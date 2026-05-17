Mitanni, also known as Hanigalbat

Video — Mini Post No. 3

The Mitanni is a very important civilization to study when considering the evolution of Proto-Semitic languages and their interaction with Indo Aryan influences which largely emerged from the Indus Harrapan area of northwestern India. The Harappan civilization existed in three major developmental phases in an area spanning parts of present day Pakistan, northwestern India and northeast Afghanistan. It was likely a remnant of a much earlier culture known as Mehrgarh phase 1 through 3; starting at around 9,000 years ago. It’s location in the middle of Mesopotamian trade routes offered it important influence.

Project Shivoham has many video presentations that are similar to ‘Dig Archaeology,’ featured in the previous video mini posts [1] & [2]. I admire both of these YouTube channels, their work is very thorough. Dig Archaeology did a video on the Mitanni as well and I placed that link near the bottom.

The Mediterranean world is a complex study of interconnected relationships with interactions from commerce to invasions, the written record provides surprising insight. A truism that always seems to emerge: ‘Everything is Interwoven,’ from personal agreements between Kings, to ancient international diplomacy. Trade was a major part of the exchange of ideas as well as goods; the cultural and religious couriers were almost always the traders.

The map below is courtesy of Time Maps:

Bronze Age map of major trade powers c. 1,600 BC

The Kingdom of Mitanni was a significant power in the Near East, between northern Iraq and southern Anatolia. This Kingdom had significant ties with Egyptian Kings like Amenhotep III and Akhenaten. The Rulers and Mystics of the Mitanni Kingdom used many Sanskrit words for important topics and items within the native Hurrian language for both diplomacy and important documentation, as presented in the video below.

Mitanni - A Vedic Civilization of Syria and Iraq

I found this and a few other videos posted by Project Shivoham to be very complimentary to the concept I have supported for many years; that ancient Egyptian culture was essentially like a ‘sister’ for Vedic culture and this is preserved in some aspects of Hinduism. Though a direct and constant relationship may not have existed, they were engaged as part of a common trade network. There is shared mystic symbolism that becomes clear from studying both Vedic and ancient Egyptian philosophies; this also extends to Indo Aryan mystic traditions.

Summary of what’s in the video:

In their video, Project Shivoham, presents an interesting perspective on Sanskrit and it’s origins as well as the way it may have emerged through ancient ‘out migration’ from India. The evidence they point to, coupled with evidence found in the Indus Harappan civilization’s, recently deciphered script, has completely demolished the Aryan Invasion Theory. This is a theory put forth by European archaeologists for more than a century; it attempts to disown Sanskrit from India as though it was always a language from some distant Aryans. It posits that Sanskrit and other great technical achievements found in India or Asia, came from outside and was brought by European or Eurasian invaders. This was an attempt to discredit India; and is nothing new, the same has happened in many places where western archaeology has poked through the remains of ancient societies. Euro-centrism like this is a product of a social and political mindset applied to assert Western ideas of superiority, perhaps as well, this reflects a vestigial tendency that favors ‘Abrahamic’ based Religions over others.

Some additional Sources and Citations from the video:

Use of the written stylus form, or cuneiform in clay tablets were for the same purposes across many different languages; Record Keeping, Legal Documents, Religious and Literature, Science and Mathematics.

Some examples of Sanskrit and Hurrian language combination shown in the video are back up by other academic research sources derived from the following archaeologic evidence:

Kikkuli's Horse training Manual Contains many Sanskrit words transliterated into Hurrian language

Mitanni — Hittite Treaties Contains invocations of at least four primary Vedic Gods, sworn upon for peace

Armarna Letters and Bogazköy Archives Contains lots of diplomatic exchanges between Mitanni, Egyptian and other neighboring Kingdoms



Additional Etymologies exist that reflect back on Sanskrit into Greek references

The Greek name Xérxēs is an adaptation for Old Persian: Xšayār.šā — The progression from Sanskrit: Kshatri-yasya Kshatriya, in Persian is: Khashayar Shah, in Greek it is: Xerxes.

On the use of Clay Tablets and Cuneiform type script:

Sumerians ….. (c. 3100 — 2000 BC)

Akkadians ….. (c. 2300 — 100 BC)

Babylonians .. (c. 1800 — 500 BC)

Assyrians ……..(c. 2000 — 600 BC)

Hittites …………(c. 1600 — 1100 BC)

Mitanni ………..(c. 1500 — 1300 BC)

Elamites ……….(c. 2500 — 500 BC)

Persians ………..(c. —— 100 CE)

Vedic and Ancient Egyptian symbolism

Vedic Symbolism that went through to the Mitanni, reached the court of Akhenaten; he married Nefer-Yī’-éti (Nefertiti) 𓍹𓄤𓏏𓇍𓍘𓁐𓍺 who was likely a Mitanni princess

Google summary: Scholarly discussions suggest potential Vedic symbolism present in the Mitanni culture and possibly reaching the court of Akhenaten in Egypt.

Mitanni Kingdom and Indo-Aryan Influence: The Mitanni, a kingdom in ancient Mesopotamia, had a ruling elite with Indo-Aryan linguistic and religious influences.

Treaties between the Mitanni and the Hittites invoked Vedic deities like Mitra, Varuna, Indra, and the Nasatyas (Ashvins).

This suggests a shared Indo-Aryan heritage that included religious and linguistic elements, according to the World History Encyclopedia. Mitanni and Akhenaten's Court: The Mitanni kingdom maintained diplomatic and cultural connections with Egypt during the Amarna Period, particularly through diplomatic exchanges and potential [proven] marital alliances.

