Cooperation between people is functionally at the core of what makes Civilization possible; Commerce is an outward manifestation of that through exchange of both goods and ideas, including Ideologies tied to Politics and Religion. In this article, I seek to address the link between Commerce and Religion; this is possibly a fundamental factor for the evolution of western Monotheism, as well as Corporate interoperability. Economic activity in general appears to date back to extremely early times; exchanges of pottery and artistic expression shows evidence as far back as 12,000 BC, it’s probably far more ancient. Trade has always been a human habit, just as Language is a trait grounded in our biology.

In the series on ‘Three Ancient Cults of Consequence,’ one Religious Cult that appears to be a common thread running through the previous three parts is that of Yahwehism; it’s evolution and influence is possibly the most complicated. In order to address some of the complications presented by Yahweh, it is necessary to explore some histories of localized Kingdoms from early records. This is why I posted a few ‘Mini Video Postings’ that can go along to offer a deeper perspective, to help illustrate some of the Mesopotamian cultural crucible in which Yahweh was ultimately born in.

The main challenge is: How can this be done with necessary detail, while also keeping it condensed enough to fit into a series of Articles? To answer this, I chose to break things up into several primary categories:

Section 1: Ancient Commerce and Conflict, from the Mediterranean to Mesopotamia.

Section 2: Hierarchy vs Heterarchy, a template for Decentralized Globalist Management

Section 3: The Traveling Traders and Invaders, who were they?

Section 4: Main Timeline — Charting Localities

Mini Video Post 3: Mitanni Kingdom, a Vedic Civilization of the Mediterranean

Section 5: Ancient Linguistics in Commerce and Diplomacy

Section 6: Canaanite cultural complex — Habiru vs Yahweh

Making sense of things:

No matter how carefully anyone researches and processes information from various related fields of archaeology; whether specialized or not, there can never be any absolution found that respectfully helps to recapitulate the true perils of past civilizations, while reflecting on current issues, ongoing within society. Yet complexities of the ancient world are definitely a mirror to what can be seen and experienced today, the patterns observed are incumbent to the human condition ranging from Geo-economics of Globalism to Geo-politics of Populism. The materials I have attempted address in this series, stem from very sophisticated scholarship; done by others, who in their regard for detail have created works that can help illuminate what is often not noticed. I offer my sincere gratitude for their efforts, which has made my own inquiries possible.

Please note that any critique of ‘Religious Institutions’ is not meant to be a critique of people’s Individual Spirituality, even if that emanates or is inspired from a Religion. In applying a critical eye to Religious Cults like Yahwehism, we can see how institutions became shaped to manipulate people into a sense of servile obligation by capitalizing on their personal beliefs and devotion.

Religion is not Yahweh’s fault

For the human context, a ‘God’ is really nothing more than an Ideal, in which a community or civilization enshrines it’s finest possible inspirations. An Ideal cannot do anything; but people can conveniently point to a God as purpose for their actions. Spiritual Enlightenment can inspire our greatest potential, from personal to ‘local group’ awareness. Conversely; manipulative perversions can lead to catastrophic atrocities orchestrated from the seats of control.

People created Gods; Religions enshrined them. The three have had a symbiotic relationship with Political and Economic agendas ever since, as directed by an exclusive few.

In order to avoid distracting from the primary points to be addressed, I’ll first set Yahweh and his Cult on the shelf; in order to focus on the main characteristic common to all three versions of the Abrahamic Cult of today, and that’s the concept of Monotheism and it’s evolution. This was a development of Consolidation which was brought on slowly by the Political impetus to control Commerce and render it’s benefits exclusive.

Philosophically:

The assumption of just One God, as opposed to multiple personalities of One Divine Essence, is a binary tension existing between National ‘Big’ Religions of State and the Solitary Mystic of the traditional Ashram. This highlights the classic difference between ‘Western’ Monotheism and what is miss-conceptualized as simply ‘Eastern’ Polytheism or Paganism.

To be fair, Zoroastrian Monotheism is considered eastern, yet it has a better balance than it’s western counter part. With Mithra as the mediator between opposites, the position of mediator is transcendent, rising out of substance and reaching into divine infinity. With religions based on Yahweh, there is no transcendence and the political social structure called Religion is instead based on a materialistic world view; sandwiching man between good and evil, not as a living nexus of Spiritual Evolution, but as merely an economic servant to a belief system that sells itself as a savior.

