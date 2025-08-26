Video — Mini Post No. 1

Dig Archaeology brings forward some interesting discussions on the Interconnectedness of the Ancient World

I wanted to take the time to recognize a very dedicated researcher, or group of them on YouTube, called ‘Dig Archaeology;’ who have provided some impressive and detailed presentations in video format, that would be a lot more difficult if done in regular text based articles. The approach they have used for most of their videos, got my attention due to combining the archaeological record, with records of communications from the actual time periods; such as what can be found in the Armarna Letters, or other archives from individual ancient cities.

Much of my own approach to the study of ancient history follows a similar integral process as that of ‘Dig Archaeology,’ I admire their work and I hope my readers will too.

Programming Note:

I will be posting a few Video Mini Postings from Dig and others. What they present here, compliments a perspective that in the ancient world, nothing existed in an isolated manner; those who are fans of Archaeology and Linguistic study are already aware of how interwoven the ancient world was. The Video Mini Posts will be linked back to some of the up coming long format articles for more Interconnectedness.

Dig Archaeology

Their YouTube Description: We are professional archaeologists and academics who research the Eastern Mediterranean World. We make videos about history and archaeology topics we think are interesting.

Before Collapse: The Late Bronze Age World

Late Bronze Age Mediterranean Kingdoms and Empires show a world that is profoundly complex and rich with interactions, commerce and mystic influences.

Dig provides an excellent summary and overview of what the Bronze Age Mediterranean world was like before the Collapse, provides map details and archaeological record of the different regions and dates of the rise and fall of Kingdoms.

Their video description:

What was the world like before the Late Bronze Age Collapse? From the rise of the Mycenaeans (Aḫḫiyawa) and Hittites to the imperial ambitions of Egypt and the shifting fates in Mesopotamia, we examine the complex systems that defined the Late Bronze Age. It was a world of interconnectedness characterized by trade and international diplomacy. But did they know collapse was coming? Were there warning signs? This video offers a summary of the major cultural regions of the Late Bronze Age world. We explore the major historical themes and people who shaped those regions. We also explore a rough chronological survey of the period. Finally we look at the evidence for whether people knew collapse was coming or if they were taken by surprise.

Generalized summary and video sections

From the Transcript: The late Bronze Age began at different times in different places. In some places, it's marked by culture change, while in other places, it's marked by political change…..[…] For example, in Egypt, the late Bronze Age begins with the expulsion of the Heka Khasut (Hyksos) around 1530 BC. That is the military victory over the Asiatic dynasties which ruled in lower Egypt during the second intermediate period…..[…]

Some additional highlights from the Transcript

Late Bronze Age Economy: Major conflicts between larger imperial powers were episodic instead of the norm; especially, in the latter half of the late Bronze Age. This allowed for commerce to flourish and trade between imperial powers and their satellites to thrive…..[…] The nature of the economy in this era is still debated, with scholars disagreeing about the extent to which international trade was dominated by the palatial centers; versus others, who prefer to highlight middlemen and non elite roles in facilitating trade…..[…] The interconnectedness is apparent in both textual and archaeological sources. The Armarna Letters; for instance, are replete with requests and inventories of goods exchanged between Egypt and other powers…..[…] Some of these exchanged goods would have left little mark archaeologically. Other goods leave clear archaeological evidence, namely Aegean and Cypriate ceramics…..[…] Whether the ceramic vessels themselves were commodities or whether they were traded because they were holding some commodity is again debated. But these ceramic wares and forms are easily recognizable as imports and appear throughout the ancient near east during the late Bronze Age…..[…]

My Take — Patterns of Exchange are important

What seems most appropriate to note is that commercial activity; along with communication that references it, left a lot of patterns of overall ancient interactions and therefore excellent records. It’s possible to know about alliances, treaties, personal letters, inventories of goods traded and incidentally, what regions were not trading with specific potential trade partners. Certain exclusionary behavior did exist in some areas, this could be due in large part to territorial issues between major powers. The presence of certain artifacts in an area, can tell us just as much as the absence of those artifacts.

The Armarna Letters and other known communications may be just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. There are a lot of tablets from the Hittites that are yet to be translated.

Trade and Exchange may have extended from the Indus Valley to the Mediterranean for a time. Very recent progress has been made in deciphering the Indus Harrapan Script, which turns out to be a script used to write Vedic Sanskrit. The discovery of some artifacts from the Mitanni Kingdom points to a possible Harrapan Vedic Sanskrit cultural connection; this could be revolutionary to our concept of how extensive mid to late Bronze Age Trade really was.

Index of References and Sources from the video description:

Additional Links:

Armarna Letters: https://pdfcoffee.com/moran-1992-the-amarna-letters-pdf-free.html

New Evidence on the Last Days of Ugarit: https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.2307/502290