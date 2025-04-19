This is a long post, for the best experience, please view in a standard browser.

To appreciate the social conditions that support any form of pecking order, it seems necessary to take a good look at how individual people interact with systems of control, because there are always psychological factors at work. The breakdown of those systems are generally; Government, Religion and Economics, as always these are codependent with social modalities they may affect. The deeper purpose for the approach here is to lay bare many of the hidden aspects of control hierarchies, because once these can be seen; they cannot be unseen.

In a previous post I asked the question: ‘Can an existing system be corrected to serve those who created it? Or, are all people who participate in it, inherently possessed by it and therefore subject to it?’

Historic aspects for Kingship and the Social Systems inspired by them can be comparatively noted with differences found between ancient Eastern and Western spheres. One holds the cultural perspective of seeking to join with and live harmoniously with nature; while the other seeks to find different ways to master it.

Divine Right of Kings rose out of conflicts for Mastery and Ownership, not Spiritual Honor

Western power concentration and the Mediterranean theater The Greek, Persian and Roman Empires The origins of Philosophy for the Political State - ‘Age of Reason’ was a Branding Coup

Later Kingdoms of Christendom became laboratories for Centralized Authority adopted from earlier Roman justifications

Divine Right of Kings is a perversion of Ethics and an Inversion of Righteousness — Western Kingdoms never knew Bhishma’s ideals

The King of Kings

Christ or Krištós — vs — Jesus or Yéšūs, how a Divine term became Politically subverted

A few remarks on the Term “Lord” and how it ties into Divine Right of Kings

Christ or Krištós — Those who Choose vs ‘The Chosen’

As it was for Rome so it is for the West

Jesus or Yéšūs; or perhaps ‘Ÿéšō’ — Historic Name Origin Parthian and Pahlavi: Yyšw 'Yišō Proviso: No disrespect intended



Abstract Hierarchy distorts Individual Sovereignty

Systems that concentrate Control are a natural enemy to Autonomous Individuality. There cannot be one Individual life that is ‘higher’ than another, there cannot be one set of ‘Peoples’ who are more connected to the Divine than another. With equality of opportunity, there cannot be anyone that holds more ‘importance’ than anyone else. Throughout social history, there really never has been anything quite like what we like to call ‘Equality.’

Apotheosis creates Social Asymmetry — the Antithesis of Merit

Psychological Prostrations to those undeserving of social deification leads to a sick society. If one minority group acquires non-meritorious importance, this can lead to some of the worst abuse.

History shows numerous examples of what types of tyrannies manifest when a tiny minority, becomes exalted above all others. An example of this is how it seems there is one geopolitical group or community, that gets away with consistently committing atrocities that are abhorrently unacceptable, if committed by anyone else. This group to which I refer, which I will not name here, needs to be brought to it’s knees; today, nearly everyone knows who they are, the pendulum has been pulled back as far as it can go.

There can be just as much damage inflicted on such a group or individuals by Exalting them, as outright disparagement and condemnation which can come to them later, due to their atrocities. Exaltation is the worst seed for destruction ever to be sown, every pedestal is a dangerous elevation above a great fall. It need not matter if what is elevated is called ‘A chosen people,’ or ‘A shinning city on a hill;’ or maybe even, ‘One Nation under God.’

Metaphorically, any civilization having become codependent on extremely lopsided hierarchies, can be nothing more than a leaning tree, terribly perched out over a deep ravine, it’s roots just barely grasping at the remaining cliff top soil, gravity is it’s truest master.

What society is presented with is usually a catalyst designed to get a predictable revulsion en masse; populism can be planned, throughout history most manipulations hold the same pattern. The pendulum of populism swings to opposite extremes by it’s very nature, it’s movements are rarely ever natural. Like society at large, those who do this planning are also quite predictable, their motives are naked; seeking total control from a distance, without any means of accountability. Their non-meritorious claims to authority sold to society by their pleas of necessity, as a baseless abstraction of superiority, which they project onto the rest to follow without question. In this game of opposites; the only way to win is to not play, but to observe. Through silent observation, it becomes easy to see who is holding the string of the pendulum.

Merit

Socially, Merit has always been a good measure for worthiness of social placement for establishing roles; especially, involving important ones like leadership. To earn a high placement of value, a leader would certainly need to offer something that everyone felt they needed, like order and security. Establishment of leadership and therefore; the hierarchies supporting it, must have started off from a point of meritorious necessity. Having need for a good leader, who could maintain strong organizational control, in times where it was important for community survival, became the basis for ancient tribal villages to grow into small Kingdoms.

What maintained meritocracy at a larger scale, was having a social order in place to preserve that leadership hierarchy, as a place holder during times where there were no threats to survival. Those at the top of the power structure, could remain isolated in their ivory towers and palaces; their claim to authority no longer connected to the reality of regular life and regular people, their calm and often sedentary life style unaffected by the daily toils and regular struggles. Authority always had a precarious position high above and separate from those to whom it affected; often to everyone’s detriment, even if merit was still important among the lower class levels. Meritocracy requires consistent maintenance through competition, but a fixed social order stagnates the top, turning it into a parasitic abstraction.

Nature supports Merit, while Rulers enjoy it’s Abstraction

If Merit is a natural order that comes from the ability to earn placement and rank, Abstract and Arbitrary Hierarchies are unnatural fabrications; political distortions rather, this is especially so when considering the inheritance of authoritarian positions by birthright. This is something that history shows Kingship to be most guilty of, yet if Kingship was held in check by a vision of righteousness, this would not need to be the case. There have been some ancient examples of Righteous Kingship, but not many.

Social castes and class structure likely started from merit, with opportunities for upward mobility. With the establishment of power dynasties; castes became calcified, systems aged into corruption and became vulnerable to being subverted. What once maintained a seemingly healthy system with great meritorious potential, became a persistent support for later infiltrators and their corruption once they could become fully ensconced.

Modern Political Abstraction started with ancient Religion

Identity and Language were important factors, but were not by themselves the only areas for distortion, within the cultural context, perhaps the biggest one was the formation of Big Religion and it’s manufactured justifications. This applied to both the Rulers and the Ruled equally, yet differently.

Abstract Hierarchy formed as a distortion of the Self Sovereignty of leaders, by encouraging them to gain ever more influence and power. Cultural and Religious support for inheritance based rulership, reinforced the exclusivity of those roles thereafter; this in turn created a distortion of the natural Sovereignty of Regular Individuals who occupied subordinate roles.

