Nefahotep Speaks

Nefahotep Speaks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flavius Julianus Mithridaticus's avatar
Flavius Julianus Mithridaticus
5d

I am liking this focus on Bronze age history, a topic that is not given the due credit it should. I am looking forward to your posts on Homer's Achaeans and the Hittite Empire the two great Indo-European polities of that era, if you continue down this vein of exploration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nefahotep
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nefahotep
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture