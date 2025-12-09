What type of Management would have worked for ancient International Trade?

And why does it look so much like today’s Globalist Corporate Oligarchic Empire?

The above Questions including the one in the subtitle are a Preface for Section 2 and lead to an answer that has integral, as well as far reaching implications.

Before examining the management strategies for ancient commerce, it’s worth a closer look at exactly what had to be managed. There are significant underlying considerations as expressed in Section 1. offered by Mario Liverani and David Graeber:

Temples were simultaneously sacred, political, and economic centers.

Pledges and tithes were required for trade at Temples for traveling traders.

Through ritual authority, Value was extracted in Economic exchange.

Debt and Obligation; evolved within Temple districts before coinage.

When trade was local, management could be simple

Commercial activity at the local level could stay more stable and maintain the above conditions with regular Hierarchical methods of governance, which were nominal for Kingdoms and small countries.

Top down approaches are nothing new; I have covered this concept extensively in contrast to Anarchy. For this comparison, please see the ‘Etymology of Common Words’ at the bottom of my post; ‘Spiritual Identity and Linguistics of Being’, or for a simplified version, see the Reference Section at the bottom.

International trade forced the evolution of Multi Layered and Coordinated Administration types out of necessity

There were many types of organizational management styles possible and their applications depended on what was being managed and why. It’s fairly obvious that within any ‘top down’ system, the priority of authority pointed downward, while those ranking in lower positions had a priority of responsibility that faced upward, yet often lacked any power to make decisions. Would this have worked in ancient international trade?

The short answer is: ‘No, it would fail spectacularly; a strict top down system would fall flat on it’s face, centralized supervision does not work well at a distance.’

To operate across vast distances, traders needed a different system:

Negotiable distribution of responsibility, authority and reward

Shared standards of practice followed by everyone within the network

Aligned incentives that engaged the Self Reliance of Leads

More internal motivation, less external enforcement

Any system of trade, that must operate while spread out far and wide, needs it’s operators to be consistent in practice and focused on shared management goals; primary leads that are unable to communicate or coordinate easily would need to have a unifying credo for their trade practices to get reliable results. From at least the early Bronze Age, Temples played an important part in the establishment of ideological unity among seafarers; while this aspect of management was essential, it’s effects rippled through the development of urbanization and governance through delegation.

A distributed system of responsibility and reward is key for success of anything done in a decentralized manner. There had to be incentives and rewards for consistency; decisions needed to be aligned among the many leaders of trade fleets, but their motivation needed to come from a deeper personal level, a religiously ideological allegiance. This employed their self reliance and personal determination, individual merchants; particularly the shipping leads, with their self regulated loyalty, would be the best way to insure efficiency within the system .

Shared Ideologies augmented the practice of Distributed Systems of Authority and Trust

There is no greater motivator than a deeply held Ideology; as covered in Section 1: Ideological boundaries within Religious circles were naturally expressed in Political ones. International trade was a vector for communication of various agreements or disagreements and even though goods were important, ideas were consequential. To avoid economic or social exile, traders most likely kept their own credo in common to themselves, while publicly showing an interest in the local customs of countries they traded with. They were outwardly adaptable and their networks could maintain a form of rewarding subjective cohesion, while operating across territories. This rationale offers a cogent plausibility for the early development of Public Private pacts; and a beginning basis for the Legal Trust infrastructures we can see today. This also aligns with the importance of ‘contracts’ such as described with the Payman Pact.

Nik Spatari’s drawing of the site of Eski Kale in Turkey (dated to circa 300 BCE) showing Mithras at left in Iranian attire shaking hands with the Hellenic God Zeus at right. This may be one of the first artistic depictions of the handshake symbolizing the “Payman” (pact) — Image courtesy of Dr. Kaveh Farrokh on his website.

The above image is symbolic for essential and contractual agreement between groups in a multitude of ways and therefore not limited to commerce.

The logic that supports a management type effective for decentralized exchange:

Political and Economic order was about control over territory and material resources, while the Theological or Ideological version was about having a form of social dominion over cognition. To factor these together could be considered a form of Ideological Logistics. One accounts for an internal sense of identity and distinction; the other, an external mode of cooperative management, because how people think is how they tend to agree and act.

For purposes of management, the best alternative that could replace or redirect an inefficient, top down hierarchy would be an architecture of heterarchy; a decentralized network in which multiple nodes could hold comparable authority, yet operate in a coordinated fashion. This provided for the engagement of self regulated individualized determination, commensurate between trade members as well as efficient handling of goods and distribution. Ideological alignment of individuals with their group assured their success. What was managed were Religious Ideologies; the later Monotheistic consolidations, clearly formed as an integrated process that benefited commercial logistics, exclusive control over trade territory and internal politics of localities all at once.

There is a lot more to the metric of Belief and Faith supported by Ideology, this aligns ancient trade and exchange with today’s global finance and economic environment, it makes the parallel unavoidable and will be covered in this next Section.

Section 2:

Abstract:

For various types of power concentration and management, there are unique types of order; some exist in a top down format; common to localized Religious and Political Institutions, while others are necessarily decentralized, employing a formal distributed balance between authorities within a cooperative control network. The two types to be compared are Hierarchy and Heterarchy; they are not opposite and functionally, they compliment each other. Heterarchy is the focus of this Section; Hierarchy is given as ‘defined’ and ‘commonly known.’ Heterarchical management is referenced within the archaeological study of Alašiya; an island dominion known today as Cypress, once a primary source of copper for Bronze Age maritime trade networks. Resources were likely managed and traded in a cooperative manner. The methodology appears to have persisted throughout the Bronze and Iron Ages, first spread through Temple Economies. Heterarchical organization was the best way to orchestrate seafaring trade routes as they connected to various seaports; in maritime context, this is referred to as a Thalassocracy. Historically known Thalassocratic group networks are listed chronologically by an early 4th century bishop of Caesarea Maritima in the Chronicon, known as the Eusebius’ List; some of the major ones are: Phoenicians and Carthaginians, which may have originated from earlier, Aḫḫiyawa (Acheaens); or Akhaioí, then followed by minor ones like the Doric Hexapolis of western Anatolia, The Lydians, then the Athenian-led Delian League. Later ones included; The Venitians and the British Empire. Thalassocracies operated in a functionally decentralized manner, while their principals maintained an ideological unity; this influenced how some land based powers related. An early example: Trade between Aḫḫiyawa and Heka Khasut in Avaris likely influenced Habiru Canaanite culture. Thalassocratic trade management functioned with minor, central control nodes; favored multiple leads, that could hold equal ‘stakes’ in it’s operation. This decentralized and distributed method of responsibility and authority led overall governance to adopt similar leadership forms and strategies such as what was attested of the Phoenicians by Aristotle. This is also what Solon’s Athenian Democracy was based on; able to Select leaders amongst a chosen few Archons. Thalassocracy exists today in similar form, with Global Corporate and Finance networks; they privately control public funds and policies of Nations, where Governments institute falsified claims on Sovereignty through legal fictions like Admiralty Law. Where networks of financial Trusts, based on Pledges and ‘Social Contracts’ form the basis for citizenships, presumptuously promissory and servile to Debt fabricated by others. The ancient to modern comparison reveals a nature and function for a control structure in which this constructive deceit becomes obvious, then once it can be seen, becomes possible to deconstruct it by the application of proper and effective remedies.

Hierarchy vs Heterarchy, a template for Decentralized Globalist Management and Finance

For most, ‘Hierarchy’ is well defined, but what is ‘Heterarchy?’

There are multiple aspects to this topic; the following Subsection will review some of them; this is a more technical approach to the question in the subtitle:

What if an ancient Merchant Network could form Banks within Temples, then district them like Branches into other territories? How could this be Managed?

The functional mechanics of any organizational system, are integral to the elements or members within it. The best way to view Heterarchy is from the perspective of various academic studies that have already been done; these range from neural science to archaeology. The focus here is the consistency of overall patterns that can be observed between the ancient and modern world.

Hierarchy vs Heterarchy

Although ‘Hierarchy’ has a more clear cut definition than ‘Heterarchy,’ they are interoperable and brought into focus with these entries from Wikipedia:

Neural Study, Brain Science and Artificial Intelligence

Social and Archaeological observations

Responsible Autonomy, Organizations and legitimate valuations

Relational Models Theory and Value within Capitalistic Exchanges

While the above items are basically covered; there are some important nuances that directly connect Ideological congruence between members of groups, the exclusivity of markets and trade behavior that held significant influence in ancient urbanization. An expanded elaboration on Heterarchy could be discussed in the following areas:

Neural Study of the Brain offers a recursive view of Social Functionality (Warren Sturgis McCulloch and Carole Crumley)

Heterarchy in government types as described in Political Economics, Legal Theory, and Organizational Theory: (Dekker, Kuchař and David C. Stark)

Synthesis of Value starts with Agreement; is Ideologically supported by Belief or Faith, is central to Economics and exists only in the Mind (Carl Bankston)

Thalassocratic management is inherently Heterarchical; and is decentralized (Andrew Lambert and John L Myres)

Thalassocracy is an example of conscious Heterarchical management, the definitions offered for both terms fit by description; but are not mentioned as having a direct connection, and yet they have very strong cogent correlations. The relevance of this analysis shows a nexus between Archaeology and Modernity, forming the basis for a deeper study for what can be called Social and Political Anthropology.

Integrated Heterarchical relationships in Ancient Commerce and Urbanization, can be recognized in today’s Globalism. The following areas are thus presented:

Archaeological importance of Alašiya: An Island Kingdom as a laboratory for decentralized control and historic precedence for Heterarchy in commerce

Cooperation between Thalassocracies and Temple jurisdictions: Some remarks based on my thought experiment in Section 1

Commercial benefits of Thalassocracy: Seafaring merchants formed networks of influence that could sway inland Rulers; organized scarcity was an asset

Thalassocracy today: A General Synopsis; potential neutrality of natural Heterarchy, Philanthropathological study and Intergranular Corruption

Let’s start with Heterarchy:

In prior posts; a lot of effort has already been made to carefully expose the ways Hierarchy has been woven into everything in contexts ranging from the political to the linguistic. In Mini Video Post 2, there is a brief introduction for Heterarchy in the archaeological context; this system is not opposite to Hierarchy and is a characteristic found in Thalassocracy, a semi decentralized system of authority that describes governance for maritime commerce. However similar, there are some important distinctions derived from academic sources.

Heterarchical organization best describes the reality of Private Side authoritative control networks and how they interface with Public Side Institutions

In essence, both Hierarchy and Heterarchy manifest in different ways depending on what context it is observed. Wikipedia lists different areas where Heterarchy could apply.

Hierarchy vs Heterarchy — from Wikipedia:

Heterarchy is a system of organization where the elements of the organization are unranked (non-hierarchical) or where they possess the potential to be ranked a number of different ways.[1] Definitions of the term vary among disciplines: In social and information sciences, heterarchies are networks of elements in which each element shares the same ‘horizontal’ position of power and authority, each playing a theoretically equal role. A heterarchy may be orthogonal to a hierarchy, subsumed to a hierarchy, or it may contain multiple hierarchies; the two kinds of structure are not mutually exclusive. In fact, each level in a hierarchical system could be composed of a potentially heterarchical group.

Some Categories: Political hierarchies and heterarchies are systems in which multiple dynamic power-structures govern the actions of the system. They represent different types of network structures that allow differing degrees of connectivity. In a (tree-structured) hierarchy every node is connected to at most one parent node and to zero or more child nodes. In a heterarchy, however, a node can be connected to any of its surrounding nodes without needing to go through or to get permission from some other node.

Toward the bottom of this Subsection; there is a Note on exactly why this whole analysis between the ancient and modern Heterarchies hold importance. Please see the ‘General Synopsis’ There are some very interesting parallels that seem necessary to explore.

Neural Study, Brain Science and Artificial Intelligence The concept of heterarchy was first employed in a modern context by cybernetician Warren McCulloch in 1945.[2] As Carole L. Crumley has summarized: “He examined alternative cognitive structure(s), the collective organization of which he termed heterarchy. He demonstrated that the human brain, while reasonably orderly was not organized hierarchically. This understanding revolutionized the neural study of the brain and solved major problems in the fields of artificial intelligence and computer design.”[3]

Social and Archaeological observations Socially, a heterarchy distributes privilege and decision-making among participants, while a hierarchy assigns more power and privilege to the members “high” in the structure. The requirements for a heterarchical system are [often] not exactly stated, identifying a heterarchy through the use of archaeological materials [like in Alašiya] can often prove to be difficult.[4]

Responsible Autonomy and Organizations and legitimate valuations In an organizational context the value of heterarchy derives from the way in which it permits the legitimate valuation of multiple skills, types of knowledge or working styles without privileging one over the other. In information sciences; heterarchy, as a form of responsible autonomy and hierarchy are sometimes combined under the umbrella term Triarchy.

Relational Models Theory and Value within Capitalistic Exchanges Schoenherr and Dopko[5] use the concept of reward systems and Relational models theory. Relational models are defined by distinct expectations for exchanges between individuals in terms of authority ranking, equality matching, communality, and market pricing. They suggest that discrepancies in the kind of reward that is used to assign merit and differences in merit assigned to specific groups of individuals can be used as evidence for heterarchical structure.

Neural Study of the Brain offers a recursive view of Social Functionality

As mentioned in the above Wikipedia: In the world of Neural Study, Heterarchy is a naturally occurring organizational form; a semi structural and functional trait found to be present within the human brain. Relationships between various neurons and synaptic networks can form negotiable connections; depending on the types of signals being exchanged. The synapses are as nodes within an interactive network, whereby ‘hierarchy’ among various networks form only as a secondary response to required priority, but remain adaptable and unfixed.

It follows that if heterarchy can be considered natural to brain structure; then at the macro scale, relationships or exchanges between human individuals could be socially reflected by certain aspects of this negotiable process. If the brain deals in chemical balances within the body, then focus and priority could be proportional and relative to the interpretation of body sensations, including outer ones, as well as social experiences. Even within the animal kingdom; animal groups that are observably more social, commonly display heterarchical association, sometimes even among nonmembers of otherwise homogeneous groups, of course there are very noticeable hierarchies as well and pecking orders often apply.

The study of the physical, biological brain and associated science does not directly connect to the study of the Mind, which is essentially a nonphysical element of psychological experience the brain is often considered a scaffold for.

That an inner condition of reality would reflect an outer manifestation is natural and should be anticipated. What exists on the inside certainly gets expressed on the outside. The physical world is not possible without a nonphysical movement of energy; Heterarchy expresses that in in terms of behavior in the outer physical sense in relation to apparent social organization.

Social order is not solely attributable, nor is it restricted to the isolated individual experience or moral expectations emergent from single individuals. This interactive intelligent dynamic, is a syncretic manifestation of cooperative tension and harmonies existing between many of them. Heterarchy does not contradict the immutable subjective nature of Individual awareness, the presence of consciousness or of the Sight that is exclusive to Individual perception; it’s only a measure of how it negotiates, multiplies, compounds and recombines itself within the social crucible.

Heterarchy is usually not as noticeable as Hierarchy in social systems; often there are many Hierarchies competing to rise within an overall Heterarchical neighborhood. Of course a dynamic balance has always existed between conflicting efforts and negotiable compromises, this naturally gave rise to an overall cooperative ecosystem; especially with an emphasis on economic activities, yet also with a developmental impact on other modalities, such as the aristocratic private sides to Political and Religious institutions. This is referenced by Aristotle in his description of the Phoenician governing system, as well as many others.

In essence; Heterarchy by itself as a term, is a description for a naturally occurring interactive condition and should not be confused with a calculated design or intent found behind most hierarchical pursuits of agenda, such as fixed dominance or mastery over others who are also engaged in a shared common social network.

The following paper describes Heterarchy in government types:

‘Encyclopedia of Law and Economics’ by Erwin Dekker and Pavel Kuchař at George Mason University, the linked paper is titled ‘Heterarchy’. Some excerpts follow:

Dekker and Kuchař offers this definition in context with governance: Heterarchy is a complex adaptive system of governance, an order with more than one governing principle. Heterarchies include elements of hierarchies and networks, but in a number of important ways, heterarchies are different from both of these systems of governance. The model of heterarchical governance is like plate tectonics: mutually self-contained orders with unclear hierarchies among them. The concept of Heterarchy is most frequently employed within the field of ‘Political Economics’ to refer to political structures which consist of co-existing systems of governance without a clear hierarchy.

Political Economics is very much associated with and integrates into the compound terms mentioned in Section 1: Theological Politics and Theological Capitalism.

By application, both express Politics. One aspect is Qualitative and faces inward, the other is Quantitative and faces outward; Economics is really the interstitial arrangement they both share relative to general social exchange. Please see the section also listed on the bottom: Terms and Definitions for more details.

Dekker and Kuchař continue in their paper to describe the assertion of Heterarchy as having a multi-purposed approach for description of polycentricity within systems. The paper has several sections that explain origins for heterarchy as a concept in rival evaluative principles for the use of heterarchy in the following fields:

Political Economics, Legal Theory, and Organizational Theory:

Although these social exchanges are frequently noticeable in the outer sense; they are ultimately governed subjectively by perceptions of individual participants involved. A primary basis for evaluative principles and commensuration to function is purely Ideological and although naturally occurring, there should be no surprise that Religion would be an important early nesting ground for this arrangement.

The work of Dekker and Kuchař essentially offer compliments to some technical aspects for Heterarchy; as does that of Carole Crumley, making connections between the technical world of Brain Science and the political studies of Democracy.

A heterarchical network could be used to describe neuron connections or democracy, although there are clearly [standard] hierarchical elements in both.[7]

The following authors already introduced in Section 1, have provided important perspectives on the Anthropology of Economics and Religion in essential areas:

Mario Liverani , provides an excellent analysis of ancient temple economies and their contribution to the advancement for decentralized maritime trade power.

Priscilla S. Keswani, adds archeological study of Alašiya to the discussion of Heterarchy, temple economies, and backs ideas for decentralized trade networks.

David Graeber describes the evolution of Debt and Credit systems leading to the representational element of Coinage.

Carl Bankston provides for a unique approach to recognizing the essential Ideological mechanics of Belief and Faith, that forms cogency with Value.

Mediation mattered in the Management of Ideas as much as Goods

In early Bronze Age context; wherever exchange commonly happened between people in a peer to peer format, there was an exchange of ideas as much as goods. In most cases; the ideas were about subjective differences in ‘value;’ whereas one trader might get a perceived higher value item and the other trader might get one with a perceived lesser value. Of course physical differences between actual items to be exchanged mattered as well. The origin of ‘Value’ and ‘Equity’ with something, was not tied to anything other than the subjective preference for what was sought; an internally held idea buttressed by ‘Belief’ or ‘Faith,’ which could only exist in the Mind.

Synthesis of Agreement for Value is central to Trade When people trade, they exchange artifacts which they value less for other ones they value more. Trade is thus an exchange of unequals but possibly also of ‘competing principles’ or ‘notions of worth,’ (such as; about the legal differences between goods and persons). If one artifact is to be traded for another in a market, conflicting principles of valuation have to be reconciled through commensuration. — Dekker and Kuchař 2016.