Role Identity and Service

Coaxing people to feel obliged to identify personally, with social roles to which they were assigned, or were born into, resulted in a Political strata benefiting the ruling Few, so that they need not lift a finger. In an economic manner; and for average people, this arrangement generally worked well, especially if there were good opportunities and great forms of compensation. On the flip side to that; the easiest way to keep a slave is to convince him that he is free, while psychologically tying his personal self worth to the fulfillment of false obligations to serve in a subordinate manner. This is where Economics becomes a tool for control in a social and political sense. Currency vs Money within a ‘Pledge’ based system, is a topic for another article.

The Distortion affects Everyone

If Hierarchy can distort the self perception of leaders in public view; as much as the body politic who follow them, then it can also affect individual members of the Parasitic Over Class just as much. In other words, they actually believe their claims of ownership and superiority, Emperors of Rome sure did, just as the Bankers and dynastic Global Creditors do today.

History and Human Nature, tells us a lot about Systems of Power Concentration

The study of Abstract Hierarchy benefits from a reasonable overview of history. There’s a lot of historic patterns that illustrate how methods and structure of social manipulation got started. In the West, there is a common taproot leading back to the Roman Empire and the evolution of Western Religions, but in all fairness, this is not exclusive to the West alone.

The problem of social control abstraction might actually be a tenet of human nature; in more decentralized social settings of small communities, this could be naturally kept in check, or greatly reduced simply because in smaller formats, centralized organization is not feasible and leadership would tend to be less isolated. Even in a decentralized theater, pecking orders can still form and castes can grow from self enforcing psychology.

Class or Caste vs Upward Mobility

Systems of Power Concentration, related to Social Strata

Three Social Hates that gave rise to Caste Systems

Control; Ownership; and Hierarchy: These words by themselves are not always necessarily negative. They describe what can be thought of as corruptible social conditions; they could be applied both positively or negatively.

Three Aids that counter Social Avarice

Conscientiousness, Responsibility, and Righteousness: Each of these are found reflected in all aspects of human interactions; with Individual Spirituality being the most important. These words reflect Humility and show Cultural maturity.

The Caste System of India is an excellent Study

In recent centuries, the Caste System in India has been a very rigid one, where people could not advance into higher social roles. This Hierarchical System became hereditary very early on, even influencing who you were allowed to marry. Castes are mentioned in the Mahabharata, in which Lord Krishna points out in essence, that social roles and expectations are not who or what you are, even though those roles may be what you are doing.

Krishna states at one point, the power of the Kshatriyas, particularly that of the Kings needed to be taken down, in pertinent part; there was a need to live according to the Rule of the Inner Self, and not to be ruled by others. Whenever Unrighteousness becomes exalted, when unjust rule becomes law and when Dharma becomes corrupted, the source of it must be cut out of society to free the spirit of man, to seek the Divine in this life. Sva Dharma (Self Law) takes precedence to all Social Dharmas. This is because Sva Dharma is what gave birth to Dharma and social standing. Sometimes, it is necessary and Lawful (agreeable) to alter or abolish a social order that has become corrupted, so that what was once righteous can be reestablished.

The Great War of the Mahabharata according to most sources, took place approximately 5,300 years ago. Some research in archeology seems to back up the date. Nevertheless, the Caste System first became formally codified around 200 CE by the Religious Text known as the Manusmriti.

The Manusmriti and other doctrines like it, were not just a record of the social roles but instead shaped and institutionalized them into a moral and legal framework, between Social and Political hierarchies; this effectively tethered Caste to Karma and rebirth. Over time, the Caste System’s integration in tradition, subtly absolved the Upper Castes of responsibility for systemic inequalities; while perceptively binding the Lower Castes to their conditions in a spiritual sense, as a supposed result of their own past actions.

Much later, the British Empire made use of this rigid Caste structure, to enhance administration and fortify their control over the country; making it much worse for the social mobility of Indians. The British, in their effort to categorize and control, conducted censuses that froze social roles further into fixed categories. Through legal codes and administrative roles, they helped solidify Caste Identity, this only deepened the separation between communities that had once been a bit more adaptable. There were many ways the British Empire set India back, impoverishing this once wealthy land. It is still wealthy with it’s Culture and Spirituality.

Ancient Indian Caste system was originally Adaptive

The origin story of the Caste System of India is an interesting one. It illustrates how a Spiritual concept of Oneness and Non-Duality; known by the Initiated, could become completely inverted to the benefit of a tiny minority, who held political control. In a merit based system, an Individual could move up in both social importance and personal capacity. In Vedic times, the Caste System was very meritocratic, for example, Shudras (unskilled laborers) could possibly move up in social importance to what would have been considered higher castes, like Kshatriyas (warriors) or even Brahmins.

Importantly there was a distinction between between Varna and Jāti concepts of Caste. Varna described four archetypal roles meant to reflect the functional harmony of society; Jāti referred to thousands of hereditary communities that emerged over time. These became the basis for caste-based discrimination, controlling marriage, food-sharing, and local economies. The more fluid Varnas concept of Vedic Caste structure, ossified into Jāti-’bound’ identities with little room for growth, or upward social development.

The Spiritually symbolic ‘form’ of Lord Brahma became socially emblematic of the Caste Hierarchy, perhaps mostly due to cognitive dissonance combined with the myths and stories for the uninitiated, there became a sense of morality added to each role. This is not to say these roles lacked virtues; Brahmins were considered the most influential and important, even above Kings (Kshatriyas). A society that places a higher value on ‘Those of Knowledge,’ rather than it’s Rulers, is certainly a healthier one. Unfortunately, with any Hierarchy there are always people on the bottom, being crushed or even abused, with those at the top trying to reduce or prevent their upward mobility.

Caste Name — Role or Description / Part of Brahma / Action ascribed to portion

Brahmins — Priests, Academics, Advisors / Head / Spiritual Guidance, Thinking

Kshatriyas — Rulers, Warriors, Admin. / Shoulders / Action, Responsibility

Vaishyas — Artisans, Tradesmen, Farmers, Merchants / Legs / Creation of Value

Shudras — Unskilled manual Laborors / Feet / Carries burden of Social Order

Dalits — ‘Untouchables,’ outcasts, street cleaners / Ground / stood upon by all

Caste system is antithetical to the Spiritual concept of Brahman:

This construct of Social Roles, was a perversion of Brahman as a concept; as described by Sri Aurobindo, which in an esoteric sense, is supposed to symbolize the universal wholeness of all manifestation.

On Brahman, Sri Aurobindo eloquently expresses the idea of Absolute Oneness; each of the Parts of One which are Many; the Entire Wholeness of One as expressed by It’s Infinity of Uniqueness, exists in Totality within each of the Parts. Each of the Many are members of the illimitable Self of Oneness, nothing is outside of it.

Sri Aurobindo writes:

Brahman is one, not numerically, but in essence. Numerical oneness would either exclude multiplicity or would be a pluralistic and divisible oneness with the Many as its parts. That is not the unity of Brahman, which can neither be diminished nor increased, nor divided. And on the Rule of Divine Life: “It has already been said that all Souls are one possessing Self, the Lord; and although the Lord inhabits each object as if separately, all objects exist in that Self and not outside It.”

A system of apartheid, designed to benefit a fixed social and political hierarchy, opposes the true symbolism of Brahman, by paving it over with a social habit of selective favoritism. This allowed for Hierarchical Conceit, rather than the Equal Opportunity for all, which is what Brahmic symbolism would imply.

A Miracle of the Absolute exists in Totality within each of it’s Members

The symbolism of Brahman, includes the concept of Self Sovereignty, rooted in the Nature of Infinite Being, when one views it from the perspective of the Veda. Much of that true and deeper symbolism of Brahman is not represented by the Caste System itself. Dharma and Respect defines the social strata of Hindu cultures, usually upheld locally and personally; people are usually quite humble, yet there is a persistent spirit of social resistance to Caste based injustice and this has always run parallel to its entrenchment.

The Bhakti Movement in India led by mystic saints like Kabir, Ravidas, and Mirabai, championed spiritual egalitarianism. They emphasized there is a direct connection with the Divine; this bypasses ‘caste based constraints’ and social role identities. Their Bhakti poetry was a game-changer; it made spirituality personal, while using everyday language to express love for the divine, this broke down social barriers and challenged traditions, including some caste based limitations. The development of Sikhism, was influenced to a great extent by the Bhakti movement which also incorporated many Bhakti hymns into the Sikh scripture; The Guru Granth Sahib. In a way, this was effectively similar to what was happening in ancient Rome; with respect to the concept of Krištós, which was also like a spiritual coup against the supremacy of the Social Order and Power of the Emperor. In India, Bhakti poetry is still sung today and remind society of the essential truth that Sva Dharma outshines imposed roles, and that the Divine Personality resides equally in all Beings.

This Spiritual Truth was also echoed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was born as ‘Dalit;’ he became a great scholar and India’s chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar viewed Caste as a social evil and an impediment to India’s future. Ambedkar publicly rejected the Manusmriti and converted to Buddhism; asserting both a spiritual and political refusal to submit to hereditary based hierarchy. He became the force behind the Dalit Buddhist movement. He also became an eminent jurist, orator, writer, and philosopher; with multiple disciplines, including studies as an economist, anthropologist and a historian. His many works planted seeds for legal reform; his vision continues to shape India’s ongoing social and cultural dialogue around dignity and equality, as an essential development of Individual Freedom. Caste discrimination is officially outlawed in India, but it continues to cast a shadow onto social and political systems, especially in rural areas where more traditional role ideations persist. As the primacy of Sva Dharma slowly becomes more widely embraced socially, the culture slowly becomes transformed. This is similar to ideas in the West, on Self Sovereignty and Self Reliance; which points to the greatest value of Life, which may be found in esoteric Being, not in Social Roles.

Hinduism as a contrast to Western Religion

Hinduism is not a Religion in the same way the West views Religion. Since it is much more culturally based; in a local sense, the pantheon of Gods and their syncretic relationship, matches local traditions and spiritual roots. It is not so centralized like Western Religions, at least not in a strict sense. The harmony of the spiritual lives of people has a nearly direct affect on their socialization. In addition, Eastern ideas of Humility, which includes Conscientiousness, Responsibility, and Righteousness, are not based on Materialism such as what can be seen in the West.

Cultural Ideation of the Divine:

Eastern Cultural values of ‘God’ places the Divine Ideation at the center of Life, so that every Human being can learn to join with it and express it in Life.

Western Cultural values of ‘God’ places the Divine as separate, aloof and high above, so that every Human being must Obey it, yet can never access it in Life.

Knowledge and Spirituality:

The Eastern concept of the Divine provides that each Individual can be their own Spiritual Master, letting each one grow uniquely with Knowledge.

The Western concept of the Divine provides there is only one Spiritual Master for everyone, restricting and standardizing Knowledge so that everyone can be Mastered.

Righteous Kingship vs Divine Right of Kings

These ideas seem similar but they are not — For the record:

This is not to defend any type of Kingship, it is just meant to compare and see how these types of leadership can enhance a society or parasitize it.

Generally, with a King you are either observing one individual who has a firm grasp and moral compass; or a depraved sociopath, who is compromised to all his foul desires. If there was a way to illustrate the differences between these two concepts, using a pyramid:

Righteous Kingship places the pyramid in an orientation upside down, in a meritorious hierarchy where the King is at the bottom, upholding all those who he is responsible to, acting as a pillar for society, applying wisdom to help people, placing himself last, even at his own dinner table.

Divine Right of Kings is nearly the exact opposite; it is the ‘western standard’ abstract hierarchical pyramid, where the King is at the top, aloof and unconcerned about those who are subject to him; acting as a tick, fattening his belly, building his ego at everyone’s expense.

Both of these Ideas could be viewed as either Abstract, or Meritorious depending on the circumstances. Though, with Kingship everything depends upon the impetus of One Individual to act in a just manner.

Importantly: This reflects on today’s political conditions

Whatever damage a Bad King can do, a Democracy between Stakeholders can multiply that by tens of thousands of times, especially if the true nature of these Oligarchs is kept behind the veil of secrecy.

Globalist Democracy between Stakeholders is roughly similar to a system based on the Divine Right of Kings; they are the ‘Creditors’ to all the world’s assets, they think they own everything including people, so participation is involuntary.

A Decentralized Republic or a theoretical ‘True’ Republic, is roughly similar to an administration by Righteous Kingship; all Individuals can participate without imposed ‘obligations,’ or Social Contracts; in a truly voluntary environment.

Righteous Kingship puts Hierarchy in it’s place

A reflection of Righteous Kingship comes from the story of the War of the Mahabharata, there was a Great King named Bhishma, who was well loved by both sides of the conflict and having been defeated, offered a great speech on Proper Kingship. Linked below are some resources for English transliterations of Bhishma’s speech:

Lord Krishna offering divine blessings to Bhishma

King Bhishma's great speech is his ‘Bhishma Niti,’ delivered while lying on a bed of arrows during his final moments; where he imparts profound wisdom to Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava, about righteous leadership, the importance of Dharma, and the transient nature of life, emphasizing the need for self-control, compassion, and justice in governing a kingdom.

