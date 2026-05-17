Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3d

It is so nice to see people actually doing the research.

Notice that Gobekli Tepe and Krahan tepe are all nearby.

There is an overlapping in History and man... how would I like to bring all this different researches together.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3d

Are You familiar with the work of Jordan Nuttall? He has found historical records of Tartaria. Perhaps You might be interested in what He has found:

https://substack.com/@jordannuttall

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