Temples as Trade hubs

Temples acted as natural mediators for the value of goods and helped in the process for developing agreements between trade partners. Actual value of something was more centered on the subjectivity of agreement, not an objective property of any artifact to be traded. In this sense, Liverani, Dekker and Kuchař seem to agree and provide a further perfection for Carl Bankston’s concept that describes the dynamic:

‘Becoming ‘Consumers’ of Faith by becoming ‘Producers’ of it through ‘Participation’ with interactions relative to how Individuals view themselves.’

The importance for this cannot be overstated and is at the very core of how Theological Capitalism and Theological Politics function.

To further expand on concepts posited by Carl Bankston and how it applies to Value:

The people themselves were consumers of Value because they agreed to become the producers of it, especially by engaging in the required interaction at the Temple to form an agreement. To settle on Value was to Believe in it and that took Faith.

Any pledges to a temple; as well as Obligations for Debt were products within the mind, produced by those who held ‘Faith’ in the God that justified them. With Belief living within them, people were mostly internally motivated and not externally compelled in their agreements or participation; this points to a more natural cooperative exchange and not one forced by any authority. The majority of historic evidence for this is from various linguistic records and is not so evident from physical remains found by archaeology.

Value for Tithes, Labor and Corvée

For dependent locals, Tithes to the temple were sacralized to the Gods. Debt was created and held by temple mediation and management by priests on the basis for what was owed by those who could pledge something of value, such as labor obligation or Corvée.

Labor availability held a very high value for authorities; physical productivity, like labor for construction of buildings and other hard work, planting and harvesting, as well as sailing fleets for trade to distant ports were important for functions in any administrative district. Even though the value of goods could be negotiable, the value for labor held a surprisingly consistent and essential importance, even amid the diversity of social and religious beliefs among many cults.

Value for Labor and it’s availability — a tricky balance

For Temple administration, Labor was obviously essential and therefore always valued. For Labor, food, supplies and other support were valued. Scarcity was always an important consideration and was not immune to manipulation.

Scarcity of labor could result from an abundance of food, which could reduce the number of workers willing or able to provide it; alternatively, abundance of labor could come about due to a scarcity of food, this could certainly elevate the value for it. Food can become quite popular with hunger and can be followed by a willingness to work for it. This seems like a simple perspective, yet it is worth noting that food was like any resource that could also be gathered from the wild, but in most cases that may have required more effort than providing corvée for the temple.

This is not meant to imply that those who were satiated were fat and lazy or typically didn’t work. The value of labor was proportional to a logistic difficulty to find it, or motivate it, as well as to perform it. Scarcity of supply for resource held a significant impact on value; if it could be manipulated, then so could the labor. Aside from this, outright slavery was certainly practiced in some places.

To expand on David Graeber’s perspective; coinage was later created as a method to keep track of Debt and did not; by itself, create any Value. Debt and Credit based systems had been in place since very early times. The typical asymmetry of value in trade that had led to the rise of mediation by ritual was followed later by the establishment of coin as an enumerating substitute for it.

Coinage could stand in for value directly, which was a qualifier for exchanges when shared directly by those who traded. It represented an agreed value and extended the benefit of mediation otherwise provided by temple authority wherever trade could take place abroad. The scarcity and uniqueness of a shiny coin made it hold a perceived value and therefore it was accepted; coin later became expected in exchanges as part of transactions once the system began to spread. With the circulation of coin, a perception of Debt could be imposed much easier and Obligation to it could also be spread, so therefore it was quantitative. Coin could not exist without an agreed idea of Value for it with which to compensate Debt.

A gold coin might seem to have the property of divine sanction and by returning it to the temple in exchange for food, someone may feel like they experienced a form beneficial divine reciprocity from the Gods. Relationships like this fortified accepted ideas of value internally, by having an external exchange that resulted in real life sustenance for people’s families. Agreement in good faith, as an economic practice was mostly a mental and emotional exercise of faith in exchange and balance. Without complimentary agreement, the whole arrangement would collapse and cease to exist. This was likely the case at least for a short time during the Bronze Age Collapse.

Both Debt and Value are ultimately subject to and supported by Belief, not objective Fact. Even when coinage began to take hold, temple mediators could not create Value, nor could they create Debt…… they redistributed or redirected personal, socially held beliefs and Ideas about them; objectively, neither ever existed.

The whole perspective between Debt and Money was always a constructive fraud; those who mediated agreements, created neither. Yet these concepts need each other, Money cannot exist without Debt. Equity in something cannot exist without Value; what builds a sense of Value is one’s own sense of it coupled with the specter of Scarcity.

Since the whole economic system relied on the willing participation and agreement of those who engaged in it, what becomes very clear is everything was reliant on a willingly shared Ideological foundation. Religion was a method to administrate and determine cognitive territoriality, to place constraint on the mind was possibly more valuable than the management of physical material resources or territory.

Thalassocracy: A political method for Decentralized Networks

With ancient maritime trade, a more formalized and organized heterarchical system could help manage the physical logistics for trade routes and as well, offer sacred commensuration for value and compensation to aid in routine exchanges. Thalassocracy is such an administration and could facilitate control over resources as well as ritually fortify agreements based on shared credos. Publicly accepted religious ideologies could function as a regulatory framework capable of excluding or restricting nonmember trade groups by Ideological differences.

The typology for a Thalassocratic administration might blend the practice of logistical management for commerce with a form of theological order; between ordained Kingship and Theocratic rule, making Temple and Palatial Authorities seem nearly indistinguishable. An integrated economic regime such as described; could in theory, expand trade routes as an extension for earlier Temple trade hubs and their jurisdictional authority. Coastal seaport temples might operate as independent nodes for that authority, yet remain ideologically unified, as Liverani and others might imply.

Thalassocracy — from Wikipedia:

A thalassocracy or thalattocracy,[1] sometimes also maritime empire, is a state with primarily maritime realms, an empire at sea, or a seaborne empire.[2] Traditional thalassocracies seldom dominate interiors, even in their home territories. Examples of this were the Phoenician states of Tyre, Sidon and Carthage.

