below is an excerpt from Stephen De Young, it was previously posted on YouTube and was borrowed courtesy of Tucker Carlson’s channel.

“We’re not willing to admit the way most people talk about the economy is essentially the way ancient people would talk about a god. The economy makes decisions. The economy favors this group over that group. We need to do this and that to appease the economy. Let’s make sacrifices.” “We don’t call it Mammon, but it’s the same kind of thing. It’s fulfilling the same kind of idea.” “And the other is war. We don’t call it Aries. We don’t talk about a war god. But we talk about national events. It needs to be fed. Sacrifices need to be made. It’s all the same ways of thinking because they’re built into what it means to be human. If you remove overt religion, you just get covert.” - Father Stephen De Young

Israel as a ‘Post Historic’ Hallucination

‘Išr-El, was a ‘People Group’ with a Covenant; not a specific Land, nor a Kingdom, though they may have occupied certain regions like Yarmuth

In the Bible; the name Hebrew was certainly meant to describe the ‘Habiru,’ but only in the manner Y’hudí scribes wanted them to be thought of. The same could be said of the people group called ‘The Israel.’ The transliterated term: Hebrew, or Ibrí may actually predate the references to Israel.

On the existence of the Ancient Kingdom of Israel

Prof. Ze’ev Herzog of Tel Aviv University states the following:

“The Kingdom of David and Solomon were at best a small tribal monarchy, at worst a total myth; they are completely absent in the archaeological record.”

Prof. Ze’ev Herzog’s team also concluded that:

“Jerusalem did not hold a central status until 722 BC, with the destruction of it’s northern rival Samaria.”

A hypothesis on Group Affiliation for the name Išr-ah-el

Etymology: Israel as a term; was likely meant to describe ‘Išr-El, as a people group connected with Asherah and El Šaddaí. Perhaps it should be pointed out that with strong caste identities within temples; people would tend to see themselves as part of specific groups that hailed from certain deity affiliations such as, ‘People of Asherah and of El.’ The reason for this line of thinking is that people were culturally personalized with a community Devata. (God) Whomever could become politically dominant; certainly made their God dominant along with them.

Ligatures and Contractions: Approximate pronunciations for ‘Asherah’ could vary widely among different ancient dialects; Íšra, Íšchar, Ašer, or maybe Esther or even Anath. The different names for the Canaanite God, El Šaddaí could be similar. If these names were combined at some point to merge their power, then ‘Išr-El is a natural ligature formation to express it, this could certainly be the case use for social distinction, led by a small chieftain.

The Goddess was Primary: The status of deities held importance. Asherah or Asherat was viewed as the mother of 70 Gods; she was seen as the highest Goddess, having given birth to all the Gods. Matrilineal cultures would certainly prioritize their main Goddess for their identity and that would have placed her name first in this contraction. She is referenced as the first root in the line; ‘Isr-ah-el’ because the line of social succession was traditionally matrilineal, not paternal. In addition to this in the later centuries; Asherah essentially became Shekhinah in the context of monotheistic consolidation.

As BH Roberts Foundation puts it:

“Shekhinah is the frequently used Talmudic term describing the visible and audible manifestation of God's presence on earth. In its ultimate development as it appears in the late Midrash literature, the Shekhinah concept stood for an independent, feminine divine entity prompted by her compassionate nature to argue with God in defense of man.”

El is mentioned only after Asherah in this sequence because El includes many different characters that he holds:

El Shaddai (God, the one of the mountain)

El Olam (God the everlasting one)

El Elyon (God most high)

El Ro’i (God of vision)

Notice the nature of interpretation for each personality is that of a passive patriarch:

One of the Mountain; Everlasting One; Most High; or — ‘Of Vision’ — this shows stillness…….. this is a good way to frame the underlying nature of — ‘I am that I am.’

With the above hypothesis, why would the Y’hudí become fixated on a God of Patriarchy, thus reducing the status of the Goddess, all while retaining cultural matrilinealism and the first root of their group endonym? This seems contrarian, and could be one of the more complex questions about the whole Habiru to Hebrew nexus with Y’hudí or Ioudaiós; and perhaps later, the Judaic based reinterpretations.

To Summarize the above:

‘Išr or Asher may be connected to Goddess Asherah.

