This is a long post, for the best experience, please view in a standard browser.

In the previous post; Cult of Mithra Part One, emphasis was placed on the Persian origin of Mithra and it’s possible genitive spiritual symbolism going all the way back to the Vedic Indus Harrapan Civilization. It seems almost undeniable there were connections between many cultures that flourished in ancient Mediterranean and Eurasian areas. For there to have been visions of divine truth that inspired thousands of years of Spiritual Inquiry, leading to how major world views would emerge; the symbolism of Mithra must have been a treasure of immeasurable proportions, worthy of being passed along. There were patterns to this progression as ideas became shared, some closely guarded secrets were kept to an exclusionary level among Initiates, while some ceremonial aspects were less secretive and some even developed a public face.

Mithra did not come to Cilician Greeks directly from Persian inner circles, it was brought to them through a Semito - Parthian filter, by those who had a familiarity of both Greek and Persian religious traditions. As Franz Cumont writes: “Semitic ideas may have been the vehicle that [introduced] these ideas into the Hellenic world.”

Magian Kabbalists were essentially Parthian cultured Yahwehist and they were likely middlemen; these secretive societies of priests, became influential in a Platonistic manner with exclusionary practices. To be clear; the Magian were not pushing Yahwehism, the nature of their involvement was that of a secretive order. The selective way Mithraic ideas may have been brought to the Hellenic world through Elite circles, suggests a general thesis that is beginning to emerge; pointing to many aspects of a Private side of Power, existing today in most western influenced societies.

This arrangement of hidden decision makers who stood behind the thrones of Kings and seats of Senators, was the Royal Art of the Magi, having equal interpretative influence from the spiritual world to the political one. Due to this secretive nature, proving any solid historic connections can be very difficult; yet the patterns left behind, consistently remain. These influences became adaptable from Solon’s Athenian Democracy between the Archons to the Roman Senate and land owners, whose benefits of choice and decision making were exclusive; while cementing consent through publicly presented ideas, this was always designed to encourage the public to take the ‘correct side.’ The Political market place was (and still is) moved by the Pendulum of Populism; while it’s String is held secretly. Those who control the presentation of the dialectic, don’t care about the outcome of political tensions; their goal is not to win arguments, but to generate predictable public reactions through managed conflicts. An ancient version of Hegelian dialectic; Problem, Reaction, Solution.

The public pays attention to the swing of the Populism Pendulum; while those who stand behind the veil, are those who hold the string of the Pendulum.

This form is what separates the learned from the unlearned, and is also essentially the same thing separating the Rulers from the Ruled.

The public binaries of the dialectic were not just an illusion of choice; the choices themselves were often an illusion.

The Roman political system had structures and regimen similar to Solon’s Democracy; information embargo was common to both systems. Roman Senatorial control of information, known as ‘acta senatus’ was about being selective in what the public could know about, this helped shape public discourse in favor of narratives beneficial to the Rulers.

In essence, the true nature of control always operated out of view of the public; very much in Kabbalistic fashion, the private side was able to use the restriction of information as a tool to control public psychology. The introduction of Mithra to Roman circles, with it’s seven rites of initiation, was essentially a cultural / political Trojan Horse. If you can change the psychological culture from within, you can cause desirable political change on the outside.

This does not in any way reflect negatively to Mithra, or the spiritual nature of symbolism this cult revered. The appeal it had with Roman Legionaries and it’s equanimity towards all who were a part of the cult; regardless of the social political class they came from, could have created consequences for loyalties and ultimately the defense of Rome. Historically, Rome had political tensions with it’s rival Persia since the time of the Republic; yet Romans themselves held localized interest in Persian culture at the personal level, with many Roman Legions even having employed Persian archers at times. With respect to Mithraism and Rome; this could be viewed as a branding problem, since Mithraic ideas were becoming popular throughout the Empire and especially among the Roman infantry. Mithraic traditions could become a conduit for Persian political interests by extension.

Jason Reza Jorjani states:

“The ‘Persian religion’ of Mithraism was deliberately injected into the continental European Empire of the Romans by their Parthian rivals as a means of psychological warfare and social engineering.”[18] “The tactic of cultural subversion is a key factor in psychological warfare from the ancient world to the modern day, and within subversion is the promotion of ideology to undermine your opponent's worldview.”[19] — [from New Platonic Academy]

Roman version of Mithras

It’s Introduction to Roman circles had different phases and facets:

Cilician and Roman ideas about Mithra, or Mithras had become more blended by the time this cult was gaining popularity within the Roman Empire. There were definitive differences between the Persian solar cult and the Cilician astrological one; as previously stated, the true origin of Mithra was essentially Eastern Vedic and Persian cultures respectively, with Mithra having been absorbed into the Greek astrological cult of Perseus. Greek astrological myths were essentially blended with Persian ones indirectly and likely mediated by Magian priests who were familiar with both Solar and Astrological ritual systems.

The early introduction of Mithra to more select Roman circles likely happened in the time of Augustus, there were affiliations he had within the City of Tarsus and the Tarsus Stoic academy, where the Hellenic Mithra / Perseus cult was practiced.

D. Jason Cooper, in his book — Mithras: Mysteries and Initiation Rediscovered, states:

“It is likely that even as early as Augustus, the military included initiates. In 45 BC Augustus himself met the great Stoic philosopher Athenodorus Cananites from Anatolian Tarsus, a hotbed of Mithraism. He brought him to Rome, where he stayed as an advisor until 15 BC, when the philosopher returned to his native city to [help] reform its constitution.”

