Preface

It’s been a few months since my last post due to multiple difficulties at my end; it seems this year is proving to be one like no other. Currently I’m switching to a different tech ecosystem to avoid the surveillance panopticon being rapidly constructed. In spite of these and other unavoidable complications, I continue to work on the series reflected in the last two posts as time permits, concerning the connection between ancient commerce and religion.

As the Globalist Banker’s Proxies called the USA and NATO instigate an unnecessary war in the Middle East, the tail wags the dog once again and it becomes more clear than ever before, just how the power structures of the world were cultivated into a self feeding and self perpetuating parasitic network.

The Private ownership of the system Rules from behind, while Public facing organ of Governance tries to exercise nonexistent legitimacy. This is how the post 2nd world war ‘Rules based Order’ functions. Public facing institutions have zero credibility; they were never more than an a facade.

In the exploration of globalist structures; the ancient world tells us a lot about the present one. To map out these coordinated systemic control networks and remove their functional opacity, is a cause that has never been more urgent or timely.

For additional in depth discussion please see the following posts by Larry Druhall, I highly recommend his work:

Ideological Logistics

A view of Ancient Temple Economies as Foundations for Modern Commerce

Phoenicians created a very strong polycentric and heterarchical system of networked governance, referred to as a Thalassocracy

An Expository Summary of Sections 1 and 2

From the early Bronze Age to the Modern Age of Globalism, there is an emergent pattern of commercial behavior, a form of management for logistic exchange centered on ideological agreement, rather than simply an objective exchange of goods. There are factors of experience parallel between the ancient and modern worlds that reflect progressive and cooperative agreement and they are inherently subjective. With mutual conditions for material and cognitive exchange, social trust became grounded through mystic ritual. Trust is at the core of what makes civilization possible; it is interstitial to culture and is the core of perception for shared value and cooperation amongst people, it is also what makes commerce function. The anthropology of economics shows some definite connections to the spread of religious ideologies and the consolidation known as monotheism, especially in the ancient near east.

To paraphrase Mario Liverani: “In ancient times, temples were simultaneously sacred, political, and economic centers; the attendant priests of which, acted as both officiators of ceremony and adjudicators for value.” Pledges and tithes were required for trade at temples, a portion of value in goods was extracted through ritual authority. The presence of the gods of the temple became a basis for ideological alignment and trust among the traders, priests and common laborers alike.

Temples doubled as storehouses and centers for commerce; they redistributed supplies to the dependent workers and as established trade hubs, they had effectively formed proto-banking infrastructures. With the development of maritime powers such as that of the Phoenicians of Tyre, the importance of temples became elevated to a status of international banking branches, established at every seaport where they traded. These nodes for trade and distribution had a form of inside management able to exert significant political pressure for issues related to local leadership, organized resource allocation and access restriction, this included expeditionary activities to seek out specific high value articles for trade.

Local temple economies had been effective social nodes because through belief, individuals could internalize concepts for shared value. This internalization mattered even more in maritime international trade, where direct oversight was impossible. Commonly held ideology became important as it enabled the employment of internal motivation and empowered the self determination of individuals who held responsibility for transactions; this led to a reduced role for external enforcement. How people could think is how they acted and how they might trade.

Anything to be traded naturally implies an exchange of articles people want less of, for something they want more of. As noted by Dekker and Kuchař: “Trade is thus an exchange of unequals but possibly also of ‘competing principles’ or ‘notions of worth,’ if one artifact is to be traded for another in a market, conflicting principles of valuation had to be reconciled through commensuration.” This synthesis of agreement could be aided by the benefit of mediation done by priests of temples and therefore sacralized by the gods. The value of goods could be negotiable; however, the value for labor held a surprisingly consistent and essential importance, even amid the complexities of different social and religious beliefs among many cults.

Temples relied on corvée labor in exchange for which they provided rations. According to David Graeber, value could be extracted from the labor, through debt and obligations. Debt could be coercive, while obligation could be relational, both of these aspects required a practice of mental assent. Systems of debt and credit had evolved within temple jurisdictions nearly two millennia before coinage entered common usage. The typical asymmetry of value in trade and exchange had led to the rise of mediation by ritual, this was followed later by the establishment of coin as an enumerating substitute for it. Coin represented agreed upon value and thus extended the reach of temple authority where trade could take place abroad.

