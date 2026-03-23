The suicide pact of Globalization: New Platonic Academy recently posted this excellent article in the link above; it highlights the parallel between complexities of the Bronze Age and current Globalist System human civilization is now subject to and dependent on. What Flavius presents here is a proper and solid case that collapse can be a potential sown into the architecture of any interconnected economic system.

Preface

Ancient traders were unique people: Those who traveled into unfamiliar territories for trade clearly did not live a settled lifestyle, they had adopted long standing traditions of nomadic behavior. There can be little doubt that commerce has taken place since early prehistory; traveling trade, whether passive or not, has existed all along, it is as natural as it is ancient. From the early Bronze Age through the Iron Age and then into the Roman era, commerce became noticeably sophisticated, as did the local and international politics of those eras. Exchanges of goods helped to build trust based relationships between individuals and cultures; whether Kingdoms arose or fell, these systems became perfected, then commodified to mutual as well as exclusive benefit, both in times of prosperity and collapse. When times were good, agreements and covenants could be formed, when times became harsh, what agreements had been established became tested and then hardened.

This is intended to be a reflection on just how profoundly, complex and sophisticated the ancient world really was; especially in the Middle East, and how patterns for systems of the past can be seen today. This article offers a small snapshot for what we think we know; details presented and speculations I provide are meant to be taken as plausible, not claims, nor irrefutable facts. The overlapping ancient history and modern conditions that are present in the same places within the Levant are for consideration; as we witness atrocities of a war of the worst kind, caused by the misinformed and unnecessary choices made by a dying Globalist Corporate Oligarchy in it’s desperate attempt to keep it’s relevance and hegemony.

Section 3:

Traveling Traders and Invaders, who were they?

Previously: Sections 1 & 2 focused on the Cooperative Economic Tension and exchange between administrative interests and the polities they interacted with.

Section 1 was primarily about the seemingly overlooked relationship between Commerce and Religion, more specifically the development of Monotheism as an ideological exclusionary device that came to be integral for market access.

Section 2 primarily focused on technical specifics to describe essential modalities of management for early coordinated economic systems; and why they required a form of engagement for both material as well as ‘Ideological Logistics.’

Both sections point out the essential path of evolution from ancient polycentric coordinated systems of authority, that culminated into maritime heterarchies and exchanged with land based kingdoms. These administrative systems were structurally similar to today’s Global Thalassocratic Corporate Oligarchies that link International Banking to interconnected Western Democidal-Kleptocratic nodes of Empiricism.

Archaeological and cultural studies such as that of Egyptology, Greek, Roman, Persian or Anatolian history are focused studies. The problem with specialists is they tend to silo their research and this can result in distortions for the modern perspective; since these cultures were not necessarily isolated the way academia tends to present them. A lack of accuracy can also result and patterns of ancient interaction could be missed or not accounted for; relationships are important because the anthropology of ancient commerce shows there was a delicate interdependence present during the Bronze Age. Studies that include systems based thinking are essential.

Section 3 is meant to clarify previous ones in that stability during the Bronze Age, between inland powers and their maritime counterparts represented a unique cultural balance; while the subsequent collapse of this system, significantly contributed to organizational hardening and the development for ideologies that supported survival. This section is meant to take a closer look at some of the known cultures of trade and areas where they traded; and in addition, provide a view of conflicts that are known to have occurred during the Bronze Age Collapse.

The dynamics of the collapse were complex, perhaps as much as the economic system itself. For the purpose this article, the focus will be limited to the following:

Primary groups thought to be part of the Sea Peoples invasions

Their descendant’s assimilation into the neighborhood of coastal Levant

Their potential interactions with non-settled people referred to as Habiru

Habiru nomadic tribes and where they are thought to have come from

First and Second Bronze Age Collapse were significant transitional periods

From the previous sections:

Primary temples held significant roles, not just as places to commune with the Gods, but to hammer out local agreements, legal affairs and to mediate trade. Dependent populations were assumed to live and work for the benefit of the local temple, a system of corvée was common with labor commitments to work temple owned lands as an early form of pledged based obligation. ‘Debt’ and ‘Credit’ as a concept, predated the development of coinage; and arguably, money was only established to keep track of that debt. Temples had their own politics that could influence Palatial decisions and essential government functions, as they were often major storehouses for supplies and resources that had been concentrated from the trade they facilitated. Temple resources and later, their funds in coinage likely helped to lend support for armies; additionally, their redistribution of goods to dependent populations, gave them the essential role of proto Banking Institutions. With the establishment of Thalassocracies like the Phoenicians of Tyre, temples went from functioning as local banks to international banking networks for the ancient world.

Throughout the Bronze Age, many populations either cooperated or clashed on a regular basis; they overran each other, traded in commerce, exchanged religious ideas, formed alliances and even intermarried. The theater where all of this took place was not just the Levant itself, although this central hub had land access to North African kingdoms and resources. Even before the Bronze Age, trade and exchange was common and essential; routes had originally connected Harrapan India and south Asian regions and as well, reached as far west as pre-dynastic Egypt and north across the Mediterranean to pre-Mycenaean cultures.

Into the Bronze Age, trade likely continued to engage it’s Asian extremities perhaps to a lesser degree; while the Mediterranean world as a whole, became a cultural critical mass, as a broad interplay within it’s own context. Smaller, regional kingdoms and settlements became subject to the games of empire, while satellite states became vassals and the benefits from trade were funneled to support the larger powers. Smaller organized merchant networks needed to find ways to gain advantages; this sometimes involved learning to play more powerful forces against each other.

Trade was a major vector for distribution of both goods and cultural ideas; religions followed this distribution and resulted in the consolidation called monotheism, which was about ideological boundaries to handle logistics and the ethical maintenance for it. This management of Belief and Faith was of significant importance and it offered advantages for trade networks to be conscientious of the types of polities they traded with. Religions enshrined specific beliefs or faith, while membership made the economic benefits for affiliation to them, exclusive.

The Mediterranean world was a complete Geo-economic ecosystem; there were no isolates. Despite ordinary difficulties and periodic conflicts, the ancient world generally had a unique balance of interdependent forces at play. Although this stability lasted for quite awhile, it’s fairly easy to see how critical an event such as the Bronze Age Collapse could be. There may have been just one collapse consequential to major urban areas, this was likely around 1170 BCE. The archaeology for this cycle of collapse proves how delicate the equilibrium was that ancient commerce had reinforced; and as well, how widespread conflicts could destabilize it. Events took a turn for the worse during the era of invasions and rampages by the ‘Sea Peoples.’ Yet it seems these social and militarized migrations might not be the whole cause of the collapse, but merely a response to it. This was an era of commerce that certainly had many moving parts; for example, copper and tin came from different locations spread out to great distances, what would a disruption to a complex supply chain create?

Liverani states:

“The distinction between a Middle and a Late Bronze Age is in fact a mere convention, while the cultural developments of the time constituted a unitary process. A [significant] interruption of this process only took place in the twelfth century BC, with the transition from Late Bronze to Iron Age.”

Major events and factors that led towards the Bronze Age Collapse, may have affected the Iron Age that followed

Volcanic eruption on the Island of Thera and the collapse of Palatial Crete

The wars of Ilium known as the Trojan War, Aḫḫiyawa conflicts with Hattusa

Invasion of the Sea Peoples; Tejeker, Peleset and Philistine conflicts in the Levant

The Levant was really only one theater of the geo-economic and social collapse that led to the demise of many Kingdoms. The collapse left evidence in multiple locations in different ways recorded in accounts, like the Story of Wenamun or the Battle of ‘Dīy-a’hyí,’ shown below. There were small cities like Ugarit that suffered being burned and abandoned. Liturgies written much later such as the Hebrew Bible may have metaphorically described certain conflicts with the invading Sea Peoples. There was a complete reorganization or international reset for the geo-economic and political relationships that would carry forward.

The Tjeker and Peleset battling the troops of Ramesses III during the Battle of Djahy , description courtesy of Wikipedia

Who were the Tjeker?

The Tjeker or Tjekker (Egyptian: ṯꜣkꜣr or ṯꜣkkꜣr) were one of the Sea Peoples. Known mainly from the “Story of Wenamun”, the Tjeker are also documented earlier, at Medinet Habu, as raiders defeated by the Neshí-biyāk or ‘King’ Ramesses III, of Egypt in years 5, 8, and 12 of his reign. — from a Google reference

The Tjeker are thought to be just one group or tribe of seafaring people who joined the raiding parties that came to be called ‘Sea Peoples.’ They might have been a part of a group of traders known to the Hittites as Aḫḫiyawa, when times were better; just my own speculation. Tjeker are also mentioned as having a relational origin with the Teucri and there may have been some specific factions that had turned to banditry when survival became difficult.

Thalassocracies — Seafaring powers during the Collapse:

Thalassocratic Groups of the Mediterranean held significant influence during the early to mid Bronze Age; some of the major ones were the Aḫḫiyawa of the Cyclades in the Aegean Sea and later, the Phoenician Canaanites of the eastern Mediterranean.

Maritime trade networks were interwoven with settled coastal communities in the Levant, the Greek mainland and North African regions such as Libya. Alašiya served as an island halfway point, a hub for multiple merchant powers. In the Levant, they interacted with Ugarit; to the west, in the Aegean, they traded with Mycenaeans and Luwians to the east, others may have included Anatolian Teucri, located near Illium. During the collapse of around 1170’s, these major trade networks began to break down and relationships among certain groups went through some changes, in some cases, drastic ones.

To summarize the sequence of events during the Collapse

‘The History Files’ describes research on the Sea Peoples. This is a website that has managed to layout much of the overall plot thought to have unfolded at the end of the Bronze Age, their summary includes a timeline.

The ‘Aḫḫiyawa’ - Achaeans also known as Akhaioí

Aḫḫiyawa is a Hittite exonym for a people group more commonly referred to as Achaeans, which could include an archaeological association with Mycenaean people, but they were never identified as a singular Kingdom. They could have consisted of multiple ethnic groups from different regions, originating from various islands or the mainland. Please see the Dig Archaeology video on the ‘Aḫḫiyawa Problem’ posted below. Dig provides a lot of additional insight about the Aḫḫiyawa. There is no certainty as to where their center of power was; seafaring trade likely had regular routes, so it seems certain these traders had a home base somewhere, perhaps multiple locations. Aḫḫiyawa were mentioned in both the Armarna Letters and Hittite records as a dominant seafaring confederation centered in the Aegean Cyclades.

In a few correspondences, a Hittite King addressed a ‘King of Aḫḫiyawa,’ yet offered no actual name. There may have been multiple kings or leaders of this group of traders. Perhaps some were seafaring bandits and pirates, that did not trade. It’s probably not accurate to compare Aḫḫiyawa groups with the Phoenicians that later became a highly organized mercantile empire. Achaean stoneware and ceramics were found in situ within the ruins of Hyksos cities like Avaris in the Nile Delta; and it seems certain that some portions of their group traded there. This may offer insight about possible associated identities for the ruling Heka Khasut who were mainly administrators, as opposed to local tribal wanderers they may have ruled or employed like the Habiru. Further expansion on this helps to offer some idea how land based peoples interacted with those who sailed, since Ugarit was also a major port of call where Aḫḫiyawa and land based Habiru, located far north of Avaris may have met and traded.

In spite of some evidence, Aḫḫiyawa have remained just as undefined as those later called ‘Israelites;’ which likely originated from a confederated land based heterarchy that grew from multiple populations of nomadic Canaanites.

A brief note on exonyms:

An exonym is a name applied to a people or their cultural group by others from outside, who may have written about them later. Scribes were a minority in any given ancient population, records might only be kept if people or events seemed important, so they could approximate a native name or use a sociological label, such as was the term, ‘Habiru.’ In any case, what was written is what became known historically, but it might not have been the actual name the people called themselves.

In the case of Biblical material including the Dead Sea Scrolls, written approximately between 250’s BC to about the 80’s AD; the scribes attempted to interpret stories and songs that were likely passed down from oral traditions, or minor written materials from around the 1300’s BC. The correct pronunciation for terms or names in Hurrian, Akadian, Sumerian, Hittite or Ancient Egyptian are often transliterated adaptations. ‘Apiru or Habiru are Egyptian and Ugaritic exonyms, the term ‘Canaanite’ may be as well. In most cases, we know less about names people may have chosen for themselves, especially if stories about them were filtered through centuries of later languages.

Technical note on the exonym Habiru, according to Lemche:

“In spite of both Egyptian and Ugaritic evidence favoring a rendering of ḫab/piru by apiru, cuneiform literature favors the rendering as ḫabiru; the name is spelled in cuneiform Habiraœyu represented by a ‘bi’ sign which is never ‘pi’.” ….. [7]

Maritime Trade near the Island of Crete:

On Trade in the Aegean, Thucydides referenced a Minoan Thalasocracy

One of the earliest known Thalassocracies appears to have been that of Minoan Crete. In 5th century BC, Thucydides records that Minos of Minoan Crete, had created a navy to dominate the islands of the Cyclades and the Aegean Sea. Whether this force was for the purpose of direct colonial occupation, elimination of pirate raiding or simple trading facilitation remains uncertain.[24]

If Thucydides wrote about a ‘Minoan’ Thalassocracy in the 5th century, one possibility could be that he actually meant to refer to the Aḫḫiyawa. However, it seems the trade activity of the Aḫḫiyawa declined at the end of the Bronze Age and by the 850’s BC, they had become displaced by the Phoenicians in Tyre. By Thucydides’ lifetime, the original Aḫḫiyawa were long gone. As an alternative, he could be describing a later maritime organization similar to them, such as the Lydians or the Athenian-led Delian League, but there’s no clarity.