Thalassocracy: Origin of the concept is Eusebius’ list:

Thalassocracy was a resurrection of a word known from a very specific classical document, which British classical scholar John Linton Myres termed “the List of Thalassocracies”.[8]: 87–88 The list was in the Chronicon, a work of universal history of Eusebius, an early 4th century bishop of Caesarea Maritima. Eusebius categorized several historical polities in the Mediterranean as ‘sea-controlling’ and listed them in a chronology.[9] The list includes a successive series of ‘thalassocracies’, begins from the Lydians after the fall of Troy, and ends with Aegina, each controlled the sea for a number of years. The list therefore presents a series of the successive exclusive naval domains, as the total control of the seas changed hands between these thalassocracies.[10] Since it does not mention Aegina’s final submission of its naval force to Athens, the original list was likely compiled before the consolidation of the Athenian-led Delian League.[11]

Wikipedia does not make a claim for there being a direct association between Heterarchical qualities and Thalassocratic governance; yet it is structurally undeniable.

Archaeological importance of Alašiya

An Island laboratory for decentralized control and historic precedence for Heterarchy in commerce points to the evolution of Thalassocracy

The Island of Alašiya, known today as Cyprus is an excellent study in how such a Heterarchical network of interests could form a trade union of sorts, almost like a Political Union, where to the outside, they might appear to be one Kingdom but were actually decentralized internally as many smaller states. Please see: Mini Video Post 2.

Priscilla Schuster Keswani, wrote a research paper in 1996 called ‘Hierarchies, Heterarchies, and Urbanization Processes: The View from Bronze Age Cyprus,’ posted in: The Journal of Mediterranean Archaeology. Her paper examines the potential impact of semi decentralized order on early urbanization of Alašiya.

In a portion of her Abstract; Priscilla states:

“In this paper, I consider urbanization processes in Late Bronze Age Cyprus, which diverge from the paradigm of hierarchy inasmuch as they seem to have begun in the absence of prior ‘chiefdom’ societies and culminated in the emergence of a number of autonomous regional polities with a diversity of hierarchical and heterarchical characteristics. I discuss the differing patterns of internal organization which these polities display and explore the possible reasons for those differences.”

The concept of land based Heterarchies, could theoretically extend to early seafaring trade partners together throughout the Mediterranean, in a relationship that cannot be easily detected by archaeological or linguistic evidence; except where it may be interpreted from sources like the Armarna Letters. One could hypothesize the entire Near East, Mediterranean network of trade was becoming ever more organized into this form of decentralization; such as indicated on the Island of Alašiya, as the Bronze Age progressed. This afforded merchants greater control over trade as they conducted it with major powers, especially if their network controlled the distribution of resources like copper. An island situated in the center of major trade routes certainly developed a lot of relationships and influenced much larger inland Kingdoms.

A perspective for this could be that coastal areas where merchants landed, increasingly adopted specific ideas of cooperation that functioned well among traders. Alternatively, since the island was a confluence for many different trade groups from all over the Mediterranean; the territories on the island were at least temporarily subdivided into various authority zones that corresponded to their land based origins. This arrangement may have created an early form of cooperative sharing that eventually became more than just a commercial practice as it formalized.

The elevation of localized temple districts into trade networks was essentially the foundation for Thalassocracies to develop, such as demonstrated by the Phoenician one.

Cooperation between Thalassocracy and Temple Jurisdictions:

From Early to Later development

There could be distinctions between the methods of Temples that acted as economic institutions such as banks, landlords, or workshop-owners; as opposed to Merchant Thalassocracies that operated within city-state polities, such as how Phoenician administration functioned. These organizations may have used religion instrumentally; both aspects of these arrangements were certainly integral and likely occurred in varying institutional contexts.

The natural order to these systems was governed in large part by the way people think, or could be led to think. Order of any kind requires agreement between consequential participants; the whole people are what makes any system function, shared ideology helps to lead, support and perpetuate it.

From my thought experiment in Section 1 :

What could possibly happen if an influential merchant network were to organize and ‘create’ their own God? And their own Temple? Couldn’t they develop strict religious rules to govern and district whole regions of trade? Even in other countries? They could open their Temples in other countries too, just like branches to a Banking Network.

How could Priests eventually come to occupy multiple roles?

What if Priests could be Bankers and Businessmen all at once?

As a possibility:

In earlier times, agreements may have developed among trading partners that could have established residences for their officials or agents within temples. From there, personal and social mergers happened. This is one pathway that a consolidation of roles could occur and pressure could be exerted on rulers by merchants infiltrating original priesthoods. To be clear, high ranking priests were not likely to pilot a ship or go trade, but the converse could be more likely, a merchant group holding control over a trade route or resource for a specific temple jurisdiction could add an agent into the temple staff.

According to a paper by Jitse Daniels:

“Besides the high priests that operated the great temples in the cities, priests were needed everywhere where people sought help or protection from the gods; especially during long and perilous sea voyages.” “Thus, according to Mark Christian, among others; there must have been lower level, “part-time” priests who accompanied sailors on their voyages to perform essential rites while traveling from colony to colony. Perhaps they also conducted rites and shared religious knowledge at smaller, rural sanctuaries in more remote colonies.” “It is quite plausible that in the strongly religious Phoenician society there existed such a class of low-level priests who traveled through the Phoenician network, and they might have been very important agents who created cultural cohesion throughout the network.” — Daniels, J. (2020). Temples and Religious Ties in the Network of the Phoenicians. University of Groniek

The paper referenced above has entries that show how the Religious ties between temples most certainly maintained cultural and administrative cohesion, with lesser priests who had a traveling job on the trade route. By extension, having multiple roles for members within a temple organization is not a far stretch. If many temples became coordinated with commercial activities they engaged in; a decentralized heterarchical management style certainly had everything to do with their success and that helped to establish branches for their influence. This might be how temples not only became the birthplace of banks, but also banking networks.

Alternatively, there were definite cases of rulers that held dual roles as priests; such as in Akhenaten’s Theocracy and his Cult of Aten, this is an example of a drastic Monotheistic consolidation. Theocracy linked Priesthood to Royalty in almost the same way as Thalassocracy linked Mercantile trade routes to Temple jurisdictions. This could be part of a long process that solidified Monotheism in some places; nevertheless, ideological consolidations did take place for the benefit of profit as much as for control over territory.

Commercial benefits of Thalassocracy

Ancient Merchants formed networks of influence that could sway inland Rulers; managed scarcity was an important asset

Commerce in the ancient Mediterranean and Mesopotamian world operated far and wide. As previously indicated, standard Hierarchical top down system of authority could not function with any degree of effectiveness at a distance and strict centrality would have been an obvious weakness.

The interactive formation of Heterarchical behavior is essentially a natural factor; Merchants were able to formalize Thalassocratic systems based on that, out of logistical necessity. This was a regional and branch management method of authority similar to today’s corporate administrations; it enabled temple sponsored commercial trade missions and management of privileged resource access.