Roman solar worship and Mithraic Mystery complemented each other

Astronomical observation and having a focus on the movements of Stars, the Sun and Moon in the sky has been a common thread that runs throughout most ancient cultural traditions, connecting the living world to the celestial one. This is some of the earliest ways the world of Man related to the world of the Gods. Astrology was a major aspect of how the plot of Mithras was presented in the the original Cilician Tarsus cult. The connection between Perseus and Apollo, parallels that of Mithras and Sol Invictus.

Augustus saw himself as a divine representative of Apollo, his descendant Nero considered himself an avatar of Mithras. The Apollonian symbolism of the Julio-Claudian dynasty hints at the worship of Mithra by the first Emperor and his family, followed by Nero’s initiation by Tiridates. The first Imperial family held a high loyalty for Mithraism with this reintroduction of Solar Persian aspects to the cult.

During the Year of the Four Emperors; and posthumous to Nero, Tacitus relates:

It was an ancient custom among the soldiers of [General] Vespasian’s legions, whenever they rose, to salute the rising sun, and now their homage to this luminary was turned into an omen of empire.[11] — [from New Platonic Academy]

Roman psychology ensconced an ideal of seeking approval of the Gods; this makes perfect sense, when you are in a foreign land, whether marching or visiting, you would seek the blessing of the native Gods that reside there……. what better way to do that than through the Sun, which was omniscient.

Sol Invictus, Roman Solar Worship and the Solstice was a first beachhead for Monotheism — Christianity’s precursor

Firestarter: On 25 December 273, Roman Emperor Aurelian proclaimed the Sun God, Sol Invictus the principal patron of the Empire and dedicated a temple to Him in the Campus Martius. [located in a part of the Piazza San Silvestro]

Aurelian brought Mithraism front and center for Roman culture and it’s history; and by strongly pushing a concept of solar monotheism, he essentially created a new public faith out of the original Muesteria of Mithraism, motivated towards uniting the Roman Polity under a unifying Theology. ‘Muesteria’ has a Greek root, meaning to ‘keep silent;’ from the pie root Muest, meaning to ‘not speak.’ Mithraism had been more like a private, secret association of spiritual seekers.

The cult known as Sol Invictus, contributed significantly in establishing an overall acceptance of monotheism, which appears to have been parallel to the Yahwehist ideology that there could only be one God, but unlike the Yahwehists, this Roman Solarism accepted the other Gods as ‘aspects’ or ‘personalities’ emanating from the One. This is actually, extremely important because this indicates a sense of Roman tolerance for other Religious Cults, even foreign ones. As long as they did not challenge the Roman political and social order, or the supremacy of the Emperor.

Spirituality does not require Religion; yet Religion cannot exist without Spirituality

Spirituality is esoteric and an internal personal process of contemplation

Religion is institutional and public; a civic and social branch of political order

Theology is exoteric; a shared mental construct, forming a bridge between the two

If a Political system seeks to Unify a social strata, it needs to find a way to direct a sense of Spiritual cohesion; an inspiration at the social level. This becomes addressed by Theology which is not Spiritual by itself, but can interface at the personal level, because it is of a Civic Nature; people at the individual level can then become inspired by it, join it and form social loyalty for it. This was a part of the careful dance of Roman politics.

Vermaseren states:

Aurelian, who promoted the cult of Sol invictus, the invincible Sun, and raised it to the status of an official cult… The emperor himself was the representative of the Sun-god; he is dominus et deusy he is invictus, he is comes and conservator. And the same titles (‘lord and god’, ‘companion’, ‘protector’) were already in use in connection with Mithras, the invincible Sun-god, whose mysteries were predominantly astrological.[26] — [from New Platonic Academy]

New Platonic Academy also points out the following:

Aurelian created a Public Face for the Private Mithraic Mysteries The Cult of Sol Invictus served as a public-facing theology of the Mithraic Mysteries as Cumont states: “In 273 A.D., Aurelian founded by the side of the Mysteries of the tauroctonous god a public religion, which he richly endowed, in honor of the Sol Invictus.”[27] The Cult of Sol Invictus allowed the Mithraic mysteries to be integrated into the broader state-sanctioned cult, ensuring political stability while maintaining the spiritual depth and exclusivity of the mysteries…… […] In another way of saying it, Sol Invictus was the exoteric tradition that unified the Roman Empire under a single solar deity, while Mithraism offered a more profound, esoteric spiritual path for initiates…… […]

Vermaseren adds:

At the Piazza San Silvestro, Aurelian worshiped the Sun-god exclusively as the only heavenly, almighty and divine power. It was decreed that every four years celebrations were to be held in honour of this new state god and the cult acquired a priestly college of its own. [Beginning concept for the Church] The anniversary of the Sun-god’s birth was on December 25th. Understandably the Mithraic cult took advantage of this favor.[28] — [from New Platonic Academy]

There are many Parallels

Public Theology compliments Private Mystery or ‘Muesteria’

Public face ——— Private face

Sol Invictus ——— Mithraic Mystery Schools

Catholicism ——— Jesuits

Judiaism ————— Kabbalah

Islam ——————— Sufism This is just a simplified example of a fairly consistent Pattern of Public — Private Relationships, of which there were many……..

Muesteria is a basis of the deepest levels of secrecy as well as the privacy of power and exercise thereof; which in ancient times, was likely a priestly principality occupied by Magians and their Adepts, essentially acting as a secret bridge between the highest religio mystic spheres and the highest political ones that faced the public.

Firestarter writes: The great festival of the Mithraic calendar was on December the 25th, and the 16th of every month was kept holy to Mithras. Catholicism has remained close to Mithraism, including: The timing of Christmas and Bishops adaptation of miters. The Christian church adopted December the 25th as Jesus' birthday in the Fourth century. [This keeps the date close to the Solstice, hence astrological connections are maintained.] Christian priests are called Father; Mithraic Holy Fathers wore red garment and cap, a ring, and carried a shepherds staff. These Mithraic priests were called Patres Sacrorum (Fathers of the Sacred Mysteries). They had the titles; Leo and Hierocorax, and presided over the priestly festivals of Leontica (for lions), Coracica (for ravens), and Hierocoracica (sacred ravens). Traces of the inner teachings of Mithraism can also be found in Sufisim, the mystical cult in Islam.

Mithraic Astrology was likely appropriated for use with Christian symbolism

There are twelve signs of the zodiac and there are also twelve Apostles of Christ.

The Twelve Disciples are the Zodiac, Christ is the Sun and Mary Magdalene is the Moon; the Tetramorph of 4 fixed signs are Taurus

Some people suggest Leonardo da Vinci's ‘The Last Supper,’ with twelve apostles shown at the setting are symbolic of twelve signs of the zodiac. With each apostle representing a specific astrological sign. Leonardo da Vinci, never specified they were intended to be linked this way, to astrological signs; however, there were Gnostic traditions that did link the twelve disciples to the zodiac.

On the front of it, The Last Supper seems to be unconnected to Mithraic ideas, just the traditional Christian origin of the Holy Communion; until one considers the origin of the Eucharist itself may be adapted from the Mithraic Ritual Meal. Both were essentially saying: “This is my body’ and ‘This is my blood,’ though these traditions each had different stories, the possibility of the zodiac in common seems to point to a relationship.

In addition to the Zodiac; Attilio Mastrocinque states, in his book: The Mithraic Prophecy

“The 4th Eclogue of Virgil foretold a prophecy of a ‘morning star’ that would become known as Mithras, rather than Jesus as many Christians claimed; as controversial as that may seem. The Messianic Eclogue had predicted the birth of a savior who would usher in a Golden Age, that would bring peace and prosperity to Rome, which at that time was unstable due to civil war. This may also be attributed to the coming of Augustus, who later helped stabilize Rome into an Empire……..”

……. Prophecies could always be written after events they predicted, then recited back to the public as prophetic.

Sol Invictus and the story of Mithras, connects Solar and Astrological traditions

Firestarter’s brief description: Mithras’ battle with the Sun resulted in the formation of a friendship between Mithras and his “companion” Sol Invictus (Invincible Sun). Mithras is asked by the Sun to kill the Bull, but refuses at first. The Raven, as messenger of the Sun, comes to him again with the request. Mithras goes into the field and captures the Bull and drags him to the cave of his birth. When Mithras kills the bull, from his blood comes wine and all the plants on earth. The Bull that Mithra sacrifices represents his ego. The bull slaying scene shows Mithras slaying the Bull ‘while he looks away.’ He stabs the bull in the neck. Around him are his companions the snake, scorpion, and dog. Important symbolism is found in why Mithras is looking away from the Bull as he slays it. Please see further down. The scene that is mostly associated with [Roman] Mithras is really in reference to astrology and astronomy, where the snake represents the Hydra constellation. There are 2 torch bearers of Mithras; they are Cautopates and Cautes, who stand at either side of the bull slaying scene. In the upper left corner is Sol Invictus; note the similarity to the Statue of Liberty in New York; in the upper left hand corner; in the upper right corner the crescent moon. See the Roman marble of Mithras slaying the bull, 2nd/early 3rd Century AD: Symbolism of Mithras and Astrology The bull slaying tale represents the constellation Perseus (Mithra), Taurus (Bull), Canis Minor (dog), Hydra (snake), Corvus (raven), Scorpio (scorpio). The wheat is the star Spica, the brightest star in Virgo and the ‘blood’ is the Milky Way.

At the spring equinox Mithras moves the earth back into Aries, raising energy and power. [This also associates Mithras with Mars, Roman God of War]

The Profound Symbolism in looking away from the Bull

Many Spiritual Cultures view the ego as an impediment to the natural presence of Intuitive Divine Insight. There are many examples of this and every culture has their own unique view of the way this obstacle can be removed.

In Indian traditions, such as worshipers of Maha Kali, the destroyer of forms is shown in statuary with a severed head in one of her hands; it’s not that she is portraying outright violence, the head represents ‘ego,’ a devotee of Kali asks her to cut it. By removal of the ego, the devotee can only accept the will of the Divine presence within their individual personality. Their are many symbols with Kali’s iconography, each of her four hands represent four aspects of devotion to the light of the Divine. Her tradition of devotion as one of the four powers or personalities of the Divine Mother, is found in the Devi Mahatmyam. देवीमाहात्म्यम्

The removal of the Spiritual obstacle of ego, is also profoundly embraced by many Yogic traditions, such as in Kriya Yoga, and the Integral Yoga of Sri Aurobindo, of which I have personally been a part of and an initiate, my whole life.

Removal of the ego from where it sits as your Identity and replacing it with the Light of True Sight, requires a deep discipline. This is clearly represented in the ancient traditions of Vedic Mitra, Persian Mithra and likely at some level, Roman Mithras.

The nature of true knowledge is integral to Being; there are really no gaps in it, but in order for it to become transformative, one must be ready for it’s true benefit. This actually has nothing to do with the accumulation of social or political control, as can be seen with some pursuits of Magian Kabbalism.

Any movement towards selflessness, relative to ego, cannot include a priority of accumulating material, control or dominance. True power faces inward. Removal of ego allows us to become conscious it and embrace this Oneness.