How the Aḫḫiyawa might fit into the history of Crete; to offer a possibility

On the Island of Crete, Aḫḫiyawa may have taken over from a fallen Minoan Kingdom; Minoan Crete likely became part of Aḫḫiyawa territory after the original palatial authority on the island fell. This may have occurred after the major volcanic eruption of Thera.

When the Minoan Kingdom was stable; before the eruption, they could have hosted a more organized fleet of merchants, or the merchants probably had their own order and hegemony that simply worked along side the Minoan Palatial authority. After the destruction, surviving merchants could have joined up with people from the Greek mainland, or established new hegemonic arrangements. Merchant group affiliations could certainly change, perhaps quickly. Trade groups had more flexibility for physical locations; home bases could easily change and migration was quite common.

The Trojan War

In an archeological context it seems there were many ‘Trojan Wars.’ Apparently, there was at least one substantial enough to destabilize northwestern Anatolia. The actual causes for the conflicts are not known; yet there are clues found in the Armarna Letters and Hittite Library having to do with certain allies to the Aḫḫiyawa that had turned to banditry along coastlines, this was referenced centuries before the more dramatic events of 1170 BCE, these instances might not be directly related.

Possible Aḫḫiyawa connection with the Trojan War Story:

Piyama-Radu and King Priam

There was a problem shared between successive Hittite Kings of Ḫattuša and an unidentified Aḫḫiyawa king; the topic involved one particularly offensive ‘pirate’ called Piyama-Radu who’s name could be typological or etymological for King Priam of Trojan fame. This was a raider who attacked places within Hittite territory, then ran for cover and sought refuge in Aḫḫiyawa territory.

The identity and exploits of Piyamaradu, in brief:

Sea Peoples

Establishing the identity of the ‘Sea Peoples’ has been debated for awhile, they were not of a singular origin

The Sea Peoples may have been a mix of various ‘people groups’ who were displaced due to the Trojan Wars, drought or famine. Some sources for these invaders could include Aḫḫiyawa, Luwian, or maybe displaced ‘Wilūsians.’ According to The History Files, there were many possible participants. As a short example: The Tjeker may have been accompanied by North African Libyans, Danya, Ekwesh, Lukka, Pelešet and Shekelesh. They were loosely organized; the Pelešet are considered associated with the later Philistines, and are thought to have been the origin for the regional land name ‘Palestine.’

Brief descriptions for the groups within the bands of Sea Peoples:

There were probably many cultures that were associated with the Sea Peoples than what a simplified list can show; the ones who would have been in the best position to join these migration groups were people who already had ships available to use. In other words, individuals or organizations formerly engaged in commerce, when times were much better. Not all of the invaders arrived by sea, because there was a significant contingent that also moved across Anatolia from the north and then descended into the Levant as a land based invasion, this placed pressure on the Hittites.

The descriptions below are meant to illustrate what the archaeological consensus believes to be their various cultural origins, with language, religious cults and social connections if known. This is meant to offer a baseline picture of possible ways these cultures could have cooperated both before and after the era of the Sea Peoples towards the 1200’s BC. The people who were actually involved with each other during this era of migration were certainly not a unified bloc, but had a preexisting history of interaction. For the purpose of clarity, this is laid out in an outline form:

The Tjeker, (Ṯkr or Sikala)

Attestation: Egyptian sources (Medinet Habu, Wenamun)

Probable origin: Aegean or Anatolian coastal zone (possibly related to Sikels or Sicilians)

Language: Likely Indo-European (Anatolian or Aegean dialect)

Settlement: Primarily, in Dor (southern Levantine coast)

Social and Political Profile: Clearly adapted to maritime activity and most likely operated as traders and raiders originally; established a coastal city-state post-collapse, integrated into Levantine exchange systems rather quickly.

Religious profile: No clear cult attested, but likely syncretic adoption of local Canaanite deities, comparable to Philistine religious hybrid adaptation, combined attributes of native and introduced deities.

Importance: Tjeker eventually became the settlers and founders for the city of Dor, near modern Haifa, in the Levant, possibly by conquest and turned it into a large, well-fortified city; from approx 1150–1050 BC. They exemplify a successful post-collapse re-territorialization. This subset of Sea Peoples became founders for a whole new polity, they were not just destroyers.

Danya, Danuna (Dnyn or Danuna)

Attestation: Egyptian texts; Amarna letters; Hittite sources

Probable origin: Cilicia (Adana region), possibly Mycenaean-connected

Language: Indo-European (Luwian and Aegean admixture)

Connections: Strong ties to Hittite frontier politics

Social and Political Profile: Already, they were integrated into Late Bronze diplomacy and experienced destabilization after Hittite collapse; they likely contributed both fighters and administrators to Sea Peoples coalitions.

Religious profile: Anatolian Storm-god traditions with royal cultic elements; perhaps as their own temple districts, then possibly later became an early substrate absorbed into Levantine Yahwism, although this is speculative, it is worth further discussion.

Importance: Danuna are critical for showing continuity and adaptation across the process of collapse, where by the localized strength of one culture potentially contributed to that of new groups.

Ekwesh, (ꜥkwš)

Attestation: Egyptian records (Merneptah)

Probable origin: Achaean or Mycenaean Greece

Language: Greek (Mycenaean)

Notable detail: Described as uncircumcised, marking Aegean origin by Merneptah; this was certainly not the only origin for this feature.

Social and Political Profile: This was a Warrior aristocracy displaced by palatial collapse; it’s likely to have consisted of mobile elites rather than general mass populations, possible mercenary traditions with their top warriors holding the highest importance among a majority.

Religious profile: Mycenaean Olympian precursors and hero cults combined with oath based warrior identity.

Importance: They represent elite displacement; not peasant migration, this is an example for how religious ideas could travel with status.

The Lukka

Attestation: Hittite texts; Egyptian inscriptions

Probable origin: Lycia, approx southwest Anatolia

Language: Luwian (Anatolian IE)

Status pre-collapse: Semi-autonomous pirates and raiders

Social and Political Profile: Longstanding maritime raiders that were familiar with coalition warfare and were also comfortable operating outside of imperial control, they were likely a pirate version of a Thalassocracy ordered in a similar way as regular traders, followed their own codes amongst themselves.

Religious profile: Anatolian storm-god cults with mountain and sea liminality; emphasizing divine sanction for violence.

Importance: Lukka are a bridge population between empire and chaos, perhaps the closest parallel to today’s world might be the culture of drug cartels. As another comparison, they could be the Anatolian version of the ‘Habiru,’ having a culture almost entirely based on opprobrium. The Lukka Lands are also an approximate location from where ‘Piyama Radu’ is thought to have been conducting piracy against the Hittites.

The Pelešet (possibly later known as The Philistines)

Attestation: Egyptian, Biblical, Archaeological

Probable origin: Aegean (Crete and Mycenaean sphere)

Language: Initially Indo-European, later Semitic

Settlements: Pentapolis; (Gaza, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Ekron and Gath)

Social and Political Profile: Strong material culture continuity especially as seen with their pottery and architecture, shows clear evidence of re-settlement and rapid integration into the Canaanite environment, this could even indicate a majority that was already professionally familiar with the coastal Levant areas as possible former traders; the core population of whom the Hittites called ‘Aḫḫiyawa’ also known as Achaeans or Akhaioí. Note; the Aḫḫiyawa could be a much more broad group that may account for up to 60% of the composition of the Sea Peoples.

Religious profile:

Early cults were possibly Aegean; then later adopted the worship of Dagon, Baal, and other local gods. Religious hybridization is archaeologically visible.

Importance: The Philistines are ground zero for the cultural compression of monotheism, they sat directly adjacent to early Israelite formation; mainly comprised of Habiru.

Shekelesh

Attestation: Egyptian sources

Probable origin: Sicily (Sikel connection likely)

Language: Indo-European

Social profile: Maritime trade and exchange, possibly involved in long distance trade before the collapse less clearly settled; post collapse, this group could have melted into new populations after having split-up.

Religious profile: Likely Aegean and Western Mediterranean cults, otherwise poorly attested.

Importance: They show the westward reach of Sea Peoples networks.

Sherden

Possibly of Sardinian origin, they had distinct horned helmets and served as mercenaries before the collapse; they demonstrated institutionalized mobility.

Weshesh

Another poorly understood group that were possibly from western Anatolia or Aegean islands, they are often omitted, but attested at Medinet Habu.

Teresh

Often linked to Tyrrhenians and Etruscans; this group suggest there to have been an early Italic Aegean interaction, perhaps a more localized trading group before the collapse.

These groups already interacted as networks before the Collapse

As indicated, there were some groups that had become specialists in certain areas; just as there were many different types of trade, in a more broad sense, this variation may have included wide ranges of transactions outside of usual trade for goods. In some cases, there were specialist such as mercenary services and hostage exchange sometimes tied to slave trade, this likely occurred between various temple or palatial districts. Some groups were simple outright pirates, either as privateers or employed by larger organized interests, including Kingdoms. Trade networks had shared port cities for generations and so, had developed habits of cooperation with each other. In this way, the collapse served to harden these existing networks, and fortify them rather than create new ones.

The Sea Peoples phenomenon represents an adaptive recombination of efforts to migrate, it was not simply a base invasion.

In the area of Religious Ideology, the activation of preexisting maritime, mercenary, and cultic networks represents an overall disruption of late Bronze Age Political and Theological Capitalism. But the resulting cultural pressure created conditions for new, portable, and ultimately exclusive forms of divine authority; a point for consideration in the evolution of Monotheism, as a by product due in part to tension between those native to the Levant and any newcomers.

The Pelešet and the Philistines lead to the land name: Palestine

There are some conflicting claims as to who the Philistines were.

The argument in favor of the Philistine connection:

‘The Philistines were among the Sea Peoples, probably of Aegean origin, who first appeared in the East Mediterranean at the end of the 13th century B.C. These people were displaced from their original homelands as part of the extensive population movements characteristic of the end of the Late Bronze Age.’ — from a paper in pdf, titled: ‘Philistines were among the Sea Peoples’ by University of Michigan

Google’s basic description contradicts the Philistine connection:

‘Archaeological evidence suggests that the Philistines were an indigenous population of the Near East, not Aegean invaders or “Sea Peoples” as commonly believed. They inhabited the Mediterranean coastal region of Palestine, from Gaza in the south to Tantur in the north, during the Late Bronze Age and Iron Age.’ [Google fails to mention the distinct possibility the nascent ancestors to the Philistines were most likely a mix of those Aegean invaders or migrants.]

Both of the above perspectives could hold some meritorious truth:

Philistines could be yet another exonym given to an add-mixture of different people who originally invaded coastal Levant areas and then over the course of a few centuries, intermarried and adopted local language and customs of the Canaanites. The name for the region, ’Palestine’ is thought to be related to the people called Philistines, but this term came much later. Pelešet is a name more contemporary to the time of the Sea Peoples; ‘Philistine’ could certainly be related to Pelešet etymologically and could be meant to describe the same groups. It’s important to keep in mind the passage of centuries that involved cultural mixing that had taken place; by the time the term Philistine was used to describe them, they were already a local group or regional population that had completely assimilated into overall Canaanite society. They had mostly shed any cultural vestige of Mycenaean, Archean identity thought to be their origin. Locals may have known who was who, this could have created a bit of tension for a few generations longer; even though this awareness may have been more grounded in ideological differences rather than physical appearance.

Later, when the Bible was being compiled, the Philistines were typologically vilified as preferred enemies to Israeli groups; wherein they are described as bent on the total destruction of ‘God’s Chosen People.’ The actual Sea Peoples never got a chance to destroy the Israelis because they missed each other by approximately seven centuries.

Stories about the Sea Peoples may have been passed down orally, perhaps preserved in song and inspired some entries written into the Hebrew Bible. The story about a Sea Serpent called Leviathan being defeated by Yahweh, may provide some explanatory bearing for the way this ‘God’ eventually emerged within the religious mythos for Israelites as their dominant ‘One’ in a later Monotheistic, Abrahamic Religion.

The conflict with an in-migration of Sea Peoples probably reinforced the importance of a unifying creed for the Phoenician and Canaanite people, at least initially. The overall Levantine populations likely stayed ideologically divided even through most of the later Iron Age, this may have manifested differently in various places. Historically, the earlier Sea Peoples had affected coastal regions and not the inland areas as much; yet it would seem these invaders could have left an indelible cultural impression of apprehension for the open sea, especially if they harbored a liturgically based fear of a ‘Leviathan’ that could return and burn their settlements and cities, once again.

Phoenician and Canaanite Government in the later Iron Age was a nearly direct reflection of their Religious and cultural perspectives

Phoenician forms of government were fairly consistent and so was the culture of their Kings, across most of their territories and colonies. Tyre had differences and similarities with Carthage, yet they both had very similar cults significantly connected to their form of government, the fact these cultic forms were interwoven makes perfect sense; Carthage was originally a colony of Tyre, and their temple cults with economic authority maintained a sacred consistency, even across great distances.

Aristotle; on the Constitution of Carthage: ‘…. held up as a model’ in 340 BC, mentions structurally synonymous foundations among seemingly different Cultures. He states:

“The Carthaginians are also considered to have an excellent form of government, which differs from that of any other state in several respects, though it is in some ways very much like the Spartan. Indeed, all three states---the Spartan, the Cretan, and the Carthaginian---nearly resemble one another, and [yet] are very different from any others.”……[….]

The Phoenician system of Governance was mostly oligarchical. Sparta, Crete and Carthage were all functionally similar Heterarchies. Aristotle may have noted some differences between seafaring powers and common land based dominions ruled by traditional palatial authorities. Settled Kingdoms may have actually viewed Thalassocracies and the opacity of their heterarchical organizations with suspicious contempt.

