Did Yahweh inspire a Cult of Supremacy and a Lust for Extermination?

The Earliest form of Democide was Theocide

As a Preamble for Part 4 of my series, on the ancient syncretic connections that helped give rise to Western Monotheism, I find it appropriate to touch on some of the current events that are affecting the Levant area and Palestine. Many are already familiar with the details of the ongoing atrocities being committed there. I’ve been meaning to send something specific on this topic for awhile, apologies for the delay.

An absolute Holocaust of native Palestinians is currently being committed by Israel; an Apartheid State, militarily supported by the United States. Both are ‘Franchise Corporate Democracies;’ wholly owned by Globalist Creditor Parasites, that choose to commodify death for supremacist satisfaction.

Coordinating and orchestrating a Genocide in order to facilitate an extermination or displacement of natives, that Zionists occupiers think to be inferior, is further motivated by a desire to lay claim on resources for their global corporate Stakeholders as a bonus. The eviction of any surviving indigenous populations, or enslavement in place as inmates in an open air, Palantir - Panopticon to test their surveillance products, is a crime of conquest that cannot stand.

Additionally, whatever is done to the Palestinians will eventually be done to other targeted populations anywhere, should they be placed in the crosshairs of necrotic and corrupt western governments; we are all Palestinians now.

Kim Iversen recently posted an overview here in this video:

Some Highlights — Kim Iversen brings the following points:

From the video description: In this episode, Kim dives into the ‘explosive declaration’ from Dr. Omer Bartov, a top Holocaust and genocide scholar at Brown University and an Israeli-born Zionist who served in the IDF. After 22 months of analysis, Bartov finally concludes Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, backed by genocidal rhetoric like Netanyahu’s ‘Amalek’ reference and calls to erase the Strip. Omer Bartov, an Israeli Scholar of Genocide says: “It’s Genocide, I know it when I see it.” [Where was he all this time?]

My question to Bartov: It took you ‘months’ to figure this out? The rest of the world saw it immediately. Even October 7th was actually coordinated and orchestrated by Mossad, the whole thing was a false flag because Palestinians don’t have airplanes and airstrips to fly hundreds of parachute attack commandos in over the Israeli border.

To buttress this argument, why were the IDF soldiers told to ‘stand down’ or to simply not start patrols on time, leaving a large time gap wherein this false flag could be performed? Palestinians didn’t attack Israel — Globalist proxies did.

Other items in the above Video: Kim breaks down the stats: 58,000+ killed, 17,000+ children dead, 174,000 buildings destroyed, and Gaza's child amputee crisis. [Actually could be more than half a million killed]

Plus, critiques of ethnic cleansing plans, concentration camps, Trump’s ‘bad real estate deal.’

An absolutely depraved Israeli widow’s eulogy for her fallen IDF husband, spewing conquest fantasies. Is this the Holocaust’s lesson ignored?

Holocaust as a Lesson? — It was a tool of Populism, to enable a ‘Protected Class’ that nobody can criticize

Did people die? — Of course they did, but it didn’t happen quite the way we were all taught —

The Architecture of a Narrative requires half truths mixed with lies

The Holocaust was ‘in part,’ a publicity production, to aid in creating political blind fealty for the formation of Israel as a State and social Filial Piety for Judaism. With organizations like AIPAC and ADL, western governments; especially the US and UK, relentlessly try to perpetuate the farce of group victim-hood through policies and law, both foreign and domestic. Professional victim-hood sells the public on selective protectionism for Jewish Ethno-Supremacy and creates an image of mastery that doesn’t exist; this tends to draw public ire that gets wasted against a legally elusive patsy for the real masters to hide behind.

For the context of the Holocaust; let’s keep in mind, both the Allies and the Nazis were controlled by the same people. Hitler, Stalin, Churchill, and FDR were puppets, not masters; the same can be said of the banking staff, who enabled them. The real masters have always been hidden in places like the City of London.

Banking staff are often accused of being the ones in control, or it is certainly made to look that way. For example: The Warburg Banking Family; although they were not necessarily making the primary decisions that led to the first and second world war, they helped facilitate the economic conditions that led to both.

The Warburg Family : The Warburg family is a prominent German and American banking family of German Jewish and originally Venetian Jewish descent.

Paul Warburg was a founding member of the Federal Reserve Board in the US and Director of Council on Foreign Relations CFR; while his brother Max managed the German Reichsbank under governor Hjalmar Schacht, during the Wiemar Republic. This was an era of depraved decadence, that helped to give rise to the Nazis and the Populism that elected Hitler. Managed Populism is the basis for the global governance ecosystem.

The lesson of the Holocaust

It has not been forgotten nor has it been ignored; it is being exactly practiced by Israel, repeated and refined by the same people in charge of nearly the same geopolitical conditions. Actually, these ‘conditions’ are intentionally designed to distract people from noticing a consistent pattern of behavior by the real Globalist master manipulators.

Israel is not just following the example of the Nazis; it is following the example of the Allies, especially on starvation post war.

A war is when both sides to a conflict are able to fight each other. A genocide is when only one side has weapons and continues to use them to kill those who are defenseless and starving. Their reason: They say they are killing ‘Terrorists.’ This is a very pliable word used by occupying tyrants to maximize political convenience; necessity is always the tyrant’s plea.

Atrocity is not necessarily patented and owned by the Nazis alone. After the second world war, Rhine Meadows and other locations were where 5.7 million German POWs and regular civilians, were placed in open air concentration camps and ‘force starved’ to death; does that sound familiar? No food and almost no water, no shelter from the elements; the survival rate at these camps was in single digits by percent. The reason: Eisenhower Administration labeled these Germans as ‘Unarmed Enemy Combatants,’ so that he could disobey the Geneva Convention regarding POWs; in those days, the word ‘Terrorist’ was not in fashion, yet today it is the go to word of convenience to label, then snuff out dissent.

The bodies were shipped to places like Auschwitz, where they were relabeled ‘Jewish’ then piled up in pits for photos, to help with publicity for the Nuremberg show trials. I covered this in the following post: Adolph Eichmann and the Holocaust, Narratives and Information Embargo.

The nearly 6 million claimed killed by Germans under Hitler, had actually been killed by the Allies under the Eisenhower Administration. By pointing this out, I’m not exonerating the Nazis!

The ‘Good Guys’ didn’t win the War, there were no Good Guys. Not to be too negative; then as now, there may have been some Good Individuals, among many bad ones.

Starvation and the Squid Game in Gaza, adding more abomination to an existing atrocity

In absolute perfidy, the IDF take personal pleasure in starving innocent women and children; then when they ‘pretend’ to offer food, the hungry get shot at for sport when trying to access it.

The IDF has effectively proven they are nothing more than murderous slaughter bots for the death camp Gaza has become. — Never again is Now.

The ‘West’ Commoditizes Scarcity through the Social Pathology of Dominion

The Political Theology of the West is founded on the illusion there can exist a select group of people, belonging to a select religious order, that operates a station of hierarchical importance and superiority in our society, justified by their God, Yahweh.

Western Governments of the world; which I refer to as ‘member states’ of the Western Empire, sanctify their atrocities based on misconceptions from Judaeo-Christian religious values. As stated already; this leads to a type of ‘Filial Piety’ for Judaism. What exemplifies this social pathology is Zionism itself, with Christian Zionist Fundamentalist; these enablers faun all over Judaism and it’s supposed masters. Those ‘leaders’ who themselves don’t follow any Judaism at all, instead follow the ideology of charismatic figures like Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank. Most major centralized religious communities have some version of Sabbateanism hidden deep within them. The diagram below gets the point across, though it may need some updating.

This diagram is only an approximation of what the priority of control seems to be. This was created for the post: Intergranular Corruption

People who can Choose vs Supremacists who think they are ‘Chosen’

To be clear, not all Jews are participating nor do they all agree with this genocide; to add proper nuance, I have always stated that everyone is an Individual with the Executive Power of Choice, there are indeed many who have stood up against what is happening in Gaza. With awareness of personal agency, anyone can choose not to commit a crime.

Government by Blackmail is a real thing, so is Religion by Stockholm Syndrome and together; they conspire to enable a carceral, peniary and censorious political system so corrupt, nobody is allowed to object to it.

Religion helps commodify Ethno-Exclusivity, while it fortifies Apartheid

Everything within the western cultural orbit, is purposed for Commoditization; this is a fact at the very heart of exactly what helped to create a ‘One God Cult,’ likely originating from the Phoenicians.

The exclusivity of Control, Ownership and Hierarchy reinforced the formation of Social Castes and the Monotheism that sanctified it. In order to trade, participate or exchange, in their system you must be a member of their economic club, or you must be ‘pledged’ into it as a ‘subject.’ When Ethnicity is added to Religion, it puts Apartheid on steroids. From ancient times, this pattern can be seen clearly; in modern times, it’s clear nothing has changed.

