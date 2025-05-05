This is a long post, for the best experience, please view in a standard browser.

Empires, Religions and Secret Cults — A Cultural Evolution of Mithras

Note: Originally, this material on Mithras was organized and setup for part of the Dragon Court Series, I was working on in 2023.

Quick Summary:

The Cults of Mithra and Mithras; some potential historic and prehistoric background

Zoroastrianism & Mithra are not contemporary to ‘Roman Mithras;’ instead it originated in Iran

Astrology was important to every ancient culture, astronomical observations led to unique mythologies, often from viewing the same constellations

Mithraism was especially strong in Armenia, where the Parthian princes were priests of Mithra

David Ulansey explains some aspects of how the Cult of Perseus of Tarsus may have become a conduit for Persian Mithra to be conveyed to Roman culture

Franz Cumont: “Semitic ideas may have been the vehicle that [introduced] these ideas into the Hellenic world.” Magian Kabbalists were likely the middlemen

Video by Andre Atabaki, below is a very interesting walk-through of Persian Mithraic ideas for those who are interested

Index of references with links; The New Platonic Academy on substack, has a thorough series on Cult of Mithra and is very highly recommended

There were many interconnecting iconographies, with symbolism and mythos shared between many ancient cults. Everything started at a small scale; prior to the formation of the major ‘Western’ Religions, the ancient world mostly had Pantheons that were part of their local traditional cultures, as I have already covered in some articles. During the Roman era, just as it is today, there were three major cults that exerted a lot influence.

The study of Mithraism appears to be an important part of figuring out what type of cult today’s Globalist Parasites might be a part of, if any. To map out exactly who they are; it’s worth taking a close look at the origins of Royal Families, Black Nobility, Bankers, and Private Equity Owners, all have some historic influence going back to ancient times. These Parasites likely have had some connection with Magian Kabbalist mystery schools; that in essence, involves training for being able to manipulate the public dialectic and mentality, in order to fulfill their tangible desires for Control. This has created an enshrinement of social, political and economic corruption many people are now beginning to see.

Roman Mithras wasn’t the beginning, it’s just where things seem to be more visible

In this post, I will focus on the Indo-Arayan, Persian origin of Mithra, there was a lot of cultural blending taking place; because of this, the history is quite complex and requires multiple areas of comparison. Wherever possible, I will provide links to other stacks and articles related to this topic.

This series of articles are meant to be an exploration of what types of connections were present between Elite Romans and cults like that of Mithras, in addition to others that became rebranded for Roman friendly influence. Yahwehism of the Ioudaiós, or y’hudí of the Levant and Zoroastrianism of Persia became sources of concern for Roman politics.

Magian Kabbalist and Sethian Gnosticism; referred to today as ‘Christian and Jewish Gnostic’ movements existed as various factions; though mostly rejected in their original forms, may have influenced the development of the Catholic Church at different stages. It’s certain that iconography and symbolism were borrowed from many sources to help unify Rome’s diverse populations and consolidate political power for the Elites.

Abrahamic and Mithraic Triangles form a Hexagram when placed over each other.

Three Cults of Consequence of the Ancient World became the general architecture of the Three Western Religions of Today. The diagram above might not be conclusive of all influence; there were of course, the minor cults and original ‘official’ Roman cults which are also not shown here, as I am exercising a little bit of symbolic and poetic license. The fact remains, there were many interweaving influences, nothing was ever solitary.

The Cults of Mithra and Mithras

First, some background — Mitram is for ‘Friend’ in Sanskrit

Iranic (Aryan) and Hindu cultures may have roots in common with Indus Valley, Harrapan people

Here are some potential historic and prehistoric connections

Prehistory: Early Indus Valley Harrapan civilization may have nearly direct cultural links to Gobekli Tepe and Nevali Çori, some archeological evidence seems to show. This may have been part of an early cultural ecosystem of trade; existing from at least 15,000 years ago, that contributed to the early development of both Aryan and Indus cultures later.

Hindus Valley, Harrapan: This was a major cultural center that likely has it’s origins in times before glaciers of the last ice age began to melt. Off the coast of Khambhat, India there are submerged archeological sites in about 250 feet of water, where the delta of the Saraswati River used to be. Dredged material from there, which consists of human remains, wood and stone artifacts, carbon dates to approx 9,500 years old.

Possible connections: Iranic culture and language seem to have an early origin in the Indus Valley, especially in light of recent decipherment of the ‘Hindus Harrapan Script,’ which turns out to be Vedic. — Iranic ‘Aryan’ Persians likely came from Vedic ancestry and culture. Aryan cultural values were mentioned in the Mahabharata.

Language: In Sanskrit; Mitra or Mitram depending on the tense used, means ‘Friend.’ Vedic god, Mitra reflects the divinity of honesty, friendship and contracts. This is just one small piece of linguistic evidence, among many that there are connections between Iranic ‘Aryan’ and Hindu cultures.

Resourses: ‘Aryan’ and Hindu cultures may have begun to split apart due to the Saraswati River drying up, around 5,000 years ago; the resulting lack of resources, caused the decline of ancient Harrapan. The War of the Mahabharata was said to have happened at around this time, could resources be one of the major historic causes for this conflict?

Zoroastrianism & Mithra

Mithra of ancient Persia, is not contemporary to Mithras of Rome

Zoroastrianism adopted Mithra as Mediator between good and evil

Firestarter, with leading particulars:

The veneration of Mithra began around 3000 BCE in Persia, in about 2800 BC, Mithra was transformed into a major god …. […] Mithra, Mitra or Mehr; translation: love, sun, was supposedly born of his virgin mother Anahita and the seed of Zarathustra from the waters of Lake Hamun in the Persian province of Sistan …. […] In Persia, Mithra was the protector god of tribal society until Zoroaster’s reformation of Persian polytheism, approx 600 BC…. […] In the Avesta, Mithra is the protector of the Aryan nation, giving victory to those who do not lie to Mithra…. […] Mithra is also found in Chinese mythology, where he is known as ‘The Friend’ and in statues is shown as a Military General…. […]

Zoroaster's Reform

Google: Zoroaster, also known as Zarathustra in ancient Persian, challenged the existing polytheistic beliefs of Persia. He introduced the worship of a single supreme god, Ahura Mazda. Zoroaster’s teachings essentially founded Zoroastrianism and is widely considered the world’s oldest form of monotheism.

Zoroaster’s teachings introduced the concept of a supreme god, Ahura Mazda and a struggle between good and evil, which he believed was central to the universe.

Zoroastrianism had a significant influence on subsequent religions, including Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Zoroastrianism gained official status during the Achaemenid Empire, by the 6th century BC. According to Firestarter, Persian Mithraism spread east through India to China, and west throughout the entire length of the Roman frontier in later centuries; however, India was likely it’s most original source.

Additional Background:

The ‘Persian Cult of Mithra’ originated in Iranshahr, or Iran.

Google: The region of modern-day Iran was originally called Iran, or Iranshahr, by the people who lived there. The term ‘Persia’ was used by the known West (Greeks) to refer to the area, and was derived from the name of the ancient region of Persis, which is now known as Fārs.

About the term, Persia:

Persia is essentially an exonym that had become an official name for Iran in the Western world for centuries. Iranians within their own country, have called their country Arya, Aryānām, Iran, Iranshahr, or Iranzamin (Land of Iran), since the time of Zoroaster. If Greeks coined the term, why did they call this land Persia?

The land could have been named after some of it’s People. The term Persis originates from the Iranian tribe of the Parsua; they apparently migrated to their region of Iran separately from the Caucasus region early in 1st millennium BC or at least by the 7th century. If the Greeks became involved in some form of trade, they would know this to be ‘The Land of the Parsua.’ The Parsua were also known to have played a role in the development of the Parthian Empire, which later adopted Mithraic practices.

Astrology is at the Heart of so many things

Did the people call themselves Parsua, or was that a name the Greeks used for them?There are several possibilities for this, based on cultural perspectives, some of them may be tied to astrology. Either a constellation was named for the ‘known land’ it rises over; or, the land was given the name of a ‘known constellation’ rising over it. For the benefit of the doubt, cultural exchanges can be mutual.

There were certainly other tribes that made up later Iranian / Persian society, such as Yamnaya, Sinstashta, and Andronovo cultures, which are archaeologically known as the Bactria–Margiana Archaeological Complex; as referenced from New Platonic Academy.

Greek Constellation of Perseus

Google: In Greek astrology, the constellation Perseus is located in the northern sky, between Taurus and Cassiopeia, and near Andromeda. It's one of the largest constellations in the northern sky. The constellation Perseus is best known for the Perseid meteor shower, which occurs annually in August. The constellation contains the variable star Algol, also known as the Demon Star. Algol's brightness fluctuates as its two binary components eclipse each other.

Every Culture had Astrology in Common; their Mythologies about them were Unique

The constellations; Perseus and Taurus (Bull) in the northeast, would have been observable from the Greek perspective towards Iran, as it rose in the sky. Persia seems like a natural name reference for the Greeks.

Persian Mithra and Greek Perseus are different mythological traditions; their cosmologies, and cultural values come from different perspectives for the same constellations, despite some overlaps. In the Zoroastrian pantheon, Mithra was an important solar deity.

As mentioned in the previous post; Social Distortions, Greeks living in the region known as Ionia, were essentially living within the Achaemenid Empire and were connected with Persian culture, from at least the 5th century BC. The Magian cult of the Kabbalah evolved there as well, from exchanges between Yahwehist and Zorastrian ideas in places like Ionia; this was a secretive, ‘proto mystery school’ and included some of the mystic symbolism of a ‘Dying God’ cult whose plot was followed by a ‘Resurrection.’ This was essentially tied to solar, as well as astrological changes in the seasons.

Mythological significance and cultural exchanges between Greek and Persian pantheons connecting their name references, probably happened slowly, at first through commerce. Parthian Magian priests were the likely mediators in this blending, as they were familiar with both astrological and solar observations. This became accelerated, especially after the conquests of Alexander the Great. See reference to the Payman Pact between Mithra and Zeus, written by Firestarter further down.

The constellation of Perseus and Algol (Medusa’s Eye) became the constellation of Mithras and Taurus, later in the Roman context. This was also a star map and zodiac, helping to navigate the agricultural seasons, so it had a public front, with seasonal festivals, just like other Roman traditions, such as Saturnalia; this cult was also officiated from a secretive and exclusive group of Magian Adepts, in Tarsus.

Once Roman culture adopted it, Mithraism spread throughout the Empire and went through a period of great popularity, especially for Elites and military men; this may have been a deliberate form of psychological warfare against Rome by the Persian Magi. More on that further down.

Most of those who study the Cult of Mithras, now consider the Persian Cult of Mithra to be it’s essential origin; yet each version of these cults have a distinct character, Mithra came to the Hellenic World through the filter and facilitation of Aramaic speaking Magi. The cults of Greek Perseus and Roman Mithras bear the closest resemblance, there are many examples of stories they don’t share.

According to Firestarter, “Sites of Mithraic worship have been found in Britain, Italy, Romania, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey, Persia, Armenia, Syria, ‘Israel,’ (Levant) and North Africa.”

Map of Iran, and general Mesopotamian areas including Armenia, home of the Persian Cult of Mithra and later Cult of Manichaeism

Mithraism in Armenia

Firestarter: Mithraism was especially strong in Armenia, where the Parthian princes were priests of Mithra, and an entire district of this land was dedicated to the Virgin Mother Anahita. Many Mithraeums were built in Armenia, which remained one of the last strongholds of Mithraism.

In later centuries, the Temple of Garni was a major Mithraic center in Armenia, King Tiridates I, of Armenia was a devoted follower of Mithra, even performing Mithraic ceremonies; some researchers say, this was to solidify alliances with Rome. At this point, the Persian and Roman mythological ideas could have become somewhat parallel, though their political interests were a quite divergent.

There were some ever persistent political tensions between Rome and Persia; this had spanned from the Roman Republic to the fall of the Sassanian Empire. The initial rivalry was primarily over territory and power; but later, it evolved to include religious aspects as Christendom became ‘constructed’ and Zoroastrianism came into contact with it. This continued for over six centuries, and eventually weakened both empires. Roman social psychology may have played a large role in the Religious tension with Zoroastrianism, resulting in outward political effects, but mysticism could be controlled by the priests, so warfare was not always outward, it was in the mental sphere.

There were other cults such as Manichaeism that had adopted Mithra and a few other eastern Spiritual and Cultural concepts. This got it’s start in Mesopotamia, around 200 AD, mostly flourishing there and supported many ideas from Mithraism; while at the same time, supported some early Christian ideas, including Yahwehist and Gnostic philosophies. In Rome, Mithraism and Christianity became fierce competitors, with Christianity at first being persecuted. Manichaeism, which was more adaptable, later inspired the Cathars and Knights Templar.

Additional reference From Oxford; an abstract written by David Ulansey on — The Cult of Perseus from Tarsus

https://academic.oup.com/book/34831/chapter-abstract/297751649?redirectedFrom=fulltext

According to Plutarch, the beginning of [Roman] Mithraism can be drawn back to the pirates of Cilicia who came across with the Roman general Pompey. The important cults in Cilicia worshiped Perseus with historical and archaeological evidences supporting the connection between Mithras and Perseus. M.L. Vermaseren said, the coins of Emperor Gordian III bearing the image of the bull slayer depicts that Mithras was indeed worshiped in Tarsus, capital of Cilicia, and the home of the cult of Perseus. [This may have been an idea original to Tarsus] Joseph Fontenrose said that Perseus appeared on coins of Cilician cities which were reinforced by Louis Robert stating that these coins were in a tradition that was established in the first century. There are essentially two points from which we can strongly relate Mithras to Perseus: the coins that showed Perseus' involvement with Apollo, and the notable emblem of the city of Tarsus, which was the symbol of the lion attacking the bull.

A Roman-era coin of the Patron God of Tarsus Luwian war god Šanta or Šanada, Mounted on a Lion, much like Mithras atop the Bull — Image courtesy of The New Platonic Academy

According to David Ulansey, the ‘Persian Cult’ of Mithra likely stayed more centered in it’s local area in Persia for a time; then much later, possibly inspired an exchange with the Greek Cult of Perseus, that was mostly centered in Tarsus, the capital of Cilicia.

The New Platonic Academy in their post: ‘Mithra, The Hidden Sun of The Aryans Part 3: The Arrival of Mithra into the Hellenistic World’ writes very extensively on this aspect:

New Platonic Academy writes: ‘This observation from scholar Jason Reza Jorjani goes one step further and claims that the arrival of Mithra into the Hellenistic world may have been a Kulturkampf or ‘world-view warfare.’ Thus, the Parthian Empire sought to subvert their ancient Hellenic foes and later Roman civilization by capturing the academic and aristocratic Elite with Magian mysticism and astronomy by tapping into the Greek inclination for philosophy, phyusia (physics/physical sciences), or as he puts it: “The ‘Persian religion’ of Mithraism was deliberately injected into the continental European Empire of the Romans by their Parthian rivals as a means of psychological warfare and social engineering.”[18]’ ‘This is a claim that might be dismissed out of hand by unimaginative modern scholars, who might dismiss this idea to the likes of peddling conspiracies. However, as crazy as it may seem, this claim that the Persians / Parthians used religion to combat and convert the Hellenic Kingdoms and later the Roman Empire on a cultural or metaphysical plane is not unreasonable and should be explored.’ ‘The tactic of cultural subversion is a key factor in psychological warfare from the ancient world to the modern day, and within subversion is the promotion of ideology to undermine your opponent's worldview.[19]’

Interestingly, David Ulansey does not specifically mention the possible presence of Magian involvement, which appears to be obvious. He only gets close by explaining the ancient etymology of the word ‘Mystery.’ Muesteria has a Greek root, meaning to ‘keep silent;’ from the pie root Muest, meaning to ‘not speak.’ Google states: The Greek word ‘Muesteria’ is a variant of ‘Mysterion’ (μυστήριον), which is often translated as ‘mystery’ in English, particularly in religious contexts. This of course, is related to the word ‘Mystic,’ but what is a priest of Mysticism if not a Magi?