Aristotle continues: “That the magistrates of five who have under them many important matters should be co-opted, that they should choose the supreme council of One Hundred, and should hold office longer than other magistrates for they are virtually rulers both before and after they hold office---these are oligarchical features.”……[….]

Basic Phoenician government structure:

Phoenician cities were independent city states, not a unified empire. Each city-state had their own independent Kingship; so as stated in the previous sections, their mode of political cooperation formed organizations that were polycentric. In spite of multiple Kings; their political forms were remarkably consistent across Tyre, Sidon, Byblos, and later Carthage, suggesting a shared institutional logic rather than a local accident.

The Phoenician version of ‘Dual Executive Kings’ or Suffetes could be an origin for the axiom: ‘One who Governs in front, while Another Rules behind.’ The distinction for this dual faceted connection could be: One who stands in for a mystic and ritual role, while another one stands in for political or fiduciary responsibility. This apparently points to a progression from Bronze Age ‘Merchant Priests’ of Temple Jurisdictions, into fully administrative roles for both the private side and public side of decision making. This is also an idea that may have been passed around among different cultures for centuries and not necessarily one exclusive to Phoenicians. Structurally analogous organizations don’t necessarily need to have geniality or cultural heredity to each other in order to share similarities; but structure does require purpose, and is meant to address specific issues often times solved in very similar ways.

The most violent parts of the Bronze Age Collapse seem to have occurred within the span of a single lifetime, the resulting social awareness about these events could have been held in living memory for a long time thereafter; and passed down locally in oral recitations for centuries after the fact. This forms the basis for continuity and unity among certain communities with their shared stories; the cultural stresses through which they adapted and then grew together from this collapse were consequential. These events certainly influenced how administration for Political, Religious and Commercial organizations developed there afterward.

There are more details about the Phoenician governmental structure that will be covered in a different article. Their structure and method is important because it’s very analogous to the current system used in Western Global Governance that has become cancerous to humanity the world over, and that’s Democracy.

Habiru: Land based Commerce and Piracy

For Habiru, there may have been multiple reasons for nomadic lifestyles

The Canaanite wanderers known as the Habiru or Apiru; at some point, may have been more settled in specific cultural regions. There are many gaps in our knowledge as to who they were and where they actually came from.

Who were the Nomads that became Outcasts from Agrarian Societies? — There is no short answer

A list of tribes known anthropologically could be quite long and perhaps incomplete. Those called Habiru, or in some entries where the Armarna Letters mention ‘Nēpūšu ana,’ were of many subset groups, that are referenced from many locations of the near east. The long duration of Bronze Age development for Temple Economies and the incumbent social pressure to resist administrative manipulators, resulted in no shortage of outcasts and rebels who would choose to live free.

Possible Demographic and Ethnic Composition for the Habiru

Bedouins: Are semi nomadic and traditionally known for their adaptation to desert life; they have a rich cultural heritage with an ancient history that ranges across the entire northern half of Africa, especially the coastal areas. They engaged in various forms of agriculture, herding and grazing sheep and other animals.

Nabataeans of Petra: Are an ancient sub group of Bedouin origin. Today, they are mainly located in the Sinai Peninsula, Eastern and Western Desert regions. Many of these people identify as Palestinian Arabs; for them, the term ‘Bedouin’ refers to having a nomadic lifestyle. Just like the term Habiru, holds a more sociological value for identification than a genealogical one. They may have had historic connections to earlier populations of Habiru.

Ancient records point to the following generalized groups, this list was compiled by Google: — My responses are in [brackets]

Medjay: A group of desert nomads inhabiting the region between the Nile and the Red Sea contemporaneous to Bronze Age Ancient Egypt (c. 3100-1050 BC). [Possibly an early Bedouin subset.] West Semites: The majority of individuals listed in Canaanite and Syrian texts. [Note: There were many types of Western Semites, but generally could be Hurrian] Hurrians: Highly prevalent, particularly in northern Mesopotamian documents (e.g., The Tikunani Prism lists 438 Habiru soldiers, most of whom had Hurrian names). [The Mitanni Empire covered most areas within the range of the Hurrians, so possibly they were at one point, considered Mitanni] Akkadians, East Semites: Identified in Mesopotamian and Nuzi records. [Nomads probably came from many eastern localities; Sumerian word for them was Šagašū.] Kassites: A small number identified in Nuzi, alongside Hurrian and Semitic individuals. Shasu of YHW: While the Shasu were distinct nomadic pastoralists, some Egyptian records list ʿApiru of the Shasu as enslaved groups, indicating an overlapping status in the Levant. [ Shasu seems etymological to Šagašū, this may depend on the original transliteration ]

[This is complex, due to the pre-Biblical mention of Yah-HoH-Wah-Hee; a God of War and Thunder. The Goddess consort to Yahweh was Asherah. These people referred to their Gods as Elohim, with the primary one as El, tribes had their own specific patron deities.]

According to Liverani:

“At the beginning of the second millennium BC, the urban settlements in [certain] regions had experienced a crisis that caused a demographic and power vacuum, which in turn facilitated the settlement of groups of shepherds and warriors from the area of the kurgan.”….. [298]

Sociological Cycles and Adaptations

During the height of the early Bronze Age; when times were better, many of those known as ‘Habiru’ could have lived a more settled lifestyle. In some places, when political power shifted, these people became ostracized from their respective areas by selective or religious prejudice from local temples. One significant possibility is they became nomadic to avoid corvée that had existed in many established settlements or jurisdictions, this is a logical idea and appears to be supported by some evidence presented by scholars like Liverani.

The first Bronze Age Collapse, in the Levant, approx 2200-2000 BC was likely brought on by a series of natural droughts. The resulting scarcity, crop failures and famine, necessitated a change for some people to a more nomadic lifestyle; they likely joined with those who were already established as shepherds, and adapted for periodic movement to different places as needed for their herds. Not all Habiru were shepherds as a primary occupation; some had other practical skills, diverse backgrounds existed in any local group. According to some written accounts, this included warriors who offered their services to warlords as mercenaries.

These groups consisted of varying ethnicities because they were from different regions; they were mentioned by Kingdoms as far north as Ugarit and south towards lower Egypt. Habiru could not have been of just one people; even from their earliest beginnings, this basic observation should completely invalidate assumptions they were of a ‘distinct ethnicity,’ or a singular culture.

In context with Egypt and contrary to some earlier theories, the appearance of Habiru, or their apparent rulers; the H’ek-a Kha-suk, in the Nile Delta region was more likely a slow process, there is no evidence of a mass violent invasion by them.

Liverani writes:

“The invasion of the Hyksos in Egypt not only took place well before the sixteenth century BC, but also took place in a completely different fashion. Similarly, the formation of the Mitannian kingdom, which would have been the centre of the Indo-Iranian people, was the result of the unification of a variety of Hurrian groups that had lived in the area for centuries.”…… [298]

The Mitanni Kingdom mentioned by Liverani, was administrated by rulers and priests who spoke Vedic Sanskrit and were bilingual with the local Hurrian language. Liverani’s entry above implies formation of this Kingdom was caused by a ‘unification of local Hurrian groups.’ Actually, the truth is the converse; any Hurrian unification was caused by the formation of the Mitanni Kingdom and possibly in a similar way, Habiru in the Nile Delta area became slowly coalesced into an influential bloc under the rule of the Heka Khasut.

The founding and centrality of any Kingdom has rarely if ever been caused by grass roots bottom up movements. There is a possibility Liverani’s work was improperly translated from original Italian in this instance; and yet to be fair, reciprocity is also an assumed feature to allegiance. Whenever certainty and security was offered, those who were subjects would certainly rise to support rulers willing to provide it; this is found in the public psychology and social mind in modern times.

In Egypt, it seems administrative rulers like the Heka Khasut, gradually became organized as Liverani might suggest, perhaps it took a century; while a significant population of Habiru had been present there many centuries before that. Any coalescence of substantial political centrality should be viewed as a developmental process for those who were nomadic; with mutually beneficial economic arrangements, a sense of certainty could be based on beliefs people could agree to and rely on. Belief in security as well as promises provided by a strongman could work to create a center of gravity that brought people together.

Hypothesis for a multi-polar Nomadic confederation:

As already mentioned, the Bedouin were spread out across coastal north Africa and had settlements as far away as present day Morocco. Some archeology points to them having lived in these areas since the Africa Humid period. Some cyclopian rock constructions located atop hills and plateaus in the middle of the Moroccan desert are thought to be from ancient Bedouin occupations; their style of stonework is very similar to the known cyclopian constructions found at Hyksos strongholds in the Nile Delta. Similarities in stonework are only circumstantial and are not irrefutable proof of Bedouin connections. A portion of the Habiru population may have come from early Bedouin migrations in addition to multiple Canaanite sources within the Levant.

Mitannian collapse may have added to the Habiru

The Mitanni and their development into an influential empire, as mentioned by Liverani is an important topic that needs some additional exploration. When the Mitanni Empire collapsed, Hurrian people who were part of that population may have contributed to an enlargement of migrating nomadic groups out of necessity. The Hurrian City of Ugarit was known for it’s shifting allegiances between Egyptian and Hittite influence, it had once been a part of the Mitanni sphere of influence until it fell; Habiru were commoners of this and other Mitanni cities and regions. To be fair, the downfall of Mitanni may have had very little impact on the preexisting pastoralists who merely adjusted to the influx.

Hypothesis for infiltration into Egypt by outsiders

In approximately 2000 BC to about 1700 BC, Habiru began a slow ingress into the Nile Delta, lower Egypt to find resources for survival; this in-migration activity may have included some banditry directed against native Egyptians. Generally, their infiltration into the region was peaceful, though with archaeological records, it is very difficult to gauge ‘peaceful’ vs ‘peace with tensions.’ Though Egyptians saw them as foreigners, those who were peaceful, could have been accepted, especially if they were amenable to the local customs.

The Habiru Phenomenon was not limited to the Mesopotamian theater

Although, Habiru were referenced in quite a few places all over the Levant, the Egyptian interactions were mostly limited to regions from the Nile Delta to northern coastal areas of the Levant, near Ugarit. Many localities had their own particular issues with these nomads; but there’s a larger question: ‘Were they always nomads?’ There were ‘marginalized peoples’ in nearly every quarter.

The ‘Kaška provide an example from the world of the Hittites:

In northern Anatolia, there were nomadic groups called the ‘Kaška, who were likely the displaced original Hatti people, these fighters fiercely resisted the Hittite Empire, whose Rulers had originated from elsewhere. There were many parallels between the Kaška and Habiru; these groups obviously had mobility and adaptable temporary settlements in common. They were proficient in ambush warfare and banditry. As far as can be discerned from the Maşat Höyük letters, they were small locally organized groups. Dig Archaeology states in their video description on the Kaška:

“Rather than present the Kaška as a unified ethnic group or invading people, the evidence suggests a more complex picture rooted in frontier dynamics, political autonomy, and life without a state.” — [also see video below on the Kaška]

Evidence points to the Kaška as heterarchical and well coordinated. One quick takeaway from what Dig states: They were likely not of a singular ethnic group, this detail reflects directly back to the Habiru or ‘Hebrew,’ located further to the south in the Levant. Northern Anatolia had it’s own ecosystem of rebels and mercenaries.

Leadership varied for Habiru

‘Moral Rulers’ and ‘Unity’ by Cooperative Consent

As a general proviso: There has always been a very distinct separation of Caste between any set of Rulers and those they Ruled. Any given people are often historically referred to in the majority, after the name of their exclusive Rulers; even when the Rulers themselves, never actually mixed with those whom they Ruled. In some cases, the Rulers spoke different languages or dialects than the commoner.

In Egypt, Habiru were viewed as foreigners, it seems unlikely they were comprised of the same people who directed and ruled them, this is a nuance rarely addressed. Heka Khasut is an ancient Egyptian term for ‘foreign ruler,’ meaning ‘those who ruled the foreigners.’ Hyksos is the Greek etymology for ‘Hek-a-Kha-suk’ as pronounced in Egyptian, they were the Rulers in Avaris; not the ‘whole people’ who mostly remained after the ‘Exodus’ of the Hyksos, according to some evidence.

Habiru were semi-organized and whenever their tribes lacked a strongman, or charismatic charlatan; their social structure would remain more polycentric, leadership would be local and tribal, with centralized ‘primary’ leadership mostly absent. Whenever they could become ‘captured’ or ‘taken in’ at times by manipulative aspiring aristocrats from elsewhere; perhaps from upper castes of neighboring city states, temporary majoritarian polities could be forged from their disparate groups.

Some Individuals thought to have been Leaders of Habiru:

Ili-Milku: Name transliteration, ỉmr-mrk; meaning ‘Milku is my God - El is King.’ This was a rebel leader and member of the Hek-a-Kha-suk ruling class, mentioned in the Amarna letters who conquered lands for the Habiru. He was of Canaanite cultural origin, though he was considered an ancient Egyptian Prince of the 14th or 15th dynasty; approximate to early Second Intermediate Period around 1720’s BC. This does not contradict the gradual establishment theory for the Hyksos. Also see: Maaibre Sheshi in Ancient Egypt Wiki

Ili-Milku is merely known from a single scarab-seal (Basel Cat. 132) bearing his name and title King's Son (sꜢ-nsw). Based on its stylistic features, the scarab-seal was produced no later than the reign of Sheshi and cannot be narrowed down further on the basis of its typology alone.[1] This is according to Kim Ryholt’s typology and dating of the scarab-seals, which inverts that of William Ayres Ward’s types 1-3[2] and dates them to the early Second Intermediate Period. Under Wards typology, Ili-Milku would date to the Hyksos period, no earlier than Sheshi’s reign; which in this sequence is placed after Khyan and Yaqub-Har and prior to Apepi.[3] From: Ancient Egypt Wiki - Ili-Milku

Idrimi of Alalakh in approx 1550 BC was another early example; and could be one that predates the accepted date of the ‘Hyksos Exodus’ or contemporary to it. He was a prince who fled a political dispute; lived among the Habiru in Canaan for approximately seven years, and eventually led them to conquer Alalakh.

Abdi Ashirta and his son Aziru; in the 14th Century BC, offer sequential examples of chameleon-ship; they operated out of Amarru, they were mentioned multiple times in the Armarna Letters. They were known to have led Habiru forces, (Šagašū) against local vassal lords of various cities in Lebanon who governed under Amenhotep III and sought to subvert Egyptian authority. They are typological to Abraham and Issac.

Joshua or ‘Yošūa is mentioned in the Hebrew Bible as a supposed successor to Moses, could have been an invader known by a different historic name. Joshua was likely a later typology and from what can be seen, this could be an individual who stands in correlation between ‘scripture’ and the Armarna Letters. He is believed to have lived around 1400’s BC; yet much of the events he was associated with seem to be from the late 13th century. Based on the description, he was clearly a warlord.

Lab’ayu and his sons; were rulers in the central highlands of Canaan, in the Shechem region. Conspired with Habiru to attack territories of the King of Jerusalem, Abdi-Heba.

‘Would be Leaders’ used promises of spoils in exchange for the services they sought. Subversion of vassal states was mostly about control over resources, this also involved ways to psychologically coax and magnify tribal cooperation, and then funnel any resulting spoils or loot from their raids. The causes and beliefs of the tribes had become a form of ideological scaffolding used by others to manipulate them.

Co-opting any known shared causes or beliefs upheld by these groups appear to be a repeating pattern throughout their history. For various tribes, having a reasonably common language and culture combined with the common need for resources and land appears to have been a core basis for their cooperation and an informal sense of unity. Over time, promises about land and loot became a significant part of their ideological and religious credo. Rigid rules or laws amongst them were scant at best during their earlier settlement period. Mosaic or Noahide laws were a much later convention if they could be attributed to descendant populations. Certainly today’s Talmudic Habiru are not descendants of the ancient ones, though they do follow a similar credo in claiming what is not theirs.

Shared Pantheons and shared social Bonds

During the Bronze Age, Habiru were not monotheistic, as their descendants might have later become. They weren’t just worshiping the ‘Once and future God,’ Yahweh; they still had pantheons of multiple Gods.

Into Egypt, Habiru brought their pantheon with them, their primary Gods, such as Baal were native to northern Levant in places like the city of Ugarit; this God was originally related to agriculture and fertility, but became syncretized with other local Gods, over time Baal began to share qualities with that of Egyptian God, Seth.

Seth Baal Amorite art; Baal holds a staff of Lightning

In context with Mitannian Ugaritic and Aegean Aḫḫiyawa trade; both Zeus and Baal were also known to hold symbolic similarities, such as lightning as weapons to secure Kingship. Throughout the Bronze Age, with commerce as a vector, Gods certainly ‘borrowed’ from each other, there were numerous examples of this. Pantheons had natural tendencies toward syncretism; their Gods were sociable and expressed a reflection of the amicability among the people who adored or worshiped them.

Migrants into Egypt developed an associative identity with locals and most evidence shows they tried to settle. In some respect, they had ingratiated their way into local Egyptian culture, perhaps significantly, they may have actually assimilated, intermarried and became part of local populations; even after the Hyksos era, many appear to have remained.

Some conclusions:

So, who were the Habiru? My own assessment is they represent an original anthropological basis for those later called Hebrews. The reasons for this are not just etymological, they are systemic and as well, they are contextual with writings about them done by others contemporary to their roles in the Levant during the Bronze and Iron Ages. There were other nomadic groups like them such as the Kaška in the northern Hittite theater.

It seems logical those who wandered or migrated rather than settled in a fixed community, would be adapted for temporary cooperation with others similar to themselves. Pastoralists would tend to join and follow ever larger groups, to greatly increase their overall success. At times this could have been mediated by intermittent leaders in subsequent centuries who sought to benefit from their fighting skills and banditry.

In the case of the Habiru, what may have begun as smaller subsets, slowly coalesced into ever more unified, ideologically aligned groups, comprised of perhaps the highest level of ethnic diversity imaginable for the ancient world. The trend towards ideologically commensurate unity and how that was recursively tied to commerce was structural, not genealogical. This condition became magnified by a form of cultural compression brought on during the collapse, which may have served to tighten loose affiliations.

The Sea Peoples, like the Habiru, had sought a better place to live and settle, found a need to adapt to local and unfamiliar ideas. Native people of the Levant were clearly different from the many disparate tribes that had arrived from elsewhere and friction was unavoidable.

Habiru or ‘ibri clans of the Toœla’, made up a majority of the Issacharites. According to some scholars, these people who dwelt in and around the area known as Yarmuta were ground zero for the development of Israelite identity and subsequent ideological consolidation of monotheism. There may have been as many factional groups to Yahwehism as there were tribes that constituted Habiru populations. One thing Douglas Waterhouse points out: ‘It seems essential that all Issacharites were certainly Habiru; yet not all Habiru were Issacharites.’ Many ideological aspects of Yahwehism, are reflected in the later cult of Yudaism, these are important nuances I will provide additional analysis for, in a future post.

From Collapse to the “Once and Future” God of Monotheism

The collapse certainly caused chaos, shattered palace based god king administrations and the order of temple jurisdictions; migration to more favorable areas became a more commonplace occurrence, especially from regions suffering from drought and war. Mobile populations adopted portable gods, because they preferred to be free of need for temples in fixed locations and from corvée. In some instances, people developed covenant based moralities and identities, with an ethical rather than territorial authority. Coastal and liminal zones like ‘Philistia’ and Canaan became religious laboratories, these varied widely with coastal regions feeling the effects of change much differently than inland areas. Commerce still played a significant role, incentivizing consolidation and exclusivity for various resources and trade zones.

Early Yahwehism could be a post apocalyptic religious adaptation, which combined storm god traditions of Anatolia; oath culture inherited from Aegean warrior codes and Semitic highland theologies that syncretized covenant based disciplines. These ‘based’ ideologies became refined under pressure from pluralistic neighbors like the Philistines, who may have inspired them to consolidate their religious systems. Thus, monotheism is not a sudden revelation, but an evolutionary compression of divine authority in a world where imperial mediation had failed.

Yahwehism was the foundation for nascent Judaism but they were not the same things. Paradoxically, if there was never a singular location for Yahwehism; then by extension, Judaism was likely always a religion of diaspora from the very beginning.

Israel was always the name for a people group, not a kingdom nor a specific place. I will elaborate further in another section, but one could think of ‘Yudaism’ as a management project for transitory unity at first, rather than just a fixed Religion and that seems to resonate a bit more.

Videos referenced in the above subsections:

The Aḫḫiyawa Problem

The Kaška

Northern Philistines

Note that Dig Archaeology provides excellent citations and reliable references

Thanks for reading Nefahotep Speaks! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Complete list of previous Sections to this series:

Section 1: Ancient Commerce and Conflict, from the Mediterranean to Mesopotamia — Please see the link to: Section 1 Abstract

Section 2: Hierarchy vs Heterarchy, a template for Decentralized Globalist Management — Please see the link to Section 2 Abstract

Ideological Logistics: The birth of Western Enlightenment

Section 3: The Traveling Traders and Invaders, who were they?

Section 4: Main Timeline — Charting Localities

Mini Video Post 3: Mitanni Kingdom, a Vedic Civilization of the Mediterranean

Section 5: Ancient Linguistics in Commerce and Diplomacy

Section 6: Canaanite cultural complex — Habiru vs Yahweh

Notes:

Sections are posted separately but they are intended to be read sequentially. Indexes, References and full length links will be on the bottom of postings, this is to provide the best possible ‘Text to Speech’ performance, if one chooses to use that feature.

The materials of this research are integral to one another, therefore there will be instances where some specific descriptions may be repeated within their applied context; this is inevitable because historically, nothing was ever isolated. Each major facet of the ‘Public Private System,’ are integral.

Reference Section:

Note that each of these references for books and research papers have their own citation indexes, in some cases where appropriate, they are also included here for easy perusal. There are indexes of citations in the video descriptions in Dig Archaeology’s content, in some cases there are no links to the listed materials but can be accessed by special request.

Strong recommendation for: New Platonic Academy

The suicide pact of Globalization: by Flavius Julianus Mithridaticus This post provides an excellent frame of reference for comparison of the Bronze Age Collapse with the precarious condition our present system is in.

Temple Economies and the link between Commerce and Religion:

Mario Liverani — The Ancient Near East: History, Society and Economy — A Study and Reference on trade networks and temple economies. This is a book of 644 pages, very thoroughly researched information, can be downloaded here: https://e-edu.nbu.bg/pluginfile.php/1469441/mod_resource/content/1/Liverani_Ancient_Near_East_2014.pdf

Michael Hudson — Debt and Economic Power in Antiquity; ‘Temple debt and banking’ https://www.thedissenter.net/podcast/1159-michael-hudson-temples-of-enterprise-creating-economic-order-in-the-bronze-age-near-east/

Beckman / Bryce / Cline — The Ahhiyawa Texts; ‘Hittite–Aḫḫiyawa diplomacy.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://dokumen.pub/the-ahhiyawa-texts-9781589832688.html



The Subjectivity of Value and Equity with Agreement:

David Graeber — Debt: The First 5,000 Years; ‘Debt, credit, and sacred sanction.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://files.libcom.org/files/DebtTheFirst5000Years.pdf

Carl Bankston — Rationality, Choice and the Religious Economy: The Problem of Belief Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261994792_Rationality_Choice_and_the_Religious_Economy_The_Problem_of_Belief



Maritime Exchange:

Knapp, A. Bernard & Cherry, John F. Island Archaeology and the Origins of Seafaring in the Eastern Mediterranean. Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.ancientportsantiques.com/wp-content/uploads/Documents/PLACES/Crete-Cyprus/Aetokremnos-Simmons2013.pdf



Ancient Linguistic and Cultural Exchange:

Marc Van De Mieroop, — A History of the Ancient Near East; ‘Temple archives and accounting.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://cristoraul.org/english/readinghall/pdf-library/Universal-History/3000-323_A-History-of-the-Ancient-Near-East.pdf



Bronze Age Collapse:

Near East Kingdoms — Ancient Anatolia Tjekker and other Sea Peoples https://www.historyfiles.co.uk/KingListsMiddEast/AnatoliaTjekker.htm

Cline, Eric. 1177 B.C.: The Year Civilization Collapsed Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://sackett.net/eric-cline__1177-B.C.pdf



Phoenician commerce and religious-political expansion:

Mark A. Christian — Phoenician Maritime Religion: Sailors, Goddess Worship, and the Grotta Regina; in Die Welt Des Orients, vol. 43, no. 2, 2013. Especially: pp. 179–181, 188-189

Maria Eugenia Aubet — The Phoenicians and the West; ‘On Phoenician maritime networks and colonial cults.’

Daniels, Jitse — Temples and Religious Ties in the Network of the Phoenicians; Paper: University of Groninge. - Citation for published version (APA): Daniels, J. (2020). Temples and Religious Ties in the Network of the Phoenicians. Groniek, 2020 (222), 115-127. https://doi.org/10.21827/groniek.222.37250 https://research.rug.nl/en/publications/temples-and-religious-ties-in-the-network-of-the-phoenicians https://pure.rug.nl/ws/portalfiles/portal/1315156276/groniek_222_Supplement_Daniels.pdf https://www.academia.edu/74987746/Temples_and_Religious_Ties_in_the_Network_of_the_Phoenicians



Heterarchy:

Erwin Dekker and Pavel Kuchař — Encyclopedia of Law and Economics; George Mason University, paper: Heterarchy topic — Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353321829_Heterarchy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heterarchy

Research Gate article on Back Stage Agreements https://www.researchgate.net/publication/318696361_Policy-making_%27front%27_and_%27back%27_stage_Assessing_the_implications_for_effectiveness_and_democracy



Thalassocracy: This includes a very thorough list of historical Maritime Empires

Theory of Religious Economy:

Armarna Letters:

Canaanite Gods List:

Phoenicians and the making of the Mediterranean:

Philistines:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philistines

Were the Philistines Really Uncultured? https://history.howstuffworks.com/history-vs-myth/philistines.htm

The Aḫḫiyawa Texts:

The Aḫḫiyawa Achaeans (Homer):

Ahhiyawa (Hittite: 𒄴𒄭𒅀𒉿 Aḫḫiyawa) For additional details on Aḫḫiyawa:

Piyama-Radu:

The Alalakh Expedition

Alalakh dot org.

Who were the Habiru of the Armarna Letters?

S. Douglas Waterhouse at Andrews University — https://digitalcommons.andrews.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1280&context=jats

https://www.quora.com/Who-were-the-Habiru-Apiru-people-Are-they-related-to-the-Hebrews

Ancient Egypt Wiki:

Proviso:

Please note that any critique of ‘Religious Institutions’ is not meant to be a critique of people’s Individual Spirituality, even if that emanates or is inspired from a Religion. In applying a critical eye to Religious Cults like Yahwehism, we can see how institutions became shaped for agenda and were used to capitalize on the personal beliefs of people; this formed a scaffold for social manipulation. Organized Religion developed as a product of ideological consolidation and as an instrument to augment the manipulation of cognition and resources people sought to exchange in trade.