Additionally; on Mithras looking away from the Bull

On Ego — Payam Nabaraz writes: “That Mithras looks away from the bull while slaying it is significant. Persus, too, looked away from the Gorgon when he decapitated her for whoever looked upon the Gorgon would turn to stone. That is, the ego would turn the heart and the soul into stone. In order to overcome the ego (nafs) one has to turn the head (intellect) away as the intellect is unable to overcome the ego. It is only when we look with our hearts, that is Mithra is my only crown, that the battle can fought. It is only on the path of Mithra (love) with the guidance of the Father who has already slayed the Bull that we can decapitate our own Gorgon, before it turns us to stone. The Tauroctony demonstrates literally that Love moves the Universe. This is perhaps one of the greatest mystery within the Cult of Mithras.” — from Mithras and Mithraism - published at Lughnasa 1999

The Astrological symbolism of the Equinox and Plot of Mithras

“Cautopates and Cautes, stand at either side of the bull slaying scene;” mentioned by Firestarter above are significant:

They represent the Equinoxes, with one torch pointing up and the other pointing down; Cautes is the spring equinox (rising torch) and Cautopates is the autumn equinox (lowered torch). Their legs are also shown crossed because the equinoxes are at the point of intersection between the vernal equinox and the point where the Sun, appears to cross the celestial equator from south to north, against the background stars along the ecliptic. This forms a cross and is quite relevant for both Mithras and Christianity, later on.

Based on the precessionary movement of the equinoxes over time, the last time the constellation of Mithras was in the spring equinox, along with it’s associated minor constellations, was about 4,000 BC or nearly 6,000 years ago. According to some astrologers, the current spring equinox will soon be in Aquarius.

To paraphrase David Ulansey:

“So the constellations that depict the Mithraic bull slaying scene lie along the celestial equator; but they do not lie along the celestial equator as it is now, when the spring equinox is in Pisces, nor do they lie along the celestial equator the way was it was 2,000 yrs ago, in Greco-Roman times, when the Mithraic cult actually existed, because at that time, the spring equinox was in Aries, the autumn equinox was in Libra. The constellations of the bull slaying scene all have one thing in common, they lie along the celestial equator as it was 2,000 years before Greco-Roman times; in Mesopotamian times, when the spring equinox was in Taurus the bull, the autumn equinox was in Scorpio the scorpion and all the other constellations of the Mithraic scene lay along the equator as it was at that time in history.”

For more, please see the video presentation from David Ulansey below; from about 54:30 to 1:03:50. Video has not been parsed to those coordinates; if you desire, please watch the whole video.

David Ulansey has an excellent website; specialized in the study of Mithraism http://www.mysterium.com/ This is a presentation or lecture he did a few years ago:

Recap from above: David Ulansey believes the images of Mithras slaying the bull (Taurus) are astronomical star maps. All the iconography and even initiation ceremonies are consistently astronomical. Mithras’ killing of the bull symbolizes his power to move the entire universe.

The Astrological plot of Mithras was actually depicted in the night sky, over 2,000 years before the Roman cult even existed! — This would have been at the time when the story of Gilgamesh slaying the Bull of Heaven was first written.

Roman Zodiac of Mithras likely went through different iterations; later becoming appropriated for Christian symbolism as previously stated

For both Mithras and Christian ideas, the zodiac is symbolic of the Cosmic and Cyclic force of Time

See Mithras with the 12 signs of the zodiac around him, showing he rules the cosmos, with the snake wrapped around him:

The above and below imagery reflect a few evolutionary changes in iconography as it shows the power of Mithras to move the universe.

The above image places more emphasis on the 12 signs of zodiac as friends or companions of Mithras.

The one shown below is Lion Headed Mithras standing on the globe of the universe and the cross of the equinox, showing he is the master of Time. These could be, meant to express different aspects of Mithras.

Mithras as Kronos (Aeon) with wings and a snake wrapped around him; see the cross of the Equinox around the Globe he stands on

Mithra’s Birth and Resurrection — Rising into the Light of Being

The position of Mithras rising above the globe, shows he is above and Beyond the world, yet he is emerging From the world, because he is also One with it; just like he is also shown emerging from a rock inside a cave, being both born and resurrected at the same time, as part of a cyclic movement of becoming. He is representing the rising energy of life, coming from out of the depths and darkness, rising into the light of Being, realizing he is Time itself. The movement could also be related to the energetic movement of Kundalini, the ascending force of life.

Four wings of the ‘lion form’ of Mithras, represents four powers of the creator. This is found in both Persian and Vedic symbolism. There are examples of Persian imagery showing four wings or four winds of the cardinal directions. Lord Brahma is shown in statuary having four faces. The Divine Mother, in Hindu context has many names throughout India; Ma Durga has four important aspects, or personalities: Maheshwari, Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati. Sometimes they are expressed as the following attributes: Wisdom, Strength, Harmony, and Perfection.

Other parallels can be seen in Ancient Egyptian goddesses Isis, Nephtys, Neith and Serket, often depicted as Four Divine Egyptian Mourners. They are really not mourners, instead they are synonymous to the four powers of the Divine Mother, Auset who provides the power of Resurrection and victory of Life over Death through Divine Love.

See: Egyptian “Mourners,” for Ausir (Osiris) actually four powers of the Mother, Auset (Isis) who provides the power of Resurrection

The Romans were probably not aware of these symbolic connections, as they likely did not ascribe the four wings as anything symbolic of feminine power. Their Cult of Mithras was an all male cult, just as the clergy of the church; later on, was all male.