While there's no direct evidence that Vedic practices were widely adopted in Egypt, the potential presence of Indo-Aryan individuals, possibly from the Mitanni, at the Egyptian court could have led to an exchange of ideas and cultural influences, including symbolism related to the sun. Solar Symbolism and Akhenaten's Atenism: Akhenaten's religious revolution centered around the Aten, depicted as the sun disk.

The Aten was a powerful symbol of creation, life-giving light, and a universal god.

While not directly equating the Aten with a specific Vedic deity like Surya (the Hindu sun god), there are similarities in the reverence for the sun as a supreme deity and source of life in both systems. [The cult of Aditi the Solar Race]

Both Egyptian and Vedic traditions feature a "solar barque" or "solar chariot" for the sun's journey across the sky, highlighting the symbolic importance of the sun's movement and power.

However, it's important to remember:

The evidence suggests a shared heritage and potential cultural exchange rather than a direct spread of Vedic religion to Egypt. The Indo-Aryan influence in Mitanni was primarily concentrated among the ruling elite, notes Indrosphere. While there are similarities in solar symbolism, it's crucial to avoid oversimplifying or drawing direct equivalences between distinct religious systems

Indo-Aryan influences

Dig Archaeology — The Emergence of Mitanni

This is another very good presentation on the topic of The Mitanni; unlike Project Shivoham, ‘Dig Archaeology’ also provides a fairly comprehensive list of academic research papers in their index, I posted at the bottom in the Reference Section below.

Both of these researchers do absolutely excellent work, I highly recommend them.

Dig’s Video Description When Mitanni enters the historical record in the 15th century BCE, it appears as a fully formed imperial power — seemingly out of nowhere. But how did this Hurrian-speaking kingdom rise so quickly in northern Mesopotamia and Syria? And what do we actually know about its origins? In this video, we explore the scholarly theories behind the emergence of Mitanni (also known as Hanigalbat), untangling the historical evidence, competing chronologies, and cultural influences that shaped one of the great powers of the Late Bronze Age. From Hittite campaigns to Hurrian migrations and Indo-Aryan royal names, we investigate the mystery of how a loose patchwork of Hurrian groups may have unified into a formidable kingdom centered in the Khabur Triangle.

Video Sections:

00:00 The problem with Mitanni

02:00 Terminology - Hanigalbat — Mitanni

03:30 Hurrians in Syria

05:40 Models of Mitanni's Origins

06:10 17th Century Emergence

08:55 16th Century Response to the Hittites

12:55 Summary

15:00 Future Prospects

Reference Section

Mitanni: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitanni

Indo-Aryan superstate of Mitanni: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indo-Aryan_superstrate_in_Mitanni

Substratum in Vedic Sanskrit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Substratum_in_Vedic_Sanskrit

Indus Valley Civilization: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indus_Valley_Civilisation

Proto-Semitic languages: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proto-Semitic_language

Index of References and Sources from the Dig Archaeology video description:

Michael C Astour, "Ḫattus̆ilis̆, Ḫalab, and Ḫanigalbat," Journal of Near Eastern Studies, Vol. 31, No. 2 (Apr., 1972): 102-109. Beckman, G. M., & Hoffner, H. A. (1999). Hittite Diplomatic Texts (2nd ed.). Society of Biblical Literature. Stefano de Martnio, "The Mitanni State: The Formation of the Kingdom of Mitanni," in Constituent, confederate, and conquered space: The emergence of the Mittani state. E., Brisch, N., & Eidem, J. (eds). De Gruyter, 2014. Eva von Dassow. State and Society in the Late Bronze Age, SCCNH 17, 2008. Eva von Dassow, "Levantine Polities Under Mitannian Hegemeony," in Constituent, confederate, and conquered space: The emergence of the Mittani state. E., Brisch, N., & Eidem, J. (eds). De Gruyter, 2014. Freu, J. (2003). Histoire du Mitanni. Editions L’Harmattan. Jesper Eidem, "The Kingdom of Shamshi-Adad and its Legacies," in Constituent, confederate, and conquered space: The emergence of the Mittani state. E., Brisch, N., & Eidem, J. (eds). De Gruyter, 2014. Miguel Valeria, "Hani-Rabbat as the Semitic name for Mitanni," Journal of Language Relationship (6) 2011: 173-184. Bryce, T. (2005). The kingdom of the Hittites. Oxford University Press. Horst Klengel, Mitanni : Probleme seiner Expansion und politischen Struktur. Revue hittite et asianique, Tome 36, 1978: 91-115. Trevor Bryce, "The Annals and Lost Golden Statue of the Hittite King Hattusili I," Gephyra (16) 2018: 1-12. A. Gilan, “Were there Cannibals in Syria? History and Fiction in an Old Hittite Literary Text.” In: E. Cingano & L. Milano (eds.) Literature and Culture in the Ancient Mediterranean: Greece, Rome and the Near East. Quaderni Del Dipartimento di Scienze dell'Antichità e Del Vicino Oriente dell'Università Ca' Foscari. Padova, S.A.R.G.O.N. Editrice e Libreria, 2008, pp. 267-284. Alexandra von Lieven, "The Movement of Time. News from the “Clockmaker” Amenemhet," in Rich and Great: Studies in Honor of Anthony Spalinger on the Occasion of his 70th Feast of Thoth. Renata Landgráfová and Jana Mynářová (eds.) Charles University of Prague: Prague, 2015: 207-231.