Exotic goods such as lapis, cedar and metals often required organized or sponsored trading expeditions. Temples could control which merchants and localities participated in trade and regulated exchanges, this delineated supply and managed scarcity. When many merchants worked together as a cooperative network, they gained an upper hand in the process to reconcile value and mutual protection from piracy while in transit, as well as commercial efficiency.

Of course there were always smaller hierarchies among minor merchants and land traders, as they had to deal with each other as well as local temple and palatial authorities, not all networks functioned within the overall international trade system the same way. Aside from possible tithes merchants could pay to access markets; in earlier times, every port of call had different customs, or religious expectations for those who would come to do business.

According to Liverani, in later times; especially with the Phoenicians, large overall trade interests had developed a networked ideological credo that held secretive allegiances not tied to a specific Kingdom or Country, but only to their own Thalassocracy in common, as already stated in the previous section.

“The eventual emergence of Phoenician mercantile oligarchies illustrates a shift from temple-dominated trade to more decentralized, yet still ideologically bound, commercial powers.” (Liverani 2014, ch. 12)

Battles over supply:

When Thalassocratic networks such as The Phoenicians became established, they became the complete local governing system for coastal cities like Tyre, Sidon and Byblos, their adaptable authority could engage inland Kingdoms with a relative sense of equanimity, while their polycentric branches of distribution enabled their form of governance to spread out and colonize areas as far away as the Iberian Peninsula.

General Map of Phoenician network of settlements

Some Kingdoms and other land based principalities sought certain types of resources; availability depended on scarcity and where they were located, as well as who delivered them. Regardless of difficulties for access; also previously mentioned, logistic limitations for trade could start with ideological alignment. Merchant Priests of temples had an interest in who was governing the lands from where goods originated. Ideology as a factor, could become a big arm twister to pressure some Kingdoms that wanted to join certain marketplaces, to conditionally endorse one temple or religion over another.

In terms of outright conflict, were Kings more powerful than Mercantile Unions? Of course, militarily they could be; however, Thalassocratic Mercantile Unions could find ways to play larger powers against each other, especially over issues of supply to get an economically preferred result.

Kingdoms could restrict access for some merchants, and conversely resources could become restricted by merchants, this cooperative tension could still be reconciled through Temple authority.

Simplified map of Trade Routes

Some Names of known Thalassocracies:

As mentioned in the abstract at the beginning; some historic mercantile powers might be commonly known by names like the ‘Phoenicians’ or ‘Carthaginians,’ which may have complimented the earlier ‘Aḫḫiyawa,’ known to have traded with the ‘Heka Khasuk’ of Avaris and the Kingdom of Ugarit with land trade extensions reaching as far as the Mitanni Empire in the 1600’s BCE.

Aḫḫiyawa also made regular stops in Alašiya which was a major Bronze Age trade hub. Other Thalassocracies found to be in the Eusebius list of them include; The Lydians, and the Athenian-led Delian League.

Getting further into more modern times, trade related groups like this could have led to the rise of The Royal Scyths, The Khazarians, The Venetians, or Black Nobility and others that are currently operating today.

The following subsection below, stipulates that the entire Globalist Corporate and Financial infrastructure operates as a Thalassocratic convention. Private interests are able to function in a Heterarchically coordinated Democracy among it’s Stakeholders; who in turn, run nearly all the Governments of the world as Franchises.

Thalassocracy today

As a General Synopsis; Heterarchy is merely a quality of interaction

Heterarchy is actually natural, it is neither ‘Good’ nor ‘Bad,’ but merely the Ideologically adaptable, Social and Political lattice that can form and enable both qualitative and quantitative association through Economic engagement. This is a characteristic associated with backstage decision making, or in other words control from the private side of the system of systems.

As a natural condition of interaction, it reflects distribution of responsibility and benefits to participant members based on priority. It is able to function along with minor or overall systemic hierarchies within multiple nodes; this makes a primary ruler either unnecessary or very hard to identify, if present.

Some present day decentralized networks:

It should be no surprise that many criminal organizations such as Drug Cartels, Human Traffickers, Pedophile Rings, Auto Theft networks, Street Gangs and Political Money Laundering activities are all organized in similar ways and nearly all of them could also be considered Heterarchical. Essentially, this natural manner of organization is able to be adaptable; enabling these types of groups to achieve their goals, all while maintaining situational flexibility, and is amenable to Back-room Agreements as mentioned above. In large part, this defines the functionally for the administrative ‘Private Side’ to any criminal system. Corporate Chains of Custody are as Heterarchical as they are Intergranular; any corruption seeking to hide from the view of public scrutiny, will choose to operate in a similar way. Some basic examples: Global Finance, Central Banking and Governments, especially western ones at the global length of coordination. Examples of public efforts they have managed: The Plandemic recently observed with Covid; Unlawful Banker’s Wars, since at least the last three hundred years. Media and Information Embargo, Censorship, such as what can be seen with D-List in the UK; with their Pilgrim Society, or the Disinformation campaigns of US Media Companies. Nearly all western governments are at war with free speech and freedom of information, they are working tirelessly and are desperate to claw back access to knowledge people have gained over the last 20 years on the internet. This is not just from academic sources but from personal interaction, by reducing the reach of discussions in an attempt to curtail dissidence. The current public effort is the rollout for an integrated Digital ID Panopticon with digital currency in various parts of the world; this is so carefully coordinated between Governments, Corporations, Banks and Philanthropy, and their efforts are so well choreographed that they have essentially proved themselves to be as Heterarchical, as most Criminal Syndicates. Public institutions should never be accepted for face value, and lately they have proven themselves to have zero credibility.

The evolution of ‘Democracy’ in the ancient context of Solon of Athens, is inherently Heterarchical and supports a thesis that systems sold to the public as ‘Representative’ are definitely not. Instead, they are only able to represent those who are the personal reigning principals who ‘hold a stake’ in the system; in other words, Stakeholders. The NGO’s of the world, along with privately funded charities are often found to be privately cross coordinated with Epstein style Pedophile Networks and International Finance. This is a study that could be called: Philanthropathological Parasitism.

Covid was just one example of toxic medical interventions that has kept repeating and the historic precedence was quite revealing. Please see Nadja Durbach: ‘They Might As Well Brand Us’ Working-Class Resistance to Compulsory Vaccination in Victorian England in the 1850’s.