Roman birth of Mithras and the Serpent of Time likely became distorted into the Lion headed Serpent, Yaldaboath by Gnostic thinkers later on

Disclaimer:

The following are my own interpretations, though I have consulted others on this topic; I will most certainly agree the Gnostic ideas of Yaldabaoth are definitely NOT connected to Mithras, whether of Roman iteration, or the original Persian version. Gnostic misinterpretation came from their own pessimistic viewpoint of the world and the universe. Although, I do cite the description of similarities, they may not all reflect the view points of other scholars like that of New Platonist Academy.

What’s possible is the Gnostic cosmological viewpoint was later affixed to some available Mithraic iconography, without the input of Mithraists who would have probably objected to this typological hijacking. There were many other symbolic appropriations as well.

Firestarter writes: I looked for a connection between dragons and Mithras, which seems to have been more influential in the foundation of the Christian Church than the teachings of Christ... In the Roman version, his birth took place in a cave, where shepherds attended him at the winter solstice and presented him gifts.

The shepherds attending Mithras during winter solstice, presenting him with gifts, forms an iconography very much in line with the ‘wise men’ at Christ’s manger; were these shepherds the original characters for the three Magi? For the Christian story of Christ’s birth, were they typologically added later?

According to another tale, Mithras was born from a rock; shown with a serpent coiled around the rock.

Mithras and Yaldaboath a likely misinterpretation

The imagery of Mithras coming out of a rock ‘nearly’ matches the imagery of Yaldabaoth, who is sometimes referred to as the Lion Headed Serpent. This may point to some connections with later Gnostic misinterpretations of earlier Mithraic symbolism. Note the radiant sun around the head, with the moon and star to either side of him. Both images below are from Wikipedia:

Yaldabaoth is often pictured as a Lion headed Serpent

Depiction of Mithras later misinterpreted by Gnostics as Yaldabaoth

Above, Mithras as Kronos (Aeon) with wings and a snake wrapped around him, standing on the Earth globe, as the Cosmic force over fate, visually and conceptually echoes Yaldabaoth, though the chaotic concept of Yaldabaoth is nearly the opposite of the Divine and Cosmic Order that Mithras represents.

Yaldabaoth in a Mithraeum

Wikipedia: “Representation of the Demiurge with a lion head and body wrapped by a snake, in the mithraeum of Valerio Ercole in Ostia Antica, dating back to 190 AD. (CIMRM 312). In addition to Yahweh, he is also associated with the Egyptian god Seth,[[5] and the astrological-planetary archetype of Saturn, personification of Time.[[4]”

There were appropriations of Mithraic symbolism by the Church and some Gnostic sects, the influences on the formation of the Church may have come through a Gnostic filter.

This may also reflect a far more ancient appropriation of Seth from Ancient Egyptian culture, by the wandering bandits known as Habiru, (Hebrew) later transforming the essential symbolism of Seth into Yahweh; pronounced Ya-Hoh-Wah-Heh. There’s a lot to this history, but it seems necessary to offer at least a small mention here.

Child of Fathers

In addition to the reference of the ‘Fathers’ or the Magi: The name Yaldabaoth etymologically translates to ‘Child of Fathers.’ There are other interpretations but those are stretched out by changing the tense of the word usage. According to Gershom Scholem a Jewish scholar, the name could also mean: ‘Son of chaos’ or "father of celestial forces" (Sabaoth) Or "the one who ‘begot’ Sabaoth." This is probably where the word Sabbath comes from. As an additional note; this may also reflect an etymology between Sabaoth and Seth Baal, a cult of the ancient Habiru / Heka Khasut cultural complex of Proto Yahwehism.

More on Yaldabaoth in a future post, because there are some additional etymological aspects to look at as well. The main issue at hand is to carefully explore these similarities while avoiding conflation where there is none, or likely only a one way appropriation of iconography.

Mithras and Mithraism

By Payam Nabaraz

Originally - published at Lughnasa 1999, on the website for White Dragon, archived here: http://archive.ph/imXb4 Some of the excerpted details below were taken from White Dragon by Firestarter, who simplified them below.

Rites of An All Male Cult

Mithras was for Men only: Mithras was worshiped almost exclusively by men, most of the wives and daughters of the Mithraists worshiped Magna Mater, Ma-Bellona, Anahita, Cybele, and Artemis. These goddess religions practiced the ritual known of the Taurobolium (bull sacrifice), in which the blood of the slaughtered animal drenched the initiate. Mithraists soon adopted the Taurobolium ritual as their own. This blood baptism symbolized renewal of the human soul. In Mithraism, there were 7 degrees of initiation: The first degree was of Corax (Raven) under Mercury. This is the rebirth of the neophyte into a spiritual path (Tariqat); his sins are washed away and a mantra given to him. The second degree of Nymphus (male-bride) under Venus. The neophyte wears a veil and carries a lamp in his hand. He makes a vow to the cult, and becomes celibate for at least duration of this stage. He is a bride (lover) of Mithra. He also offers a cup of water to the statue of Mithras. The cup is his heart and the water is his devotional love, through this offering he hopes to receive wine (Divine Love) into his cup later on the path. On reaching the third degree; Miles ‘the solider’ under Mars, the neophyte had to kneel naked, blindfolded with hands tied. He was then offered a crown on the point of a sword, which he ultimately puts away. During this rite, the neophyte is crowned while in bondage of the material world, he is given the kingdom of this world, but he rejects the crown and once his binds are cut, he removes the crown saying: "Mithra is my only crown." The fourth stage of Leo (lion) under Jupiter is the first of the senior degrees. He is entering the element of fire and is not allowed to touch water during the ritual, and instead honey was offered to the initiate to wash his hands and anoint his tongue. The fifth degree of Perses ‘Persian’ under moon, where he receives the highest revelations of wisdom of Magi. The initiate was purified with honey ‘associated with’ purity and fertility. In the sixth grade of Heliodromus ‘sun runner’ under sun, the initiate imitates the Sun at the ritual banquet. Sitting next to Mithra ‘Father’, dressed in red, color of sun, fire and blood of life. The seventh, highest, grade was of Pater ‘father’ under Saturn: https://www.whitedragon.org.uk/articles/mithras.htm

