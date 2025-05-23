Nefahotep Speaks

Firestarter writes:

I looked for a connection between dragons and Mithras...

Here is my 2 cents... not based on mythology but my own findings.

Jesus being "The son of God" actually is "The Sun of God" since in ancient Hebrew there were no vowels... and reading from right to left it reads "God of the Sun".

Mithras Jesus Krishna all have the same pattern that leads back to Horus and Ra... the Sun gods.

And that leads back to the Anunaki because Ra Osiris Isis were Anunaki = Children of the Sun.

The Anunaki is Draco = a race of Dragons... and by Dragons I mean Energy beings of pure living energy.

They live INSIDE the sun and the Sunspots are their eggs hatching in a 12 year cycle...

We cannot see them but with the Sunspots we can see by the thermal impressions the exact structure & characteristic of an egg observed by the temperature absorbed which we witness in difference of gray scales.

The Anunaki are still here controlling Politics from behind using these cults and the Jewish Occult to control Humanity to change the face of the earth and transform it (like they did with Venus) into a place more suited to them but unsuitable to us.

They did so a many times because no one ever figured it out.

I did because they sabotaged me and my work... my Invention which is straight forward Interstellar travel.

As such they had to reveal themselves to me.

And I made by accident a picture of one of them.

Dragons are energy beings living in Hell= The Sun.

And they created every cult in this world following the same blueprint.

Same act different actors.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-nature-of-our-existence

Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
3d

Great work. I'm sure you know about

Bloomy's dedication to Mithras:

https://www.londonmithraeum.com/

London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE returns the Roman Temple of Mithras to the location of its discovery in the heart of the City. Situated on the site of Bloomberg's European headquarters, this cultural hub showcases the ancient temple, a selection of the remarkable Roman artefacts found during