Covid was coordinated in a decentralized heterarchical manner; it is fresh on everyone’s mind and is a key to what has driven many to research related topics on coordinated authoritarian control. The part that was always apparent was just how meticulously choreographed and rehearsed it seemed to be as it played out. Even from the standpoint of ‘Event 201,’ it seemed clear there was never just a single primary authority controlling all of it; when Covid became publicly observable, the entire Globalist network functioned as a coordinated well oiled machine.

The Pharmaceutical Industry as a whole, has persistently managed to privately influence and maintain public policy, propaganda and other legalistic formations to push Vaccines and other toxic anti-biological interventions. Each government around the world functioned with very little resistance in the overall system of Information Embargo, Censorship and Lock Downs; there can be no doubt about the presence of a modern interwoven nexus existing among all the various nodes of ‘authority.’

The real solution to the problem of this socially interwoven, necrotic and carceral system is ironic. Those who would resist this Geo-politically intergranular, intermeddling and pernicious control mechanism need to learn to apply ‘Heterarchy,’ as a naturally forming, socially interactive order; it is possible to take it up in a completely conscious manner, if Thalassocracies can do it, so can we all.

Those who would form a successful Breakaway Community, must be able to exist in parallel to the existing ‘System’ without violence. They would need their own style of resistance; beginning with an Ideological alignment, that supports natural agreement among those who are ‘Aware of their own Authority and Self Sovereignty.’

In order for a healthy rebellion to grow at the International length; it must be able to maintain it’s nullifying functionality at the local level with a decentralized order; while also developing a method that completely prevents Ingratiation, Infiltration and Usurpation by the established Geo-economic Thalassocratic order.

Parallels with today’s Global Commerce, additional points:

The Principals and Rulers within Thalassocracies were the forerunners to the western Businessmen and Bankers of later European Oligarchies; the parallels are obvious. From the Merchant class to Nobility, the formation of control looks very similar.

By ‘Businessmen,’ the above intended parallel is to the Corporate Head who may be a leader of a company or an Equity Holder; not a minor local entrepreneur. In ancient times this would be the Merchant, his trade route and source of goods he controlled.

By ‘Banker,’ the intended parallel is the Principal Equity Owner, who may hypothecate economic value of, or speculate on resources. Just as the ancient Temple Priest might adjudicate the value for certain goods and help mediate trade between Merchant groups and the Kingdom, for a fee.



To sum it up further:

Phoenician trade networks were approximate to today’s Corporations

Temples were approximate to Banks just as Priests were approximate to Bankers

Polities in Temple jurisdictions were Obliges; like today’s Debtors with Mortgages

Merchants were approximate to Corporate Heads

Kings were approximate to Presidents or Governors

Also, Kings were to Temples as Presidents are to Global Banking Cartels

Not all Kings were heirs; some were ‘Selected,’ among ‘Chosen’ by the Chosen

‘Democracies’ today have similar arrangements, mislabeled as ‘Elections’

Additional thoughts on scarcity:

With ancient international trade, there were many interconnected localities, the records of communication and trade between them points to how scarcity could have driven the importance and exclusivity for certain types of goods, this proves to have been consistent since the earliest decipherable writings, especially found within the Armarna Letters.

Scarcity from the view point of a credit system was an asset, due to the demand on anything difficult to access or process. Forming monopolies over high demand items, was a fiduciary art-form perfected by the Phoenicians. They held a monopoly on some very hard to make items. From Tyre, they made a purple dye for certain textiles in very high demand by royalty. The control of resources like copper during the Bronze Age became lucrative for those who managed it’s scarcity. The more scarce something was, the more value it held for those who possessed it; conversely, the more attention it commanded for those who didn’t.

The manipulation of scarcity:

In today’s retrograde world of depopulation, the effort being coordinated in many countries by the ruling Thalassocratic Oligarchies to reduce food supplies, is meant to deliberately increase the value of real food beyond common affordability. This makes access to nutrition and essential sustenance more exclusive to the upper class and keeps the lower class hungry or otherwise more dependent; this guarantees their desire to provide labor, or at minimum reduces their willful dissidence.

Today’s Phoenician Thalassocracy is the Globalist Corporate and Finance network. The precedence established by them in ancient times, remains in place today. The Western Government ‘Democratic’ Franchise and Global finance system is privately controlled and definitely holds sway over public funds and policies of Nations through heterarchical networks of Trusts. What helps to manage dominion over resources is similar to what helps maintain that over cognition through censorious Information Embargo and Ideological discrimination.

Global Corporate operations are inherently Heterarchical and structured similar to a Thalassocracy, with control nodes found in very specific aspects of Trust Banking. Exchange and Commerce, with the interest of private side Stakeholders is capable of forcing legislation that in turn comes back around and supports their Corporate Thalassocracy. — And that seems almost Philanthropic.

There are more Sections forthcoming.

Next post will present a basic summary, then Section 3 will highlight some of the Participants in Commerce; Traveling Traders and Invaders. Followed by Section 4, which will provide a comprehensive spread on the Timeline with Locations.

Notes:

Other Sections will be posted separately but they are intended to be read sequentially. Indexes, References and full length links will be on the bottom of postings, this is to provide the best possible ‘Text to Speech’ performance, if one chooses to use that feature.

The materials of this research are integral to one another, therefore there will be instances where some specific descriptions will be repeated within their applied context; this is inevitable because historically, nothing was ever isolated. All the principles observed for each major facet of the ‘Public Private System,’ are part of a complete integrated system; even though it is quite dysfunctional from the view point of regular communities of free thinking individuals.

In order to live Free, we must be able to See what is being hidden, patterns of the past are very consistent and self revealing. Sometimes in order to find an effective solution to our present conditions, it’s necessary to dig deep enough to find the historic origins of the problems; the best way to get rid of bad symptoms is to eliminate the causation.

To illustrate some of the main ideas here:

The following is for recognizing the core concepts; the base definitions come right from the dictionary. Some helpful discussion can be found on this Wikipedia page, some aspects of which I will highlight below.

Monotheism is the doctrine or belief that there is only one God, to the exclusion of any other possible divine facilitators or personalities. Note; this is not comprehensive with Ontological concepts of ‘Oneness.’ In this case, the term describes a numerically singular ‘One.’ Essentially, it is a religious Monopoly in that God cannot exist anywhere else except an ordained Temple, controlled by the Chosen.

Polytheism is not a doctrine; it is a mischaracterized idea to describe ancient traditions of deification. Rather than just a ‘belief in’ or ‘worship of’ multiple gods and goddesses, this is a system with built in Ontological observation. Pantheons of deities are a socio-syncretic contemplation; having different domains and personalities. Showing the ‘Divine Essence’ is in all things, existing everywhere.