Excerpt courtesy of Tales of Sanatan website: Lessons from the Bed of Arrows

In essence, King Bhishma states the very purpose of any King, is to uphold the people who he is responsible for. The key aspect is the King’s righteous role, which is to serve those who depend on him for the decisions he makes.

According to Bhishma, the biggest Servant in any Kingdom should be it’s King

Excerpted quotes summarized from Quora :

Bhishma Pitamah, a central character in the Mahabharata, is known for his wisdom and profound insights. Here are some notable quotes attributed to him: On Duty and Dharma:

- "To those who are steadfast in their duty, the path of righteousness is always open." On Life and Death:

- "Death is certain for one who is born, and birth is certain for one who is dead. Therefore, you should not lament for what is inevitable." On Forgiveness:

- "Forgiveness is the quality of the strong. Those who are weak cannot forgive." On Wisdom:

- "The wise do not grieve for the living or the dead. They know that the soul is eternal." On Relationships:

- "The bond of love is stronger than the bond of blood. It is the quality of love that makes a relationship meaningful." On War and Peace:

- "There is no greater sin than the destruction of kin. War brings death and destruction, and it is the duty of a ruler to seek peace." These quotes reflect Bhishma's deep understanding of duty, ethics, and the complexities of human relationships within the context of the Mahabharata.

The Office of Kingship is inherently flawed because it is Centralized:

A primary feature of Centralized Authority is the Corruption it cultivates, especially within Kingdoms — Republics are not Immune

In nearly every culture where there was a King or a Ruling Class, there was corruption and many levels of manipulation; even if the King was of good nature, there was never a shortage of people who wanted something special for themselves derived from the power of the throne. In ancient times, India had many small Kingdoms, it’s difficult to say if some aspired to Bhishma’s ideals. The purpose here is to apply his standards to what we see today in the Western world, and to view some of the origins for the Top Down ‘Govern — Mentis.’

The closest the Western world has ever come to approximating the concept of Righteous Kingship, was to at least ‘imagine’ the creation of a Representative Republic, with a limited framework of authority. It’s not a certainty that one has ever really existed, so it’s purely hypothetical. There are numerous reasons to say this, especially after having exposed the level of Fraud and Deceit within the Pledge based Debt System of the West; Bankers rule with a type of subversiveness that most ancient tyrants could never have imagined. Today’s ‘Representation’ is nothing much different than what we could experience under the rulership of a sick and dying King; whose evil cousin was tasked to take the reins, make decisions and live large at everyone’s expense, with his favorite pastime: To get fat on the State wine jar like a Glutton.

Divine Right of Kings rose out of conflicts for Mastery and Ownership, not Spiritual Honor

Western power concentration and the Mediterranean theater

Greek, Persian and Roman Empires

In brief: Some of the early powers dominating in the Mediterranean area, were Minoan and Mycenaean, which became influential to the development of early Greek city states. Macedonians were essentially Greeks with a connection to the Achaemenid Persian culture, primarily through trade and religion from about the 5th century BC.

Origins of Western Philosophy for Political States are an important consideration — ‘Age of Reason’ was a Branding Coup

The Greeks living in the region known as Ionia, were living within the Achaemenid Empire and it was from this area where much of Greek Philosophy originated. Plato and Heraclitus were quite possibly inspired by the essential cultural and spiritual pursuits on display in Zoroastrian dualism. The cult of the Magi was an occult complex, that existed in multiple degrees; this helped give rise to Kabbalistic concepts like secret mystery schools. This Magian Cult had developed a system of tiered initiation, that closed the doors of true knowledge from the commoner who was uninitiated; this is evidenced by Plato’s method of teaching. For the majority; his teaching used a dualistic dialectic approach, which highlighted a binary perspective and was essentially a dialog between opposites; this was for public consumption. Just as the Zoroastrian cult viewed Ahura Mazda and Ahriman as the embodiment of the conflict between good and evil. In most cases, the student of these approaches were presented with something meant to seem repugnant to an individual’s conscience. Participants in the process were convinced into taking a side, much like modern political factions, reinforcing a theater of binary opposition, just as we do in our politics today with the Left vs the Right. In reality, this is merely just a manifestation of the ‘illusion of choice.’ Like Greek Tragedies, the sides were always a play of binaries and were intellectually comparative. The Public Mind was like a Theater; and so too, became the Western World that Plato and Aristotle inspired.

Only Plato’s most advanced initiates were orally taught his ‘Doctrine of One,’ referenced in the 'Tübingen and Milanese School' of Plato interpretation and Plato’s Unwritten Doctrines. In essence, this can be seen as having a ‘separate sacred space,’ for Initiates and Adepts to discuss the nature of One; just as the Zoroastrian cult viewed Mithra as the ‘One,’ who shined above Ahura Mazda and Ahriman, as the Judge of all Judges and was considered the Mediator between the ‘Two.’ The inherent problem with this approach to create a separation between the initiated vs uninitiated was that in itself, this forms a duality! — Even though the initiated may have openly realized the Gnosis and were aware of the nature of One; their selectivity created a sense of binary or multilayered value. In form, it was that which separated the learned from the unlearned, that was also essentially the same method separating the Ruler from the Ruled. It was Hierarchy expressed in the truest fashion of the Archons.

To Summarize: Plato’s Dialectic and the Esoteric Split

Public vs Private Dialectic: In dialogs like The Republic , Plato shows that dialectics shape public opinion. But in Parmenides, Timaeus , and oral teachings or unwritten doctrines, he hinted at a non-dual metaphysical substratum; the ‘One, beyond Being.’

Those trained in observation of the concept of ‘One’ could shape the dialectic itself; being able to craft perception as a political force.

If Magian Adepts, or Kabbalists still exist in some form, their goal is not to win arguments, but to generate predictable public reactions through managed conflicts.

Some examples: Zionism vs Bolshevism, Fascism vs Communism or maybe others like Republican vs Democrat.

In America today, there are publicly defined words used to foment public opinion, like the word: ‘Terrorism,’ whoever can gain control of the definition of this word, can use and manipulate public narratives to either push agendas or gain support for government actions. Of course there are other words used in a similar way, like the term ‘Nazi,’ or the term ‘Capitalist.’ In the context of the Plandemic, the ‘new’ bad word was ‘Anti-Vaxxer,’ now that same word has become a badge of honor for some.

Religion was actually structured in the same way as western governments were later. The word ‘Pagan,’ was applied to those who were not interested in Flavian Christianity. Later in Medieval Europe, the term ‘Heretic’ was used to show condemnation towards those who were essentially living independently from the world of Church conformity. Etymology of ‘Heretic’ : Latin from Greek hairetikos ‘able to choose.’

Magi and the Kabbalah

Robert Sepehr has an interesting video, in which there is a discussion about the origins of the Magi, the Kabbalah, along with the Zoroastrian Religion and its connection to Greek Philosophy. There seems to be some important logic in some of the items covered. One aspect that stood out most, was the concept that Greek Philosophers were not rejecting Religion in exchange for a ‘Great Age of Reason,’ as most westerners have been taught; they were adopting a new religious concept, a new cultural typology which enshrines a public face and a private one, much like the Christian interpretation of dualistic concepts of good and evil. Christianity became essentially, the Platoism for the masses. Magian Kabbalism became the private side to that, or often referred to generally as Secret Society. What is key is this:

With Government, Religion and Economics, as modalities of order, each have a Public face that acts as a theater for the dialog of binaries; while they each have a Private face that embraces the almost full concept of One. These three have psychologies at work that are directly affected by three aspects found rooted in society: Control, Ownership and Hierarchy.

Government in a more direct sense, is equal to Force, which is facilitated by a fear of our own Authority; the binary is , the Left vs the Right, the initiated are likely the Royalty.

Religion essentially creates or manages Justification, which is facilitated largely by culturally held public Theology; the binary is , Good vs Evil, the initiated are the Clergy, we can call them Jesuits, or in the Indian context; Brahman Caste.

Economics is a natural means in which exchange and interaction is facilitated by Trust, agreement of value creates Equity; the binary is , likely Currency vs Money, the initiated are the Equity Owners or Creditors.

What happens if it’s the Jesuits that are the power behind the Royal throne?

What happens if some members of the Jesuits also ‘Own Equity’ or are Creditors?

There may be a possibility some Royals are married to some Jesuits or some Creditors. Can there be collusion between these interests?

Or are there conflicts of interest? Perhaps only to those who are not members of the Big Club.

As I referenced in a previous post: Compulsion vs Cooperation: To Live Sovereign or Servile, Government and Religion both serve in tandem, towards a means and ends to achieve the ultimate goals of Collectivism; which in and of itself, is a form of Religious Order, designed for Control.

Ultimately it is some Initiates who in private, hold the string of the Pendulum, they are unaffected by the swing of opposites, because it is they who created those opposites. It is the Initiates who reap the benefits of the transfixed Uninitiated masses, whose actions are ill-informed by design; confused by the binary presentations to fetter away their labors, the fruits of which become harvested from them by the self appointed Masters, the Initiates. The Political market place is moved by the Pendulum; Please see a prior post: Managed Populism is a Vector for Tyranny.

To Paraphrase Robert Sepehr’s video in pertinent part:

“The Advent of Greek philosophy has been taken in our time by ‘Enlightenment’ philosophers to suggest that the Greeks; because the enlightenment was the so-called ‘Age of Reason,’ they should try to see history as an evolution of ‘Reason.’ This is why they suggested that the Greeks were rejecting religion in favor of reason and they were abandoning Superstition in favor of empirical thought.” “The reality is, the Greek philosophers were actually adopting a new religion, that was the Magian cult of the Magi. That's why when you look at the fundamental teachings of the earliest philosophers particularly Pythagoras and Plato, you can see that it was derived from Magian teachings, this is the way that they were viewed ever since. This is why throughout history, Plato has always been viewed as one of the major founding figures of the Kabbalah by Jewish Kabbalist.…..” […] “Magian cult is basically early Jewish Kabbalism …..” […] “Magi were basically confused as Persians, or Babylonians; which is why they were known as Phoenicians and described as having practiced circumcision; but the ancient world made no distinction as to their religious practices……” […] “This cult spread a lot more especially with Greek influence, when Alexander the Great conquered much of the world; that's when this Greek version of the Kabbalah then infiltrated to various parts of the world, most importantly the city of Alexandria…..” […] “Alexandria is really effectively what we can regard as the beginnings of occult traditions because this is where, there is this whole Confluence of all these different versions [of the cult]……” […] “In Alexandria there were the influences of the Persian occult tradition, the Egyptian occult tradition, which is known as Hermeticism and the influence of the various ancient Mysteries. So, the mysteries of Mithras, the Mysteries of Cybil, the Mysteries of Isis, and the mysteries of Osiris were all basically just variations of the same ancient [cult of the] ‘dying God Mysteries.’……” […] “There is Jewish mysticism which is evidenced in groups like The Essenes and another group affiliated with them, in Egypt in Alexandria in particular called Therapute, the Greek influence; which is called Neoplatonism……” […] “Then you have Gnosticism, which is basically the Christian version of all these various Cults but they're all what Scholars refer to in this era as an era of ‘Syncretism’ because there are so many. What they thought were separate elements, cross-pollinating each other without understanding that they all had a single origin in the cult of the Magi…..” […] “They were just basically branches of the same cult: Hermeticism was the alchemical sort of Practical Magic branch of occultism; Neoplatonism was the Theology and the Ancient Mysteries were the rituals……..” […]

Early Yahwehism had come into contact with Persian Zoroastrianism and the Mystic Mithraic Cult; this began an exchange that transformed both. Yahwehism combined with some tenets of Persian Mysticism, this incubated the Kabbalistic ideas that affected the Greek and Roman cultures thereafter. One good illustration of the connection between these cults comes from the image of the Payman Pact, where Zeus is shown shaking hands with Mithra. The symbolic image portrays a form of collusion that was syncretic between the Gods, and therefore also existed between the cults; Persian and Greek influence were hand in hand. One important aspect; Zeus was a fairly public God, while Mithra was surrounded in secrecy, at least in the Yahwehist / Zoroastrian context. Later, Kabbalist teachings spread into many areas of the Mediterranean. In this manner, Yahwehist and Persian Zoroastrian ideas about Hierarchy, were coupled with the Magian Kabbalist practices of secrecy, and became the basis for how Government and Religion would become shaped to concentrate and administer social and political power.

Albert Pike writes about the connection between Kabbalist doctrine and the Rite of Kings: “The Philosophical realization is the establishment of an absolute Doctrine, known in all time as the Holy Doctrine, and which Plutarch speaks at large but mysteriously; of the hierarchical instruction to secure the uninterrupted succession of Adepts among the Initiates. The primary tradition of the single Revelation, has been preserved under the name of Kabbalah by the priesthood of Israel. The Kabbalistic doctrine which was also the dogma of the Magi and of Hermes is contained in the Zohar. Magic is that which it is; it is by itself, like mathematics; it is the exact and absolute science of Nature and its Laws. Magic is the science of the Ancient Magi. Tradition also gives these Magi the title of ‘Kings;’ because initiation into Magism constitutes a genuine royalty; and because the grand art of the Magi is styled by all the Adepts, the ‘Royal Art.’” — Morals and Dogma

Continuing with History:

Seeds for a Roman Republican Vision

Further west of Greece, on the Italian peninsula, Etruscan along with some Greek and Latium culture eventually became foundational influences to the evolution of Rome. From the 8th century BC, it went from being a small town on the Tiber River, into a Kingdom; then in approximately 509 BC, it became a Republic. This was really a network of self-ruled towns and territories, social cohesion was often a challenge for them. For the most part, the early more atavistic versions of both Greek and Roman cultures were essentially decentralized. Local populations had their own cults, Elites had theirs; with the advent of the Republic, theirs easily became ‘Official.’ Whoever, held the sacred Fasces also held the sacred Order.

Early Roman politics was influenced primarily by their many localized religious cults. The Senate and Temples shared many similar conceptual characteristics, many of which came from Greek Philosophy, like that of Aristotle. The Senate had a public and a private side, as did the Temples. Religion was always primary and essential to establish an internalized sense of the sacred legitimacy for laws among the populace. The Public side to each of these institutions presented the dialectic which facilitated the management of populism. Both controlled information by filtering it to the public. Elites would tell the regular public only what they wanted publicly known, half truths could be a useful tool to get people to conform. Controlling official records, known as ‘acta senatus;’ by being selective in what the public could know about, helped shape public discourse in favor of narratives beneficial to the Elites. In essence, the true nature of control operated out of view of the public, very much in Kabbalistic fashion.

Later Kingdoms of Christendom became laboratories for Centralized Authority adopted from earlier Roman justifications

Religion played a central role in establishing the idea of Divine Right of Kings. In the much later Roman cult of Mithras, the Emperor held the title: Pontifex Maximus, highest priest and divine representative on Earth, who worshiped Sol Invictus, the Invincible Sun. This high exaltation for the Emperor, later became indirectly conferred to the European Kings of Christendom. As the Roman Empire collapsed in the West, its Religious and Administrative legacies did not vanish but were transmuted. Jesus replaced the iconography of Mithras. Yahweh replaced the iconography of Sol Invictus. Eventually, the Pope replaced the Emperor, Pontifex Maximus; as the Pontiff. The Roman Catholic Pope became the official representative of Yahweh on Earth and the political force behind each Christian throne thereafter. The worship of the sun, originally ensconced with Persian cult of Mithra, which was the public face of the Magi, remained a potent symbol of the Divine Right of Kings.

Firestarter on Divine Right of Kings and Sun Worship Worshipers of [Roman] Mithras were the first in the western world to preach the doctrine of divine right of kings. It was the worship of the sun, on which the Sun-King Louis XIV (1638-1715) and other deified sovereigns of the West founded their monarchical absolute dictatorship.

In this Religious context, a King’s duty was to serve God above his subjects, or country because everything ‘Under the Sun,’ was considered under the jurisdiction of God. Also, in a Religious manner, the subjects were convinced that by obeying the King, they were also obeying God. This whole arrangement enshrined an abstraction of Hierarchy and entrenched social roles, which were solidified by religious ones; in turn, this created a direct influence on the government and it’s political decisions. Government was always an extension of Religion, as an enforcement arm.

Merovingian and Carolingian connections

From Rome to Christendom — Codifying Rule through Legitimacy derived from Religion The concept of Religious Hierarchy and temporal Royal Authority found firm grounding within the Merovingian dynasty (5th–8th centuries). These were early Frankish kings who lay claim to a sacred bloodline; supposedly descending from a semi-divine origin, this mirrored earlier mystical concepts of divine rule, reminiscent of the Magian idea that rulers were Initiated Adepts. The Merovingians did not simply rule as political figures, but as Sacral Kings, with their hair uncut, and their bodies were seen as physically consecrated. The archetype of Holy Rulers began to merge with Christian Theology. In this sense, such mystique was further developed under the Carolingians; particularly Charlemagne, who was crowned ‘Emperor of the Romans’ by Pope Leo III in 800 AD. This coronation was not just a political move, it was the re-institution of the Platonic idea that the king is the earthly reflection of divine order.

Aristotelian ideas of the ‘Chain of Being’ were more likely about the broader political concept applied by Carolingian thought, while Platonic ideas actually contributed more to Theological aspirations.

This became a cornerstone for codification of the Divine Right of Kings; where the King, similar to Pontifex Maximus, was believed to be appointed by God and accountable only to the Divine, not to his subjects. Charlemagne’s reign also brought about a renaissance of learning and Religious order, centered in monasteries, modeled after earlier mystery traditions. The integration of canon law, Roman legal tradition, and Neoplatonic philosophy created a tripartite system where Rule, Doctrine, and Law were merged.

This was the seed for the beginning of Western Culture we know today, which is why the whole arrangement is really just one big Religion.

It is no coincidence that during this time, the fusion of Augustinian theology with Aristotelian logic began its ascendancy. Augustine of Hippo was influenced by Platonism, particularly Neoplatonism; the philosophical tradition originating with Plotinus, but he also adapted and transformed Platonist ideas within a Christian framework. He viewed Platonism as a valuable tool for understanding God and the soul. Eventually, this complex became institutionalized through thinkers like Thomas Aquinas, whose concept of ‘natural law’ cosmology echoed the dual-layered; binary, initiated logic of Plato and Zoroastrian thought. The ‘outer law’ was for the masses; while ‘inner comprehension,’ was left for the clergy and royal advisors who were insulated and sequestered.

The ‘innermost’ constructs of control, were always in the hands of Initiated Adepts; today’s Equity Owners and Black Nobility.

By this stage, the Church and Crown had become intertwined—Clergy, Kings, and Capital were the modern instantiations of the original Magian Trinitarian Power Structure. Just as in ancient times, each sphere had a public dialectic and a private esoteric function.

Dragon Court and Order of the Garter were some of the different orders that managed Royal Administration, they held a near mythological claim to power through Bloodlines, and great privileges conferred by lineages. For a complete list of the posts done on Dragon Court please see: Intergranular Corruption.

Divine Right of Kings is a perversion of Ethics and an Inversion of Righteousness — Western Kingdoms never knew Bhishma’s ideals

The Archons, or sacred rulers of Greek culture that predate Rome and Christianity, may be some of the earliest examples of the western concept. Rule by Divine Right, Moral Right to Rule, or having a status of Sacred Ruler, was embedded into the very meaning of the term ‘Hierarchy’ itself; etymology tends to preserve meaning long after society’s cognitive dissonance has set in.

The Archons may be essentially of Magian origin, having more in common with the Kabbalaistic / Yahwehist cult in the Persian context. Yahwehism and it’s mythos of Shem could be another prominent ancient origin of assent to this concept for Divine Right of Kings. Connections between Yahwehism, Persian Zoroastrianism and Macedonian cults were inspirations for Aristotle’s philosophy of the ‘Great Chain of Being.’ The whole concept of a society as a strata of Masters and Slaves was exemplified within Roman legal traditions, social hierarchy and was mostly inspired by Aristotle.

A Ruler does not necessarily need to be unethical or tyrannical, Kings are able to actually behave and show respect to their populace; however, it seems like that was historically rare. In early pagan, European and west Eurasian world of Chieftains and Kings, there may have been some righteous ethics that rulers could have followed. These ethics would have become distorted with the development of later Kingdoms of Christendom.

Democracy as a Cartel of Representative Capitalization

Even with the later adoption of Athenian Democratic concepts by the West, Solon’s original idea of representation was only available to the most established Elite land holders; following in true Aristotelian form, the majority of the social strata were people outside of it’s benefit, yet subjected to it’s rules. This is really just like the Democracy we see today; that vaunted and precious edifice, where people are more than just participants, they’re pledged as property, whose assets are claimed by present day Archons as resources.

The larger a governed territory was, the more impersonal and detached the rulers could be, combined with more centralized methods of administration. Large territories were followed thereafter by some European Empires. The entropy of righteousness began in part, as a result of the isolation and insulation of rulers themselves from the people they were responsible for, along with their outright avaricious attitudes.

Social Class and Caste systems played a big part in reducing any ethical rule to despotism. In western cultures, the idea of a King as Lord and Master, was justified by God and perpetuated by an indifference, aloofness of rank and enforced servitude of people they ruled and subjugated.

The King of Kings

No examination of Kingship could be remotely complete without addressing the central aspect of how Christianity and it’s ideal ‘King’ was to affect Governance; in a word, it’s complicated. My aim here is to respectfully, take a close look at just how things developed between Political Rome and Theological Christendom, please do not take offense to the analysis which I am providing here. No analysis of this history will ever be perfect, there has been far to much lost in translation; typology, story inversion and general justifications for so many events that can be traced back, in different ways. Accuracy is the intended goal, the preservation of deep secrets must come to a final end. ‘Christ’ or ‘Jesus’ would expect no less.

Please see My Proviso near the end of this section.

Christ or Krištós — vs — Jesus or Yéšūs, how a Divine term became Politically subverted

One of the worst things to ever happen to Christianity, was having Rome adopt it as the official ‘State Religion.’ By doing so, they created the most confining definitions for whatever it was Christians lived and believed.

A few remarks on the Term “Lord” and how it ties into Divine Right of Kings

Political Power of Kingship became conflated with the term ‘Lord,’ because the King was viewed as a divine representative of God on Earth. The contention here, is that Roman writer Flavius Josephus, also possibly known as Piso, who wrote many of the Gospels, either created or used the description of an inspiring teacher; Jesus or Yéšūs, as an exclusive vessel for the term Lord.

In the Abrahamic Religious context, Lord is meant to refer to an exclusive individual man, chosen by God; who alone, is the only one who can gain access to and be ‘one’ with the Divine realization or the ‘Father.’ This is a total contradiction to the nature of the universal Self of All; that in the Vedic sense, exists within each Individual’s experience of Life, making each life Equally and Individually Sovereign. The ‘original’ concept of Christ as taught by the original teacher, reverses the contradiction, by being ‘able to Choose’ to follow in Christ; to get closer to God, this effectively decentralizes God to all. With the intention being, to address the Lord within each life, who can uniquely choose the path towards God, or the Divine.

By making ‘Lord’ into an exclusive individual man, the aspiration and acknowledgement of Christ or Krištós is made to seem unreachable unless you seek that through Jesus, who you could only find in a ‘Church,’ controlled by Rome. This was a form of psychological and political commoditization that benefited the Roman Hierarchy, and terrorized the Individual seeker with the Authority of State.

Jesus and the Divine Right

After the Counsel of Nicaea, Jesus came to be viewed as both divine and human, just as the Emperor was viewed the same way within Mithraism. As explained previously; this attribution was later conferred to European Kings of Christendom.

Christian Kings were essentially viewed as a representative to ‘Jesus as Lord,’ on Earth; Religiously, this granted a form of divine justification to rule as King. Ultimately, their relationship with Jesus was through their service to the Roman Pope. Incidentally the term Majesty is etymologically related to the term Magi, which originates from Kabbalistic ideals of the supremacy of the Ruler, mentioned already.

This illustrates why Religion had been such an important Political tool to extract Obedience in almost every era; because by obeisance to the King, one was obeying God. Religion centralized God, just like a King centralized Authority. All political roads were paved for the benefit of Rome. Because the Empire must go on.

Christ or Krištós — Those who Choose vs ‘The Chosen’

Christ or Krištós; Greek for Hebrew מָשִׁיחַ Mašíaḥ, ‘messiah,’ from a historic and linguistic point of view means ‘To Anoint,’ those to be anointed were originally considered “chosen to go before God” in the temple. To anoint was to be washed clean and perfumed, in order to be clean in the presence of ‘The One God.’ Whoever the original teacher was, of the concept of Christ, had individualized it; reinterpreting the term to mean: Those who choose Krištós, have God within each of them and that’s what salvation actually is. To ‘wash’ is to clean off what is essentially on the outside, possibly referring to the ego, thus exposing what’s truly on the inside; Cleanliness is Godliness, it’s always within.

To address as an alternative underlying principle; this is like what can be found in the Veda: ‘He who sits within, is immortal and unique.’ The term ‘Lord,’ could be taken to mean the personalized part of God within each person. The term ‘Christ the Lord,’ would imply the Individual following Christ, as having all the qualities of the Divine residing within them. After all; ‘Man was created in the image of God,’ is an often repeated phrase. This would be an inversion of what the original Yahwehist externalized view of God is; Yahweh was created in the image of jealous, possessive man, there’s nothing divine about his description.

