Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
May 6

Incredible research and compilation again and again. When are your book(s) coming out?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nefahotep
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
May 5

https://bmcr.brynmawr.edu/2001/2001.09.25

The Roman Cult of Mithras: The God and his Mysteries. Translated by Richard Gordon

Manfred Clauss, The Roman cult of Mithras : the god and his mysteries. New York: Routledge, 2000. xxiv, 198 pages : illustrations, map ; 24 cm. ISBN 0415929776. $65.00.

Review by

Daniel Harmon, Professor of Classics, University of Washington. dph@u.washington.edu

Richard Gordon, a leading scholar of Mithraism, has given students of ancient religions a most valuable resource in his translation of Manfred Clauss’s Mithras: Kult und Mysterien. The original German text, published in 1990, helped put Mithraic studies on a new footing by its emphasis on archaeological and inscriptional data in contrast to the more speculative theological interpretation of Franz Cumont that had dominated the field since the late nineteenth century. The title of Gordon’s translation, The Roman Cult of Mithras, emphasizes Clauss’s view, anticipated by R. Merkelbach, that in all likelihood the Mithraic mysteries of the Roman Empire did not develop from Persian religious ideas but originated in Rome or perhaps in Ostia. The Roman cult, in this interpretation, will have borrowed motifs from Hellenistic mysteries as well as from the astrological currents which influenced other religions of the times. Persian words and technical terms certainly gave the Roman Mithraic movement an exotic flavor. Not all readers will necessarily agree with the thesis that the ‘birthplace’ of the Mithraic mysteries was Rome, though the capital must have had a pivotal role in the spread of the religion, which came to be seen as somehow Roman. But there is no clear evidence, as Clauss reminds us, of direct continuity between the Perso-Hellenistic cult of Mitra and the Roman mysteries of Mithras.

While Cumont, followed by some recent scholars, attempted to elucidate the mysteries on the basis of their supposed theology, Clauss concentrates upon the ritual of the cult. For this, we do have considerable documentation, including the nature of the cult places themselves (the mithraea), the iconography of the monuments and appurtenances discovered in Mithraic sites as well as the liturgical utensils and the many inscriptions that have come to light. Clauss devotes a chapter to each category of evidence. He always keeps in mind the reader who is approaching the subject for the first time. Thus, the first chapters of the book provide background on the Persian and Hellenistic Mitra, whose name identifies him as the personification of ‘treaty’ or ‘contract.’ Clauss follows the god’s path through the Achaemenid empire, the kingdoms of Pontus, Cilicia, Armenia and Commagene with its famous stele of Antiochus I shaking Mitra’s hand. This introductory material includes an overview of the mainstream religious perceptions of the Roman empire. There is a full chapter devoted to the nature of mystery religions, which proliferated in the early Roman empire.

A separate chapter traces the development of the cult from the time of the earliest definite evidence, especially that in Germania Superior (Heddernheim/Frankfurt am Main) dating to somewhat before AD 90, through its expansion during the first and second centuries, to its decline and demise in the fourth century. A good map showing Mithraic sites mentioned in the book illustrates the diffusion of the cult. In his discussion of the spread of Mithraism throughout the Roman Empire, Clauss insists upon the centrality of Rome in its growth. The closing lines of Statius, Thebaid I, evidently written about AD 90, attest familiarity with the god’s cult in Rome. Even at such an early date the poet can assume that his readers are acquainted with the iconography depicting Mithras at the entrance of his cave straining to twist the bull’s horns. While the Mithraic religion may never have achieved official status in the sense that its festivals were included among those celebrated by the state or the Roman army, there was certainly a high degree of congeniality between the worship of Mithras and the ideals of the state. Mithras, as Clauss emphasizes, was a god of loyalty and of the contract. Under the title Sol Invictus Mithras, the deity came to be associated with the god Sol Invictus, who was relentlessly promoted by Commodus and the Severans. The more Sol Invictus grew in official support, the greater the encouragement soldiers and public servants felt to pursue Mithraic initiation. In many cases, Clauss points out, such initiates were also civic priests and city flamens. Richard Gordon (JRA 7, 1994, p. 463) sees the religion, however exotic it was in Italy, as considered quite Roman in the provinces and as appealing to many “modest social risers eager to demonstrate their conformity with the socio-political order.” The second century saw widespread expansion in devotion to the god throughout much of the Empire, and with this growth in his worship two books (one by a certain Pallas and another by one Euboulus) appeared around the middle of the century. Clauss includes an enlightening discussion of the god’s place, especially at Rome, in the ‘pagan revival’ during the second half of the fourth century.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Nefahotep and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nefahotep
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture