Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
Mar 9

Great piece, Nef!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Mar 9

I ponder what it will look like when We get the free energy tech out of the grips of the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money)... The foundational function of "money" (in all forms) is to account for the energy We each add into a system. Free energy tech would make the point of accounting for Our energy vanish.

And since I personally know - as in KNOW - We have such tech hidden in black projects... I work to motivate the Ones with the wherewithal (I have zero) to bring it out without patents alerting those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money).

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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