Anthropologist, Carl Bankston states that: ‘…belief is produced and resides in communicated thoughts and the consumers of goods of faith can only become consumers by becoming producers, by participating in interactions of belief…’ Bankston provides a unique approach to connections between belief and ideology and posits these are subjective factors existing and interacting in what he refers to as a ‘Religious Economy.’ By extension, Bankston has exposed the fictional character of debt and money within the economic system. In a strictly objective sense, debt and money really don’t exist at all, because equity cannot exist without value. Bankston’s assertion can be applied further to illustrate economic principles were about consideration for subjective ideas about value that could not be objectively fixed; yet by interaction in trade, value could be produced in order to be considered. In order for an agreement of value to hold between the participants in trade, there needed to be belief or faith in the establishment of that through trust.

This is where the importance of religion enters the calculus for economics with maritime trading. Monotheism was a form of ideological consolidation for belief; just as trust was a consolidation of socioeconomic agreement for value. If a trade network held a significant amount of control over certain resources or trade routes, it might restrict exchanges with kingdoms that were not religiously connected to them. Then as now, ideological discrimination certainly took place, in almost the same manner that boycotting and censorship happens today. Religion enshrined specific beliefs and faith, while membership made the economic benefits for affiliation to it, exclusive.

Today, religion appears to have a lot less influence, yet the legal system especially relative to monetary policy has a system of trust law. Trust at a personal level exists just as belief or faith does in a subjective fashion, it is both earned and treasured mutually among peers. Trust stands behind everything in the economic sense; without trust, both debt and value are void and without this mental assent, commerce could not function as it does today. Debt and the construct for valuation to satisfy it, are internally supported and can only exist within the subjective thoughts of individuals that interact with a motivation to seek an equitable exchange. Agreement for value is a foundation for trust to extend publicly, it is found to be grounded in both the ancient and modern context.

Between the ancient and the modern world, there are cooperative agreements that have always been inherently subjective; though ancient in origin, the modern iterations are a refinement in contemporary economics and show a consistent pattern. What makes civilization possible is an interwoven perception of shared value, any cooperation among people can be both personal and public. What makes commerce function reliably in the exchange of goods and ideas is ideological congruency; the perception of this is trust, within groups this thrives with a sense of exclusivity. Monotheism as an ideological consolidation, enshrined trust and commodified both material and cognitive areas of the human experience in matters of economics.

Phoenician Ship basic image

Doctrine of Discovery was about Plunder and Hegemony not Civilization

Uncertain Eric wrote the following very interesting perspective on the Western distortion of Enlightenment as purposed for Commodification

His description seems to fit rather accurately with Ideological Logistics that I placed above; it is worth consideration as the West devours itself into an ever more stratified carceral control grid. Ideology is at the core of people’s motivation; how people think is how they may act, how they may trade and also, how they engineer plunder.

Enlightenment a new perspective — by Uncertain Eric What we call Enlightenment today was a branding coup; one that redefined knowledge, progress, and even the nature of reality itself to serve the materialist order. The Fall of the West started with the Doctrine of Discovery, which established the right of Christian empires to claim dominion over ‘unclaimed’ lands unclaimed meaning, of course, not ruled by other Christians. It wasn’t just conquest; it was the formalization of a world where everything, including entire civilizations, could be reduced to resources for extraction. This laid the foundation for the centuries of compounded errors that followed. Each era since has deepened the materialist paradigm, reinforcing control and reducing the scope of human experience to what can be measured, owned, or commodified: Colonial Extraction (15th-18th centuries): Exploration was never about discovery it was about economic expansion. The wealth of entire continents was funneled into European empires, and cultures were either assimilated or destroyed. Entire ecosystems of knowledge were erased in favor of systems that served capital. The Scientific Revolution (16th-17th centuries): The rise of empiricism brought undeniable progress, but also reinforced a mechanistic view of reality that stripped away intrinsic meaning. The world was no longer alive; it was an object to be studied, controlled, and manipulated. The Enlightenment (17th-18th centuries): Traditionally, enlightenment was about transcending material reality. The Western version was about mastering it. It turned reason into a tool for control, and though it produced valuable advances, it also reduced humanity to an economic and legalistic framework where progress meant expansion of dominion rather than balance with the whole. The Industrial Revolution (18th-19th centuries): Materialist thinking became the dominant force in human affairs. Machines replaced craft, efficiency replaced meaning, and progress became synonymous with consumption, production, and exploitation. The world was reshaped, not to elevate the human spirit, but to increase industrial output. The Gilded Age and Corporate Imperialism (19th-early 20th centuries): The wealth of industrial expansion was concentrated in the hands of a few while the rest of society was left to toil under increasing mechanization and financial control. Governments were no longer the primary power structures; corporations, banks, and industrial monopolies had become the new ruling class. The World Wars and the Military-Industrial Complex (20th century): Two devastating wars could have prompted a reckoning with the systems that created them. Instead, they solidified permanent militarization. Scientific progress and industrial expansion were fully fused with state power. The economy of war never shut down. The Filtered Age (21st century): The final phase of materialist control is not territorial or even economic; it’s cognitive. Information itself is now a controlled resource. Digital algorithms determine what is visible and what is hidden. Human perception has been engineered into predictable patterns for profit, reinforcing materialist ideologies through social and technological structures designed to strip people of agency while making them believe they still have it. At every stage, the same fundamental error was repeated: reducing life, intelligence, and human experience to material conditions alone. The original concept of enlightenment expanding consciousness, transcending the self, integrating with something greater was replaced by the idea that progress is domination, categorization, and ownership. The world isn’t just controlled by materialism; it has been filtered through it, creating an illusion that there is no alternative. And yet, history shows that paradigm shifts occur whether or not those in power acknowledge them. The materialist age has reached its limit. What comes next isn’t a question of if, but when and how much damage will be done before it gives way.