By adding ‘El’ at the end: ‘Išr + El (Two Gods) form the etymological base; Israel .

Adding ‘Išr before El; society prioritized the Mother of God before God.

Some additional name transformations for consideration:

Pelešet are to the Philistines as Habiru are to the Hebrew; in a similar way,

Pelešet is to Palestine just as ‘Išr or ‘Asher’ is to Issacharite or perhaps Israelite.

The Gods were both Personal and Political

Hindu communities often have a Kul ‘Devata,’ in some cases there can also be a ‘family deity’ or Ishta Devata that holds an importance to people within a tighter circle, as their common affiliation. This could be similar to the importance of clan names, or as well, how people today have a family sir name, because that’s where you hailed from. Though the names themselves don’t directly correlate to the idea of personalized deity, they do connect psychologically to community ideation. Western monotheism has simply replaced the Kul Devata with the national idea of ‘God.’ This perspective backs the concept of civil or civic religion; as presented by Bellah, and it also connects the personal sense of identity to the national psychology.

There is a discursive connection between the proposed historic culture of Habiru and the Hebrews later described; an etymological relationship does exist with a linguistic structural framework, though perhaps not a direct one. The modern term Hebrew was essentially derived and established by transliteration and reinterpretation from more ancient languages that hosted the ‘term-form’ for ‘Ibri approximated as Habiru or ‘Ápirū. That a group known in antiquity as road bandits and mercenaries could become rebranded so favorably as God’s chosen people is only half the irony.

Just imagine being associated with a group known today; perhaps a religious one that points back to ancestors of a distorted history as their origin, and then attempts to use constructive theology as rationale to wipe-out and erase an entire culture of people, in modern times, this is being done in order to take land and build an empire…… For various political reasons and agendas; particularly Zionist ones these days, ancient evidence available presents a controversial inconvenience and causes the Biblical narrative to suffer a giant train wreak.

Sample of Ancient Hebrew writing

At the core of the issue is not just a misidentified God; or a misled People and their culture. There has been a misconception about Religion itself, which grew and formed a consolidated administrative network for the express purpose of commoditization of resources to serve Empire. This was also about the psychological manipulation of a whole people, to keep them subservient to gain control over their labor through relational entrapment into a cycle of debt. Such enslavement through obligation, was a structural feature of the sacrificial economy, as indicated by Devi Jayavani’s essay. Patterns for this can be noticed in today’s methods of Governance; Political and Economic manipulation is enabled by tacit consent and psychological compulsion, in order to feel a sense of belonging, compliance is the currency and loyalty is the coin of the realm.

Temple economies were the starting point for the Cooperative Authoritarianism we see today. The system only functioned to the pleasure of those who were unseen. As a proxy King of the Covenant, Yahweh leaves behind more evidence than his Temple Administrators ever could. The hierarchical social scars and psychological subversion over the centuries showcase this consistent pattern. Public Private Partnerships exist today; when we can notice the manipulations, we can find a remedy by first removing their veil.

One always governs in front, while another rules behind. - Public. Private. Partnership.

Hebrews in the Egyptian theater

1782 - 1523 BC, in Taū-Merí — the Beloved Land

Was there an Exodus of ‘Hebrews’?

Or just an expulsion of the foreign rulers, Hék-a-Kha-Sūk'?

Opposition to Corvée and Slavery could form a very powerful unifying cause — but did ancient scribes record it accurately?

Were Hebrews ever in Egypt? “The so called ‘Israelites’ were never in Egypt, did not wander the desert, did not conquer the land and did not pass it on to twelve tribes.”- Prof. Ze’ev Herzog of Tel Aviv University

Dick Harfield, a prominent independent researcher and frequent commentator based in Sydney, Australia, appears to agree with Professor Herzog here; archaeological consensus supports the more likely probability that ‘Israelites’ were never in Egypt. In ancient times during the New Kingdom; Egypt’s border extended up the coast of Levant, so when referring to being in Egypt, this should not be confused with today’s Sykes Picot borders. A movement of people from the coastal region to inland territory may not have much bearing on the Hyksos Expulsion event or it’s era.