(archived here: http://archive.ph/imXb4) During the ritual meal they drank wine, with their cup they offered devotional love. The bread represents flesh of the bull in whose death was life. At the end of the initiation ritual for the Miles degree a mark was branded. There are current practices of branding marks, for example in Bronfman’s NXIVM cult. [Bronfman’s NXIVM has nothing to do with Mithras] Mithras is also present in the auto-erotic 7th degree and homo-erotic 11th degree of Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) of the infamous Satanist Aleister Crowley. [Likely that Crowley hijacked iconography of Mithras]

The seven degrees of initiation may represent the seven known planets and celestial bodies, known at the time of Roman Mithraism.

See the stages of Roman Mithraism: 1-Cerax (Raven); 2-Nymphos (Bride); 3-Miles (Soldier); 4-Leo (Lion); 5-Perses (Persian); 6- Heliodrommus (Sun-Runner); 7-Pater (Father).

In the final grade is a distinct Persian cap symbolizing the cap of Mithras.

The Hymn below might be of Roman Legionary origin, I was not able to verify the original source, but it was shown on the White Dragon website.

Hymn to Mithras - Mithras: God of the Morning

Mithras, God of the Morning, our trumpets waken the wall!

'Rome is above the Nations, but Thou art over all'

Now as the names are answered, and the guards are marched away,

Mithras, also a solider, give us strength for the day!



Mithras, God of the Noontide, the heather swims in the heat,

Our helmets scorch our foreheads; our sandals burn our feet,

Now in the ungrit hour; now ere we blink and drowse,

Mithras also a solider, keep us true to our vows!



Mithras, God of the Sunset, low on the Western main,

Thou descending immortal, immortal to rise again!

Now when the watch is ended, now when the wine is drawn

Mithras also a solider, keep us pure till the dawn!



Mithras, God of Midnight, here where the great bull dies,

Look on thy children in darkness. Oh take our sacrifice!

Many roads Thou has fashioned: all of them lead to the Light,

Mithras, also a solider, teach us to die aright.

Notice this Hymn reflects the four facets of the phases of the Sun: Morning, Noontide, Sunset and Midnight; four important aspects to the presence of Mithra.

Christianity was created ‘in part’ with Mithraic iconography and Roman hierarchical structure

Firestarter writes: The New Testament was written and Christianity was effectively founded by the Mithras, Sol Invictus, worshiping Roman Emperor Constantine; who then made it the Roman state religion. It makes more sense that Constantine corrupted the teaching of Yeshua or ‘Jeshua’ of Nazareth, making him some kind of ‘Christ’ freak born of a virgin mother and the ‘Holy Spirit,’ while destroying the followers of Jeshua from the inside. Emperor Nero had adopted the radiating crown as the symbol of his sovereignty to show that he was an incarnation of Mithras. When Emperor Commodious, Emperor 180-192 AD was initiated into the Mithraic religion, there began an era of strong support of Mithraism that included emperors such as Aurelian, [who was a major force of support for it] Diocletian, and Julian the Apostate, who called Mithras ‘the guide of the souls’.



Mithras later was referred to by Roman worshipers [in the public sphere] as ‘Sol Invictus’ (invincible sun). The sun itself was considered to be ‘the eye of Mithras’. The title Sol Invictus was later transferred directly to Mithras. The Romans erected [many] Mithraeums, where Mithras was worshiped. Emperor Diocletian, who ruled 284-305 AD, gave Mithras the title ‘The Protector of the Empire’. The New Testament was only written during the reign of Constantine. [The majority of the Gospels had already been written by Flavius Yosephus, possibly also known as Piso, before Constantine.] The Council of Nicaea officially recognized the New Testament as being written by God in 325 AD, almost 300 years after ‘Jesus / Christ’ was [supposedly] crucified.

Big Religion is Social Politics

As mentioned in a previous post: ‘Social Distortions’, Religion is an ‘Institution’ and inherently purposed for Social and Political mind control as well as an enshrinement of concentrated power exercised by an Abstract Hierarchy.

Roman polity was quite diverse and there were many tensions. Roman Elites had a tradition of managing to harness political tensions to their advantage. As previously stated, Emperor Aurelian had created an important precedent with Sol Invictus as the public facing aspect of an established private facing Mithraic Mystery School. This is essentially a template for how Christianity would later become ensconced.

From an earlier stage, the emerging new Religion of Christianity was becoming a problem for Roman political cohesion. The experience of a revolt in Yudea by the Zealots, had made it very clear, Rome needed to get out ahead of the different religious movements.

Their answer to this was to create their own publicly accepted ‘brand’ of the Religion, as a method to push back against the Zoroastrian religious hegemon of the outside and the internal religious pressures of the Yahwehist Krištós movement, both held significant political effects within Rome. In a political context, this took advantage of the populism being gained by both Mithraism and Christianity at approximately the same time. But as Christianity became legalized within the Empire, prior Christian persecution backfired on the Roman polytheistic, Pagan social order.

If the Roman Public converted, did the Emperor?