Syncretism is the combination of different forms of belief or practice, the fusion of two or more originally different inflectional forms into one form; being a syncretist. Does not completely consolidate, instead offers a framework with which to relate with deities, their multiplicity, characteristics and domains.

Theology is generally the study of the nature of God and religious belief. Religious beliefs and theory when systematically developed; grounded in social practice and ritual. Method or idea that sacralizes the perceived separateness of God from physical creation; enshrining a Physicalist view of the material world.

Capitalism is an economic and political system where trade or industry are controlled by private owners for profit. Its core principles are accumulation, ownership, and profiting from capital. In the framework of this discussion, most of the ‘capital’ is psychological . The accumulation is that of Allegiance; the ownership is that based from Obligation and Loyalty.

Consolidation is the action or process of combining a number of things into a single more effective or coherent whole, this includes the action or process of making something stronger or more solid for specific benefits. In terms of the Religious world; nearly synonymous to Syncretism, yet more finalizing.

Theological Politics is an interdisciplinary compound term that examines the relationship between religious ideas and the political systems it helped lay the foundations for. Side by side, institutions and their practices have a large impact on social cohesion. In addition; the concept explores how theology has shaped political thought and also analyzes ways religious beliefs motivate political action. In this sense, the term itself describes a Qualifier for specific Ideologies within a Political framework along the basis of Theology.

Theological Capitalism is a compound term I use in a very specific way: In capitalism, all meaning flows from action itself, dissolving the distance between belief and practice. This immediacy of meaning introduces a Utilitarian Theology, in which practical actions; investment, speculation, and financial transactions can become sacred rituals. In this sense, the term describes a Quantifier for Ideological Trust within a Religious framework along the basis of exclusive Economic exchange.

Reference Section:

Note that each of these references for books and research papers have their own citation indexes, in some cases where appropriate, they are also included here for additional perusal.

Temple Economies and the link between Commerce and Religion:

Liverani, Mario. The Ancient Near East: History, Society and Economy — A Study and Reference on trade networks and temple economies. This is a book of 644 pages, very thoroughly researched information, can be downloaded here: https://e-edu.nbu.bg/pluginfile.php/1469441/mod_resource/content/1/Liverani_Ancient_Near_East_2014.pdf

Nick Collins, How Maritime Trade and the Indian Subcontinent Shaped the World: Ice Age to Mid-Eighth Century. His book investigates how Indian maritime trade and philosophy have left an enduring mark on world civilizations. Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/69270278/download-free-pdf-how-maritime-trade-and-the-indian-subcontinent-sha-by-nick-collins



Michael Hudson — Debt and Economic Power in Antiquity; ‘Temple debt and banking’ https://www.thedissenter.net/podcast/1159-michael-hudson-temples-of-enterprise-creating-economic-order-in-the-bronze-age-near-east/

Beckman / Bryce / Cline — The Ahhiyawa Texts; ‘Hittite–Aḫḫiyawa diplomacy.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://dokumen.pub/the-ahhiyawa-texts-9781589832688.html

David Graeber — Debt: The First 5,000 Years; ‘Debt, credit, and sacred sanction.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://files.libcom.org/files/DebtTheFirst5000Years.pdf

Carl Bankston — Rationality, Choice and the Religious Economy: The Problem of Belief Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261994792_Rationality_Choice_and_the_Religious_Economy_The_Problem_of_Belief



Maritime Exchange:

Knapp, A. Bernard & Cherry, John F. Island Archaeology and the Origins of Seafaring in the Eastern Mediterranean. Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.ancientportsantiques.com/wp-content/uploads/Documents/PLACES/Crete-Cyprus/Aetokremnos-Simmons2013.pdf



Ancient Linguistic and Cultural Exchange:

Marc Van De Mieroop, — A History of the Ancient Near East; ‘Temple archives and accounting.’ Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://cristoraul.org/english/readinghall/pdf-library/Universal-History/3000-323_A-History-of-the-Ancient-Near-East.pdf



Bronze Age Collapse:

Cline, Eric. 1177 B.C.: The Year Civilization Collapsed Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://sackett.net/eric-cline__1177-B.C.pdf



Phoenician commerce and religious-political expansion:

Mark A. Christian — Phoenician Maritime Religion: Sailors, Goddess Worship, and the Grotta Regina; in Die Welt Des Orients, vol. 43, no. 2, 2013. Especially: pp. 179–181, 188-189

Maria Eugenia Aubet — The Phoenicians and the West; ‘On Phoenician maritime networks and colonial cults.’

Daniels, Jitse — Temples and Religious Ties in the Network of the Phoenicians; Paper: University of Groninge. - Citation for published version (APA): Daniels, J. (2020). Temples and Religious Ties in the Network of the Phoenicians. Groniek, 2020 (222), 115-127. https://doi.org/10.21827/groniek.222.37250 https://research.rug.nl/en/publications/temples-and-religious-ties-in-the-network-of-the-phoenicians https://pure.rug.nl/ws/portalfiles/portal/1315156276/groniek_222_Supplement_Daniels.pdf https://www.academia.edu/74987746/Temples_and_Religious_Ties_in_the_Network_of_the_Phoenicians



Heterarchy:

Erwin Dekker and Pavel Kuchař — Encyclopedia of Law and Economics; George Mason University, paper: Heterarchy topic — Complete pdf can be downloaded from this site: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/353321829_Heterarchy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heterarchy

Research Gate article on Back Stage Agreements https://www.researchgate.net/publication/318696361_Policy-making_%27front%27_and_%27back%27_stage_Assessing_the_implications_for_effectiveness_and_democracy



Payman Pact and the importance of contracts; Dr. Kaveh Farrokh:

Thalassocracy: This includes a very thorough list of historical Maritime Empires

Theory of Religious Economy:

Armarna Letters:

Canaanite Gods List:

Phoenicians and the making of the Mediterranean:

Philistines:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philistines

Were the Philistines Really Uncultured? https://history.howstuffworks.com/history-vs-myth/philistines.htm

The Aḫḫiyawa Texts:

The Aḫḫiyawa Achaeans (Homer):

Ahhiyawa (Hittite: 𒄴𒄭𒅀𒉿 Aḫḫiyawa) For additional details on Aḫḫiyawa:

Piyama-Radu:

The Alalakh Expedition

Alalakh dot org.

Who were the Habiru?

The History of Jehovah — Secret Identity of Israel’s Yahweh Revealed