The Romans were sold on Mithra by the Magian cult in Tarsus; they were tricked into believing that it’s mysteries held great power. When the Cilician Pirates were defeated, one of the Roman prizes for the conquest of the City of Tarsus was the Cult of Mithra, to brand as their own. They did not realize they had brought home a Trojan Horse full of foreign Persian Mysticism, this may have been the biggest psyop in Roman history. For the ‘traditional’ Roman political and social culture, this was like a poisonous asp in a basket of figs.

As stated above, Coins from Cilicia in the first century depict Perseus and Apollo; the city's emblem was a lion attacking a bull; this was clearly an Astrological representation. Greek God of the Sun, Apollo seems to line up perfectly with Persian God of Light and the Sun, Mithra; therein lies a syncretic connection.

In the first century AD, Rome began adopting this Cult into the Empire. The Roman version clearly shared some original ideas and astrological symbolism with Perseus, but viewed it from a different cultural lens than the Greeks; Perseus was never involved with the slaying of a bull, just as Persian Mithra was never portrayed doing so either.

There was a bull being slain (tauroctony) in the Sumerian Story of Gilgamesh and this could be the origin for the general idea, likely this is where the Magi may have combined it. Let’s not forget the Yahewist tradition of slaying a Heifer Bull for the consecration of Y’hudí temples.

In studying ancient stories, there are many examples of exchanges and overlaps of influence coming from various places. There’s always more to the story.

Basic sequential outline and review for some Cults that were based on Astrology:

The Cult of Mithra was well established in Iran by 2800 BC, Persian Mithra represented cosmic harmony, but not specifically tied to the constellations Perseus or Taurus; instead, Mithra was mostly associated with the Sun.

The Sumerian Story of Gilgamesh has a scene similar to that of Mithras slaying a bull, yet written in 2150 BC, based on the earliest versions of the epic. Persian cult of Mithra is slightly older than the story of Gilgamesh.

The Mitanni civilization, an Indo-European state in northern Mesopotamia, flourished roughly between 1500 and 1350 BC. It's known for its Indo-Aryan culture, this was in nearly direct relationship with Persian culture.

Akhenaten (Amenhotep IV) became Neshua of Egypt in approx 1351 BC and ruled for about 17 years; the worship of the Sun God ‘Solar Disc’ Aten, may somehow connect to Persian Mithra, due to known marital exchanges with the Mitanni.

Zoroastrian reformation of Persian polytheism, occurred approx 620’s BC. Persian Pantheon became reorganized, Mithra God of the Sun, became the ‘Judge of Souls’, divine representative of Ahura-Mazda on earth, God of Truth.

Within the Achaemenid Empire; approx 587 BC, Yahwehism came into contact with Zorastrianism this may have transformed both; Kabbalistic ideas began to emerge. This is within a century of Zoroastrian reformation; very close dates.

Kabbalist ideas became established in many places, especially after the conquests of Alexander the Great in 336 BC, trade likely a vector for most exchange between Greek and Persian cultures. Magian priests may have mediated the exchanges.

Cult of Perseus in Cilicia, ‘according to evidence’ started sometime around 100 BC or at least 67 BC. Perseus & Mithra gradually became associated. Their astrologies were based off the same constellations.

Zealot Revolt occurred from about 66 - 70 AD in Yudea, where one faction of Yahwehists violently rejected Roman ideas of Emperor’s divinity and any ideas of a centralized, exclusive human representative of God on Earth.

The Cult of Mithras became popular in Rome; from around 98 AD based on archaeological evidence. Initially this cult was a major competitor to emergent Christianity; it went on to influence the formation of the Church.

Persian Mithra in Zoroastrian Reformation gave Contracts a sacred importance

Firestarter writes: In the seventeenth century B.C., the Persian pantheon was drastically reformed by Zarathustra (known in Greek as Zoroaster). Ahura-Mazda became supreme god of goodness, whereas Ahriman became the ultimate embodiment of evil. The reformation of Zarathustra retained the hundreds of Persian deities, ordered into a hierarchical system of “Immortals” and “Adored Ones” under the rule of either Ahura-Mazda or Ahriman. Within this pantheon of gods, Mithra became the ‘Judge of Souls’, the divine representative of Ahura-Mazda on earth, and protected the righteous from the demonic forces of Ahriman. Mithra was omniscient, undeceivable, infallible, eternally watchful, and never-resting. [Perhaps, Symbolizing an Equal Mindedness, or Unity Consciousness] Mithra had 1000 eyes so he could see everything, was the God of Truth, Lord of Heavenly Light and The Lord of the Wide Pastures; who caused the plants to spring forth from the ground. [In Roman context] Mithras was the guardian of arms, and patron of soldiers and armies. Mithra’s connection to commerce and Payman Pact According to the Avesta, the holy book of the religion of Zarathustra, Ahura-Mazda created Mithra in order to guarantee contracts and promises. The name Mithra, in fact, became the Persian word for “contract.” The handshake was developed by those who worshiped him as a token of friendship and as a gesture to show that you were unarmed. When Mithras later became the Roman god of contracts, the handshake gesture was imported throughout the Mediterranean and Europe by Roman soldiers. Mithra at the left in Iranian attire shaking hands with the Hellenic God Zeus, shown below. This may be one of the first depictions of the handshake symbolizing the ‘Payman’ pact, Eski Kale (Turkey), circa 300 BC. Image courtesy of — https://www.kavehfarrokh.com/ancient-prehistory-651-a-d/achaemenids/achaemenid-religion-lighting-the-spirit-of-ancient-persia/

Image courtesy of — Dr. Kaveh Farrokh

Payman Pact also illustrates there was a syncretic relationship between pantheons. ‘Mitra,’ in the Vedic context is often associated with the god Varuna, and was also a deity of the Sun, Truth, and Contracts.

In the Persian context, this was a push back against Zoroastrianist duality of good vs evil, by original Persian Mithraists within Persia, who insisted that as ‘judge’ between the opposites, Mithra enforced balance between them as a mediator. As the God of Truth, Mithra was not affected by the hierarchies of other Gods; Ahura-Mazda vs Ahriman was the religious dialectic of opposites, while the position of Mithra was essentially transcendent.

Or as New Platonic Academy writes:

“Mithras is the fiery logos that allows man to overcome the physicality of life to seek the soul's true purpose and break free from worldly desire and return to the astral home of the Gods or what the Neoplatonist philosopher Plotinus called Henosis with the One.”

The Magian brand: ‘Mystery of Oneness’ was clearly a way to misuse this Vedic wisdom, by making it exclusive and to dialectically manipulate those who are excluded.

Etymology of Mystery: From ‘Muesteria’ — Greek root: to ‘keep silent;’ from the pie root: ‘Muest,’ : to ‘not speak.’ Google states: The Greek word ‘Muesteria’ is a variant of ‘Mysterion’ : (μυστήριον), which is often translated as ‘Mystery’ in English.

So, ‘Mystery of Oneness’ means we are not supposed to speak of it, according to those who know it.

Other Traditions that adopted Mithraic ideas

Firestarter: The Babylonians also incorporated their belief in destiny into the Mithraic worship of Zurvan, the Persian god of infinite time and father of the gods Ahura-Mazda and Ahriman.

Mithra worshipers prayed: ‘Abide with me in my soul. Leave me not [so] that I may be initiated and that the Holy Spirit may breathe within me.’ [Con Spiraea]



Sacrificial offerings of cattle and birds were made to Mithra, along with the hallucinogenic drink Haoma similar to “Soma” from Vedic scriptures.

As already mentioned; the Vedic relationship, likely originates from the culture of the Harrapan Hindus, making this connection separated by at least a few millennia.

See from left to right: Mithra, Ardashir II and the supreme God Ahuramazda; standing on a lotus. See the ‘Sun Rays’ coming from the head of Mithra and the object held by Mithra, which could be a ceremonial broadsword. [Also notice the similarity to the Statue of Liberty, with the Sun Ray Crown.]

Mithra, Ardashir II and the supreme God Ahuramazda

Contemporary traditions with Mithra in Iran and Zoroastrians

Firestarter: In Iran, up until at least 1979, traditional Mithraic holidays and customs still continued to be officially practiced. The celebrations have continued with the support of the supposed Iranian Islamic extremism. The Iranian New Year celebration of ‘Now-Ruz’ takes place in the spring for 13 days. The ‘Mihragan’ festival in honor of Mithras, Judge of Iran, runs for a period of 5 days.

Mithra is also still venerated today by the Parsis, the descendants of the Persian Zoroastrians now living mainly in India. Their temples to Mithras are called ‘dar-i Mihr’ (The Court of Mithras): https://kavehfarrokh.com/arthurian-l...aic-mysteries/

(archived here: http://archive.is/qYgeu)

Postings by others on Persian Mithra and Greek Perseus

The New Platonic Academy posted the following:

Mithra, The Hidden Sun of The Aryans Part 3: The Arrival of Mithra into the Hellenistic World —— linked below:

A few quotes regarding the critical mass between the Hellenic world and that of the Persians:

The New Platonic Academy writes:

“As an astrological and astronomical speculation, Franz Cumont, in his work: The Oriental Religions in Roman Paganism, argues that Mithra did not come to the Greeks cleanly via Persia, but partially through the middle man of the Semitic culture:”

“Recent discoveries of bilingual inscriptions have succeeded in establishing the fact that the language used, or at least written, by the Persian colonies of Asia Minor was not their ancient Aryan idiom, but Aramaic, which was a Semitic dialect. Under the Achemenides this was the diplomatic and commercial language of all countries west of the Tigris. In Cappadocia and Armenia it remained the literary and probably also the liturgical language until it was slowly supplanted by Greek during the Hellenistic period… The divinities of the two religions became identified, their legends connected, and the Semitic astrology, the result of long continued scientific observations, superimposed itself on the naturalistic myths of the Persians. Ahura Mazda was assimilated to Bel, Anahita to Ishtar, and Mithra to Shamash, the solar god. For that reason Mithra was commonly called Sol invictus in the Roman mysteries, and an abstruse and a complicated astronomic symbolism was always part of the teachings revealed to candidates for initiation and manifested itself also in the artistic embellishments of the temple. [13] ”

And…

“Semitic ideas may have been the vehicle that reintroduced these ideas into the Hellenic world. The Mithraic religion was Aryan in conception because of the compatibility of Hellenic and Persian beliefs in an Indo-European sense, which facilitated a natural syncretism.” - Cumont.

I highly recommend The New Platonic Academy — Their work on this topic is extensive.

The Video below, by Andre Atabaki, is a very interesting walk-through of Persian Mithraic ideas

Duration is approx 1:08, and is divided up into sections.

In Part 2, of this Exploration of Mithra, I will focus more on the Roman version of Mithra.

Roman ideas of Mithra were different in some ways, from original Persian ideas. Mithras of Rome really became foundational for how Christianity developed it’s own public administration, as well as it’s secretive orders. It may also be the force behind what accentuated a number of splits between older modalities of Yahwehist traditions and emerging Krištós movement that originally may have begun in Yudea. In this sense, Mithras may have helped as a catalyst to give rise to both Judaism and Christianity as two separate contexts of Yahwehism.

Recent related posts:

Idea of ‘Righteous Kingship’ becomes distorted by ‘Divine Right of Kings’

Origin for Public / Private Governance — Plato’s ideas may hold some clues

Index of Additional References:

David Ulansey website: http://www.mysterium.com/

Oxford: abstract by David Ulansey — The Cult of Perseus from Tarsus:

https://academic.oup.com/book/34831/chapter-abstract/297751649?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Dr. Kaveh Farrokh website: — https://www.kavehfarrokh.com/ancient-prehistory-651-a-d/achaemenids/achaemenid-religion-lighting-the-spirit-of-ancient-persia/

Also from Dr. Farrokh: Court of Mithras: : https://kavehfarrokh.com/arthurian-l...aic-mysteries/ (archived here: http://archive.is/qYgeu)

Andre Atabaki (from the YT video); website: https://awesound.com/galaxywithin

Firestarter — Ron Paul Forums: https://ronpaulforums.com/threads/dragon-court.511234/

Firestarter is also on Lawful Path Forums; this link is for a different topic however: https://www.lawfulpath.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=1340&sid=4519f8a9fcb4d264917e72944400ee2b