In a note, Ayuba Ahmad posted:

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese published a Report EXPOSING these 60 Companies Complicit in Aiding Israel.

She has done great work here exposing these parasites, I thank her for her efforts.

The list of the companies above reminds me of the research from some of my earlier posts about Intergranular Corruption. All those companies are ultimately owned at the private level, in one place by the same people who hold or administer Allodial Trusts.

Who really benefits from all the Genocide?

Public and Private Corporations do. They are all interconnected globally in a complex lattice of shares and equity; controlled by Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street, in turn all of this is ultimately inventoried at Cede & Co., which privately owns the Depository Trust Corporation, DTC. Everything concentrates to a point, as a Global Corporate Syndicate. Global annexation by contract holds everything together; keeping it centralized makes it into a global money cow. As the use of the latest AI surveillance tech, kill drones and bio-metric databases increasingly becomes common in places like Gaza or Ukraine, market shares increase, the stock value increases, the exclusive few get rich.

The US is the current enforcement arm for the IMF, and has assented to performance on a contract; just like all other so called Democracies, it serves it’s Private Owners and Creditors at the Bank of International Settlements. It’s a Democracy of and for Stakeholders, it excludes everyone else, especially the Indigenous People, where resources can be plundered.

Control over resources equals control over monetary hypothecation

Resource accession that serves the interests of avaricious Equity Owners and the Banker Class Parasites who do their biding, to provide the means to fund both sides of wars is nothing new. Stealing resources from indigenous populations is nothing new either.

Resources are not the main goal of the genocide; strangely, it’s the extermination Itself that motivates them, this is the result of creating an Ethno-Religió-Purist country. Israel has proven that it cannot be saved, it was rotten to the core even when it was first conceived in the 1890’s by guys like Theodor Herzl; the founder of modern political Zionism, who stated in his diary: “Zionism is founded on Anti-Semitism.”

For a timeline of the Birth of Zionism; please see: Adolf Hitler – British agent, part 1

According to Alon Mizrahi

The West is scrambling to save Israel, but it's far beyond saving

A great deal of synchronized diplomatic maneuver is being produced these days in an attempt to save Israel and the West from Israel.

God and Land titles:

The presumption that ‘God’ gave a ‘specific people’ a land title, is a unique delusion. Commoditization of Debt backed by Pledges for servitude imposed on People, forcing them to surrender Resources, Assets and Land has been an economic hallucination the world must reject.

At the center of all this is a religion that only respects God as the Father; this is not just a perversion of Ontological reality, it’s a failure, because it is incomplete.

This western Zionist religious structure is a psychopathological tool for social and political control; it’s not just in Judaism, it’s in Christianity and Islam.

It’s not surprising to find a ‘God’ of Jealousy, Anger, Vengeance, Conquest and Exclusivity at the center of a Western Religion. Just like the reference of ‘Amalek.’

The Anthropology of Yahweh gets us closer to realizing the nuances of what led to the creation of a ‘God’ in Man’s own image.

Atrocity and Conquest seen in Gaza is an act of Avaricious Psychopathy — Not an act of God

‘A God’ is really nothing more than an Ideal, of which a community or civilization enshrines it’s finest possible inspirations. An Ideal cannot perform an Action, but it can be authored through insight and inspiration; or conversely, through perversion.

At the core of Atrocity and Conquest is a backbone made of Ethno-Supremacist delusions, the only fruit it can produce is an ‘Uncivilization.’ A Mad Max World where it is a crime to exist unique and different from the ‘preferred group.’

A system that hypothecates any value out of the false roles of Masters and Slaves creates a lifeless form of desolation; a dominion of Death. Supremacy inspires a desire to exterminate those who are looked down on as inferior, not just as chattel but as property that can be disposed of in any manner the self appointed Master chooses.

In Actuality, it’s People who Choose:

Did their God really create a vision of an Apartheid State, where atrocities are a commandment and a respected trade? — Absolutely not. Their God was created.

Were all the atrocities defined and inspired by their God? — No, they created their God around the atrocities they ‘Choose’ to commit.

The Yahweh of both the Jews and Christians as described in the Flavian-Josephian drivel, effectively exults and deifies an exclusive Divine, a Hierarchy symbolized in the iconography of the Roman Emperors’ aristocratic seat.

The way Yahweh is described is emblematic for the Supra-Masculinity of a One God who rules, detached from everything called creation. As though sitting separately and alone on a golden throne, far off somewhere; not engaged with creation, tyrannically unbalanced and magically divorced from the Divine Feminine essence that makes creation possible. The western ‘God Almighty’ is nothing more than a King-Log, an ideation severed from source, an exemplary of the Demiurge described by Gnosticism.

Professional Victim-hood starts with Cult Membership but it doesn’t eliminate Rebellion and that’s a good thing

To manipulate any type of polity, Rulers need to anchor supremacy to religious beliefs, while coaxing them with promises of goods, spoils and land. Whether it’s ‘The Promised Land’ or ‘Manifest Destiny,’ the behavior pattern stays quite consistent. This motivates Israeli Settlers and the IDF who willingly partake in genocidal activities, like the historic North American conquest of the US.

Rebellion is brewing; increasing numbers of Jews are refusing to be enlisted into the IDF, there are more who are speaking out, such as Omer Bartov mentioned above, in the Kim Iversen video.

As for Omer Bartov and other prominent Israeli figures; professional admission for Genocide and war crimes come 22 months too late. With deaths likely as high as 500,000, according to some realistic estimates. There are at least 18,500 Palestinian children by name, known to have died; the damage is far beyond definition and cannot be forgiven. Mercy to these Oppressors is punishment to the Innocent.

Ember leGaïe, in her Note below states:

“Recognition this delayed does not exonerate. It reflects the systemic denial baked into Israeli society, where acknowledging genocide becomes palatable only when the rubble has settled over tens of thousands of buried lives.”

As for the IDF, here is a Note that I restacked, showing young people refusing to serve; in fact it starts off with them burning their draft papers. — Good on them.

Lucas Unger writes:

“Ultimately, they must cross the line and separate themselves from the colonial state entirely and struggle for a Palestinian state. Still, this alone shows that the drafted genocidaires in the IDF have no excuse. Especially, the open declaration that the state itself is illegitimate, is vital for anything approaching an anti-colonial struggle from Jews in Palestine.”

We need a lot more of these courageous young people willing to ‘cross the line’ and reject their leaders and the political system that enshrines genocide.

In the past, I posted an article that highlighted the type of difficulty conscientious protesters often face; Police brutality, censorship and sometimes worse: Wars, and Government are Conspiratorial Criminal Scams. — Just like fighting a War; Protesting it, comes at a price. Those who refuse to be Controlled, often become targets.

To comply with Tyranny is an effortless act.

To resist Tyranny takes decisive courage;

Both of these have consequences — choose your consequence

Exclusive Cults and their Victim’s Loyalty to it

Historically, some of the first victims of Israel were actually the few ‘normal’ and ‘moral’ Jews who were native to Palestine and also the impoverished ones who had arrived from abroad. Membership always comes in tiers and nobody except those specially selected can actually lead or be important enough to not be victimized; within the Zionist system, nobody has rights.

During the Transfer Agreement, was Israel the final solution?

Firestarter writes: Israel was founded by Zionists, who have always supported Antisemitism. If Anti-Semiticists founded a country as the “promised land” for Jews, I advise you to think twice before going there; especially when you’re a Jew.

Possibly Israel is the single most Anti-Semitic country in the world. Starting in the 1950s a large amount of Yemenite “Sephardic” Jewish children ‘disappeared’. Research showed that at least 4500 children went missing. [ 1 ]

The state propaganda invented that these children weren’t murdered but adopted. [ 2 ] Ami Hovev found out that these children were examined on in experiments like that of Joseph Mengele and dumped in lime pits: ‘Hundreds, perhaps thousands of children from immigrant Yemenite Jewish families were ‘taken away’ by the authorities. Their parents never saw them again. A substantial number of them were secretly consigned for ‘unmerciful’ medical experiments and then buried in lime pits. I know that they [Israeli physicians in state hospitals] conducted experiments on living Sephardic children, extracting phosphorus and bone marrow from the spinal cord.’ [ 3 ]

According to Barry Chamish in the Ringworm Holocaust, as many as one hundred thousand Jewish children, mainly Moroccans, were radiated. [ 4 ]

Ethiopian Jewish women were also sterilized by the Israeli government. [ 5 ]

Children have always gotten brutalized by this same culture of Parasites, why wasn’t there fierce resistance?