What Uncertain Eric wrote above is an accurate description of the Western Empire. It is an administrative system that seeks materialistic and territorial dominion enforced through outward violence. The systemic psychological manipulation is so complete, those who are subjects to it as citizens, become convinced they have ‘rights,’ while what they really have left are only enumerations as privileges. The complete ignorance of Individual essence and agency, has become an institutional standard; it’s ethos of complete disrespect for Self Sovereignty of Individuals, is a form of baked in corruption designed to preserve legal authority, yet it lacks mystic authenticity.

Such a Western Empire has the intestinal fortitude to stare at you straight faced as it fully approves and sanctifies the wholesale slaughter of women and children, all while claiming that to be a ‘right’ to defense for the State, effectively inverting the meaning of the word. Uncertain Eric gave the Western Empire an epic spanking it so richly deserved. This system that so many have called a ‘Democracy’ or a great Republic, is neither. This administrative construct is a fraud in it’s own right; it is a Global Thalassocratic Corporate Oligarchy, that links International Banking and Finance to a network of Western Democidal-Kleptocratic nodes of Empire purposed for the Enslavement of the Many by the Few.

The western System that rules the world doesn’t do it from a Pyramid

The term to get used to is: ‘ Heterarchy ;’ it is merely an interaction between much smaller Hierarchies

Heterarchy is actually natural, it is neither ‘Good’ nor ‘Bad,’ but merely the Ideologically adaptable, Social and Political lattice that can form and enable the qualitative and quantitative associations that often function through Economic engagement. This is a characteristic associated with backstage decision making, or in other words control from a ‘private side’ of the system of systems.

One Governs in front, while another Rules from behind, an ancient symbol for Public Private Partnership

The Western Empire is a Public Private Partnership, a Thalassocratic system of which The United States is a part, it is a Corporate Administrative occupier of the North American landmass; though they are often conflated as the same thing. The USA is not the same as America, nor is it the culture or country of people who live within it.

A landmass or a country are not actually the same thing as a Government; one is a physical location, while the other is a paper fiction. The ‘original idea’ of representation was always meant to be a system of Heterarchy; the best citation for this is the Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution. What we observe today is an example of what happens when even the seemingly best of systems sold to us like Democracy get corrupted to the point of opprobrium.

Heterarchical interaction, offers a distribution of responsibility and benefits for it’s participant members based on priority. It is able to function with minor or overall systemic temporary hierarchies that either rise or fall within it’s multiple nodes; this makes a primary ruler either unnecessary or very hard to identify, if present.

As I stated above, Heterarchy can be positive or negative where the dangerous superstition of authority is brought to bear. In either case, Government is equal to Mind Control; Ideology is it’s primary tool and the territory it seeks to claim is not just material, it’s cognitive. It’s credibility must first be revoked internally before anything else can be done on the outside.

