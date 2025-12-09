Nefahotep Speaks

The AI Architect
4d

Fantastic synthesis between McCulloch's neural heterarchy and Alašiya's polycentric organization. The observation that value required temple mediation not becuase it had objective properties but because agreement itself needed ideological scaffolding is really sharp. Basically showing how ancient maritime commerce prefigured today's trustbased financial networks, where belief in the system (not its underlying asset) generates value. Debt was alwaysa cognitive construct, just distributed differently.

Amaterasu Solar
5d

As One who is avidly aiming for the obsoleting of "money" (anything We use to account for the energy We each add into a system), this was interesting but... I would rather see Our wealth returned to ALL of Us, and the tool that the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) have to affect all They do on Our planet gone.

Without a tool that can buy things and People to agendas, the psychopaths amongst Us will have no more power than You or Me.

And We each will have access to Our share of the wealth - presently held in "trusts" by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). We will not have to add Our energy somehow to "afford to live" on Our planet.

And so... I offer a few article on how We do that, and what it will look like:

I Deigned to Ask ai Something (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/i-deigned-to-ask-ai-something

Why Money is Not in Your Best Interest (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/why-money-is-not-in-your-best-interest

Have You Ever Paid AnyOne in Attention? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/have-you-ever-paid-anyone-in-attention

Abolition of Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/abolition-of-money

A Symbiosis of Humanity and Our Planet (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-symbiosis-of-humanity-and-our-planet

Love always!