Within exclusive groups, there is a psychological power of association that starts with individual members of their own cult and helps to create a form of Stockholm Syndrome; this makes individual members feel obligated to stay loyal and enforce it on everyone else, just like house slaves that help the slave master enforce rules on the field slaves. This is how the Ethno-Supremacist State of Israel functions.

To Paraphrase a Mondoweiss article on the ‘Cult’ Judaism:

‘What makes a Cult so exclusive, self perpetuating and possessive towards it’s members, is an upbringing and psychological conditioning that views everyone else, who exists outside of the Cult is an existential threat to survival of the Group; this mentality places a Jewish Identity above the importance of even your own sense of family.’ — Anonymous contributor who walked away from Judaism and renounced it.

Time is almost up for the Ethno Supremacist State

Whoever came up with this image deserves a medal, it’s perfect.

An appropriate flag for Israel

Solution — Make Israel Palestine Again

If funding and support from the US were to stop; Israel would dry up on the vine and twist in the wind. Then it would either self destruct, or it’s Arab neighbors could give it the total destruction it so richly deserves. Then Palestine could be Palestine again.

The real solution isn’t war or total destruction of any country per se, it would be the collapse of the current Global Financial Infrastructure and complete elimination those who ‘Own’ it. Israel is essentially a product of those who seek mastery over the world; it’s a proxy, it’s purpose is for destabilization. With no more endless supplies of debt hypothecated money; wars could not be funded, nobody wants to fight a war. Peace is always a natural product of Balance.

Peace is essential to everyone, especially Children, here are a few Notes I restacked — Remembering those who have died, galvanizes our standing with Life

On reflection: In the Vedic cultural background, those who take pleasure in the infliction of brutality and forced suffering of others are called Asuras.

About the IDF Attackers:

I can’t imagine the level of heartlessness it must take to kill a child, demonically venal bodies, completely severed from any spiritual source; just walking human husks, they aren’t even men. Worse than failures, the IDF is the Millstone around the neck of Israel.

I want to extend my gratitude to all of those who are working so diligently to document the atrocities, the two children shown above are just a tip of a very vast iceberg. Every life is precious, one lost is a loss to us all.

Ancient History is Important

What we know of ‘Judaism’ today is quite different from what the ‘Nascent Cults of Yahweh’ were really like in ancient times; especially the pre Phoenician ones, in most ways they wouldn’t recognize each other at all if brought together today.

Apparently, the ancient worshipers of Baal, Hadad, or El Shaddai were far more tame; at least their pantheons had Goddesses to go along with their Gods, even Yahweh had a Goddess.

Asherah is the ancient consort of El and Yahweh; Ăšērā; Ugaritic: 𐎀𐎘𐎗𐎚

Just imagine if Western Abrahamic religions were to have developed with a Goddess to go along with their ‘One God?’ Maybe there would be a lot less war; maybe there would be a lot less willingness to kill women and children. A culture that holds an adoration of the Divine Feminine, also upholds life and natural compassion.

In ancient times, Israel never really existed, at least in terms of archeology and linguistic record. There were many small Kingdoms across the Levant, Anatolia and Mesopotamian regions; there was one medium of exchange for which these populations came into contact to get along, and that’s Trade.

The ancient Phoenician trade empire is a likely true origin of Y’hudí identity that became known today as Judaism; from which Christianity became a faction; and later, Islam was mediated into existence from. Phoenician Hunter has a lot more on that.

It seems like the first purpose of Big Religion was to establish a type of Territorial Exclusion or early form of National Identity, not entirely based on origin or blood relation, but on what people had in common with their Gods. Goddesses would have made compassion for women and children into something much better to have in common, instead of conquest for dominion or material gain.

In continuation of this rather expansive Part 4, the next post: Yahwehism of the Y’hudí and Ancient Canaanite, Habiru cultural complex of the Levant, the focus will be on the overall conditions of the Mediterranean, Levant and Mesopotamian cultural dynamics, from the early Bronze Age through it’s collapse.

This is to explore how we got to a point where Apartheid States like Israel could even exist. As part of that; the exploration will be from the point of view of Ancient Commerce and the Languages of Kingdoms involved. The roles of the old Gods, especially early Yahweh and a Review of the centralizing scaffold for Monotheism. Hopefully, this will tie together with the previous postings of this series.

The 236 uses of the term '6 million Jews' - http://www.whale.to/c/236_references.html