To Summarize my overall premise:

Oneness of God is Ontological and Innumerable and is the focus of the Mystic; a recognition of Infinite Manifestation, found be multiplicit and integral to each life.

One separated God described as numerically One, is the invention of Economic and Political Agendas; Monotheism is an ideology of managed Scarcity and Exclusivity.

When we observe both, we see a stark dialectic: One is exclusionary while it demands obedience and allegiance, without question. The other is completely inclusive and views all as One, with nothing outside of it.

Demanding allegiance to anything other than Truth itself comes from political and economic spheres; not spiritual ones, since Truth bears no agenda to a Man.

Section 1:

Abstract:

Ancient Commerce and Conflict, from the Mediterranean to Mesopotamia formed a dynamic cultural crucible; this had a significant effect on Social and Political urban development, anchored in localized Religious Ideological dominance. From the early Bronze Age, Temple based Religion grew through manipulation of local Spiritual ideas and traditions. Temples doubled as trade hubs and their jurisdictional administrative control of resources by both Priesthood and attending Merchants benefited Political establishments. Early Temple establishments were as Political and Economically consequential as they were Sacred. They held jurisdiction over land management and urban areas where locals could become obligated to provide labor for working the land. Priests doubled as Mercantile adjudicators, making Temples the essential birth place of Banks. Access to resources was restricted not just by physical territory, but by ideological membership and management of public labor obligations; this gave birth to the concept of Debt and servile human dependence. Political institutions benefiting from this arrangement helped form an early economic Trust Infrastructure. Trade networks enabled the spread of both goods and ideologies beyond borders of Kingdoms. Ideological ingratiation led to new forms of Territorialism: Socially stratified, publicly opposing camps, whose differences within Religious circles became expressed in Political ones. Selective ideological discrimination of dissent created economic exile. Economically supported, Religious Ideology became a mass formation Political colonizer; Merchant Priests who shared it, cooperated within their own secret credos to gain benefits from publicly managed Obligations, while their mediated conflicts between ideological camps offered a platform for Populism. This resulted in Public Private cooperatives that allowed anonymity for rulers and placed public accountability upon those who governed in their interest. By the end of the Bronze Age, Temples that had doubled as Banks, had become branched networks requiring a unique form of decentralized management and gave rise to a unique form of Trade Empire.

Ancient Commerce and Conflict, from the Mediterranean to Mesopotamia

Reference for much of this section of research, stems from the work of Mario Liverani with his book: The Ancient Near East History, Society and Economy. Mario provides extensive analysis and description of the archaeological, linguistic and geopolitical conditions of the Mediterranean, Levantine and Anatolian cultural environment. Importantly, his work observes the oft overlooked relationship between ‘Religion and Economics’ with a high degree of specificity; from the Bronze Age through the Iron Age and into the Roman era. I highly recommend Mario’s book, it is linked and cited here in several places.

In addition to Liverani; there are others who have done work that examines various ways maritime commerce influenced the overall urban development of the ancient world. Nick Collin’s book; ‘How Maritime Trade and the Indian Subcontinent Shaped the World: Ice Age to Mid-Eighth Century,’ discusses how ancient Indian merchants, thinkers, and adventurers shaped the fortunes of the ancient world. Nick’s work challenges conventional western orthodoxies; pointing to evidence that Indian, or Indo — Aryan cultural influence reached civilizations like Sumeria and Egypt via ancient trade routes. This had a significant impact on early Mesopotamian history and is rarely addressed within archaeological circles; forcing a comprehensive re-evaluation, such as the complete discredit for Euro-centric nonsense like the ‘Aryan Invasion Theory’ and false origin for Sanskrit language.

When reviewing both authors here, I noticed their evidence supports cultural and spiritual relationships existed between ancient Egyptian and Vedic cultures. The Indian to Mediterranean and Egyptian trade cultural exchange will be covered more thoroughly in a forthcoming Mini Video Post 3: ‘Mitanni Kingdom, a Vedic Civilization of the Mediterranean.’ Please see the Reference Section at the bottom for other papers related to this topic.

The Role of Commerce with Religion; a view from Political and Economic Theology

There seems to be a lot less attention placed on the role of commerce in the ancient world with regard to the development of religions; yet it looks like a major factor. Religions can affect ‘alliances’ but in terms of territory, they can also reflect ‘regions;’ in other words, limits could apply for who could trade with who, or where trade took place, this type of exclusivity is a logical way conflicts could have developed. Trade territories were just as consequential as boundaries of Kingdoms and Empires, with trade being more negotiable. Cooperative tensions were an impetus for people to join each other’s groups in order to get along, or to at least secure cooperative relationships. Exclusivity did not completely preclude efforts to infiltrate cultural groups; outsiders could certainly ‘ingratiate’ their way in, historically this happened in a multitude of ways and still does.

To get a picture of the cultural anthropology for Monotheism and the tensions that gave rise to Gods like Yahweh, it is good to first take a look at Mediterranean and Mesopotamian trade, going back to the early Bronze Age, through it’s collapse. To get a small introduction to these dynamics, please see the two video posts below:

Dig Archaeology is an excellent researcher who publishes video material on YouTube, has extensive references and citations from multidisciplinary sources and provides details and nuance that are easy to follow. I offer strong recommendations for them.

Ancient Phoenician Traders in a Mediterranean Seaport

Temple based Religions were a starting point for Ideological Allegiance and indebted Servitude

Territory for Political dominions were a country’s Borders, while the Religious version was internally held Ideologies.

Social, Political and Economic spheres were co-modalities for authority through local Religions. Concentration of temple authority likely stayed local for a long time. If there were some temples that came to hold more dominance over others, it wasn’t due to the popularity of Gods or the Pantheon, it was most likely because of the commercial activity temples were able to partake in and land they managed in their jurisdictions. Temples became the first nodes for economic centralization because temples organized many community based activities, including the harvest and it’s distribution. Local people would surely be willing to accept a Divinely sacralized authority that provided food and support; and certainly, they could morally reciprocate with allegiance and loyalty. This might also be the origin for the concept of Debt and labor obligation that predates coinage by many millennia. Ideological conformity was certainly at the core of success for this arrangement.

Temple Trade Dominance may have set the table for Monotheistic Religion; Political expediency favored exclusivity for both

The basis for the Temple or Palatial authority to hold control over resources can be tracked back to Early periods of Bronze Age urban development; as stated by Liverani:

On The Urban Revolution: “In the countryside, land began to be diversified on a legal level. In the pre-urban phase, all the lands had the same legal status, since they belonged to the families cultivating them. In those communities, there were mechanisms to guarantee that the land would continue to be owned by the family living in it, since land ownership was mainly passed on through inheritance.” “Moreover, there were plots of land managed by the village, namely, pastureland and lands belonging to extinct family lines. Now, however, urbanization brought a significant change to the legal status of land; some fields continued to be owned by ‘free’ families, others belonged to the temple or the palace. With time, the latter acquired an increasing amount of land, either through economic processes or by colonizing new territories.” “After all, the long fields lined along irrigation canals would have been unthinkable without the intervention of these central structures. The management of land belonging to the temple and the palace was organized in two ways:” One part of the land was directly exploited by these organizations through servile labor, thus becoming part of a larger agricultural center.

The other part was divided into lots and allotted to individuals in exchange for their services to the organization. “Therefore, the lands owned by the temple and the palace created a new agricultural landscape [management]. The latter began to characterize the immediate surroundings of the cities and the newly colonized land, thus causing a dispersion of the population and the marginalization of villages mentioned above.” “The various types of land management of temple or palace land caused the tribute system to develop in different ways: villages had to pay a tithe (or anyway a low percentage); the lands directly linked to the organizations had to give up their whole produce (minus whatever was needed for the following cultivation and for the rations to be given to the workmen and livestock); and specialized services had to be provided in exchange of plots of land. In addition to that, individual plots of land began to develop economic types of interactions. In the temple and the palace lands, seasonal tasks requiring a large workforce were performed by the inhabitants from the villages as an obligation (corvée). This system allowed the great organization to cut costs.” (Liverani pages 68 and 69)

