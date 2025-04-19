Nefahotep Speaks

The BarefootHealer
5d

👏👏👏👏👏your writings give me hope that humanity's innate freedoms will survive intact, despite what comes.🙏

Keep these thoughts safe, keep them in many formats, and keep sharing them. Our philosophers have disappeared or been cooped, you are one of the last.

That people no longer even grasp the concept that "kingship" is not a familial trait, that DNA does NOT denote hierarchy, means that the slaves believe their slave chains are real😐🤦‍♀️

We are all "kings/queens" by our natural right of autonomy. We can be fooled into giving this right away, in fact in this current world, we are actively encouraged to do so! But it even in giving it away, it is still ours, because it IS. It cannot be destroyed, it cannot be mandated away. It is as it always has been.

Keep doing what you do N. It matters, in what's to come, probably more than you know.🙏🤗

#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised

Annette Jordan
3d

This was very long, but it's a lovely and quiet Easter Sunday, so I took the time while relaxing in my hammock, and I'm glad I did. The points you make are important to ponder for anyone who fiercely believes in personal sovereignty, as I do. I feel that western societies are at an important inflection point, and we'd better get wise real quick if we ever hope to break the bonds of psychological manipulation and enslavement. Now it's becoming clear to those of us who are paying attention the parasite class not only wants to digitally enslavement us. They want to fundamentally change us and not in a good way.

1 reply by Nefahotep