Some present day decentralized networks

It should be no surprise that many criminal organizations such as Drug Cartels, Human Traffickers, Pedophile Rings, Auto Theft networks, Street Gangs and Political Money Laundering activities are all organized in similar ways and nearly all of them could be considered Heterarchical; they are Stakeholder Enterprises. Essentially, this natural form of organization is adaptable; enabling these types of groups to achieve their goals, all while maintaining situational flexibility, and is amenable to Back-room Agreements as already mentioned. In large part, this defines the functionality for the administrative ‘Private Side’ to any criminal system. Corporate Chains of Custody are as Heterarchical as they are Intergranular; any corruption seeking to hide from the view of public scrutiny, will choose to operate in a similar way. Global Finance, Social Institutions and Governments, especially western ones at the global length of coordination are also Heterarchical and have managed to shatter the pretty illusion of perfect Civilization. Here are just a few examples of grievances often discussed:

Covid Hypocrisy

The Covid Plandemic recently observed was a direct attempt at democidal depopulation and a social sidelining of freedom with a diminished role for individual autonomy. Yet it was a double edged sword; because after it did the intended damage and democide, it had also demolished any pretense the system itself could actually function as was previously defined or constrained. Checks and balances were never more than a theory. The part about Covid that was always striking was how meticulously choreographed and rehearsed it seemed to be as it was played out; the Globalist network functioned as a coordinated well oiled machine. With lock-downs, people were prohibited from social engagement, but a certain Governor of California, was able to get himself some convenient exemptions. Rules for thee, but not for me.

The Toxic Historic Precedence

Toxic medical interventions such as Covid have a repeating historic precedence. Please see Nadja Durbach: ‘They Might As Well Brand Us’ A Working-Class Resistance to Compulsory Vaccination in Victorian England in the 1850’s. Durbach points out the socially reinforced hypocrisy, where only the recognized upper class were exempt from the vaccine; lower class workers could be fined or jailed for evasion. In Victorian England of the 1850’s era of vaccine mandates; social hypocrisy was seated law and in every instance, this era mirrors our more recent one with Covid.

War as a Financier’s Commodity

Unlawful Banker’s Wars, show there hasn’t been any truly organic war between nations of people since William of Orange without the presence of profit seeking facilitators and mediators. Financiers don’t provide support for both sides for nothing. The Private Owners of Central Banks are total Creditors to nearly all governments the world over. Western civilization never sought peace; nor did it avoid war, instead it became defined by it. Where conflict can be proportional to commodity and resources can be claimed as the spoils; both winner and loser must pay equally on the war bond.

Distortion of Murder and the Victim Narrative

When the Holocaust Narrative was set post world war; everyone agreed on, “Never again.” With the recent Genocide of more than a million; mostly women and children at the hands of supposed former victims, regular peace loving people said, “Never again is now.” The response they got was censorship or worse. Rules for thee, but not for me. Now without any compunction, today’s war of aggression against Iran roars at a full clip without regard to the toll it takes on human capital and deaths of school children. The governments ignore the choice of the majority, while they serve the interests of Swiss Financiers and banker parasites of the City of London. Go and ask ‘Dances with Bankers’ if this makes America Great Again; what will be his next lie? Go and ask ‘Dances with Pedophiles’ if this war on Iran makes his ‘illegal settler colony’ safe; what will be his lie? The old tired lies never change, neither does the Hypocrisy. Iran has a right to defend itself. Period.

Embargo of Information and a culture seeking Knowledge

Media and Information Embargo, Censorship, such as what can be seen with the Pilgrim Society, or the Disinformation campaigns of US Media Companies. The Pilgrim Society was started in 1901 to control the meaning of words and phrases communicated in news outlets. They created the First Imperial Press Conference in 1909 to take over public discourse after the First Zionist Congress. This private society is now integrated with all media and public news; information doesn’t just get restricted or distorted, it becomes engineered into calculated narratives and constructive fraud. The purpose of the media is not to communicate information, it’s there to destroy it. Nearly all western governments are at war with free speech and freedom of information, they work tirelessly and are desperate to claw back access to knowledge people have gained or cultivated over the last 20 years on the internet. This is not just about academic resources but personal interaction; by reducing the reach of discussion in an attempt to curtail ‘dissidence,’ the powers that be have all but guaranteed it.