Habiru in Egypt; a Hypothesis:

In the Nile Delta area, various tribes of Habiru Canaanite people were essentially brought together by a foreign ruling caste the Egyptians called Heka Khasut. These nomads had been present in the area centuries before any rulers became organized. Habiru may have begun showing up in small numbers some time as early as the end of the First Intermediate Period; approx 2000 BC, then during the late Middle Kingdom, more in-migration occurred. The Heka Khasut or Hyksos administrative structure may have begun to form only in a very limited regional context before the end of the Middle Kingdom era, in approx 1782 BC. The accepted time period for the formal Hyksos rule was only between 1630–1523 BC.

Note: While there is no specific evidence that directly points to Habiru trying to settle in the Delta, the hypothesis offered here is due to their wide spread persistent presence and nomadic tendency.

Classical Greek interpretation of this ancient history

Hyksos is a Greek etymological contraction for the ancient Egyptian term, ‘Hek-a-Kha-suk,’ meaning ‘Foreign Rulers.’ Later written descriptions of Hyksos rule was composed by Manetho, an Egyptian priest that wrote a history of Egypt in Greek sometime after 285 BC. His work reflects access to original native oral and written histories, available during the rein of Ptolemy II Philadelphus. Manetho’s work was later augmented by that of Josephus’ treatise ‘Against Apion;’ this includes descriptions of various dynasties, a King list, and the years of their reign. Hyksos rule had ended in the 1520’s BC, but they weren’t described by the Greeks until the 300’s BC, there can be no question that narrative drift and distortions could take place in a time span of over 1,200 years.

Habiru vs Hék-a-Kha-Sūk'

On the origin of the rulers, it seems doubtful they were specifically of common Canaanite stock themselves. Habiru may have been ruled by the Heka Khasut in the Delta, but may have been culturally unrelated to each other, having likely originated from elsewhere. As previously stated, Habiru were almost certainly opposed to providing corvée service for temples of Gods other than their own. This point could be further refined as an origin for Old Testament based religious opposition to ‘Hebrew’ enslavement, even though they did practice it on others.

On Corvée or Slavery; the question of slavery should be framed as:

Who actually sought to ‘keep’ the Habiru as slaves?

Can this ‘attempted’ detention be proved?

To be clear: The Egyptians were likely not trying to retain Habiru for conscripted service as slaves; to the contrary, evidence points to Egyptians wanting their Hyksos masters and any Habiru who were aligned with them, to leave. At the time when the Hyksos were thrown out, by 1523 BC, the whole Egyptian military had come into the Delta region from the south where they were based; south is referred to as ‘Upper Egypt.’ Archaeological evidence points to a certain amount of force applied to drive the Hyksos out, it would seem logical they went into the Levant from there, what actually happened after that is less clear. The primary textual witnesses for the end of Hyksos rule are the following:

Kamose Stelae: Issued by Kamose, the inscriptions describe the Theban campaign against the Hyksos ruler Apophis (Apepi) and are among the most important near-contemporary sources.

Rhind Mathematical Papyrus: A scribal note on the reverse mentions military events in the period associated with the expulsion.

Ahmose son of Ebana: In his tomb biography at Elkab, there is a description participation in the sieges of Avaris and Sharuhen under Ahmose I and is one of the most valuable eyewitness-style narratives.

Ahmose Pen-Nekhbet Is another autobiographical source associated with the same campaigns against the Hyksos.

The Old Testament story of Exodus was a discursive typological story inversion written post historically by scribes over a thousand years after events they attempted to describe, yet could never have actually experienced, like a projection for the Habiru (Hebrew) point of view; but was it?

The plot for ‘Exodus’ reflects a view point held by Greek speaking scribes and priests. The Y’hudí or Ioudaiós, wrote this myth for a political memory to augment their civil religion; not the original Canaanite, Northwest Semitic speaking Habiru, nor their seeming rulers, the Hék-a-Kha-Sūk' who appear to have been conflated together with them. When these people were written about later as a ‘Whole Hebrew People,’ the story was presented as though literally ‘everyone’ who was a Hebrew had fled Egypt to escape slavery. From original records available, who were the scribes actually talking about?

They were almost certainly referring to the Hyksos rulers and administrators being driven out. Scribes didn’t really know the common people, such as laborers or farmers, they largely focused on nationalist concerns including temple business. They would have mostly interacted with temple or palatial administrators.

Who was directing what the scribes placed on parchment over a thousand years later?

The scribes often didn’t know each other, especially if they were located in separate cities; although they did have coworkers. Their interactions were mainly limited to rulers or temple merchant priests, who told them what to write.

How much did late Iron Age writers know about the common people of the Bronze Age?

The quick answer is not much; when making a reference to Hebrews in Egypt, it appears the Old Testament generalized them all into a singular mono-typic group, this by itself is a distortion. For Hebrew slavery, there might be some irony:

There was certainly some form of corvée or slavery in areas like Avaris, the primary capital center for ‘Hék-a-Kha-Sūk’ (Hyksos). After the fall of Hyksos rule, evidence shows many of the migrant residents of Avaris remained and life went on as normal. It almost seems like Habiru commoners themselves had been enslaved by the Hyksos. When Egyptians evicted the regime, they had effectively rescued the average Habiru who may have sought settlement instead of loot, although this could be a circumstantial speculation, no claims are intended.

At the crossroads of trade, Habiru worked while Hék-a-Kha-Sūk’ prospered from their labor

Regular trade came through the Delta region for centuries. There was a very important trade center known as Pelusium; it was perhaps one of the longest standing gateways for trade, at the crossroad between Egypt and Southern Coastal Levant going into Canaan. In the successive centuries after the Hyksos, the administrative territory of Egypt grew to include areas way past Pelusium; up the coastal regions of Syria Levant, as far north as the Orontes Valley, near Ugarit. Pelusium has a lot of very interesting history. The disposition of slavery and corvée likely varied widely depending on location; with Egyptian reliance on vassal lords to extend administrative interests, governance was certainly a local affair. A major outpost for Egyptian administration was ‘Beit She’an, a location that might be attributed to Bethlehem. Commerce would have almost certainly included the employment of those who were good at overland travel, like the Habiru.

Hebrews and Slavery :

Stories about slavery, particularly in the ancient world, depended on who had the experience and who ultimately wrote about the topic, and why. In order to enforce a covenant, they needed to point to an ancestral injustice from a distant memory to contrast their religious covenant against. That the Habriu appeared to have experienced this, was based partially on oral history and the typological distortion should seem obvious. Yahweh’s covenant wasn’t righteous; it was penury, it’s myth was written to describe punishments supposedly inflicted on the Egyptians for the detention of Hebrews. When Greek speaking Ioudaiós scribes were describing Hebrew deliverance from Egypt by following the God’s commandments, they were defining what it meant to be a subservient Hebrew. This discursive construction of national identity for Y’hudí was partly provided for by mythological circumstances; whereas their God had granted them freedom from enslavement, so they could in turn choose to follow a covenant which created a new form of enslavement at the Temple. Then as now, true oppressors almost always posed as victims.

The Egyptian theater was probably much more complicated than anyone will ever know, the best way to get a closer look at the truth is to sort out as many archaeological and linguistic clues we have available, while applying common sense and a knowledge of human nature.

The Babylonian Captivity period

From approx 598 to 538BC

According to some Academic and Traditional views: Babylonian Captivity was the forced detention of Jews in Babylonia following the Neo-Babylonian Empire's conquest of the kingdom of Judah in 598/7 and 587/6 BC. The captivity formally ended in 538 BC, when the Persian conqueror of Babylonia, Cyrus the Great, gave ‘The Jews’ permission to return to Palestine.

Just like the Exodus, the ‘Babylonian Captivity’ is yet another ‘period’ of Hebrew study that looks to require careful nuance to get right, or justify based on logical analysis, including linguistics, cultural anthropology and any available archaeology. If there really was a ‘Babylonian captivity’ it was likely limited to Canaanite merchant priests of temples and certain political leaders. Babylonians never had the resources needed to completely empty out the entire countryside throughout an area the size of Judah to transport literally everyone to Babylonian jurisdiction. The number of individuals could not have been more than a thousand, possibly a lot less.

Having only the Elites and Priests of either the ‘Northern Kingdom’ or that of Judah in captivity may be the beginning point of the Y’hudí priesthood learning to advocate for a ‘One God’ movement. The fall of Samaria was used as a reason to push against supporters of traditional primary Canaanite Gods, like El Šaddaí, Asherah, or Baal from the north, this is because of their exposure to Persian and Babylonian cults.

