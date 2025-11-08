Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

Positively Paying It Forward
Nov 9

Another wonderful writing/researching and sharing.

Thank you.

Regarding Yaweh and Religion not being his fault, monotheism, etc.

With the Name of Elohim in Hebrew being stated as meaning both singular and plural, we're in trouble finding agreement right out of the gate. (ie: Wikipedia, not that Wikipedia is today's rhode scholar):

"Elohim (Hebrew: אֱלֹהִים, romanized: ʾĔlōhīm [(ʔ)eloˈ(h)im]) is a Hebrew word meaning "gods" or "godhood". Although the word is plural in form, in the Hebrew Bible it most often takes singular verbal or pronominal agreement and refers to a single deity, particularly but not always the God of Judaism. In other verses it takes plural agreement and refers to gods in the plural.

From there, finding the true singular path to human cooperation, just by definition, immediately faces many forks in the road.

Flavius Julianus Mithridaticus
Nov 9

Wow, incredibly thought-provoking! This historical framework is one I’d never considered, but it really clicks and answers many of the questions I’ve had. No wonder modern finance often feels so opaque, like a Babylonian or Phoenician mystery school, only for the economic elite.

For your next papers in this series, you might check out Brooks Adams; he’s basically a Spengler of economics. His book, The Law of Civilization and Decay, dives into how economic factors shape the rise and fall of civilizations and could really complement your ideas. Also, when you get to Rome, Peter Brown's Power & Persuasion: Late Antiquity could also be helpful. Lastly, thank you for citing me; I am happy to contribute unintentionally to this good article. Plus, you took my paper in a direction I had not intended, and yet it works perfectly. Looking forward to Section 2.