Therefore, the original context of the term ‘Christ,’ established the idea of Individual Sovereignty for all; that all people everywhere are equal in that Sovereignty, this was a concept and a teaching, not an exclusive individual man. If the Lord resides within and by extension; Rights come from God, not Government can be accepted, then Individual Sovereign status is a ‘primary property’ of each living Individual. Kings and Emperors didn’t like this idea, making them appear as equal individuals among all others diluted their illusion of power, it made them jealous.

Open Sourcing of God freed People from Authority, debasing Political Power

Exclusivity of God Shackled them to Authority, pledging them to Political Power

As it was for Rome so it is for the West

My Theory: It’s easy to see why, historically this concept; Krištós became a threat to the Establishment and Authority everywhere and ultimately the Roman Emperor. Roman Elites encountered this philosophical teaching, which had likely been an inspiration for the Zealot Revolt against them in Yudea; leading to a short time period where there was an independent, autonomous zone within the borders of the Roman Empire. Even after the revolt, ideas of Krištós were becoming popular in many places, the revolt had taught the Romans this philosophy was quite dangerous to their political control. — It was quite dangerous to their ‘Democracy.’

To Counter Anarchy…..

In short; the Roman Emperor, Vespasian and his successor Titus Flavius quickly found the need to manipulate the written story of Krištós, by manipulating the narrative of who it was that ‘taught’ the concept, in order to discredit it. The original would be the same concept as the definition of Anarchy, people living with their own rules, but without any rulers; of course Rome couldn’t tolerate that. They feared the authority of the Emperor would be undermined. Rome needed to rebrand this religion, to alter it into a version friendly to the Empire. They could not allow an ever increasing majority of the Roman population to contemplate their own equality of sovereignty.

The Romans effectively flipped the ‘Scripture’ and hijacked the movement. Krištós went from an Individualized inner perception to a Centralized external and exclusive concept, kept behind the doors of the Church.

So, instead of the Roman State becoming undermined Politically, by the idea of Individual Spiritual Autonomy for the Many; this Philosophy of Spiritual Autonomy became undermined by the Roman State, by capturing the Spiritual teaching of Krištós and binding it to a Religion, formatting and organizing it Politically. Psychologically, this placed Individual Autonomy out of reach, to ensure Master-hood for the very Few, over the Many — That’s what Rome delivered to succeeding Kingdoms, Empires and later, so called Democracies — and Ultimately, the whole Western world, into the present we see today.

There are other aspects to this dynamic, I intend on addressing in an upcoming post about: ‘The Cult of Mithras.’

Jesus or Yéšūs; or perhaps ‘Ÿéšō’ — Historic Name Origin

Parthian and Pahlavi : Yyšw ' Yišō

Proviso: No disrespect intended

There are a few historic possibilities as to the origin of the name: Jesus. This is a very complex topic because many people have passionate ideas of their own; I do not have a strong opinion, there are a few possible ways that Jesus may fit into a historic perspective.

There is a strong chance the character Jesus was only a literary instrument used by Flavius Josephus or Piso to specifically centralize the various Gnostic ideas and essence of Krištós, as stated above.

There is also a chance that there was an actual teacher; who’s name might have been Yeshua. In Indian culture, the Spiritual Teacher or Guru is revered, just as in the case of Yeshua. Nevertheless, creating a character that was a divine representative of God, was parallel to how Mithras was viewed in Roman Mithraism. There is no evidence that Mithra or ‘Mithras’ ever existed in the flesh as a living man, the nature of the cults surrounding Mithra was astrological; there are a few areas where astrological ideas were applied in Christianity as well. There are numerous arguments that can go in a multitude of directions, there are no definitives.

About my Proviso:

If you follow Christianity, it is my contention that what you see of Christ is already inside you Individually; it’s not way out ‘there’ somewhere, it is not from the Religion itself, which is just an institution, but in how you choose to live.

Chrištós or Krištós (Christ) proves your Individual Sovereignty as immutable because just like natural rights, it all comes from God. There is no man ‘out there’ who is ‘Higher’ than you are.

In the Indian context, we often make a similar mistake; by externalizing the Guru; there can certainly be a teacher, but just who is doing the learning? — The student. A teacher merely presents the lessons. Nothing worth learning can be taught.

In Sanskrit, the Guru Purnima or ‘Vyasa Purnima’ गुरुपूर्णिमा recitation expresses the very fact that the essential aspect of the Guru can only be found inside, no where else. It is the True ‘King of Kings,’ it is the essence of the Love of Wisdom; which is expressed also, as the word: ‘Philosophy.’ This word, when broken down is; Philos = ‘Love of’ and Sophia = ‘Wisdom,’ in the original Greek.

Dissolving the Abstraction of Hierarchy and it’s Social consequences

There could never have been a Catholic Church unless Roman Hierarchy were preserved. By extension, there could never have been an extensive Globalist Empire like we see today, without highly centralized Religions. These were created by hijacking Spiritual Culture from the ancient world, while injecting an Abstract form of Control that operated both in Public and in Secret. The way to get this unnatural abstraction to psychologically stick, was to create a false morality that could publicly support it; fight for it, and sacrifice for it. All this theology and sociology came at great expense to Individuals and Spiritual Seekers.

To deconstruct any system, it is necessary to grasp in fullness what types of Linguistic, Psychological, Social, Political manipulations were brought to bear in order to create it.

To replace it, we gain an advantage by exploring and seeking our ancient spiritual roots, Finding what is natural for our sense of Spirituality, firmly placing our social focus onto our inner sense of Being.

To see the nature of Reality itself; as One Energy, expressed in myriad forms, allows everyone to see a way towards a decentralized future where the only authority is the Individual.

To build a social environment that teaches the succeeding generations to be Self Aware and Self Reliant instead of Obedient; also creates the advantage of unseating the Over Class — Parasitic Elite, who are always exempt from their own rules.

Once We can See the Manipulations — We can’t Unsee them

Iconography of Mithras and Statue of Liberty, radient crown is that of Sol Invictus

The whole Western Culture is the heir apparent of Rome.

Next article:

Cult of Mithras, one of three Cults of Consequence before and after Rome

Social and Political mechanisms that evolved co-dependently

Government:

Govern = control — Ment = mentis This forms a genitive meaning of ‘Mind Control’

Religion:

Based on Latin religare : ‘to bind’ ; or Latin religio(n- ): ‘obligation, bond, reverence’ Also related to Religate : ‘obligations imposed by law.’