Firestarter: The official story is that Emperor Constantine (Emperor 306-337 AD) converted from Mithraism to Christianity on the eve of a battle in 312 AD. Constantine made Christianity the state religion. [With exception of Julian II] All subsequent emperors were openly hostile towards Mithraism, just as it had been to “Christianity,” before that. That would seem improbable as he maintained the title “Pontifex Maximus” - the high priest of paganism. And Constantine’s coins were inscribed with: “SOL INVICTO COMITI” (TO MY COMPANION THE INVINCIBLE SUN) and showed Sol at least until 323 AD.

Firestarter is correct here in that Emperor Constantine likely did not, in fact internalize the Christian belief system personally. Instead, he acted with political expedience, with the eave of battle in 312 AD being a catalyst for plausible political change.

Paganism became a label issued to whoever was not accepting the new state religion. It was meant as a derogatory term mostly used later by the Church to describe those who are unwashed, (unbaptized) and therefore outlaws to the new order. The current meaning offered today is; '“spiritual beliefs and practices other than those of Judaism, Islam, or especially Christianity.”

The following image is a third century mosaic, in the Vatican grottoes under St. Peter's Basilica, allegedly represents Christ as the sun-god Helios / Sol Invictus riding in his chariot:

Rome did not convert to whatever Christianity was — ‘Christianity’ was converted into a form of ‘Romanism’

Google on Council of Nicaea: The assembly numbered among its most famous members St. Alexander of Alexandria, Eustathius of Antioch, Macarius of Jerusalem, Eusebius of Nicomedia, Eusebius of Caesarea, and Nicholas of Myra. Some had suffered during the last persecution; others were poorly acquainted with Christian theology.

It was a mix of original Christians, yet some followed Arianism and Gnosticism was commonplace

The Council was called in large part to address Arianism, the teachings of the Bishop Arius of Alexandria that Jesus was not divine, but a created being. Arius believed that Jesus was Son as the first ‘created being’ with a ‘special, unique’ relationship to God. What Nicaea ended up affirming is that Jesus was eternally the Son and was not ‘created.’

‘Special’ and ‘Unique’ means Exclusive, which is the opposite of Krištós. Arius of Alexandria would have seemed likely to be Coptic Egyptian; however, he was of Berber descent, his assertion about Yíšō, (Jesus) being created, holds a lot of merit.

He had a very large following in both the Eastern and Western Roman Empire. Arius's teachings were denounced as heresy, by the Council. He was likely aware of the typology of Yéšūs or Yíšō as a literary instrument. There are many linguistic aspects that could shed light on just where the name Jesus originated.

Google summary continued: The council affirmed an orthodox view of Christ being of both divine and human nature and developed the Nicene Creed, still recited in many churches today.

The Roman Emperor was venerated as both Divine and Human; he was viewed as ‘Divine’ avatar of Mithras on Earth.

Christian Bible was enumerated and approved by various other councils, synods, and popes of the Catholic Church, beginning with the Council of Rome in 382 A.D. Presided over by Pope Damasus I, the Council of Rome first promulgated what we came to know as the canon, which was followed by more “councils” until the Council of Trent, about 1545 to 1563 AD [Also, this was the era of Papal Bulls]

Roman Elite had a habit of keeping Secrets

Council of Nicaea, and other “Councils,” that were part of the effort to Christianize the Empire, likely did not successfully stamp out all Mithraism; nor other older Pagan Cults similar Mithras, such as Olympian traditionalist. Some of these met in secret anyway and thereafter; in some cases, this may have led to the formation of secret societies. In some secluded areas, localities that were geographically isolated, stayed traditional Pagan up until at least the 1300’s AD. Some rites of Mithras were merged into the ceremonies of the Church and were thus ‘preserved by’ the new Religion. The Eucharistic ceremony is one example of preservation and practice of Mithraic veneration as the ritual meal.

When Roman Senator Families; the ancestors of Black Nobility, left Rome during late stages of the fall of the Western Empire, they may have been at least loosely associated with some secretive Cults to help maintain a system of public hierarchical control from an insulated distance. This behavior is a consistent pattern seen in today’s Elites, such as Banker Parasites, Private Equity Owners of Corporations, various Private Philanthropaths, as well as their Political Class Puppets.

Maybe not all dynastic Senatorial families were involved with secret cults. Nothing is certain, yet it seems the Elite Roman mentality was very sly. They may have founded the Venetian Empire later and thereafter; took over the City of London, eventually usurping the original Royalty of England, starting with William of Orange. When it comes to ‘Corruptocrats,’ the Black Nobility are not just management or ‘share holders;’ they are Primary Owners.

Black Nobility and Roman Senator Families:

Frances Leader has written quite extensively on this topic.

Frances Leader’s post: Black Nobility 101

https://steemit.com/history/@francesleader/the-venetians-roman-empire-to-the-british-empire

Additional links:

http://tarpley.net/online-books/against-oligarchy/how-the-venetian-system-was-transplanted-into-england/

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2010/eirv37n36-20100917/eirv37n36-20100917_024-the_inter_alpha_group_nation_kil.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338079143_BLACK_NOBILITY_TERROR_A_PRODUCTION_OF_REMA_MARKETING_AND_WWW_OLIGARCH_ELITISM_Part_1

This was an interesting deep dive by Frances:

Sol Invictus looks a lot like our vaunted Statue of Liberty, here in the US

http://www.cais-soas.com/CAIS/Religions ... ianity.htm

(archived here: http://archive.is/YnS6B)

The first Roman Emperor to omit “Pontifex Maximus” from his title was Gratian (Emperor 375-383 AD). [Council of Rome was in 382 A.D]

Christianization of Rome — Centralization leads to Corruption, then Downfall

After Constantine, the process for transformation of the late Roman Empire into a Christian one was complex, it went through a series of political twists and turns; and after the death of Constantius II, resistance against Christianity was exerted by his cousin Julian II, who did everything he could to save and essentially re-establish the political acceptance and favor for Mithraism in Rome. He was well on his way to success, in removing Christian influences from the Roman government, until his life was cut short on the battlefield against the Sassanid Persians, in AD 363. This was in an attempt to conquer the land that was native to Mithraism itself. His death created a power vacuum Christians sought to take advantage of. Roman Christian leaders were essentially able to use the levers of the Roman legal system to secure control and later effectively outlaw Pagan Polytheism. Theodosius, Emperor of the East 379–392 AD and then sole emperor of both East and West 392–395, was likely a major force behind the prohibition and persecution of Pagan worship, though perhaps not directly.