A Carceral Surveillance Panopticon

The current corporate effort to rollout an integrated Digital ID, to start with Age Verification is clearly a building block that leads to a Panopticon; complete with digital programmable currency in various parts of the world. Individual autonomy and anonymity are rights not privileges, but that truth stands in the way of a tokenized police state that wants to track people in real time. This carceral engineering project is carefully coordinated between Governments, Corporations, Banks and Philanthropy, and their efforts are so well choreographed that; just like with Covid, they have essentially proved themselves to be the Criminal Syndicates they are. Public institutions should never be accepted for face value, lately they have proven themselves to have zero credibility. When it comes to Surveillance and the latest privately funded efforts to plunder anonymity via tech advancements; a law is quickly written to enshrine it and outlaw any new countermeasure people might develop. One of the many citations for this is Age Verification, those who choose to fight it have diminishing options, yet there are still Linux operating systems and Graphene phones.

Stakeholders and Private control

‘Democracy’ in the ancient context of Athens, was inherently Heterarchical and it’s pattern supports a thesis that systems sold to the public as ‘Representative’ are definitely not. Instead, they are only able to represent those who are the personal reigning principals who ‘hold a stake’ in the system; in other words, Stakeholders.

In order for ancient Archons to occupy a deciding seat, they were required to hold a certain number of talons of silver; that was their ‘stake.’ These high ranking individuals were sole controllers of land and local resources. With their status, they were able to trade for what they sought, with means that could support local construction projects or minor wars to seize more resources. Like corporate interests do today, they were private owners and decision makers that held public office.

Democracy was a heterarchy among the Archons and it was a public, private network. In high places, the powerful and influential could author public policy to benefit their agenda just as they do today through nonprofits and NGO’s. Yet the operative truism has always applied; public institutions like governments can only create wealth and prosperity in the exact same way that ticks create blood.

Philanthropathological Parasitism

Nearly every politician is both a public figure and a private manipulator, but they hold a middle position between what is public and what is private, the evidence of puppetry is everywhere. Yet today, there is zero evidence of actual representation; instead, there is only a self serving fiefdom that seeks to live on plunder. On the public facing side, some private owners may engage in philanthropy especially if they are involved in corporate decision making. Any largess that gets invested into the public system must come from somewhere; it is usually assets or resources that are stolen from those who are defenseless, or in some cases those who are fooled into the sacrificial offering of assets or service. Kleptocrats invest ill gotten plunder into systems that create policies designed to circle back to benefit their own interests; these criminals don’t have any skills of their own except whats necessary to funnel other people’s efforts, but that’s how philanthropy works. These are the NGO’s of the world; along with some privately funded charities, they are often found to be privately cross coordinated with Epstein style Pedophile Networks and International Finance.

Public policy, propaganda and other legalistic formations are designed to function with Information Embargo, and push Censorship to poison the mind; while toxic anti-biological interventions are pushed to poison the body, if that fails to kill enough people then war is created to back-fill their efforts; even if the prize of social participation was a form of worthless conformity.

Free People are the Remedy

In spite of the stiff criticism I offer the western system of systems, the west itself still has tremendous potential to correct it’s distortions and vitiate the enormous levels of fraud it currently enshrines. There are so many who are awake now and they notice what was not noticed in the past; seated law can be revoked, cold water can be poured onto those who wrongfully claim power.

Freedom is natural and immutable, any restriction from it is only a mental cage. As Carl Bankston might say: We can only be consumers of Value because we agree to create that within ourselves, though it lives in our awareness, it gets expressed through our choice to interact. If we can agree on Value, we can also agree on Freedom, just as with Religion we could agree on Belief.

Self Reliance in the face of Social Herds

Those who would form a successful Breakaway Community, must be able to coexist in parallel to the existing ‘System’ without violence. They might need to form their own style of resistance; beginning with Ideological agreement among others who are ‘Aware of Self Sovereignty.’ True freedom cannot be shared, but it can be lived in parallel. If the ultimate goal is freedom, we cannot manifest that without recognizing what it really means to live it. To paraphrase Robert E Howard’s visceral tales of Conan’s wandering years:

Freedom cannot be ‘shared.’ — To depend on another is to wear a chain you chose yourself.

To petition authority for your freedom is to show you don’t believe you have it. Freedom is not a product of any administration or system; those who would depend on systems to provide for, or protect their autonomy have effectively surrendered it.