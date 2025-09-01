Video — Mini Post No. 2

Dig Archaeology, on their YouTube channel provide some very impressive and detailed presentations in video format that would be a lot more difficult if done in regular text based articles. They have done excellent research and reference topics that seem to align with my current focus. This and other ‘video mini postings’ will be linked to one or more up coming large format articles.

Heterarchy could be the Ancient World’s version of Decentralized Autonomy that; in commerce, cooperated as a type of Trade Union and could have formed the basis for ‘Democracy’

According to much archaeological evidence, there doesn’t appear to have been a primary authority on the island of Cypress throughout much of the Bronze Age. This has brought some discussion related to the manner in which some societies were progressing towards urban and semi-urban administrative systems for the management of resources such as copper.

While most places in the Mediterranean featured centralizing Power Hierarchies, there appears to be some examples of what can be termed as: ‘Heterarchies,’ in essence, these were systems of cooperation that worked together in a semi decentralized manner.

There is an interesting research paper referenced in the video below at approx: 1:25. This paper was written by Priscilla Schuster Keswani, called “Hierarchies, Heterarchies, and Urbanization Processes: The View from Bronze Age Cyprus,” Journal of Mediterranean Archaeology 9.2 (1996): 211-250. (Also referenced in the Index at the bottom.)

The concept of Heterarchies, theoretically ties trading partners together throughout the Mediterranean, in a relationship that cannot be easily detected by archaeological or linguistic evidence, except where it may be interpreted otherwise from sources like the Armarna Letters. The ‘Amarna correspondence’ EA 33–39, shows reference to a ‘King of Alašiya,’ exchanging hundreds of copper ingots with Egypt and claiming brotherhood with the Neshua (King) of Egypt. The King mentioned could have been one of many. This Kingship could have been a division of labor, a performance handled by multiple individuals; such as mentioned by Phoenicia.org, where they state:

“The royal houses claimed divine descent, and the king could not be chosen outside their members. His power, however, was limited by the powerful merchant families, who wielded great influence in public affairs. Associated with the king was a council of elders; such at least was the case at Byblos, Sidon, and perhaps Tyre.” — The whole article is linked Here.

Aristotle: On the Constitution of Carthage "...held up as a model" (c. 340 BC) mentions structurally synonymous foundations among seemingly different Cultures. He states:

“The Carthaginians are also considered to have an excellent form of government, which differs from that of any other state in several respects, though it is in some ways very much like the Spartan. Indeed, all three states---the Spartan, the Cretan, and the Carthaginian---nearly resemble one another, and are very different from any others.”……[….]

The Phoenician system of Governance was mostly oligarchical. Sparta, Crete and Carthage were all likely part of the same Heterarchy.

Alašiya could be an example of a very early beginning for this form of governing, by having a ‘distributed’ style of dominion through trade.

Aristotle contiues: “That the magistrates of five who have under them many important matters should be co-opted, that they should choose the supreme council of One Hundred, and should hold office longer than other magistrates for they are virtually rulers both before and after they hold office---these are oligarchical features.”……[….]

Alašiya could be a primary trade hub where multiple trading powers may have agreed to share resources without a singular authority. This lack of a centralized authority seems to be similar to how Achaean traders known to the Hittites as Aḫḫiyawa are referenced. The Phoenicians may have been decentralized in a similar way, some ‘Phoenician’ Kingdoms were more influential than others. Whole trade networks could have been arranged in this Heterarchical manner.

Heterarchy might also be the basis for what led to the original Athenian ‘Democracy;’ a system that represented Greek Archons, land owners and merchant polities that held common interests, they sought consensus amongst themselves as a way to concentrate and project strength against Empires seeking to expand.

On the video below: ‘How many Alašiyas were there?’

Bronze Age Mediterranean Kingdoms and Empires show a world that is profoundly complex and rich with interactions, commerce and mystic influences. One of the things about Alašiya that stands out is the location it has, which is at the center of most ancient trade networks.

Dig’s video description:

Alashiya was a major Late Bronze Age kingdom known as a major producer of copper and ships. It was treated as a peer of the great kingdoms of the ancient world, like Egypt, the Hittites, and Babylon. Not all that long ago, scholars came to consensus that this kingdom was on Cyprus. However, the textual sources and the archaeological data seem to be at odds; with the texts pointing to one great kingdom but with the archaeology pointing to possibly at least two sizable kingdoms, but certainly several smaller polities. So how do we rectify these data sets? Was there only one Alashiya? Or better, how did there come to be only one Alashiya?

