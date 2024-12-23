Nefahotep Speaks
Spiritual Identity and Linguistics of Being, reveals Sovereign Equality exists for All
Individualism as a Practice of Self Respect, extends to All; in a Spiritual Sense, the immutable Power Within cannot be defined or limited by outside…
Dec 23, 2024
Nefahotep
Should We Obey The Government?
“For it was a witty and a truthful rejoinder which was given by a captured pirate to Alexander the Great.
Published on Academy of Ideas
Dec 6, 2024
November 2024
Severing our Political Ties, Ending the Social Contracts, involving US 'persons'
Individual Sovereignty and absolute Personal Autonomy is at the core of Self Reliance this is becoming ever more important to discuss; in an era when…
Nov 19, 2024
Nefahotep
Selection 2024 is over, what next?
More of the same? Unlawful Legal Systems, Wars to support Israel? Or will there be something New? In this small post, I made a list of things that might…
Nov 7, 2024
Nefahotep
Today, We're All Going To Learn a New Term...Can Everyone Say CONSTRUCTIVE FRAUD??
Register - What Does It Mean?
Published on Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor
Nov 5, 2024
September 2024
The Constitution for the united States of America VS The Declaration of Independence
A Governmental Services Contract vs A document to free the people!!!
Published on Grow_Wizzard’s Substack
Sep 28, 2024
Savitri, a story of the Power of Love that overcame Death for the purpose of Life
This is another important story that forms the basis of a strong Spiritual sense, that can have profound positive impact on our outer world. Focused on…
Sep 21, 2024
Nefahotep
August 2024
Osiris, Isis and Horus -- Renewal, Love and Unity -- deep cultural symbolism, could Aid our Current World
Civilization is like a laboratory of Trust, the sense of Personally connected Intent, has many aspects; Spirituality, Language and Lawfulness. Love is…
Aug 24, 2024
Nefahotep
July 2024
Scythians of the Steppes, Ashkenazi and the Khazarian, Yiddish connections
Scythian tribes were not a unified people, often warring against each other as much as the American Indigenous tribes did before the North American…
Jul 9, 2024
Nefahotep
June 2024
Scythian and Habiru tribes, are there possible Cultural connections?
Culture and Language teaches us a lot about history, could the Cult of Seth have been passed to the Scythians, while they were in the Levant?
Jun 16, 2024
Nefahotep
May 2024
Parasites: the first 5000 years
five rules of parasitic rulers
Published on Third Paradigm
May 30, 2024
Wars, and Government are Conspiratorial Criminal Scams
Wars are Tools for advancing an Agenda of Control, those who refuse to be Controlled, often become targets of Brutality. Just like fighting a War…
May 22, 2024
Nefahotep