Contrary to what many might believe, Theodosius was mostly opposed to any vandalism or other physical damage to Pagan Temples, or harming the people themselves; however, the majority of known destruction actually may have come from local prefects, magistrates or governors. Some research actually suggests there were certain officials that ‘forged’ the Emperor’s authorization for those intolerable acts. The offenses were often worse in rural areas, but even the cities were subject to Christian violence directed against Pagans.

The resistance was often local, but to little effect. Even though both Olympian traditionalist and Mithraic groups became unified against these Anti-Pagan codifications; the damage became irreversible after a time, and Rome was set on a trajectory of collapse, it’s social and political house became divided against itself from within.

The Western Roman Empire did not just fall over night, this too was a slow and convoluted process involving temporary triage attempts by Emperors like Maiorianus who deposed Avitus in 457 and ruled from then, until 461 AD. He made a heroic effort to bring Rome back from the brink, at least in part, but he didn’t really have much of a chance and his entire base of support collapsed. The Western Empire was essentially finished by 476 AD, but that was really not the end of Paganism, as it continued to be a localized insurgent, natural cultural force, especially in areas that were isolated as previously stated.

The most detailed account of the sequence of historic events leading to the end of Mithraism in Rome can be found in the following post:

By The New Platonic Academy

I strongly recommend The New Platonic Academy

Roman history is quite important to study as it relates back to the beginnings of Western Cultural Identity and points to many aspects of just how our world became what it is today. This is especially true if people are interested in studying the nature of how Social and Political Power became brokered, this has been the focus of my recent series of articles. New Platonic Academy provides painstakingly thorough descriptions of known historic events, and includes the input of many scholars, whose work has brought many new insights, revealing fine details often overlooked by more mainstream thinking.

Maiorianus YouTube Channel has a lot of interesting presentations on the history of the late Roman Empire

https://www.youtube.com/@Maiorianus_Sebastian

I recommend Maiorianus YouTube Channel to anyone interested in Roman History. This channel covers many different aspects and presents fine details on this topic.

There are two videos from Maiorianus YouTube channel that got my attention where the focus was on stories of the late Roman Empire; what happened and why.

One video focuses on the Neo Platonist Philosophers and their role in the Classical Ancient World. The other video describes some of the later phases of collapse of the Roman culture related to Christian fanaticism, the Anti Pagan codifications and the asymmetric manner in which change took place.

These two videos are linked here, for those interested, a brief description follows them.

The Date When The Light of Antiquity Died, and the World Ended

The Roman Empire did not end in a single year, it faded away over centuries. it’s cultural modalities, reflected local customs and beliefs; it ended at different dates in different places. One of the more important aspects to this is the presence of intellectual perceptions and pursuits that were reinforced at a granular level among local cultural academies. Neo Platonist philosophical ideas were significant in both politics and religion and this type of enlightenment ran counter to the externalized and exclusive single deity, world view of Christianity.

How Much did Fanatic Early Christians really Destroy in the late Roman Empire?

In the above video, there are many examples of ‘contradictions’ presented about the times in which Christians caused the destruction of Pagan art and Temples. In some cases, rich Christians went to great lengths to rescue and collect old Pagan art and statuary. Though the destruction is not disputable; it was not occurring everywhere in the same ways. There were laws that forbid the persecution of Pagans, yet there were laws that outlawed Paganism. The ways these laws were enforced varied wildly. Of course Pagans were in fact persecuted, and yet Pagan art was used in places like Constantinople, to adorn buildings as well. There are many disputes among historians on the topic of Christian violence against Paganism, requiring sifting through the evidence with a fine tooth comb.

As always, I try to take a balanced approach to the study of history, preserving the benefit of the doubt, while taking note of specifics such as what can be discerned from archeology and linguistics.

In Part 3 of this series:

I will take a deeper look at the etymology of Yaldabaoth and the Persian Magi portrayed as three kings who gave gifts to Jesus in the manger; and why that may tie into some Anti Pagan policies of the late Western Empire. There was a massive extermination campaign authorized by Constantius II, directed at ‘Greek Gentiles.’ Most of this appears to have been concentrated at a place called Bethlehem.

Recent related posts:

Idea of ‘Righteous Kingship’ becomes distorted by ‘Divine Right of Kings’

Origin for Public / Private Governance — Plato’s ideas may hold some clues

Index of Additional References:

David Ulansey website:

http://www.mysterium.com/

Oxford: abstract by David Ulansey — The Cult of Perseus from Tarsus:

https://academic.oup.com/book/34831/chapter-abstract/297751649?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Firestarter — Ron Paul Forums: https://ronpaulforums.com/threads/dragon-court.511234/

Firestarter is also on Lawful Path Forums; this link is for a different topic however: https://www.lawfulpath.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=1340&sid=4519f8a9fcb4d264917e72944400ee2b