Reference Section

Index of References and Sources from the video description:

The Location of Alashiya: New Evidence from Petrographic Investigation of Alashiyan Tablets from El-Amarna and Ugarit — American Journal of Archaeology Vol. 107, No. 2 (Apr., 2003), pp. 233-255 (23 pages) Published By: The University of Chicago Press — by: Yuval Goren, Shlomo Bunimovitz, Israel Finkelstein and Nadav Na'Aman https://www.jstor.org/stable/40026076

El Amarna letter 35: Early trade relations between Egypt and Cyprus https://web-archive.southampton.ac.uk/moocs.southampton.ac.uk/shipwrecks/2014/10/21/early-trade-relations-egypt-cyprus-el-amarna-letter-35/index.html AND https://www.britishmuseum.org/collection/object/W_1888-1013-37

The El Amarna letters (EA) are valuable textual evidence especially when investigating trade and maritime connections in the eastern Mediterranean during the Late Bronze Age. Careful examination of their content enables the archaeologist to draw conclusions on geographical, political and socio-economic conditions of that era and allows him to compare and accord them with the archaeological record.

EA 35, which is an example of correspondence between the king of Alashiya and the Pharaoh of Egypt, yields not just details on the geopolitical and economic situation of Cyprus in the Late Bronze Age, but also invaluable information on the size and merit of traded items and the diplomatic status between those kingdoms.

Continuity Within Discontinuity: Cypriot Political Forms from the Late Bronze Age to the Early Iron Age https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/european-journal-of-archaeology/article/continuity-within-discontinuity-cypriot-political-forms-from-the-late-bronze-age-to-the-early-iron-age/F4E5129CACE635BA73046208D0D0E2DE

The Ahhiyawa Texts — by Gary M. Beckman, Trevor R. Bryce, Eric H. Cline https://cart.sbl-site.org/books/061528P

Twenty-six texts found in the Hittite capital of Hattusa dating from the fifteenth–thirteenth centuries B.C.E. contain references to a land known as “Ahhiyawa,” which most scholars now identify with the Late Bronze Age Mycenaean world.

The subject of continuing study and controversy since they were first published in 1924, the letters are still at the center of Mycenaean-Hittite studies and are now considered in studies and courses concerned with Troy, the Trojan War, and the role of both Mycenaeans and Hittites in that possible conflict.

This volume offers, for the first time in a single source, English translations of all twenty-six Ahhiyawa texts and a commentary and brief exposition on each text’s historical implications. The volume also includes an introductory essay to the whole Ahhiyawa “problem,” as well as a longer essay on Mycenaean-Hittite interconnections and the current state of the discipline.

THE KINGDOM OF AHHIYAWA: A HITTITE PERSPECTIVE (FORUM ARTICLE) by Trevor Bryce https://www.aegeussociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Bryce-2018-Ahhiyawa.pdf

The Phoenicians and the Origins of Collective Rule in Archaic Greece by Vanderkloet, Jacob Deboer https://ucalgary.scholaris.ca/server/api/core/bitstreams/a46c9292-1106-4c90-ab1e-596988a832a9/content

Phoenician Government and Politics — https://phoenicia.org/govern.html

Kingship appears to have been the oldest form of Phoenician government. The royal houses claimed divine descent, and the king could not be chosen outside their members. His power, however, was limited by the powerful merchant families, who wielded great influence in public affairs.

Associated with the king was a council of elders; such at least was the case at Byblos, Sidon, and perhaps Tyre. During Nebuchadrezzar II's reign (605-562 BC) a republic took the place of the monarchy at Tyre, and the government was administered by a succession of suffetes (judges); they held office for short terms, and in one instance two ruled together for six years.

Much later, in the 3rd century BC, an inscription from Tyre also mentions a suffete. Carthage was governed by two suffetes, and these officers are frequently named in connection with the Carthaginian colonies. But this does not justify any inference that Phoenicia itself had such magistrates. [Actually it does, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.]

Under the Persians, a federal bond was formed linking Sidon, Tyre, and Aradus. Federation on a larger scale was never possible in Phoenicia, for the reason that no sense of political unity existed to bind the different states together.

On the last point, above: “No sense of political unity existed to bind the different states together.” — If there were an economic based unity, managed by a decentralized oligarchy there wasn’t a strong enough need for a centralized, political one. Phoenicians were from many different parts of the Levant and other areas of the Mediterranean; just like the Habiru, they may have been a blend of polities with no common ethnicity. Phoenician power structure was more likely a Confederation; a formal Federation should not be inferred.

Commercial activity; along with communication that references it, left a lot of patterns of overall ancient interactions and therefore excellent records. It’s possible to know about alliances, treaties, personal letters, inventories of goods that were traded. These interactions point to various types of administrative practices that were present in various areas; they also reveal an ancient world of surprising sophistication.