Temple land Management and Urban districts

Religious consolidation provided benefits for those who Mediated it’s ritual application; essentially, like a type of ‘Monopoly’ that became functionally economic. Liverani’s description above illustrates how people living within a temple jurisdiction could become obligated to provide labor for harvesting crops on temple controlled land, enabling it’s administration to monopolize on their labor. This also touches on a detail of research covered by David Graeber in his work titled: ‘Debt, the First 5000 Years’. The concept and evolution of Debt and Obligation became connected to Social and ‘Legal’ standing and may have originated from Temple districts, leading to a formalization of management that trended towards combined Ideological as well as De Facto authority. This did not, by itself guarantee a monotheistic format such as we know today, it merely reflected the importance of local dominance of patron deities.

In the more familiar ‘western sense,’ Monotheism did not become firmly established in the Levant until at least the so called ‘Second Temple’ period. Between the 6th to 4th centuries BC, the transition to a true and exclusive monotheism was a gradual process that occurred over several centuries. Although, Monotheism among the Canaanite population of Habiru or Hebrews is commonly thought to have begun around 1250 BC, this early date should be viewed with skepticism. The impetus for this particular religious consolidation was clearly political and economic; and was a deliberate manipulative distortion, as were many of the later written liturgies that supported it.

Exclusivity and externalization of the Gods, placed the Temple into a dubious position of intercessor between God and Man, until the Gods at a personal level could become consolidated into just one ‘God’ at an institutional level. The more exclusive the God and his blessings, the more tribute could be expected at the local temple; tithes were not just requested, they were often required for outside merchants to do business within temple jurisdictions.

As Mario Liverani states: “Temples in the ancient Near East were simultaneously sacred, political, and economic centers. They supervised fields, workshops, and warehouses, redistributed rations to dependent workers, and legitimized economic extraction through ritual authority.” (Liverani 2014, ch. 6)

A Question at the Core of the Premise here:

What if Priests became Bankers and Businessmen at the same time?

Just as a thought experiment, what could possibly happen if an influencial merchant network were to organize and ‘create’ their own God? And their own Temple? Couldn’t they develop strict religious rules to govern and district whole regions of trade? Even in other countries? They could open their Temples in other countries too, just like branches to a Banking Network. Just imagine what an economic advantage it would be for one specific group of Merchant Priests to set the rules for temple tribute, and also receive that tribute from the King’s polity. In later times, they could lend money to the King for his wars and make a profit hand over fist by adding a form of usury. Somehow, this seems almost familiar.

Temples went from localized authorities to networked Religious Cartels; Economically Capitalizing on Socially and Politically supported Theologies — forming the basis for a Trust infrastructure

Monotheism was a form of Consolidation, Theology was it’s beginning —To summarize:

Socially: Theology fortified roles, such as Class or in some cases, Castes. The extent of this depended on the culture and varied from place to place.

Politically: Theology sanctified the authority of Kingship, offering it a mantel of ‘Divine Right,’ while the Priesthood offered ‘Divine Guidance’ for the Royalty.

Economically: Theology bound the first two in a form of Theological Capitalism grounding Religion and Government to People; Allegiances to Needs.

A case for Theological Politics could be set by how Religious Ideology can Capitalize on Social Allegiance to define Economic behavior

Theological Politics is an interdisciplinary compound term that examines the relationship between religious ideas and the political systems it helped lay the foundations for. Side by side, institutions and their privately followed practices had a large impact on social cohesion. In addition; the concept explores how theology has shaped political thought and also analyzes ways religious beliefs motivated political action. In this sense, the term itself describes a ‘Qualifier’ for specific Ideologies within a Political framework along the basis of Theology to fortify a members only inclusivity. The line drawn between Political and Religious institutions are a modern invention; in ancient times it was nearly nonexistent, as they both exhibited very similar hierarchical and exclusive structures, decided upon by a chosen few.

A case for Theological Capitalism could be made by how Social Allegiance creates Economic gains exclusive to Ideological Trust

Theological Capitalism is a compound term I use in a very specific way: In capitalism, all meaning flows from action itself, dissolving the distance between belief and practice. This immediacy of meaning in context with economic pursuits; introduces a Utilitarian Theology, in which practical actions; investment, speculation, and financial transactions can become sacred rituals. In this sense, the term describes a ‘Quantifier’ for the extension of Ideological Trust within a Religious framework for the purpose of an expansive Economic exclusivity. In order for ‘Trust’ to exist as a social religious framework and have a unifying and commercially codifying effect, it must cast a wide net and gain as much regional ideological support as possible; therefore, ‘quantity’ as well as commonality are essential for a sense of heterarchical uniformity as a foundation for Trust.

There were two forms of Dominion; one was Material, the other was Cognitive

Political and Economic order was about control over territory and material resources, while the Theological version was about having social dominion over cognition. Externalizing Divinity to make it seem distant; allowed it to be defined by a de facto centralizing public authority, and was an attempt to convince the social mind into believing there was no alternative.

The whole issue concerning Ideological Economic Exclusion is an ongoing one in modern times

Through membership to religious groups; what began as a community connection to a temple district through social obligations and privileges, likely formed an early basis for the much later, modern ideas of ‘Social Contracts,’ ‘National Identity’ and ‘debt based citizenship,’ because any community membership could be promissory to the labor someone might be obligated to provide.

Today, Nationalism or ‘citizenship’ are commonly observable distinctions tied to Politics; while Social Contracts are tied to legal fiction, both appear to have been originally fortified by Religion. These concepts consistently have an impact on Economic opportunity. Since temples were a common place for commerce, organized religion was incubated in an economic and commercial environment, the same could be said for Debt. The Priests involved, doubled as Mercantile adjudicators, their primary capital was clearly ideological.

Theological Capitalism became a framework for exporting Political priorities within Economic spheres, which often involved an expanse into many Kingdoms and population centers. This form of religio-economic diplomacy helped to build and to spread ideological allegiances that fortified a trust infrastructure that could socially reach beyond the borders of Kingdoms and Empires and be embraced by general populations as well as rulers or political standard bearers. Political and economic interests from one country could capitalize on loyalties they gained in foreign lands and ports where they traded. Cultural and religious exchanges where there was a shared credo, was more likely to yield reliable economic benefits; as evidenced today, people tend to discriminate in favor of the like-minded. An Ideological bond can be a very important Personal and Political motivator, such as what can be seen today in the globalist dynamic. As a modern reference in America: For those who currently hold a ‘distant allegiance;’ what other country could they possibly have loyalty for, especially if it is a religious one? — For some Americans, dual citizen or not, there is just one ‘little’ nefarious country that comes to mind.

Ideology has a significant bearing on Identity:

As Carl L. Bankston III refers to religions and religious groups as:

‘…competing firms [that vie for] customers who make rational choices among available products…’ (311). Using an Economic liberalism framework for analysis, Bankston is claiming that religions and religious groups’ popularity is dependent on the laws of supply and demand. As a marketplace, religious consumers are subject to things such as marketing, availability of product, resources, brand recognition, etc. But unlike some actual commodity such as [food crops], these commodities speak to an individual’s beliefs. Bankston poses the idea that beliefs deal with ideology and extend beyond what one would typically define as a market good by stating: ‘…belief is produced and resides in communicated thoughts and the consumers of goods of faith can only become consumers by becoming producers, by participating in interactions of belief…’ (322). —— from Wikipedia on ‘Theory of Religious Economy’

Carl Bankston touches on an aspect of how Ideology works; that it is a living and functioning mentation for ‘Identity.’ ‘To become ‘Consumers’ by becoming ‘Producers’ through ‘Participation’ in Interaction;’ relative to how an Individual views themselves is at the very core of how Theological Capitalism and Theological Politics functions as previously described. These compound terms merely provide an analytical structure for how identity comes to be defined, this is based ideologically on many facets. For example if someone socially engages with a group called ‘Christianity,’ they could self conceptualize how they view themselves; to fully internalize and identify with that group. They may call themselves ‘Christians,’ but this is not ‘who’ or ‘what’ they are, it’s just what they are ‘doing.’ Ideology is inherently supported by ‘Belief’ and has a wide span of influence, rising from an Individual, it can progress through devotion into seemingly high aspirations, the affiliations for this can extend into social expectations and legal obligations, as well as illusions of rank.

The essential reality of Belief can be noticed on a continual basis: Those who are ‘Religious,’ often identify with their Religion sometimes to a fault. It’s not just a passive idea, nor a concept for viewing or contemplation; it’s also Political and therefore Legalistic as well. As a contrast to this, a significant part of complete realization of freedom; and nullification of all outside authority, is to know one’s own inner Identity and that it is always naturally free from all outside social calculus.

To expand on what Bankston states as ‘Interactions of Faith or Belief:’ The best way to approach this is to consider what our subjective experiences reinforce. Faith or Belief requires and thrives on passionate convictions based on personal sensibility, it upholds Ideations that are only internally evident from a devotional manner of thinking. Beliefs are primary motivators for action in a world shared with others, whether there’s agreement among others or not. These Ideologies extend into basic Social engagements among like minded people and becomes a primary cause for ostracism of those who are not like minded.

There can be no doubt that Ideology is a direct product of ‘Faith’ or ‘Belief’ whether it is being sold to the public, then pushed as a policy; or is being kept secret as a pact for control that benefits those who push it publicly through dialectic mediation. Ideology is always primarily established and supported internally by individuals in order for it to fit into the tight spaces within communities; this enables it to function publicly, as Carl Bankston says: “It’s an ‘interaction’ of Faith, but in order to be Consumers of it, one must be a Producer of it.”

There’s a lot more important aspects on Ideology; I’ll cover in the next post, because it gets really interesting; as it connects to Money and Debt with many interactive facets.

Historically, discrimination against native belief systems could come into an area from outside via trade, setting political tensions that favored economic and religious interests from afar. Native cults may have become pressured into syncretizing with introduced religious practices, such as what can be ascertained with the Phoenician temple cults of Melqart or Astarte.

The whole picture is far more complex than just the above descriptions alone; keeping in mind some of the mediating genius evident with Magian Kabbalist who came along in approximately the 6th century BC. The syncretic approaches associated with Phoenicians may well predate them by at least a millennia in the form of their possible rivals; the ‘Aḫḫiyawa.’ It was the traveling trader, driven by economic interests that had the ability to walk across borders or land at far away seaports, maintaining their trade objectives while retaining their shared ideologies.

On Influence from abroad: “Merchants operating abroad often did so with initial inputs from temple or palace warehouses; though free to negotiate in foreign markets, their profits were recaptured under regulated terms on return.” (Liverani 2014, ch. 7)

Religious membership of Kingdoms defined their access to markets

There are some examples of how commerce could be regulated by the religious membership or affiliation of Kingdoms. There’s no doubt that by placing economic priorities on what type of Divinity was socially acceptable through conformity to religious dogmas, accomplished the following: It conferred profits for the approved officiators of ceremony; power to palatial rulers, and provided a provincial platform of networked influence for the merchant. Nevertheless, their Theological ‘product’ had nothing to do with God or Spirituality and in terms of history; this was unlike the Mystic and Spiritual practices of ancient Ascetics or Disciples of great teachings. Spiritual seekers always enjoyed the benefit of total autonomy, as their experiences were private and their contemplation of Divinity was internal and unseen, unaffected by the vain conceits of National Politics or the possessive claims of Mercantile control.

Pressure to ‘Convert’ was Economic

Phoenician Hunter, in one of his podcasts, emphasizes most major religious conversions were gradual, where the impetus for these social and political changes were tied to the economic desire for trade in commerce.

Hunter states:

“Conversion to Islam was in large part, a peaceful and slow transition. I found this was the case with Christianity as well.” ……[….]

Hunter continues with:

“For the three major religions, they would offer Kings and Rulers access to markets in exchange for their conversion. Or, if they didn’t convert, then there were whole nations that were closed off for trade. This is how they converted the Vikings to Christianity too.” ……[….]

When Rome converted to Christianity, it was in a semi violent manner, yet it happened differently in different places, some locations were amicable to the changes while other areas resisted; in some ways, this was likely due to economic tensions. Overall, religious changes could have been reasonably peaceful in many places but not always harmonious.

In Rome, the pressure to Convert was Economic, those favored by the State Religion could get by tax free:

Constantine set up a legal regimen where Romans who were considered ‘Christian’ did not need to pay taxes, only traditional ‘Pagan’ populations were left contributing to the Empire’s coffers, thereby causing one portion of the Roman demographic to financially parasitize the other. In this case, the Religion was being pushed by enacted policies, rather than Mercantile interest, yet the net effect through economics was obvious. Religious membership was never about having access to God, it was about making God exclusive to enhance Political Power and Social Control. Those who wanted to manipulate public psychology, found it easier through Economic means, whether they were Roman Emperors or Merchant Priests.

Religious Ideological pressure, exerted by Economic Consequence is still with us — Below are a few more examples:

In some areas it’s ‘Convert’ or you can’t Trade, or get benefits

Today, in places like northern Pakistan, the Kalash people are still resisting pressure to join Islam; thereby preserving the last remaining original polytheistic cultural heritage, which has roots going back to Vedic influences in that area. Their resistance comes at an economic price in addition to restrictions for access to social benefits like education or, to even have repairs done to local roads.

New Platonic Academy has a great post on this topic, titled: Mithra’s Mountain Abode: How the Kalash People Keep the Ancient Flame Alive. “Analysis of the Religion, Ritual, and Cultural Reality of the Indo-Aryans of Northern Pakistan.” Flavius Julianus, who writes Platonic Academy, offers many insights into ancient cultural and spiritual roots and their interactions with our current world. I highly recommend his work.

Ideological Discrimination and the Market Place of Ideas — Has there ever been Actual Free Markets?

I could go on and on for many pages about the various ways differences have been manipulated in order to intentionally divide society; forming opposing camps that base their opposition on physical appearances, gender and so on. Ideological agreements on issues; Religious or Political, shared amongst members of any ‘favored group’ can offer big Economic advantages for their Influencers over other groups considered ‘unfavored.’

Carl Bankston’s concept to describe the dynamic here is very accurate and it’s importance cannot be overstated: ‘Becoming ‘Consumers’ of faith by becoming ‘Producers’ of it through ‘Participation’ with interactions relative to how Individuals view themselves. This at the very core of how Theological Capitalism and Theological Politics function as previously described.

Groups or Individuals who make it clear they disagree with approved narratives can be shut from participation in economic opportunities, social benefits and excluded from discourse and public expression of ideas, thereby diminishing the reach of their influence. The best way for a religion to gain dominance or keep the social and political upper hand is to condemn any others as blasphemous, placing negative social pressure on the ‘out’ Groups. This exclusionary approach to other religions was economically consequential both regionally and individually by extension.

Religious Cancel Culture:

Even among Christians, there are those who vehemently refuse to endorse Jews as ‘Chosen People,’ these are non-Zionists; they view Jews as executioners of Jesus. Yet, uncompromising Christian Fundamentalist that follow the Scofield Bible think just the opposite; to them, Jews are Chosen Ones and they identify with Zionism. Both groups fight over these differences, they try to censor each other by de-platforming or de-monetizing. It’s referred to as Supersessionism vs Dispensationalism. Problems like these naturally become reflected in the world of political discourse, with the resulting isolation becoming economically consequential. If only the majority on both sides could see Christianity as a whole, is really Platonism for the masses. Being caught up in dialectic arguments prevents people from seeing the bigger picture.

Political Cancel Culture:

Political orientation and ideology tends to be selective and discriminate in a similar manner. The obvious one that stands out in Politics is the basic Left vs Right trope. Both sides of this ‘fake’ binary dynamic are known to censor and silence each other to get the upper hand in their imaginary fight to save the country from each other. Everyone knows about the violence of the ‘Left,’ yet they never seem to apply nuance to those who are actually paid to do it; not all people who support Leftist causes are violent. Leftist controlled social media has shown a regular practice of de-platforming; especially during the ‘Covid Era.’ Now during the ‘Gaza Holocaust Era;’ platforms that include many news outlets controlled by Conservatives, will de-platform you for not supporting a certain nefarious country that likes to conduct wholesale murder of women and children. Binary political opposition arguments are parallel to that found within religions as well as between them.

If only the people could see how both sides are mediated, as the political pendulum swings from one side to the other; there’s always someone holding on to the string of the pendulum. When people can see this, they realize Left vs Right is only a puppet show.

Dialectic opposition provides benefits for the Mediators

What has been historically true for Religious membership has also been true for Political membership; acceptance by any group has never been won by being individually independent, or uniquely creative. Inclusivity is only an award for allegiance to an approved ideology; it is rarely altruistic, not even allowing a burp to come from an opposing side. Mediators themselves don’t care about the outcome of arguments, or problems they created for the public mind; they only want the public to accept their solutions for those problems, because acquiescence is their currency, their control is all that matters to them.

Risk Management, De-monetization and Censorship is a modern Corporate exercise of ancient Temple Ritual Jurisdiction

Economics by itself doesn’t bear any inherent specific ideology, it’s only a medium where various types of Capitalism can be exercised and that is able to vary widely. The market place is more than an arena for economic exchange of goods, it is a de-facto theater for ideological discourse; in the course of that, it is clear that Ideological Territorialism dominates. The marketplace of ideas can be a battlefield.

Today’s monetization of content and the subsequent censorious control framework, is absolute proof that Economic players can and do discriminate what ideology they allow to be expressed within the market places they dominate, by de-monetizing those they disagree with. The players within this battle space of ideas are often private owners or corporations verses Individuals having differing affiliations with religious or philosophical backgrounds. What gets censored is always an Ideology opposing that of the platform Owners, Stakeholders or government approved narratives.

It is an obvious fact that to revoke business opportunities or trade arrangements intentionally hobbles the success of any Political or Religious dissidents, thereby swaying Economic outcomes that favor one Ideological Camp over another.

Ancient Temple Economies were exclusive in a similar way, the market place of ideas was never a free trade zone, yet even lopsided trade zones always required an efficient management system, please see Section 2 in the next post.

To Summarize:

Religious credo requires belief consistent among members of the group

Political ideology requires allegiance promissory to culture, country or domain

Economic opportunity thrives on the certainty of group behavior across territories

In essence, when ideological beliefs align among any group; one could argue there is a degree of ‘social certainty’ and therefore an environment suitable for economic opportunity. Yet this is only a half truth, in many instances uncertainty can also offer economic opportunities as well; because it definitely offers political ones.

What really becomes important to those who hold an agenda for either success or control is a proper form of management, a decentralized one appears to be the best type and that’s called Heterarchy; it’s not opposite to a ‘top down’ Hierarchy, because these two types of management complement each other.

A Brief preview of Section 2: (Next Post)

When Seafaring Trade began to sway Land based Politics; Maritime Heterarchies took up a more important role with Temple and Palatial Hierarchies.

Throughout the Bronze Age, there was a slow transition of influence from land based temple economies to seafaring mercantile networks. This represents one of the major integrally transformative developments in ancient economic power. Seafarers had always held important influence on Temple and Palatial authorities, whether they were large or small Kingdoms; the difference was really in their method of coordination.

Temples had always anchored the flow of goods locally, even in times predating the Bronze Age. Merchant Priests adjudicated the value of and distributed the supplies therefore, to their dependent populations and in some cases, this continued to be the case with an added dimension; Maritime Trade Empires evolved to serve the interests of Temples and the Kingdoms they were a part of. Traders carried their goods and Ideologies of divine power to the furthest reaches, the role of temples became ever more important while their mascots and patron deities became altered or hijacked by those from afar who sought to apply foreign agendas to local beliefs.

What had been a locally hierarchical system of management of land and labor under priestly institutions evolved with foreign merchants, into a decentralized coordination of trade and influence across distributed ports and islands; often outside of originally known home territories. This form of maritime organization maintained ideological legitimacy between it’s members without territorial dependency; this form was heterarchical in nature, and known as a Thalassocratic model of management.

Ideological instruments that had justified priestly control of land in the Bronze Age; now applied to international trade in the Iron Age, having features such as: Divine sanction for contracts, ritual oaths for trade alliances, and temple based treasuries for collective wealth management. Over time, these maritime networks functioned as highly coordinated and regulated routes of commerce, at times these were governed by kings who were placed by council Selections not inheritance; early prototypes for corporate boards.

Debt became a mechanism for financial capital and temple tribute became maritime credit. The legacy of this system persists today in a semi-decentralized nature. Today’s Global Corporate and Financial systems are essentially distributed networks of authority that, while publicly accountable, remain privately controlled.

There are more Sections forthcoming.