Jason Reza Jorani states: “The origin of the Old Testament [was] under the influence of Mithraists who were the patrons of Jewish Pharisees, that set up the second temple state after Cyrus and Darius rebuilt the Temple of Salah …[..]” “…….it's about the relationship between the Persians and the Jews and how Judaism was created and why; and you also have so many commonalities between the Mithraic orders in early Christianity …[..]”

Yahwehism was not the first cult to create Monotheism; Zoroastrianism is considered to be the first. Y’hudí priestly class may have taken some notes while they were guests of the Persians in the post Babylonian captivity era, approx, 535 BC.

Not all of the exiled Y’hudí priestly nobles returned home; some went to places like Cilicia, or other parts of the Hellenic world and beyond, in the process they exchanged political, economic and mystic ideas. This is where some new ideas blended with existing Yahwehism and Kabbalistic mystery schools began to develop.

Monotheistic Yahwehism, likely accelerated due to Zoroastrian concepts as a catylist; both had a system of Theological Capitalism with a deeper truth at it’s center.

There was a mystic relationship with Persian Mithra as mediator and judge between Ahura-Mazda and Ahriman; this provides a vision of Oneness and Truth that transcends duality, effectively nullifying perceived opposites. The truth contains both sides to binary perceptions.

This may be an originating source for the idea of Yahweh’s claim:

Declaring in Isaiah 45:7 “I form the light and I create the darkness. I make peace and create evil, I the Lord do all these things.” and…. “I am the Lord and there is no other….. I kill and make alive…… My glory will not give to another……”

Existence is not limited to binaries, it is absolute, it can easily fit all the Logic there is, but Existence cannot fit within Logic, what is limited to binary comprehension cannot accommodate the fullness of One.

The formerly captive Y’hudí Elites were different and not cultured as Persian Mithraists; they would have come away with some interesting ideas for their establishment in the second temple. To elevate one God for a singular dominance over other Gods of their own native Canaanite pantheons was not about seeking a way to Divine knowledge that accounts for the nature of reality, it was a way for them to stratify a social caste system, to gain a more exclusive mastery. Their way of seeing ‘One’ was hierarchical; not transcendent.

Please see: Cult of Mithra, Part 1 of this series for more on Persian Mithra.

Nomads of the Levant were like the ones in Egypt

Habiru might have sought freedom from Corvée

In lands near temple districts, the trend towards pastoral living was certainly driven by an ever present and more organized effort to extract labor and value from locals by ritual authority. It seems Habiru contested that authority in a number of ways, primarily by living as rebels. Nomadic lifestyle may have been difficult, especially during the end of the Bronze Age and subsequent disintegration of many Kingdoms. Amid the resulting chaos, tribal ties could certainly drift apart, yet some appeared to have strengthened and under certain conditions, organized coalitions grew into confederations, like the one I hypothesize to be Išr-El, a potential origin for ‘The Israel.’ This is not an endorsement for any Biblical distortions that came later, it’s merely a view of the potential geo-political and geo-economic history that had led to specific ideological bonds and just how those bonds could be manipulated. The evolution of portable covenants also led to a religion of diaspora; able to settle yet remain disaffected. This cult like tendency began to define them during the Iron Age and later Age of Roman dominance, especially after the second temple.

Religion and mutual tribes of opposition

Names of known People groups are given the Names of their Rulers

Perhaps one of the more relevant aspects of ancient relationships can be seen from a perspective of Castes between Peoples themselves and their Rulers, taking note of the persistent social and political tension between them. There has always been a very distinct separation of Caste between any set of Rulers and those they Ruled. Any given people are often historically referred to in the majority, after the Name of their exclusive Rulers; yet the Rulers themselves, never mixed with those whom they Ruled. In some cases, the Rulers spoke different languages or dialects than the commoner. This is an important detail that often seems to get overlooked.

Contemporary modern conventions applied to Ancient World conditions; Hebrews were never a Race or Ethnicity

Our ideas about ethnicity are a modern convention, not ancient. In today’s world, terms like ethnicity, ‘race’ or ‘religion’ are used to politically magnify minor social differences into major partitions.

Ethnicity is used as a tool by political circles to form and maintain ideological opposition camps in the same way that religious ideology was used by ancient temple authorities to do similar. The political practice to maintain class and caste structures has an ancient tap root that emanates from temple trade hubs. Affiliation to certain deities, was a significant part of individual identity; and through tradition, this created the basis for social castes.

Division maintains enslavement and that starts within the Mind. The best way to keep people in service to aristocracy is to convince them they are free of it; or living within it’s good graces. To keep people divided is to keep them conquered; to hide administrative manipulation from people’s sight is to prevent them from fighting it. You can’t resist what you can’t see.

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Machir: A True Lost Tribe of Israel?

Video by Dig Archaeology

Notes:

Sections to this series were posted separately and were intended to be read sequentially. Indexes, References and full length links will be on the bottom of postings, this was to provide the best possible ‘Text to Speech’ performance, if one would choose to use that feature.

The materials of this research are integral to one another, therefore there will be instances where some specific descriptions will be repeated within their applied context; this is inevitable because historically, nothing was ever isolated. All the principles observed throughout history and for each major facet of the ‘Public Private System,’ a Cooperative Authoritarian network, are part of a completely integrated system.

Complete list of previous Sections to this series:

The sequence for these postings have been revised; originally this post was to be Section 6, it seemed to fit better as Section 4

Section 1: Ancient Commerce and Conflict, from the Mediterranean to Mesopotamia Please see the link to: Section 1 Abstract

Section 2: Hierarchy vs Heterarchy, a template for Decentralized Globalist Management Please see the link to Section 2 Abstract

Ideological Logistics: The birth of Western Enlightenment

Section 3: The Traveling Traders and Invaders, who were they?

Mini Video Post 3: Mitanni Kingdom, a Vedic Civilization of the Mediterranean

Section 4: Yahweh; from Ḫabirū to Hebrews, from Pastoralist to the First and Second Temples

Section 5: Ancient Linguistics in Commerce and Diplomacy

Section 6: Main Timeline — Charting Localities

Timeline Reference — The Bronze Age

This timeline is general and approximate. For each and every location across the Ancient Egyptian, Mesopotamian and Mediterranean World, there can be a more specific and detailed timeline for Archeological and Linguistic disciplines.

Bronze Age Collapse Cycle - Basic Timeline for the Bronze Age Phases:

Early Bronze Age (3500-2200 BC) The initial introduction and widespread use of bronze. Many early examples of bronze working can be found in the Middle East.

3500 BC: Early establishment of independent Canaanite polities of Mid Coastal Levant: Arad, Bab-edh-Drah, Yarmuth, Y’ericho, Ai, Megiddo, Beth-Yerah, Pella, Tell-es-Saidiyeh and Hazor. — Also in the North Levant settlements included: Ebla, Amarru, Ugarit and Qatna. With Byblos as an early Egyptian timber port.

First Bronze Age Collapse approx (2200-2000 BC) Likely due to drought in various areas

2000 BC: Habiru tribes may have slowly filtered into the Nile Delta area. No evidence for violent D-day style invasions, Nomads were likely quite common and came from many places.

Middle Bronze Age - Intermediate Period (2000-1600 BC) After a few centuries of recovery; this phase saw bronze production and usage increase, with advancements in complex techniques.

1782: Habiru in Taū Wei (Egypt) May have begun to organize into an administrative state before the end of the Middle Kingdom of Egypt, mostly local to the Delta.

1630 BC: Establishment of Hék-a-Kha-Sūk’ (Hyksos) Foreign Rulers of Habiru

1600 BC: Power vacuum in Mesopotamia

1550 BC: Hurrian / Mitanni kingdom founded

1523 BC: Expulsion of Hék-a-Kha-Sūk’ the Rulers and maybe a portion of Habiru had to leave most probably stayed and assimilated.

1472 BC: Mitanni annexes Assyria

Late Bronze Age (1600-1170 BC) Further advancements in bronze working techniques, such as piece mould castings.

1400 BC: The Soleb Inscription; discovered in Sudan, topographical list features a cartouche translating to “The land of the Shasu of Yahweh.”

1380 BC: Hittite - Mitanni peace treaty, also treaty with Egyptian court via marriages.

1294 to 1213 BC: Between the eras of Seti I and Ramses II, late Egyptian text speak of a Western portion of Galilee as the territory of Išr “Stela of Seti I at Beit-she’an commemorates a military campaign in which Neshua’s forces encountered a band of warriors whom Seti’s scribe called “Apiru.”— Douglas Waterhouse

1230 BC: Amurru concluded a treaty with the Hittite king, that prevented seaborne trade between Assyria and Ahhiyawa. [This may have had direct effects on Ugarit and Habiru Canaanite trade.]

1207 BC: “Israel Stela,” the famous hieroglyphic monument erected in 1207 B.C. by Neshua Merneptah, boasts of a victory in battle over ‘a people’ called Israel..” — Douglas Waterhouse

Second Bronze Age Collapse approx (1200-1170 BC)

1170 BC: Political circumstances like the Sea Peoples Invasion, could have forced a theological crisis. This may have led to the beginning of Yahweh’s elevation and formation of covenant based consolidations.

Beginning of the Iron Age — The Iron Age: approx (1200 BC to 600 BC)

Early Iron Age approx (1200 - 800 BC) This period saw the initial introduction of iron-working techniques, with some societies; Hittites, began experimenting with iron as early as 1500 BCE. This knowledge spread rapidly across Eurasia, leading to its adoption in various regions.

957 BC: Construction of Yahweh Temple complex in Jerusalem.

800 BC : Archaeological discoveries at sites like Kuntillet Ajrud and Khirbet el-Qom, feature inscriptions explicitly mentioning “Yahweh and his Asherah”. [1] Indicating Yahweh was worshipped alongside other gods.

722 BC: Jerusalem begins to hold a central status perhaps due to the fall of Samaria the same year

587 BC: First temple destroyed by the Babylonians

587 to 538 BC: ‘Babylonian Captivity’ period, mostly of high ranking merchant priests and political leaders; likely common people remained.

515 BC: Second Temple was completed by ‘some’ of the returning leaders and priest of the ‘captivity’ who brought new ideas back that changed their ritual culture from pantheistic to monotheistic, with Yahweh as an only God.

20 BC : King Herod is said to have renovated and expanded the second temple

70 AD: Second Temple destroyed by the Roman Legions led by Titus Flavius after the Zealot Rebellion

End of the Iron Age:

For the Mediterranean, the Iron Age is generally considered to have ended with the rise of the Roman Empire. In other parts of the world, such as East Asia and South America, the Iron Age continued until much later.

For the Y’hudí, those who migrated to various parts of the Roman Empire, caused influence for religious movements such as early Christianity.

Index of Standard Links

When and from Where did YHWH Emerge? — Some Reflections on Early Yahwism in Israel and Judah

Christian Frevel Ruhr — Universität Bochum, Germany; and University of Pretoria, South Africa — Perhaps the most authoritative on Yahwehism and it’s origins I have seen so far…. Link: https://er.ceres.rub.de/index.php/ER/article/view/8776/8449

Transition from Polytheism to Monotheism:

J. Trotter — Abstract — offers a perspective on Temple Politics — “The transition from Polytheism to Monotheism, ancient Israel and Judah” (Shown in post) — Conference: International Society of Biblical Literature Annual Conference 2006 Edinburgh, Scotland [02-07-2006 to 06-07-2006] — https://researchportal.murdoch.edu.au/esploro/outputs/conferencePaper/The-transition-from-polytheism-to-monotheism/991005544100307891 and — https://scholar.google.com/citations?view_op=view_citation&hl=en&user=P6DL44wAAAAJ&citation_for_view=P6DL44wAAAAJ:5nxA0vEk-isC

Temple Economies and the link between Commerce and Religion:

Mario Liverani and Soraia Tabatabai — The Ancient Near East: History, Society and Economy — A Study and Reference on trade networks and temple economies. London ; New York, Routledge, 2014. This is a book of 644 pages, very thoroughly researched information, can be downloaded here: https://e-edu.nbu.bg/pluginfile.php/1469441/mod_resource/content/1/Liverani_Ancient_Near_East_2014.pdf

Centralized Banking System of the Second Temple: Essay by my student

Devi Jayavani — Essay: Jesus’ Challenge to the Centralized Banking System of the Second Temple — Rhodes College. (in post excerpts only) Devi’s citations below: Adams, Samuel L. — Social and Economic Life in Second Temple Judea. Louisville, Ky, Westminster John Knox Press, 2014. Bainbridge, William Sims, III. — “Rationality, Choice, and the Religious Economy: The Problem of Belief.” Review of Religious Research, vol. 43, no. 4, 2002, pp. 311-25. https://www.academia.edu/5878382/2008_Economy_III_Economy_and_religion_1_Genral Carl Bankston — https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261994792_Rationality_Choice_and_the_Religious_Economy_The_Problem_of_Belief Beate Dignas . — Economy of the Sacred in Hellenistic and Roman Asia Minor. OUP Oxford, 12 Dec. 2002. Joachim Jeremias. — Jerusalem in the Time of Jesus. London, Scm Press, 1991. Scott, Laurence Winfield. The Great Crisis in the Life of Christ. 1908.



Protagonists of Political Mythology:How Individuals and Collectives become History:

Political Memory — https://basees.org/events/2017/3/25/protagonists-of-political-mythology-how-do-individuals-and-collectives-become-history

Robbert Neelly Bellah — American sociologist and the Elliott Professor of Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. Internationally known for his work related to the sociology of religion.[13] Civil or Civic Religion — Bellah’s essay on the Civil Religion of America — http://direct.mit.edu/daed/article-pdf/134/4/40/1828995/001152605774431464.pdf

An introduction to Zoroastrianism:

Almut Hintze — Zartoshty Brothers Professor of Zoroastrianism at SOAS, University of London, and Fellow of the British Academy. Link: https://www.khanacademy.org/humanities/ancient-art-civilizations/ancient-near-east1/the-ancient-near-east-an-introduction/a/an-introduction-to-zoroastrianism

Armarna Letters:

Edited and Translated by William L. Moran at The Johns Hopkins University Press Baltimore and London // originally published as Les Lettres d'El-Amarna, —

https://pdfcoffee.com/moran-1992-the-amarna-letters-pdf-free.html

Asherah and Shekhinah

Goddess of El and Yahweh — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asherah

BH Roberts Foundation — https://bhroberts.org/records/jFuxrc-9qoLOb/rp_summarizes_the_identity_of_shekinah

Yahweh was among the Baals: Israel and the Storm Gods:

Daniel E. Fleming with Academia Edu — https://www.academia.edu/100704016/Yahweh_among_the_Baals_Israel_and_the_Storm_Gods

Nicolas Wyatt, Edinburgh with Academia Edu — https://www.academia.edu/40483845/The_Baal_au_Foudre_stela_and_its_historical_context_proof_

Canaanite Gods List:

Canaanite Mythology website — https://www.godchecker.com/canaanite-mythology/list-of-names/

Who were the Habiru? Are they the same people described as ‘Hebrew?’

The History of Jehovah — Secret Identity of Israel’s Yahweh Revealed

Yahwism and Pre-Yahwism: The Evolution of Ancient Israelite Religion:

Radhika Gopinatha Dasa — Yahwism and Pre-Yahwism: The Evolution of Ancient Israelite Religion an important overview and summary — link: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/yahwism-pre-yahwism-evolution-ancient-israelite-gopinatha-dasa-ohpfc

Seth L. Sanders with with Academia Edu — https://www.academia.edu/17136869/When_the_Personal_Became_Political_An_Onomastic_Perspective_on_The_Rise_of_Yahwism

Stephen Knapp (excerpt only) from the book: Mysteries of the Vedic Empire — https://www.stephen-knapp.com/how_the_essence_of_religion_came_from_vedic_culture.htm

Abhijit Chavda — https://medium.com/the-indian-interest/the-aryan-invasion-myth-how-21st-century-science-debunks-19th-century-indology-74aaacee8be3

Forum discussion: https://forums.shabda.co/topic/abrahamic-myths-borrowed-from-vedic-tradition/

Additional references from Radhika Gopinatha:

Eric Pennington at Seton Hall University — https://scholarworks.utrgv.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1027&context=hipertexto Marlene E Mondriaan at University of Pretoria — https://journals.co.za/doi/pdf/10.10520/EJC85652 Christian Frevel Ruhr at Universität Bochum, Germany; and University of Pretoria, South Africa — https://er.ceres.rub.de/index.php/ER/article/view/8776/8449 Forum discussion — https://www.gotquestions.org/Yahwism-Yahwist.html Display website — https://www.dhushara.com/book/orsin/asherah.htm

Foot Notes: